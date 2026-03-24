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Lifestyle

15 places in Palm Springs to stop, shop and caffeinate, according to Gen Z

Los Angeles Times summer 2025 intern Aspen Anderson
By Aspen Anderson
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If you find yourself surrounded by towering palms, mod furniture, vintage-looking neon signs, a 26-foot Marilyn Monroe statue and a backdrop of bare desert mountains, chances are you’ve landed in Palm Springs.

Look, I get it: Palm Springs doesn’t exactly scream Gen Z. It’s long been known — and still functions — as a retirement haven. A place where older adults trade in puffer jackets for gallery strolls, pool lounging and taco sampling under cloudless skies.

But I, a Gen Z reporter, am here to say Palm Springs can be really fun, and it actually aligns with my generation more than you might expect.

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“If you’re going to Palm Springs and you’re our age, you’re looking for spots that are content-creatable,” said Ava Bostock, a 25-year-old L.A.-based public relations professional who researches the intersection of media and youth consumer behavior. “We need the picture to prove we were there.”

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Palm Springs doesn’t shy away from its past, and that’s exactly what makes it feel so current.

Gen Z, which covers those who are 14 to 29 years old, is fluent in the digital world, but we romanticize the analog: the grainy film photo, the thrifted wardrobe, the rotary-phone energy of another era. Palm Springs leans into that fantasy: sun-faded signage, bubblegum-colored motels, midcentury homes with breeze blocks and Old Hollywood flair. It’s a time capsule built for our aesthetic eye and our camera roll.

“When I revisit the past, the ’60s were so focused on the future and space age and what comes next,” Bostock said. “I don’t think our generation has that. It feels like we’re walking into the future backwards — like we’re so enchanted with the past.”

That fixation shows up in our Pinterest boards, photo filters and travel decisions. “The most iconic images of decades past are at your fingertips,” she said.

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Go nose to nose with a giraffe at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. Live our your aviation dreams at Palm Springs Air Museum. Float down a lazy river with a resort pool day pass.

In a place like Palm Springs, where roadside signs, retro motels and Old Hollywood architecture are preserved like set pieces, Gen Z can find a slowed-down, stylized version of the past we’ve only ever seen online.

It’s not just about visuals. “The way we consume and vacation and travel is really dictated by content,” Bostock said.

That’s part of what makes Palm Springs feel uniquely Gen Z. It satisfies a generational paradox: a destination that’s hyper-photogenic yet relaxed and immersive. It’s a place where you can stage the perfect coffee photo, then put your phone down and just be.

So whether you’re tagging along with your desert-retreating parents or planning a weekend getaway with friends, here’s your Gen Z-approved guide to Palm Springs, from where to caffeinate and vintage shop to the best spots for dancing, wellness walks and content-worthy photo ops.

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Vista Las Palmas: Get your steps in, spot famous houses

Palm Springs Walk
An arial photo of the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood in Palm Springs.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Aspen Anderson
It seems like young people — myself included — have taken to enjoying potentially the most basic form of exercise: a walk. Walking exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, when we all wanted to go outside while still being safe. (Cue the viral hot-girl walk trend.)

One of my favorite things to do in Palm Springs — and maybe the simplest — is just get my steps in. My favorite place for that is the neighborhood right behind downtown’s main drag: Vista Las Palmas.

There are so many interesting Midcentury Modern houses to pass, including some famous ones such as the home Marilyn Monroe lived in during her later years at 1326 N. Rose Ave. — perhaps start your walk near this home — and Elvis Presley’s Honeymoon Hideaway, a.k.a. the House of Tomorrow, at 1350 Ladera Circle.

So enjoy the retro architecture, and snap some photos along the palm tree-lined, mountain-backed streets — its peak Palm Springs aesthetic.
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Palm Springs Rock Shop: Let a crystal 'choose you'

Palm Springs Crystal shop
Bowls of crystals and rocks.
(Aspen Anderson / Los Angeles Times)
By Aspen Anderson
Gen Z loves rocks. Why? Well, they kinda rock.

But seriously, it seems like a mix of wellness, spirituality, nature connection and trendiness. Maybe it’s also because times feel turbulent, and we’re all looking for something to believe in.

Although not every Gen Zer is into crystals, this is still a fun stop.

You can browse cool crystals, or do an “intuition grab” to see which crystal “chooses you.” Each one comes with a little card explaining what it’s believed to help with, from clarity and communication to protection and grounding. I also love picking out crystals for friends based on their current vibe or life crisis.
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Café La Jefa: Good coffee and fun shops inside

Palm Springs Coffee shop
People inside a decorated restaurant/coffee shop space.
(Aspen Anderson / Los Angeles Times)
By Aspen Anderson
The moment you walk into Café La Jefa, it honestly screams millennial — mushroom coffee, a neon sign that reads “Obsessive Coffee Disorder,” pink walk-up window, lots of cactuses and other food options if coffee alone is not going to cut it.

