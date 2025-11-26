39 glittering light displays that show off SoCal’s holiday spirit
-
-
- Share via
OK, all you holiday traditionalists out there: It’s true that Southern California’s balmy winters are a far cry from what Good King Wenceslas spied on the Feast of St. Stephen (a.k.a. Dec. 26 a.k.a. Boxing Day) “when the snow lay round about, deep and crsip and even.”
But what Southern California lacks in snow during the holidays, it more than makes up for with oodles of glittering light displays, which kind of follows the famous carol’s narrative, because ultimately, Wenceslas was all about bringing more light to the shivering peasant he spotted “gath’ring winter fuel.”
Because many of our SoCal light displays are free, local organizers are sort of continuing the good king’s tradition. Plus, in these modern times, faux snow has become de rigueur in some of SoCal light displays, something the good king might appreciate, because as a rule, our frosts are rarely cruel.
Before you get to our list of holiday light displays below, here are a few notes:
- Our list is divided into four loose categories: free or paid walk-throughs and free or paid drive-throughs, which you can filter using the navigation bar.
- Most of these shows are rain-or-shine events, so don’t expect a refund if it starts to drizzle on the night you bought tickets. Dress warmly, bring an umbrella and be grateful that our temperatures rarely dip below 50 degrees.
- Several of these events are in residential areas where neighbors voluntarily go all out to create holiday displays, so the start and stop dates can be vague. Pro tip: Try to visit the residential light shows on weekday nights, because traffic gets congested on weekends. Better yet, if the area has sidewalks, park your car a block or two away, bundle up and walk the route. (You’ll get in some steps and in some neighborhoods, residents sell hot chocolate or other treats from their driveways.)
- If we’ve missed any venues, send an email with details to jeanette.marantos@latimes.com, and we may be able to include them.
123 Farm Christmas Nights
Dates: Open daily through Jan. 4 except Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, 9, 24 and 31.
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. weekdays and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Admission: Tickets must be purchased in advance. Prices range from $14 to $30 for adults, depending on the day. Tickets for ages 13-17 or seniors 65-plus are $1 less than adult tickets and $2 less for ages 6-12. Children age 5 and younger enter free.
Astra Lumina at South Coast Botanic Garden
Dates: Through Dec. 31 except Dec. 1-3, 9-10 and 15.
Hours: Timed entry between 5:15 to 8:45 p.m.
Admission: Reserved tickets are required; $35.53 for 13 and older, $31.21 for seniors, students or military and $29.05 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under age 4 enter free. South Coast Botanic Garden members get a 15% discount on tickets but need a promo code from the Garden. Preferred on-site parking starts at $20; off-site parking pass with a shuttle to the gate is $3 available on Saturdays and holidays. Food and beverages may be purchased on-site.
Brea Eagle Hills Christmas Lights
Dates: Exact dates were not available, but the lights usually go on during the month of December.
Hours: Exact times were not available. Last year, the lights went on around dusk until about 10 p.m.
Admission: Free.
Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo
Ellis said Santa will be available to listen to gift wishes, give out little gifts and, of course, pose for photos.
If you want more lights earlier in the month, the city is also hosting its Joy Around the World Festival and community tree lighting on Dec. 4 at City Hall Plaza from 3 to 8 p.m. with performances, craft activities, free hot chocolate and a visit from Santa, who will come bearing gifts. Ellis said the lighting ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m.
Dates: Candy Cane Lane will be illuminated Dec. 13 to 23. The Joy Around the World Festival is Dec. 4
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. daily for Candy Cane Lane; the festival on Dec. 4 is 3 to 8 p.m.
Admission: Free.
Candy Cane Lane in Woodland Hills
Dates: Dec. 6 to Jan. 3.
Hours: 6-10 p.m.
Admission: Free.
Capistrano Lights: Mission in Lights at Mission San Juan Capistrano
Dates: Dec. 19 to 30 (closed Dec. 24-25).
