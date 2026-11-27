These 15 L.A. museum gift shops are way more fun than shopping on Amazon
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Remember what it was like to go to the store? To try on clothes, smell candles, flip through books and window-shop instead of doomscrolling Amazon and questioning a product’s integrity?
In this digital age, shopping for yourself or others has become an impersonal, if convenient, ritual. Luckily, Los Angeles is home to cornucopias of unique items you can’t easily find online.
These are the best places to pick up holiday gifts in Los Angeles, from an irreverent gift shop with a speakeasy-style barber shop in Hermosa Beach to a side-by-side art gallery and design-focused lifestyle shop in Glassell Park.
Where? At museum gift shops. (This weekend is the 10th anniversary of Museum Store Sunday. Most of the museums below are participating.)
Museums sell more than just their own merchandise. Whether you’re looking to decorate your home, increase your wellness, upgrade your closet, taste artisanal foods, find your next read or entertain yourself with toys, gadgets and gizmos, these 15 museum gift shops have something for everyone.
Academy Museum Store
With an expansive book collection, visitors will also find novels that are adapted into movies such as Edward Ashton’s “Mickey 7,” craft books the likes of Blake Snyder’s classic “Save the Cat!” and memoirs from industry stars including Elliot Page’s “Pageboy.”
For anime fans, there are entire tables dedicated to Studio Ghibli films, featuring posters, keychain charms, journals, plushies and more. There’s also a section dedicated to the Oscars; this is, after all, the Academy Museum. In this corner, you’ll find plenty of merchandise with statuette imagery, including neon LED signs, tote bags and decorative garlands.
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Autry Museum Store
Craft Contemporary
Inside, you’ll find all-natural utilitarian items like wooden and ceramic spoons, artisanal embroidery scissors, combs, nail brushes, bamboo straws and more. You can also satisfy your inner craftsperson by purchasing an embroidery set, a stuffed creature-building kit, a wool and felt craft kit and more — perfect for kids and adults alike. In the words of one shelf label, “Get those kids off their digital devices and start making stuff and experimenting!”
There’s a relatively large jewelry collection from local and nationwide artists: necklaces with nontraditional charms, lockets holding miniature paper collages, twisting hair jewelry and more. You can also decorate your end tables with unique sculptures including a playful wooden balancing sculpture made by majority-women brand Senser Woodcraft.
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ExploraStore at California Science Center
In addition to space-themed trinkets, the gift shop also sells geology items such as crystal growing kits, evolutionary biology T-shirts and math and chemistry mugs. Toys and trinkets abound here like stress squishies, slimes and putties, pop-it fidgets, plushies and 3D-printed animals. There are kid-friendly learning tools too, like science-based brain games and puzzles.
Fowler Museum Store
There is also a small, boutique-style clothing and accessory collection, featuring scarves, shawls, jewelry, handbags and more. Children’s and nonfiction books about global mythologies, gender, poems, essays, Los Angeles and more line the shelves. On the wellness front, handmade medicine balls and neck pillows are standouts.
The museum and gift shop are free to enter, but you may need to pay for parking; it’s $5 for an hour. After entering the museum, the shop is around the corner to the left of the information desk.
Natural History Museum
In addition to the robust collection of museum merchandise, which includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and mugs, there are also plenty of rock-related items for the geology enthusiast. These include a crystal and mineral collection, rock candy, rock tumblers and geology books.
Hammer Store
The shop had jewelry made by Los Angeles artist Lisa Eisner, mineral bath salts from All Roads (one of my favorite Joshua Tree brands), Night Blooms candles from Ojai, fruit and vegetable beeswax candles from Happy Organics and colorful bandannas and scarves from Last Chance Textiles. While the museum offers a wide selection of art books, it also carries books by New Age guru Ram Dass as well as books about gardening, wellness and cooking. It also has a good range of children’s books and toys.
Admission to the Hammer Museum is free, but self-parking at the museum is $9 for the first three hours with validation.
