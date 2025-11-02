Advertisement
festive snow globe with a fire helmet on a ladder trimming a Christmas tree
(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)
Lifestyle

13 great gifts from shops hit hard by L.A. wildfires

By Marah Eakin
 and Lindzi Scharf

When much of Altadena burned in January, it affected not just the city’s homes but also its businesses. Popular local shops went up in flames just like everything else, and work-from-home artisans — displaced from not just their residences but also their work spaces and all the materials contained within — were suddenly without a place to live or a place to work.

On the Westside, the Palisades fire, also in January, tore through Pacific Palisades and Malibu, forever changing the fabric of these tight-knit neighborhoods and small businesses. Although rebuilding efforts are underway, progress and construction are expected to take several years as residents and business owners deal with permit approval, insurance hindrances and inflation.

Even now, local businesses that remain have struggled to regain a foothold.

With the giving spirit in mind this holiday season, we’ve put together this list of gifts from Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Malibu businesses, all of whom were affected in some way by the Eaton and Palisades fires. Purchase one of these items and you’ll spread good cheer (and good money) around areas that still need all the help they can get.

If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.

Wolfum Travel Backgammon Set

Games $150 at Wolfum
Wolfum Travel Backgammon Set
(Annabel Inganni)
By Marah Eakin
Perfect for a super-chic gamer or even someone who just loves to keep a bespoke bookshelf, Wolfum’s hand-printed custom travel backgammon sets are colorful, well-made and all unique. Made of Baltic Birch, the 10 inch-by-8 inch sets feature art on both inside and outside, meaning they look great open for a game or closed up tightly when you’re on the go. All the typical backgammon components are included — checkers, dice and so on — so whoever you gift this to will be all set up to play after Christmas brunch.
Rhythms of the Village Altadena Heritage Hoodie

Apparel $65 at Rhythms of the Village
Rhythms of the Village hoodie.
(Emeka Chukwurah)
By Marah Eakin
There’s been a lot of “Altadena”-labeled merchandise flying around Los Angeles and beyond post-Eaton fire, but for locals, the quintessential piece of hometown merch is the Altadena heritage hoodie from Rhythms of the Village. A Lake Avenue staple that was lost in the fire, Rhythms of the Village served as a hub for fans of African culture, art and music, offering everything from a West African drum and dance class to jam sessions and imported handicrafts. The shop’s owners plan to rebuild, and sales of items such as these sweatshirts (which also come in several colors and in children’s sizes) should serve to speed the plow.
Altadena Beverage & Market Wine of the Month Club

Beverage $50 for two bottles a month at Altadena Beverage & Market
Altadena Beverage Wine Club.
(Kate Vourvoulis)
By Marah Eakin
Altadena Beverage & Market’s physical structure may have survived the Eaton fire, but that doesn’t mean the business hasn’t been through it. The local bottle, food and sundries shop was closed for months after the fire, and the family who owns it not only ended up having to throw out a lot of stock, but also was forced to close Zinnie’s, their neighboring home accessories store that had opened just before last Thanksgiving. If you support the store’s monthly wine club, you’ll help its owners have a sustainable source of income for the months to come. The shop’s picks are always excellent, too, so, really, it’s a win-win for all involved. Email wine@altadenabev.com to sign up.
Mayana’s Body Butters

Beauty $25 at Mayana’s Body Butters
Mayana's Body Butters.
(David Geathers)
By Marah Eakin
In the weeks that followed the Eaton fire, the people behind Mayana’s Body Butters posted to Instagram that, “as a proud Black-owned family business with deep roots in Altadena, we acknowledge the deep healing that our beautiful community is facing.” Through its products, which are beautifully scented and crafted, in small batches and made of shea butter, pure jojoba oil and vitamin E, the brand hopes that it’ll be able to offer some degree of comfort, care and connection to not only its local patrons, but also to the community at large.
Altadena Honey from Buzzed Honeys

Condiment $12-$18 at Buzzed Honeys
Buzzed Honeys Raw Urban Honey
(David Bock)
By Marah Eakin
The Eaton fire didn’t just destroy homes, lives and businesses in Altadena. It also wreaked havoc on the local landscape and wildlife. Some of the region’s animal residents have proved to be remarkably resilient, though, including local honeybees. That’s a good thing for Buzzed Honeys, which sells honey harvested from rescued bees now living in hives set all over Los Angeles, including at the business owners’ somehow-still-standing home in Altadena. All the honey the brand is selling now was produced pre-fire, and if you’re looking for sweet and exotic alternatives to plain old local bee juice, Buzzed also sells creamed honey, which has a consistency sort of like smooth peanut butter.
Kikay Bernard the Bear earrings

