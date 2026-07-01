52 L.A. places and favorite spots to watch Fourth of July fireworks and drone shows

The Fourth of July this year will mean different things for different people.

It is the 250th year since the nation’s founding, and the country is still debating most of the same issues that plagued our forefathers’ entire political careers. For some, it will be a rapturous anniversary of our independence from Britain well worth celebrating; and for others, it will be a day to solemnly reflect on the shortcomings of a promise of liberty for all.

Many things have changed since 1776: A large swath of the population gained the right to vote, the U.S. went from a rascal British offshoot to a global superpower, and drones have started competing with fireworks as the main visual attraction on Independence Day.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

This year in L.A. some of the festivities that were postponed due to protest and upheaval against immigration enforcement raids are making their return. Others are still holding tight.

Yet all over the city, county and state, people will come together to see the longtime tradition through. For some, it is not so much about the founding, but about the family and community they created under the red, white and blue banner.

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Here is a list of 52 places to settle down with family, friends and fellow compatriots to watch the fireworks this Fourth of July.