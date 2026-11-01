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An illustration of wrapped present characters throwing chocolate coins into a piggy bank in a world made out of chocolate.
(Kaitlin Brito / For The Times)
Lifestyle

22 gifts under $40 that will impress anyone on your holiday list

Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Staff Writer Follow

It’s easy to get caught up in the idea that good gifts require you to break the bank. Don’t fall for that trap.

Great gifts don’t require deep pockets; they require you be intentional and to pay close attention.

Is your best friend obsessed with making their home smell good? Consider gifting them premium incense sticks that have been hand-rolled in a nearly 200-year-old shop in Kyoto, Japan. Does your little brother go to concerts every weekend? Give him a pair of earplugs that not only look stylish, but protect his hearing. Does your boyfriend love trying new hot sauces? Get him a bottle of El Chilito, which is a sister-owned, family-run brand.

On this Gift Guide list, you’ll find gifts that are $40 and under (not including shipping costs) for everyone on your list because it’s intentionality and thoughtfulness that count.

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Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.

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8-fluid-ounce Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte

Home Goods $34 at Le Creuset
Round mini cocette in blue from Le Creuset.
(Le Creuset)
By Kailyn Brown
Whether you’re baking a pot pie, lava cake or spinach and artichoke dip, there’s something so satisfying about eating it out of a perfectly portion-sized dish. Le Creuset’s Mini Round Cocotte, which is made with premium stoneware, tickles that part of my brain. It’s also scratch-resistant, thermal-resistant and comes in several eye-catching colors. The pot comes in three sizes, priced from $34 to $46. The 8-fluid-ounce pot is $34.

Eadem Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm

Beauty $24 at Eadem
The Eadem lip balm featured in the Gifts $40 and Under list for Gift Guide 2026
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Eadem’s Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm delivers on all of the things I look for in a high-quality balm. It features a cooling metal applicator and instantly softens dry, flaky lips and leaves them feeling plump and moisturized. The daily lip treatment also comes in several gorgeous colors that look good on every skin tone including Butter Mochi (the perfect clear gloss), Sakura Shaved Ice (a milky, neutral pink) and Boba Bounce (a rich, soft brown).

Uniqlo Bold Square Sunglasses

Accessories $24.90 at Uniqlo
Uniqlo Sunglasses included in the Best Gifts That Feel Expensive (Under $40) list for Gift Guide 2026
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Uniqlo is known for its affordable, high-quality basics, but one item that you shouldn’t sleep on are their sunglasses. From aviator to cat eye, there’s several styles to choose from. The unisex shades are durable and feature UV400 lenses, which block out 90% of UV rays. The best part is that they cost less than $25. I’ve been wearing the Bold Square Sunglasses all summer long, both outdoors and indoors, because they aren’t too tinted.
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Loop Experience 2 earplugs

Electronics $35 at Loop
Loop Experience 2.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
The first time I saw someone wearing a pair of Loop earplugs, I thought they were just pieces of jewelry. I was delighted to discover that they were much more than that. The stylish earplugs come in a wide range of colors including gold, silver and rose gold. They fit comfortably in your ear and help block out harmful and distracting sounds. Whether you are attending a music festival or hoping to get a good night’s rest, Loop has something for everyone.
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Native Union Retro Pop Phone for Smartphone

Electronics $40 at MoMA Design Store
Native retro smartphone from the front. (MoMA Design Store)
(MoMA Design Store)
By Kailyn Brown
Native Union’s retro phone is the perfect gift for those too young to remember what it was like to have a corded phone and those who secretly miss it. Compatible with the iPhone 15 and later, all you have to do is plug the phone cord into the port and start using it right away. You can even use it like a headphone. The MoMA-exclusive colorway — a transparent base with pops of bright colors — gives it an even more vintage look.

Coming Soon Table Mates

Home Goods $40 at Coming Soon
Coasters by Coming Soon for the $40 and Under list. (Coming Soon)
(Coming Soon)
By Kailyn Brown
Help your gift recipient add a bit of whimsy to their home with Coming Soon’s resin coasters. Designed by Gaetano Pesce for Fish Design, the table mates, which come as a pair, look like funky splats of paint. Available in 12 vibrant colorways, the coolest thing about the coasters is that they are made with flexible resin, so you can bend them. The coasters are also transparent, so they stand out on glass surfaces.

