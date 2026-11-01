22 gifts under $40 that will impress anyone on your holiday list

It’s easy to get caught up in the idea that good gifts require you to break the bank. Don’t fall for that trap.

Great gifts don’t require deep pockets; they require you be intentional and to pay close attention.

Is your best friend obsessed with making their home smell good? Consider gifting them premium incense sticks that have been hand-rolled in a nearly 200-year-old shop in Kyoto, Japan. Does your little brother go to concerts every weekend? Give him a pair of earplugs that not only look stylish, but protect his hearing. Does your boyfriend love trying new hot sauces? Get him a bottle of El Chilito, which is a sister-owned, family-run brand.

On this Gift Guide list, you’ll find gifts that are $40 and under (not including shipping costs) for everyone on your list because it’s intentionality and thoughtfulness that count.

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Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.