Advertisement
Twelve square grid of 3D-illustrated snow globes from the L.A. Times gift guide.
(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)
Filters
Lifestyle

All 113 gifts from our holiday gift guide in one place

By Times Staff
For Subscribers

Seeking holiday gift-giving inspiration but still browsing without specifics in mind? We got you. Here are all our suggested items from our 2025 Gift Guide in one big, filterable list. Merry scrolling! And if you want to do some in-person browsing for the perfect present, try visiting one of L.A.’s 101 great gift shops.

If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.

Filters

Filter

Shopping
Showing Gifts
Showing Gifts

Made in L.A.

Offerman Woodshop Yes Box

Home Decor $200 at Offerman Woodshop
Three wooden ring boxes
(Offerman Woodshop)
By Lisa Boone
Picture a wedding ring, not in a typical box, but in a handcrafted, one-of-a-kind ring box from Offerman Woodshop. This box, made from salvaged walnut and elm, is not just unique, but also eco-friendly. It comes with wood shavings from sycamore, maple and walnut instead of tissue paper, an Offerman Woodshop logo and up to three customized metal-stamped initials (for $25).
Show more Show less
Details

Gold Bug Handmade Bug Box

Home Decor $35-$45 at Gold Bug
A handmade bug box features beetles, ants, praying mantis, more
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Got a bug lover in your life? This Bug Box, filled with beetles, stink bugs and grasshoppers, could be the perfect gift. Handmade and painted by Stacey Coleman, each box comes with 15 to 21 bugs crafted from paper, gauze and wire. Bugs can be placed in houseplants, flowers, on computer monitors or anywhere that needs a mood boost. And again, they come in a wooden gift box, so you don’t need to wrap them.
Show more Show less
Details

Specks and Keepings crocheted fishline jewelry

Jewelry $35 at Specks and Keepings
Specks and Keepings crocheted fishline jewelry
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Lisa Boone
When textile artist Debra Weiss isn’t quilting, weaving and creating clothing patterns, she makes time to crochet delicate, one-of-a-kind bracelets in durable fishing line. These waterproof bracelets are designed to be inclusive, adjustable to fit all wrist sizes and come in a variety of colors while featuring beads and hand-quilted fabric charms. Adjust the knot to customize the size.
Show more Show less
Details

Wall for Apricots Field Day Candle

Home Fragrance $70 at Wall for Apricots
The WFA Field Day Candle for the Made in L.A. Gift Guide list.
(Missing Credit)
By Lisa Boone
L.A.-based design studio Wall for Apricots collaborated with local candle maker Jennifer Rhee of LAIT Candles to create this custom candle, featuring calming notes of orris, green tea leaves, fresh grass and mint. Hand-poured in Rhee’s studio in West Hollywood, the soy candle comes in an elegant green glass jar that looks lovely when illuminated. It has two wicks and comes in a sturdy box perfect for gift-giving.
Show more Show less
Details
Advertisement

Rami Kim Gussy Ring Dish

Home Decor $80 at Rami Kim Studio
Rami Kim Gussy Ring Dish
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Inspired by her dog, Gus, Los Angeles artist Rami Kim creates whimsical ceramics that are certain to bring a smile to your face, just like her beloved white terrier. Measuring approximately 3-by-4 inches, each dish is hand-painted with an image of Gus and can be used as a salt dish, soap dish or catch-all for jewelry and other treasures. Made to order with a two-week lead time.
Show more Show less
Details

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil

Skin Care $52 at OSEA
Osea's Undaria algae body oil.
(Osea)
By Lisa Boone
There’s much to like about Osea’s Undaria Algae seaweed-infused body oil. It’s vegan, aromatic with hints of grapefruit and lime and a non-greasy, post-shower moisturizer. Priced at $52 for the standard-size bottle, it’s also a treat for a gift recipient accustomed to drugstore brands. I liked that it shipped from Malibu within two days of ordering and arrived with two free samples — body wash and body butter — that would make fun stocking stuffers.
Show more Show less
Details

Everybody.World Rugby Trash Polo

Apparel $78 at Everybody.World
The Everybody.World Rugby Trash Polo.
(Colin Sussingham)
By Lisa Boone
Cropped with straight sleeves with no cuff, the Everybody.World Rugby Trash Polo is a reliable gift that can accommodate anyone who loves comfortable clothing. Made from heavyweight reclaimed waste cotton, the shirt has a boxy fit that makes it easy to throw on. Available in five colors and sizes ranging from small to XL. It washes well. (I tested it.) Here it’s shown with rib shorts.
Show more Show less
Details