‘The Artist’s Way’ book

Books $24 at Penguin Random House
The cover of "The Artists Way: A Spiritual Path to higher Creativity."
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Ask anyone who considers themselves to be a “creative” and the odds of them knowing about “The Artist’s Way” are extremely high. Published in 1992, the 12-week creative recovery book resurged in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and people like rapper-singer Doechii famously documented her experience reading it. (She’s a Grammy winner now.) Gift this to anyone who needs help overcoming creative blocks, self-doubt and unblocking their inner artistic voice.

Cyklar In-Shower Body Oil Balm

Fragrance $29 at Cyklar
Cyklar’s body oil, brown bottle.
(Cyklar)
By Kailyn Brown
There’s a reason why people have been raving about Cyklar’s In-Shower Body Oil Balm. Not only does it smell divine, it melts into your skin and leaves you feeling supple rather than sticky. It can also be used as a multipurpose moisturizer. The product comes in two delicious scents including Vanilla Verve and Sacred Santal, which has a creamy, woodsy smell with top notes of bergamot, cardamom and ambrette.
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Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Balm

Beauty $37 at Aesop
The Aesop Resurrection Aromatique hand balm featured in the Gifts $40 and Under list for Gift Guide 2026
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Whenever I offer someone my Aesop hand balm, their reaction is always the same: “This smells so good!” The hair, skin and body care brand founded in Melbourne has built a reputation for creating products that not only work, but also create a pleasurable sensory experience. You can’t go wrong with any of the scents, which are infused with a concentrated blend of botanicals, but my go-to is the Reverence Aromatique Hand Balm, which contains vetiver root, petitgrain and bergamot.

Duralex glass tumblers

Home Goods $24-$25 at Duralex
The Duralex LePicardie glass tumblers.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Not only are Duralex’s glasses adorable, they are incredibly functional and great for everyday use. Take your pick between a mixed-color set or solid options of the timeless design, which is known as the “original French tumblers.” Made from tempered glass in France, they are chip-resistant and designed to last.

El Chilito Hot Sauce

Cooking $8-$12 at El Chilito
The El Chilito Hot Sauce.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Inspired by a decades-old family recipe, El Chilito is a sister-owned, family-run hot sauce brand. Hand-crafted with toasted sesame seeds, pineapple juice, piloncillo (unrefined whole cane sugar from Mexico) and other ingredients, the chile de árbol hot sauce has the perfect kick without bringing tears to your eyes. Pair it with eggs, tacos or any cuisine that needs some spice. Grab the 10-ounce bottle or the mini, which is perfect to have on the go, like Beyoncé with her hot sauce.

Papier Wellness Journal

Journal $40 at Papier
The Papier Wellness Journal featured in the Gifts $40 and Under list for Gift Guide 2026
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Adulting is hard, but Papier makes it easier for you to prioritize your overall well-being. This journal includes pages that allow you to reflect on sleep and energy levels as well as track your movement and wellness goals. Personalize it with your giftee’s name to make it even more special. There are several designs to choose from, but my favorite is this polka-dot collaboration with cult-favorite fashion brand Damson Madder.
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Cinema Puzzles

Games $29 at Cinema Puzzles
Cinema Puzzle’s Wicked puzzle with Cynthia Ervio. (Cinema Puzzles)
(Cinema Puzzles)
By Kailyn Brown
Is there a movie scene that lives rent-free in your mind? Maybe it’s the final dance scene from “Dirty Dancing”? Or perhaps it’s when Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) sings the opening number “No One Mourns the Wicked” in the film adaptation? Cinema Puzzles transforms iconic moments from films into collector-quality jigsaw puzzles. Created by award-winning screenwriter and entrepreneur Michael Elliot, there’s several designs to choose from including “Wicked,” “Twilight,” “Shrek,” “Jurassic Park” and “John Wick.”

Edie Parker Retractable Lighter Keychain

Accessories $40 at Edie Parker
Edie Parker’s beaded fish retractable keychain in pink/red. (Edie Parker)
(Edie Parker)
By Kailyn Brown
Seafood, particularly tinned fish, has been having a moment this year. So why not rock a multicolored, hand-beaded fish keychain on a retractable keyring that makes you feel like you’ve gone fishing? It’s a fun way for your gift recipient to accessorize their keys and bags, and an ever cuter way for them to avoid losing their lighter.

