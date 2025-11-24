All 113 gifts from our holiday gift guide in one place
Seeking holiday gift-giving inspiration but still browsing without specifics in mind? We got you. Here are all our suggested items from our 2025 Gift Guide in one big, filterable list. Merry scrolling! And if you want to do some in-person browsing for the perfect present, try visiting one of L.A.’s 101 great gift shops.
If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.
Made in L.A.
Offerman Woodshop Yes Box
Home Decor $200 at Offerman Woodshop
Picture a wedding ring, not in a typical box, but in a handcrafted, one-of-a-kind ring box from Offerman Woodshop. This box, made from salvaged walnut and elm, is not just unique, but also eco-friendly. It comes with wood shavings from sycamore, maple and walnut instead of tissue paper, an Offerman Woodshop logo and up to three customized metal-stamped initials (for $25).
Gold Bug Handmade Bug Box
Home Decor $35-$45 at Gold Bug
Got a bug lover in your life? This Bug Box, filled with beetles, stink bugs and grasshoppers, could be the perfect gift. Handmade and painted by Stacey Coleman, each box comes with 15 to 21 bugs crafted from paper, gauze and wire. Bugs can be placed in houseplants, flowers, on computer monitors or anywhere that needs a mood boost. And again, they come in a wooden gift box, so you don’t need to wrap them.
Specks and Keepings crocheted fishline jewelry
Jewelry $35 at Specks and Keepings
When textile artist Debra Weiss isn’t quilting, weaving and creating clothing patterns, she makes time to crochet delicate, one-of-a-kind bracelets in durable fishing line. These waterproof bracelets are designed to be inclusive, adjustable to fit all wrist sizes and come in a variety of colors while featuring beads and hand-quilted fabric charms. Adjust the knot to customize the size.
Wall for Apricots Field Day Candle
Home Fragrance $70 at Wall for Apricots
L.A.-based design studio Wall for Apricots collaborated with local candle maker Jennifer Rhee of LAIT Candles to create this custom candle, featuring calming notes of orris, green tea leaves, fresh grass and mint. Hand-poured in Rhee’s studio in West Hollywood, the soy candle comes in an elegant green glass jar that looks lovely when illuminated. It has two wicks and comes in a sturdy box perfect for gift-giving.
Rami Kim Gussy Ring Dish
Home Decor $80 at Rami Kim Studio
Inspired by her dog, Gus, Los Angeles artist Rami Kim creates whimsical ceramics that are certain to bring a smile to your face, just like her beloved white terrier. Measuring approximately 3-by-4 inches, each dish is hand-painted with an image of Gus and can be used as a salt dish, soap dish or catch-all for jewelry and other treasures. Made to order with a two-week lead time.
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
Skin Care $52 at OSEA
There’s much to like about Osea’s Undaria Algae seaweed-infused body oil. It’s vegan, aromatic with hints of grapefruit and lime and a non-greasy, post-shower moisturizer. Priced at $52 for the standard-size bottle, it’s also a treat for a gift recipient accustomed to drugstore brands. I liked that it shipped from Malibu within two days of ordering and arrived with two free samples — body wash and body butter — that would make fun stocking stuffers.
Everybody.World Rugby Trash Polo
Apparel $78 at Everybody.World
Cropped with straight sleeves with no cuff, the Everybody.World Rugby Trash Polo is a reliable gift that can accommodate anyone who loves comfortable clothing. Made from heavyweight reclaimed waste cotton, the shirt has a boxy fit that makes it easy to throw on. Available in five colors and sizes ranging from small to XL. It washes well. (I tested it.) Here it’s shown with rib shorts.
Minor Thread Oversized Weighted Eye Pillow
Accessories $34 at Minor Thread
Working in L.A.’s Arts District, artist Charlie Wright creates striking sachets and eye pillows made from colorful, recycled and vintage fabrics. The soothing weighted eye pillow, measuring 9.5-inches by 5 inches by 1 inch, is filled with whole flaxseeds and is available in lavender and mint or unscented. Depending on comfort, the pillow can be microwaved or frozen. The cover is removable for easy washing.
Samar Grove Is in the Heart perfume
Fragrance $12-$55 at Samar
It’s hard to resist the thoughtful perfumes of Debbie Lin and Na-Moya Lawrence, who craft artisan scents for their company, Samar, in their Hollywood apartment. Their captivating unisex perfume, Grove Is in the Heart, which they describe as a juicy scent like “Trader Joe’s candied orange slices” (notes of bergamot petitgrain, mandarin, linden blossom, Indonesian sandalwood) won the hearts of the judges at the 2024 Art and Olfactory Awards and will likely win over your gift recipient’s too.
May Lindstrom Skin the Blue Cocoon moisturizer
Skin Care $60 for 10ml at May Lindstrom
A pea-size amount of this waxless, concentrated balm-to-oil formula is recommended on wet skin, but it smells and feels so good that you will want to add more. Created in the May Lindstrom Los Angeles kitchen lab, the Blue Cocoon formula is a soothing ritual for everyday dryness. It arrives with a handwritten note and a “made fresh date,” which indicates the exact date the product was made, ensuring its freshness and potency.
AYR the Secret Sauce jeans
Apparel $255 at AYR
AYR’s vintage-inspired, straight-leg jeans have the feel of an American classic, with special details that make them feel like they were custom-made for you. The jeans are available in three inseam lengths, seven different washes, and feature premium cotton denim with a touch of elastane. True to AYR’s brand name (All Year Round), the jeans are a timeless gift that will carry your giftee through until next year’s holidays.
Sea to Me Pacific Pillow
Home Decor $125 at Sea to Me
For the person who really needs an ultra soft place to rest their head, there’s Sea to Me’s luxurious Pacific Pillow, handsewn in Los Angeles. Available in four color combinations, the 22 inch-by-22 inch pillow comes with a pillow cover made from Minky Fabric — an ultra-soft yet durable faux fur — and a hypoallergenic pillow insert. Dry cleaning is advised, but it can also be machine-washed in cold and dried on a low-heat setting.
The Wooden Palate Aster Incense Holder with Arvin Olano
Home Fragrance $240 at the Wooden Palate
Designed by woodworker Eileen O’Dea of the Wooden Palate and designer Arvin Olano, this triangular incense holder is a soulful and functional catchall for the giftee who appreciates handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts by local artists. Made-to-order in fumed oak and ebonized oak by a small team, the lead time is approximately one week once the item is purchased.
Surfers Jewelry Shortboard Bracelet
Jewelry $45 at Surfers Jewelry
Inspired by the ocean, Jess Yen created Surfers Jewelry to capture “the essence of surfing” as a reminder of “self-love.” The jewelry, including the waterproof shortboard bracelet (in gold or silver), is designed for the active person on your gift list. They will also appreciate the shortboard and longboard necklaces, longboard bracelet and the innovative hair-tie hider cuff bracelet. Ensuring durability, every piece is ocean and pool waterproof and backed by a lifetime color warranty.
Wolfum Olio Sage Serving Tray
Home Decor $90 at Wolfum
Wolfum’s birch Olio Sage Serving Tray is a stylish take on service, whether for hors d’oeuvres, breakfast in bed or simply a convenient container for your keys, wallet and earbuds. The hand-printed tray by local designer Annabel Inganni is available in a wide variety of patterns, measures 19 inches by 14 inches by 2 inches and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth.