But the coffee’s good and the vibe still feels “young.” Plus, the same building houses a few very Gen Z gift shops you can browse while you sip. Think permanent bracelets, cute hair clips, tees and a really good ice cream booth.

Overall: millennial-designed, Gen Z-approved.
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Mojave Flea Trading Post: One stop for outfits and oddities

Palm Springs Flea market
Clothing and home goods on shelves and tables.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Aspen Anderson
It doesn’t get more Gen Z than this curated flea market/gift shop, with some secondhand vendors sprinkled in.

I love this place — it has a little bit of everything: rocks, vintage clothing, one-of-a-kind graphic tees, adorable stationery, posters and jewelry. It also has a super aesthetic beer and wine section — because if the bottle isn’t cute, why drink it?

There’s even a coffee shop inside. It’s a Gen Z dream. As my dad would say, it’s “hip and happening.” But in this case, it actually is.
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Boss Dog & Friends and Windmill City Super #1: Two shops, one stop

Palm Springs Clothing store
The Boss Dog & Friends along with racks of clothes.
(Kit Karzen / For The Times)
By Aspen Anderson
On North Palm Canyon Drive, you’ll find two Gen Z-approved gift shops side by side: Windmill City Super #1 and Boss Dog & Friends Palm Springs.

Both stock graphic tees, playful knickknacks and giftable finds, but they complement each other nicely. Boss Dog & Friends is artist-owned, featuring small brands and merch from its other California locations, including Santa Barbara.

Windmill City, meanwhile, has fun candles that smell like cactuses, plus reusable film cameras designed like disposables, including one that shoots in black and white. That means you get the aesthetic without the single-use guilt. As Boss Dog’s neighbor, it’s at 463 N. Palm Canyon Drive. The phone number is (760) 537-7995.
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Koffi: Peaceful garden vibes behind the cafe

Palm Springs Coffee shop
The courtyard at Koffi with tables and yellow umbrellas.
(Aspen Anderson / Los Angeles Times)
By Aspen Anderson
Gen Z loves to caffeinate, loves coffee culture and loves having something to sip on.

Now hear me out — Koffi may not scream Gen Z at first glance. There’s no matcha-strawberry collab drink or biodegradable bamboo lids. This one might speak more to my fellow Gen Zers who lean a little bit grandparent-core.

I couldn’t write a Palm Springs list without mentioning Koffi (or “coffee with a K,” as my family calls it to avoid confusion). There are a few locations around town, but I keep coming back to this one for the courtyard in the back.

It’s a hidden garden escape, with a grassy lawn, yellow umbrellas, thriving desert plants and a postcard-worthy mountain view. It’s calm, picturesque and the kind of place where you can fully romanticize your life — journal open, iced latte in hand, and a perfect photo moment just waiting to happen.
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Tac/Quila: Margaritas and good vibes

Palm Springs Mexican food
An outside view of Tac/Quila with palm trees as well as mountains in the background.
(Aspen Anderson / Los Angeles Times)
By Aspen Anderson
Tac/Quila is one of my favorite restaurants in Palm Springs. It’s upscale Mexican food with strong cocktails, colorful decor and really good vibes. And Gen Z is always here for the vibes.

Anyone of any generation would love this spot, but I recommend it because of the drinks, especially the margarita flight (four mini tastings), which is super fun to share.

As for food, you really can’t go wrong: the Arco Iris Salad is fresh and flavorful, the fajitas are a classic and the churro ice cream sandwich for dessert is hard to beat.
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Angel View Resale Store: Cheap finds if you dig

Palm Springs Vintage store
A view of the sign for Angel View Thrift Market.
(Aspen Anderson / Los Angeles Times)
By Aspen Anderson
Do I even need to explain that Gen Z loves to thrift? Whether it’s Macklemore’s fault, a shift toward sustainability, or just a preference for vintage — secondhand is in.

Angel View is a pretty large thrift store with clothes and household stuff, everything from funky lamps to frames, mugs and mirrors. It’s affordable, but definitely not curated. So you have to dig. I don’t always find something, but when I do, I really love it.
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Chill Bar and the Arenas District: Go dancing

Palm Springs LGBTQ+
The outside of Chill Bar in the Arenas District in Palm Springs.
(Aspen Anderson / Los Angeles Times)
By Aspen Anderson
Gen Z was born between 1997 and 2012, meaning the oldest among us are about 28, a.k.a. prime dancing age.