Minor Thread Oversized Weighted Eye Pillow

Accessories $34 at Minor Thread
Minor Thread Oversized Weighted Eye Pillow.
(Charlie Wright / Minor Thread)
By Lisa Boone
Working in L.A.’s Arts District, artist Charlie Wright creates striking sachets and eye pillows made from colorful, recycled and vintage fabrics. The soothing weighted eye pillow, measuring 9.5-inches by 5 inches by 1 inch, is filled with whole flaxseeds and is available in lavender and mint or unscented. Depending on comfort, the pillow can be microwaved or frozen. The cover is removable for easy washing.
Show more Show less
Details
Advertisement

Samar Grove Is in the Heart perfume

Fragrance $12-$55 at Samar
Samar Grove Is in the Heart perfume
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
It’s hard to resist the thoughtful perfumes of Debbie Lin and Na-Moya Lawrence, who craft artisan scents for their company, Samar, in their Hollywood apartment. Their captivating unisex perfume, Grove Is in the Heart, which they describe as a juicy scent like “Trader Joe’s candied orange slices” (notes of bergamot petitgrain, mandarin, linden blossom, Indonesian sandalwood) won the hearts of the judges at the 2024 Art and Olfactory Awards and will likely win over your gift recipient’s too.
Show more Show less
Details

May Lindstrom Skin the Blue Cocoon moisturizer

Skin Care $60 for 10ml at May Lindstrom
The Blue Cocoon moisturizer a balm-to-oil nourishing superhero from May Lindstrom.
(May Lindstrom)
By Lisa Boone
A pea-size amount of this waxless, concentrated balm-to-oil formula is recommended on wet skin, but it smells and feels so good that you will want to add more. Created in the May Lindstrom Los Angeles kitchen lab, the Blue Cocoon formula is a soothing ritual for everyday dryness. It arrives with a handwritten note and a “made fresh date,” which indicates the exact date the product was made, ensuring its freshness and potency.
Show more Show less
Details

AYR the Secret Sauce jeans

Apparel $255 at AYR
Jeans from AYR.
(AYR)
By Lisa Boone
AYR’s vintage-inspired, straight-leg jeans have the feel of an American classic, with special details that make them feel like they were custom-made for you. The jeans are available in three inseam lengths, seven different washes, and feature premium cotton denim with a touch of elastane. True to AYR’s brand name (All Year Round), the jeans are a timeless gift that will carry your giftee through until next year’s holidays.
Show more Show less
Details

Sea to Me Pacific Pillow

Home Decor $125 at Sea to Me
Soft Pacific Pillows measuring 22" x 22" by Los Angeles brand Sea to Me, $125.
(Arnil Pabalan / ACE Production)
By Lisa Boone
For the person who really needs an ultra soft place to rest their head, there’s Sea to Me’s luxurious Pacific Pillow, handsewn in Los Angeles. Available in four color combinations, the 22 inch-by-22 inch pillow comes with a pillow cover made from Minky Fabric — an ultra-soft yet durable faux fur — and a hypoallergenic pillow insert. Dry cleaning is advised, but it can also be machine-washed in cold and dried on a low-heat setting.
Show more Show less
Details
Advertisement

The Wooden Palate Aster Incense Holder with Arvin Olano

Home Fragrance $240 at the Wooden Palate
The Wooden Palate Aster Incense Holder with Arvin Olano.
(Aster Incense)
By Lisa Boone
Designed by woodworker Eileen O’Dea of the Wooden Palate and designer Arvin Olano, this triangular incense holder is a soulful and functional catchall for the giftee who appreciates handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts by local artists. Made-to-order in fumed oak and ebonized oak by a small team, the lead time is approximately one week once the item is purchased.
Show more Show less
Details

Surfers Jewelry Shortboard Bracelet

Jewelry $45 at Surfers Jewelry
Surfers Jewelry Shortboard Bracelet
(Gevorg Sargsyan)
By Lisa Boone
Inspired by the ocean, Jess Yen created Surfers Jewelry to capture “the essence of surfing” as a reminder of “self-love.” The jewelry, including the waterproof shortboard bracelet (in gold or silver), is designed for the active person on your gift list. They will also appreciate the shortboard and longboard necklaces, longboard bracelet and the innovative hair-tie hider cuff bracelet. Ensuring durability, every piece is ocean and pool waterproof and backed by a lifetime color warranty.
Show more Show less
Details

Wolfum Olio Sage Serving Tray

Home Decor $90 at Wolfum
The Olio Sage Tray from Wolfum.
(Wolfum / Annabel Inganni)
By Lisa Boone
Wolfum’s birch Olio Sage Serving Tray is a stylish take on service, whether for hors d’oeuvres, breakfast in bed or simply a convenient container for your keys, wallet and earbuds. The hand-printed tray by local designer Annabel Inganni is available in a wide variety of patterns, measures 19 inches by 14 inches by 2 inches and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth.
Show more Show less
Details

Shaadee Mae hand-quilted sweatshirts

Apparel $128 adults and $58 kids at Shaadee Mae
    • Share via