Commune Design Agarwood Incense

Home Fragrance $35 at Commune Design
Hayashi Rushodo and Commune incense. (Commune Design)
(Commune Design)
By Kailyn Brown
L.A.-based design studio Commune teamed up with Keijirou Hayashi to create hand-rolled agarwood and sandalwood incense sticks. Made in Kyoto, where Hayashi runs his family’s nearly 200-year-old shop (Hayashi Ryushodo), the incense sticks are packed with high-quality raw fragrant woods and botanicals, and come in sandalwood and agarwood scents. Each time I light one, I feel like I’ve been transported to a tranquil spa or the middle of a forest after it has rained.

L.A. Times ‘Support Local News’ hat

Accessories $35 at Shop L.A. Times
L.A. Times' 'Support local news' and 'Read the paper' hats. (Los Angeles Times)
(Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
In times when independent journalism is under attack, there’s nothing more radical or cooler than showing love for the local media organizations that help keep you informed. Your giftee can rep that message proudly by rocking the L.A. Times’ “Support Local News” hat. It comes in two colors: vintage black and forest green.
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Naomi After-Cooking Hand Scrub

Cooking $27 at Naomi
Naomi’s hand scrub. (Naomi)
(Naomi)
By Kailyn Brown
The older I get, the more I value simple pleasures like luxurious hand soaps. Created by L.A. cooks, the Naomi After-Cooking Hand Scrub was made for people who actually use their hands in the kitchen. With notes of bergamot and black peppercorn, not only does the soap smell fresh, it also neutralizes strong food odors, like seafood and garlic, while gently exfoliating your skin.

Signature Store Personalised Case & Long Lasting Perfume Balm

Fragrance $28 at Etsy
Single perfume balm with “KB.” (Signature Store)
(Signature Store)
By Kailyn Brown
Nothing says “I know you” more than a gift that has the receiver’s name inscribed on it. Based in Sydney, Signature Store makes monogram lip oils, jewelry boxes and perfume balms. I particularly love the balm, which comes in an elegant metal case that is refillable and easy to throw into your bag. At no extra charge, you can pick the scent, color of your case and add text. Just order soon, so you get it in time for the holidays.

TheVintageVault352 Custom Retro Vinyl Record Lamp

Home Decor $30 at Etsy
The Vintage Vault’s vinyl record lamp with white background, glowing light. (The Vintage Vault)
(The Vintage Vault)
By Kailyn Brown
It’s no secret that vinyl records are having a major resurgence, particularly among Gen Z fans. Gift the music lover in your life this retro vinyl record lamp, which is one of Etsy’s top sellers. Made from upcycled records, you can customize TheVintageVault352 table lamp with your favorite album cover. (I chose Kendrick Lamar’s “good kid, m.A.A.d city.”) It’s a stylish way to showcase your love of music in your space.

Comme Si ‘the Yves’ Socks

Clothing $40 at Comme Si
Comme Si’s Yves socks in green. (Comme Si)
(Comme Si)
By Kailyn Brown
There’s something so chic about having great-quality socks. These days I’ve been loving Comme Si’s take on the classic trouser sock. Made in Italy with Egyptian cotton, the Yves socks are stretchy and offer the perfect amount of thickness, making them great for any season. Plus, they come in a range of vibrant colors including scarlet red, royal blue and saguaro green. Pair them with sneakers or loafers for a pop of color.
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Studio Wall Candle 01 series

Home Goods $26 at Studio Wall
Single Studio Wall candle. (Studio Wall)
(Studio Wall)
By Kailyn Brown
For the design lover in your life, consider gifting them one of Studio Wall’s visually striking Color Study candles. Founder and visual artist Ben Lucke uses specialized molds and a randomized set of dyes, so that no two candles are alike. It’s tempting to avoid burning the unscented candles because they look so cool. But they’ll be even more delighted once they do because the wax drippings add a dramatic and alluring effect. To complete the gift, buy one of Studio Wall’s ceramic candle holders.

Route 66 centennial stamps

Collectibles $13.12 at USPS
The California Route 66 postage stamps released by the United States Postal Service for the Gifts Under $40 List.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher Reynolds
Get in on the 2026 Route 66 centennial celebration with a set of 16 stamps issued this year. The set includes eight different brightly colored images of roadside scenes. And if Route 66 isn’t quite right, the USPS’ other stamp sets this year (comparably priced) include celebrations of Barbie, Linda McCartney, Mister Rogers, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali.
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