29 made-in-L.A. gifts that’ll add charm to the holidays
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There’s a reason why people like to shop locally during the holidays. You don’t have to worry anxiously about when your gift will arrive — for the kids; it’s always for the kids. It doesn’t have to be like that.
This year, try visiting a local gift shop or a holiday craft fair and pick out a gift in person from a neighbor right here in L.A.
As in past years, many of the items in our Made in L.A. list are small-batch or made-to-order. You’ll find things including unique ceramics, puzzle candles, handmade jewelry and even a life-affirming baseball cap designed by an 11-year-old.
The best holiday gifts aren’t just those that arrive quickly. They also have heart. If you’re searching for the perfect gift, whether it’s the perfect handmade coffee mug or silk-screened tee boasting local pride, check out our list of favorites below.
Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.
Foxware Designs Speckled Ceramic Mugs
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Live A Lot City of Angels baseball cap
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Life Research Lab Cowboy Cologne Soap
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L.A. Homefarm Tote Bag
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Mystic by Esme Hand-painted Taper Candles
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Big Bud Press thick crew socks
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Mayumi Sunny Days Glow Body Oil
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Ana Rix Wavy Cuff Bracelet
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Naoshi Sunae DIY Kit
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Casupo Small Zipper Wallet with Detachable Key Ring
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Ace the Moon 'Play Tennis, Live Forever' Sweatshirt
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Flores Insecta Custom Porcelain Pet Charms
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L.A. Times Food x Big Bud Press market totes
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New totes will be available at 9 a.m. Nov. 1.
Vena Vena Denim City Tote
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Brigg Leather & Supply Field Notes Wallet
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See Real Flowers talismans
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Paul Kimura Design Pepper Mills and Salt Cellars
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Suay T-shirt slipdress
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Stellar Moto Brand Waterproof Neptune Windbreaker
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Happy Organics Beeswax Mixed Berry Birthday Candles
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Mustard Beetle Monarch Butterfly Nalgene Water Bottle
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Clau (k)not Keyhook
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Brkwtr Originals White Striped Serape Shorts
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Tokens Label Calder Studio Shirt
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Mysterywick Puzzle Candles
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Hey Taylor Gage California Bear Flag Tee
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Verre Modern Midcentury-inspired Ceramic Owls
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Story Spark Cat Ion T-Shirt
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Sea Bay ceramic totems and altar companions
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