Hours: Ticket holders can enter as early as 10 a.m. to tour the mission, but the holiday programming of lights, music and Santa begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. when the mission closes.
Admission: Limited tickets are available at the door, but online purchases are recommended due to high demand; $20 ages 12-59, $17 seniors age 60-plus, $14 ages 5-11 and free for children 4 and younger. Member tickets are $9 regardless of age, and tickets for guests of members are $10.
Channel Islands Harbor 59th Parade of Lights
Date: Dec. 13.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Admission: Watching is free, but if you’d like a cozier indoor yet expansive view of the parade that includes dinner, dessert, beer and wine, buy a $150 ticket that supports the Channel Islands Maritime Museum during its Nautical Night of Lights on Dec. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Christmas at the Grove
Dates: Through Dec. 31 with snowfall at 6 p.m and 8 p.m. (Santa’s Workshop closes after Dec. 24; reservations recommended.)
Admission: Free. Photo packages with Santa start at $60.
Christmas on Euclid in Ontario
In 1958, the Christmas on Euclid Avenue Committee, sponsored by the Assn. of Commerce and Industry (later renamed the Ontario Chamber of Commerce), embarked on holiday programs “that would bring back a traditional respect, and meaning for the celebration of Christmas,” including the construction of 12 illuminated scenes depicting the nativity and life of Jesus with life-sized wood figures carved by Mexican immigrant sculptor Rudolph Vargas.
Today, the holiday celebration includes a blend of old and the new, with the 12 historic nativity scenes, which visitors can experience through an online history, and more modern light shows such as the annual Holiday Light Parade, tree lighting ceremony and drone show at Ontario Town Square on Dec. 6, which includes cookie decorating and visits with Santa.
Date: The historic nativity scenes are on display from Nov. 27 through Jan. 1 along Euclid Avenue. The Holiday Light Parade & Tree Lighting is Dec. 6 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. A menorah procession is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Ontario Town Square.
Admission: Free.
Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena
Dates: Dec. 6 through Jan. 7.
Hours: 5:30 p.m. to midnight.
Admission: Free.
Christmas Tree Lane in Oxnard
For more lights, be sure to drive past Oxnard’s 110-foot Christmas tree display — billed as the tallest in Ventura County — at Plaza Park, 500 S. C Street. The tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4 runs from 5 to 9 p.m. with entertainment, food trucks, a holiday marketplace, the actual tree lighting at 6 p.m. and the arrival of Santa! And for a fun, 50-minute tour of all the lights, along with the gingerbread exhibit at Heritage Square, grab a seat on the doubledecker Holly Trolley Dec. 16-18 at 6, 7 ad 8 p.m. each night. Reservations are required, tickets are $19.98.
Dates: Dec. 14 to 26
Hours: Nightly 6 to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free (Holly Trolley tickets are $19.98)
Dana Point Harbor Holiday Lights and 50th Boat Parade of Lights
An extra note: If you arrive during the day on Dec. 6-7 and have a Santa fan tagging along, check out Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching’s annual Boat Rides With Santa, 20-minute harbor cruises with Santa, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are required, and tickets are $5 for adults and children, with all proceeds supporting the Soroptimist of Capistrano Bay‘s work to support women and girls.
Dates: Dec. 12-14.
Hours: Starts at 6:30 p.m. each night.
Admission: Free.
Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Light
Dates: Through Jan. 4.
Hours: Timed entry every half-hour between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.; open until 10 p.m. daily, rain or shine, except Nov. 27, Dec. 24 and 25.
Admission: Tickets must be purchased online, $20 to $38 for adult members; $27 to $45 for nonmembers; $10 to $23 for members ages 2-12, $17 to $30 for nonmembers. Children under age 2 enter free but still require a ticket.
Fashion Island's Nights of Coastal Lights in Newport Beach
Dates: Through Dec. 28.
Hours: Tree lighting, snowfall and choreographed music happen on the half-hour from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission: Free. (Photo packages with Santa start at $39.99.)