Accessories $22 at Kikay
"Bernard The Bear" acrylic earrings.
(The Quinnella Creative Inc.)
By Marah Eakin
With their home and workshop located just half a block from the burn zone, Kikay’s owners jumped into action pretty quickly in the wake of the January fires. It wasn’t just to shore up their own business, which was displaced for months as they remediated and cleaned, but it was also to raise money to provide direct aid to their neighbors and friends, whether through patron donations or jewelry sales. They’re still at it, too, offering several pairs of earrings on their site where a portion of the proceeds go to support groups like the Pasadena Humane Society and Cleo’s Critter Care as well as to local GoFundMe fundraisers that still haven’t met their goals.
Teressa Foglia Straw Bucket Hat

Accessories $75 at Teressa Foglia
Teressa Foglia Straw Bucket Hat.
(Teressa Foglia)
By Lindzi Scharf
Malibu resident and hat designer Teressa Foglia hasn’t been home since the Palisades fire ravaged her neighborhood, but the milliner’s local Malibu Village-based business, which also features work by her painter husband, Ty Hays, remains. This intricately woven straw bucket hat is Foglia’s chic take on sun protection. A must-have for your next Malibu staycation or beach getaway, the design is available for online or in person at 3846 Cross Creek Road in Malibu.
Rosenthal Wines Surfrider Hang Ten Rosé

Beverage $52 at Rosenthal Wines
Rosenthal Wines Surfrider Hang Ten Rosé
(Rosenthal Winery — the Malibu Estate)
By Lindzi Scharf
Established in 1987, Rosenthal Wines was once the first and only vineyard in Malibu’s Newton Canyon. Owned by George Rosenthal, the label’s 12-year-old tasting room was a casualty of the Palisades fire. In August, Rosenthal reopened with the Vineyard Experience, an intimate, ephemeral, reservation-only pop-up location in Malibu. Toast to the brand’s resilience and the fact that it’s basically summer year-round in Malibu with the Rosenthal Wines’ Surfrider Hang Ten Rosé (2023).
Ariel Gordon Heart Helium Hoop Earrings

Accessories $165 at Jaimie Geller Jewelry
Ariel Gordon Heart Helium Hoop Earrings
(Ariel Gordon Jewelry)
By Lindzi Scharf
Husband-wife duo Mike and Jaimie Geller opened Jaimie Geller Jewelry in 2008. After the family of five lost their Palisades-based home and business, they’ve been slowly rebuilding. Support their efforts with a dazzling design. Sold as a pair, these lightweight sterling silver Heart Helium Hoop Earrings, designed by Ariel Gordon, represent hope, and will remind your giftee to wear their heart on their sleeve — and in their ears.
Mother Holiday Bag Charms

Home Decor $60 each at Mother
Mother Holiday Bag Charms
(Mother)
By Lindzi Scharf
L.A. fashion label Mother’s first-ever boutique burned to the ground weeks before its long-awaited, years-in-the-making Pacific Palisades store opening, but these cheerful bag charms remind us that brighter days are ahead. Available in one of three quirky yet chic designs (the Pretty Bird, Jumper or Don’t Be Sad), Mother’s limited-edition Holiday Bag Charms can also be used as key chains or ornaments.
Eames House Special Edition House of Cards

Home Decor $59 at Eames Office
Eames House of Cards.
(Homer Horowitz Phototgraphy / Courtesy of Eames Office © 2025)
By Lindzi Scharf
After smoke damage from the Palisades fire, the iconic Palisades-based Eames House was restored and reopened in July. To celebrate the house’s 75th anniversary, the Eames Office released a special Eames House edition of its beloved 1952 House of Cards — an elegant gift for the holidays. The updated deck includes 108 photographs including previously unreleased images taken by Charles and Ray Eames. A portion of the deck’s proceeds benefits the Charles & Ray Eames Foundation Wildlife Recovery Fund.
Lotus Fashion Malibu Beach Lobster Graphic T-shirt

Apparel $34 at Blue Malibu Boutique
Lotus Fashion Malibu Beach Lobster Graphic T-shirt
(Blue Malibu)
By Lindzi Scharf
Malibu business owner Roxanne Jensen owns fashionable souvenir shop Blue Malibu, which reopened in June after being closed for six months because of the Palisades fire. Gift some Malibu pride with this super-soft Malibu Beach Lobster Graphic T-shirt, which features an original hand-drawn, silk-screened design created by L.A. graphic apparel company Lotus Fashion. Available online or in person at 21219 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
'One Gun Ranch Malibu: Biodynamic Recipes for Vibrant Living' by Alice Bamford and Ann Eysenring

Books $50 at One Gun Ranch
'One Gun Ranch Malibu: Biodynamic Recipes for Vibrant Living' by Alice Bamford and Ann Eysenring
(Ranch at the Pier)
By Lindzi Scharf
Malibu’s beloved Ranch at the Pier is (partially) back. As you await its end-of-the-pier reopening, you can purchase the store’s cookbook to gift for the holiday season. After all, the One Gun Ranch-owned souvenir shop is inspired by the company’s biodynamic Malibu-based farm. In “One Gun Ranch Malibu: Biodynamic Recipes for Vibrant Living,” authors Alice Bamford and Ann Eysenring advise readers on their approach to food, exercise and life. Available online or in person at 23000 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