LACMA Store
If you want to enliven your home with wall decor, the gift shop offers print reproductions of many artworks featured in the museum, which you can order in a variety of print formats with optional custom framing. These prints include works like Monet’s “Water Lilies” and Van Gogh’s “Tarascon Stagecoach.”
You’ll also find minimalist stoneware such as Bauer Pottery mugs and vases as well as plates and candles adorned with Robert Mapplethorpe’s traditional flower imagery. Many of the most artistic items for sale, including Netsuke replicas, Eames elephant sculptures and African blankets and stools (among others), include a short description about how the piece was crafted, where it’s from or what it replicates.
The LACMA Store has two on-site retail shops: a larger one in the David Geffen Galleries and a small one in the Resnick Pavilion. Museum members receive discounted prices.
Norton Simon Museum Store
Tickets to the museum are $20, but if you plan to visit only the gift store, you can do so for free. Head inside to the admissions desk immediately to your right and ask for an entry ticket to the gift shop. Then, follow the hall to your right, where the store’s sign will be just up ahead.
Petersen Museum Store
Model cars make up the majority of the shop, but you’ll also find more elegant — albeit expensive — goods, like sleek car sculptures by artist Stéphane Dufour. These sculptures of Porsche vehicles are made in L.A., and are available in limited quantities ranging from $999 to $9,000. If that cost is out of your price range but you still want to decorate your wall space, consider purchasing car-themed posters, art prints or photos here instead.
The Shop at the Broad
Give your home some flair by purchasing poster replicas of artworks housed at the museum, including prominent postwar and contemporary art. There is plenty of Andy Warhol-related merchandise, including Campbell’s Tomato Soup mugs and Warhol-themed painting kits, along with a limited selection of books about art, fashion and Los Angeles.
The Getty Museum Store
Besides thousands of books on art, architecture and California, you’ll find prints, toys, Getty-themed apparel, pencils, pens, sketchbooks and honey from Malibu bees ($16.95 for 12 ounces). Among the books are many published by the Getty itself, including volumes on subjects from African masks to the invention of photography. The main gift shop is to the left as you enter the museum’s Entrance Hall, but there are several satellite shops scattered around the campus. Reminder: The Getty Museum is scheduled to close for renovation March 2027 through spring 2028, but the Getty Villa (which has its own store) will remain open in Pacific Palisades.
The Huntington Store
Need to restock the pantry? Consider snagging artisanal chocolates, jams, honeys and teas — and maybe a teacup to go with your goodies.
Walls looking too bland? The Huntington offers custom, museum-quality art reproductions ranging from botanicals and portraits to landscapes. Trying to keep the kids entertained? You can purchase popular Jellycat stuffed animals here as well as science kits, Folkmanis animal puppets and picture books. Trying to escape a reading slump? Browse the shop’s selection of Octavia E. Butler novels, social justice nonfiction, witchy tarot books and more. Want to start a flower garden? They’ve got seeds too.
The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
There are quite a few unique gadgets in this store: Lego gel pens you can stack together, triangular crayons and wooden brain games, to name a few. But there’s an extensive collection of art books too, spanning nations and mediums. You’ll also find a variety of styled household items including sunglasses, vases, hourglasses, candles and more as well as vibrant, chunky necklaces from the women-owned accessory brand Ink + Alloy. Every item within feels utterly timeless yet never more rooted in the present moment.
L.A. Phil Store at Walt Disney Concert Hall
Lucky for you, all this and more lives at the L.A. Phil Store, which is nestled in the home venue of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. In addition to music-themed accessories and decor, it also boasts a large selection of classical vinyls (some preowned, with other genres like jazz and pop rock mixed in) and a limited but well-curated stock of nonfiction and coffee-table books about music and composers. For the music writer, you may want to snag a journal with blank staff paper.
Perhaps best of all, there’s easy access to the gift shop right off Grand Avenue.