Grand Illuminations at the Yard at California Plaza
Dates: Dec. 3 to Jan. 4.
Hours: Opening ceremony Dec. 3 from noon to 7 p.m. with a lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Lights continue nightly from dusk until 10 p.m.
Admission: Free.
Hikari: Festival of Lights at Tanaka Farms
Dates: Nov. 28 to Dec. 28.
Hours: Open daily 4:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, except Dec. 24-25. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Wagon rides through the lights start are from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Admission: Wednesdays and Thursdays: $28 ages 13 and older, $18 ages 3-12 and $14 military with ID. Fridays through Sundays: $33 ages 13 and older, $23 ages 3-12 and $16.50 military with ID. Parking is free on weekdays; $12 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Holiday Thursdays/Hanukkah in Santa Monica
On Holiday Thursdays — Dec. 4, 11 and 18 — visitors can make holiday crafts and listen to the Toyland Brass Band amid man-made snow flurries and hot cocoa. From Dec. 14-21, the Promenade’s Festival of Lights will celebrate Hanukkah by lighting the menorah each night, along with other activities.
Dates: Through Jan. 19; Holiday Thursdays are Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
Hours: Holiday lights go on at dusk; menorah lighting Dec. 25 through Jan. 1 at sundown each night; Holiday Thursdays events 5 to 7 p.m. Ice rink is open noon to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended for Holiday Thursdays activities. Ice skating, with skate rentals, is $20 for an hour.
Holiday Road at King Gillette Ranch
Dates: Nov. 28 through Dec. 27.
Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. open Thursday through Sunday except Dec. 25.
Admission: Tickets are $29.35 to 39.64 per person, depending on the night and time. Children ages 2 and younger enter free. Parking is $10.58.
Imaginarium at Pomona Fairplex
Dates: Open daily Nov. 26 through Jan. 4 except Nov. 27, Dec. 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16.
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
Admission: Tickets start at $22.50 for ages 13-61 and $18.50 ages 2-12, military people with ID and seniors 62-plus. Family four packs of tickets are $71.50 for weekdays.
L.A. Zoo Lights Animals Aglow
Dates: Through Jan. 11.
Hours: Open from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday except Nov. 27, Dec. 24, 25 and 31. The admission gates close at 8:45 p.m.
Admission: $29 to $35 for ages 13 and older, $19 to $25 for ages 2 to 12, depending on the day. Children under age 2 enter free. Member tickets are $5 less than nonmember tickets.
Lightscape at San Diego Botanic Garden
Dates: Open daily through Jan. 4, except Nov. 24, 25 and 27 and Dec. 1, 2, 8, 15 and 25.
Hours: 5-10 p.m. (Last entry at 8:45 p.m.).
Admission: Timed entry tickets are $31 to 38 for ages 13 and older and $21-23 for ages 3-12, depending on the days. Military families with ID pay $2 less. Member tickets are also discounted. Children ages 2 and younger enter free. Parking is $10-15 depending on the day, if purchased in advance; $20-$25 if purchased at site or day of the event (and subject to availability).
Luminaria Nights at the California Botanic Garden
Dates: Dec. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20.
Hours: 6 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $21 adults, $16 seniors age 65-plus, and students with ID and children ages 3 to 12. Members pay $5 less. Children under age 3 enter free.
Magic of Lights at Coachella Valley's Empire Polo Club
Dates: Through Dec. 31.
Hours: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Admission: $35.99 per vehicle per visit or $79.99 for a season’s pass (for the same vehicle only).
Manhattan Beach Pier Lighting
Dates: Through Dec. 25.
Hours: Nightly at dusk.
Admission: Free.
Marina Lights and Holiday Boat Parade at Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey
And for an explosive, colorful and thrifty end to 2025, visit the park on New Year’s Eve for the marina’s free annual fireworks display; 10-minute shows at 8:59 p.m and again at 11:59 p.m. with live entertainment, face-painting and other activities for children, and food trucks (starting at 7 p.m).