Palm Springs has a thriving weekend LGBTQ+ bar scene, but from my experience, the vibe is open and welcoming to anyone just looking to have a good time.

Head to the Arenas District whether you’re just popping in for a drink or planning to dance all night. Start your night at Chill Bar with a drink on the outdoor patio, then choose your own adventure: Head to Quadz if you want to dance to musical theater classics or make your way to Hunters for a more traditional club atmosphere.
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Desert Hills Premium Outlets: 180-plus stores, 30 minutes away

Riverside Outlet mall
An outside look at the building and food trucks at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets.
(Aspen Anderson / Los Angeles Times)
By Aspen Anderson
Just about 30 minutes from town — on the way back to L.A. if you’re driving — you’ll hit Desert Hills Premium Outlets, a massive outdoor mall with 180-plus stores, ranging ranging from Gucci to Calvin Klein.

After talking to some young people who grew up in the area, this is the mall. Personally, I love going around 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., when it’s cooler and quieter outdoors.
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Indian Canyons: Palm trees and photo ops

Palm Springs Desert trail
The Andreas Creek runs through lush palm trees and native plant species at Andreas Canyon trail in Indian Canyons.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Aspen Anderson
About 20 minutes from downtown, the Indian Canyons are made up of three canyons — Palm, Andreas and Murray — located on the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Reservation.

Visitors are welcome with an entry fee, and in the winter months it’s a gorgeous spot to hike and explore. I’m recommending it here mostly for the photo ops and the history.

Palm Canyon is home to the world’s largest California fan palm oasis. The palm forest makes for a beautiful walk and yes, some great “I went on an adventure” Instagram moments.

Check the website for updated hours. Entry is $12 for adults, $7 for students/seniors, $6 for kids.
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Revivals: Easy thrift with fun finds

Palm Springs Vintage store
An outdoor look at the Revivals sign as a person stands outside.
(Aspen Anderson / Los Angeles Times)
By Aspen Anderson
Revivals feels like a funkier, slightly more curated version of Angel View.

The retro orange-and-blue sign outside looks straight out of a 1970s roadside Americana scene. Inside, there’s a great mix of low-priced clothes, accessories, home decor and furniture. I almost always find something here. And the vibes? Ten out of 10.
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Coffeeism Co.: Worth the line

Palm Springs Coffee shop
The Black Widow, which is espresso, black sesame, pumpkin spice and cold foam, at Coffeeism Co.
(Kit Karzen / For The Times)
By Aspen Anderson
For a truly Gen Z drink experience, head to Coffeeism, a newer coffee spot that opened in August and seems to have a line out the door half the time.

Whether you’re team coffee or matcha, this is the place for highly aesthetic drinks topped with flavored cold foams and rotating seasonal specials that are very good and also very much in the $12 range.

I ordered a seasonal cold brew with prickly pear foam on top, and it was so creamy and genuinely delicious that it felt worth the price for a special occasion.

Even the plastic cups have those curved bottoms, a strangely reliable sign that you’re about to get an elite iced drink.
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Farm: Brunch in a garden courtyard

Palm Springs American $$
A table full of brunch dishes at Farm in Palm Springs
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Aspen Anderson
Brunch! Must I say more?

Having brunch at Farm is as Instagrammable as it is delicious. The restaurant is tucked into a sunny courtyard that feels more like someone’s backyard. It’s complete with French music, red umbrellas and mismatched tableware.

My personal favorite is really any of the omelets, which come with what may be the best breakfast potatoes of all time — crispy on the outside, soft in the middle — plus a crusty baguette and cold house-made strawberry jam.

You can’t go wrong, but if I’m feeling a little extra, I’ll order a crepe for the table too.

This might be the kind of place where your “phone eats first” — and you won’t regret it.
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Bar Issi: Palm Springs meets 'The White Lotus'

Palm Springs Italian $$
The Issi Mai Tai at Bar Issi
(Kit Karzen / For The Times)
By Aspen Anderson
Pink feather chandeliers, a green-and-gold ceiling, zebra wallpaper — Bar Issi is a maximalist dream that looks inspired by “The White Lotus” Season 2’s Sicilian extravagance.

It opened in June on the ground floor of the Thompson Hotel. The space is bold, cinematic and great for pictures. And let’s be real — Gen Z is very into “The White Lotus.”

Even if you just stop in for drinks and the vibe, it’s worth it, and if you are eating, the house-made pasta is legit. I’d recommend the radiatori bolognese.
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