Remember what it was like to go to the store? To try on clothes, smell candles, flip through books and window-shop instead of doomscrolling Amazon and questioning a product’s integrity?

In this digital age, shopping for yourself or others has become an impersonal, if convenient, ritual. Luckily, Los Angeles is home to cornucopias of unique items you can’t easily find online.

Where? At museum gift shops. (This weekend is the 10th anniversary of Museum Store Sunday. Most of the museums below are participating.)

Museums sell more than just their own merchandise. Whether you’re looking to decorate your home, increase your wellness, upgrade your closet, taste artisanal foods, find your next read or entertain yourself with toys, gadgets and gizmos, these 15 museum gift shops have something for everyone.