Dates: The park is decorated with lights the entire month of December. The holiday boat parade is Dec. 13.
Hours: Carolers begin roaming the park at 4 p.m. on Dec. 13, along with food booths and art activities for children. The drone show starts at 5:45 p.m., and the boat parade is from 6 to 8 p.m.
Admission: Free.
Mission Inn Festival of Lights
Dates: Through Dec 31.
Hours: Lights come on at dusk every night.
Admission: Free to walk outside; however, if you want to see the Mission Inn’s elaborate decorations inside, you’ll need to rent a hotel room (starting at $399 to $429 a night during the holiday season), have a reservation at one of the Inn’s restaurants or grab a drink at one of its two lounges. Ice skating on the promenade is $20 for one hour, which includes skate rentals.
Naples Island Annual Holiday Boat Parade
If you want to bask in more holiday lights in Long Beach, check out the giant tree and decorations at Terrace Theater Plaza, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., about four miles west of the canals. The tree lighting on Dec. 3 is already sold out, but the lights will be ablaze through Jan. 1. Finally, the 41st Belmont Shore Christmas Parade is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6. The theme this year is Jingle Jammies, and the goal is to create the world’s largest pajama party by setting a world record for most pajamas worn. (At an event? During a parade? Who even keeps this kind of record?) Be sure to dress warmly, and remember, spots along the parade route can’t be saved until 4 p.m.
Date: Boat parade is Dec. 20; Belmont Shore Christmas Parade is Dec. 6.
Hours: The boat parade starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 20. The Jingle Jammies parade starts at 6 p.m Dec. 6.
Admission: Free.
Newport Dunes Fire & Lights Festival
Dates: Nov. 28 through Jan. 4
Hours: The floating trees in the bay are illuminated at dusk. The other activities are open from 4 to 9 p.m.
Admission: Free, but on-site parking is $15 to $30, depending on how long you stay.
Palm Lights, Musical Delights at the Irvine Spectrum Center
Dates: Nov. 28 to Jan. 4. Santa’s last appearance is Dec. 24.
Times: Every half-hour for the 75-foot tree lighting, which starts at 5 p.m. each night, and the palm lights show, which starts at 5:15 p.m.
Admission: Free
Rodeo Drive Holiday Lights
You can view all these lights in style on Beverly Hills’ Jolly Trolley, which picks up passengers for free Thursday through Sunday from 6 and 9 p.m. through Jan. 4, except Nov 27 and 28, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Dates: Through Jan. 4.
Hours: Every evening at dusk.
Admission: Free.
Santa Barbara ZooLights
Dates: Through Jan. 11.
Hours: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m daily, except Nov. 27, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 11, 15, 18, 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1 and 7.
Admission: Prices range from $20 to $34 depending on ages and dates. Members save $2 per ticket. On-site parking is $11 (free for zoo members).
Seaside Holiday Lights in Torrance
There are no public restrooms, and visitors are asked to stay out of people’s yards. Walkers are welcome if they park elsewhere, but if you drive, expect long waits, especially on weekends. The website includes a map of the light displays, which are largely located on Robert Road, Doris Way, Linda Drive, Carol Drive, Reese Road and Sharynne Lane. Enter from Pacific Coast Highway on Robert Road.
Dates: Specific dates have not been announced but generally, members of the neighborhood start turning on their holiday lights the weekend after Thanksgiving and turn them off for the year after Jan. 1.
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. nightly.
Admission: Free.
Sparkle DTLA at the Bloc
Dates: Sparkle DTLA’s grand debut is Dec. 6; holiday light show comes on nightly Dec. 7-31.
Hours: The debut event on Dec. 6 is from 5 to 7 p.m. Starting Dec. 7, the synchronized holiday light show is visible night every hour on the hour at 5 to 9 p.m.
Admission: Free.