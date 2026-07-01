52 L.A. places and favorite spots to watch Fourth of July fireworks and drone shows
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The Fourth of July this year will mean different things for different people.
It is the 250th year since the nation’s founding, and the country is still debating most of the same issues that plagued our forefathers’ entire political careers. For some, it will be a rapturous anniversary of our independence from Britain well worth celebrating; and for others, it will be a day to solemnly reflect on the shortcomings of a promise of liberty for all.
Many things have changed since 1776: A large swath of the population gained the right to vote, the U.S. went from a rascal British offshoot to a global superpower, and drones have started competing with fireworks as the main visual attraction on Independence Day.
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This year in L.A. some of the festivities that were postponed due to protest and upheaval against immigration enforcement raids are making their return. Others are still holding tight.
Yet all over the city, county and state, people will come together to see the longtime tradition through. For some, it is not so much about the founding, but about the family and community they created under the red, white and blue banner.
Here is a list of 52 places to settle down with family, friends and fellow compatriots to watch the fireworks this Fourth of July.
Artesia
The festivities, including a Latin Soul performance, family-friendly games and a flag raising ceremony, will begin at noon on July 3. After the activities conclude, a firework show will light up Artesia Park at 9 p.m.
On the Fourth of July, the park will also host an Over the Line tournament — an offshoot of baseball and a near-40-year Artesia tradition — with four players per team. It costs $65 to register a team. If you can’t wrap your head around the rules of Over the Line, a pickleball tournament goes until 2 p.m. Friday. The registration fee is $10.
Baldwin Park
At no cost to families, the city of Baldwin Park will host its Fourth of July celebration a day early at Sierra Vista High School, where acrobatic dancers, face painters and tribute acts will gather to help the Baldwin Park community celebrate America’s 250th.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The synchronized firework show begins at 9:30 p.m. and concludes at 11 p.m.
Burbank
From all around the hillsides of the venue, Burbank community members will be able to take on a drone light show that will launch from the Starlight Bowl parking lot instead of fireworks. While guests won’t be able to watch from inside of the venue, the city of Burbank said tips for viewing locations will be provided closer to the date.
The show will begin at 9 p.m. with no admission price.
Cabrillo Beach
San Pedro community members will be able to attend a food truck festival, live music shows and family activities before a scenic waterfront firework show at 9 p.m.
The free event is from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Independence Day.
Catalina, Avalon Bay
On the eve of Independence Day, the Trojan band will warm up with a performance at Wrigley Stage Avalon Bay Vista from 3 to 4 p.m. The following day, after a golf cart and dinghy parade, the island will shine under exploding stars at the 9 p.m. Fourth of July firework show. To round out the night, the Trojans will take the stage again to deliver their Independence Day performance.
Catalina Express ferries will depart from Long Beach, San Pedro and Dana Point, with parking at these sites sitting between $20 and $25. Round-trip fares for adults cost $97 to $106 including fees, $88 to $96 for seniors and $76 to $85 for children 2-11. Children under 1 will run you $10 for a round trip.
Catalina, Two Harbors
Earlier in the day, the tiny enclave will have a child-friendly slate of arts-and-crafts activities in Buffalo Park for its 40th annual Children’s Festival. Also scheduled is the 21st annual Dinghy Parade in the coves of the West End.
The firework show will be visible from Harbor Reef restaurant and the shore.
Chatsworth & Porter Ranch
Starting at 5 p.m. the community will gather for an array of food vendors, special games and events for the kids, and, to conclude the festivities, the annual Firework Spectacular will start at 9 p.m.
Claremont
The day will start with a 1K Kids Fun Run and 5K race for adults in Memorial Park at 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., respectively. If that doesn’t wear you out or if it isn’t something you’re into, the annual Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast, flag-raising ceremony, community parade, food vendors and music from Pop Vinyl will help to rebuild your energy before the end-of-day firework show by Pyro Spectaculars at the Pomona College Strehle Track at 9 p.m.
The firework show has a $15 ticket price, with free admission for children under age 3. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the Alexander Hughes Community Center.
Coachella
If you can’t stand the evening heat, a community pool will be open to wade in until the main event concludes. You can watch the desert disappear under the light of dazzling fireworks at 9 p.m.
The event is free of charge. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Corona
Festivities are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., featuring food vendors, live music from INXS tribute band Mystified and Liquid Blue, community activities and entertainment for all ages. Families are encouraged to arrive early to secure viewing spots and enjoy the pre-show celebrations.
The evening will culminate with Corona’s signature fireworks display at 9 p.m., lighting up the night sky in honor of Independence Day.
Crescenta Valley
Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Independence Day, allowing families to explore the array of attractions, including food trucks, a live band performance and a 20-minute fireworks show to round the night out, beginning at 9 p.m.
Presale tickets are $9 and can be purchased at local businesses, including Bob Smith Toyota, J’s Maids and Maintenance, Crescenta Valley Weekly newspaper and Crescenta Valley Insurance. Tickets for purchase the day of will cost $10, with free admission for children age 7 and under.
Culver City
Starting at 6 p.m. at the Culver Steps in Town Plaza, the city will host a free community event that will feature live music, a flag salute ceremony and other family-friendly activities. At 9 p.m., attendees can marvel at the March of Freedom drone light show, which event organizers say will trace the history of the United States from the Revolutionary era to the modern day.
Desert Hot Springs
The free event begins at 6 p.m. on July 5. Family-friendly games and activities will fill the time until the 9:15 p.m. firework show, which will light up the Desert Spring skies.
Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will host their annual Fourth of July game against the rival San Diego Padres, which will be followed by a grand fireworks display. Tickets for the game start at $139, but with a dynamic pricing model, the sooner you grab a seat, the better.
Duarte
Admission to the event is free, but if you’re up for some thrills, unlimited carnival ride wristbands will be offered for $15. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and at 9:15 p.m., you can grab a seat in the viewing location to witness an extravagant fireworks display.
El Segundo
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Stevenson Field in Recreation Park will host a hula-hoop competition, water balloon toss and three-legged sack race with food trucks all around the field. At 5 p.m., reentry admissions to the fields will begin for the firework show at 9 p.m.
Admission for both events is $5 at the gates. For El Segundo residents with an updated Recreation ID card, wristbands will be free for up to four guests.
Elysian Park, Angels Point
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Bring a chair and enjoy the first seeds of Independence Day while you take in the view of the downtown L.A. skyline.
Gardena
From 5 to 10 p.m., a swarm of food trucks and games will decorate Independence Day until the 9 p.m. firework show. Entry to this event is free.
Hawaiian Gardens
In addition to the annual fireworks show, the city will also have family-friendly games and live music to celebrate the United States’ quarter-millennium birthday.
Hollywood Bowl
The three concert series will run at the Bowl with help from principal conductor Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic setups, wine and beer that can fit in a container under your seat. Ticket prices range from $17.76 for nosebleeds to $370 for seats right with a perfect view of Stamos.
Parking on-site will be tricky (and expensive), booked through ParkWhiz, so save yourself the trouble and take public transportation from various Park and Ride locations across the county or book a trip on the Bowl Shuttle from nearby locations for $15 and under.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
The cemetery’s open-air screenings for Independence Day this year include “Shrek” (2001) on July 3 and “Jurassic Park” (1993) on July 4, which will both be followed by grand firework displays. (The latter event is sold out.)
Gates will open on both nights at 7:15 p.m. and the movies will start at 9 p.m on a first-come, first-served seating basis. Picnic setups are welcome, and blankets are recommended.