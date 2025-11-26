39 glittering light displays that show off SoCal’s holiday spirit

OK, all you holiday traditionalists out there: It’s true that Southern California’s balmy winters are a far cry from what Good King Wenceslas spied on the Feast of St. Stephen (a.k.a. Dec. 26 a.k.a. Boxing Day) “when the snow lay round about, deep and crsip and even.”

But what Southern California lacks in snow during the holidays, it more than makes up for with oodles of glittering light displays, which kind of follows the famous carol’s narrative, because ultimately, Wenceslas was all about bringing more light to the shivering peasant he spotted “gath’ring winter fuel.”

Because many of our SoCal light displays are free, local organizers are sort of continuing the good king’s tradition. Plus, in these modern times, faux snow has become de rigueur in some of SoCal light displays, something the good king might appreciate, because as a rule, our frosts are rarely cruel.

Before you get to our list of holiday light displays below, here are a few notes:

