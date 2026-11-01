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An illustration of coyotes selling handmade items out of market booths to wrapped present characters.
(Kaitlin Brito / For The Times)
Lifestyle

29 made-in-L.A. gifts that’ll add charm to the holidays

Lisa Boone.
By Lisa Boone
Staff Writer Follow
For Subscribers

There’s a reason why people like to shop locally during the holidays. You don’t have to worry anxiously about when your gift will arrive — for the kids; it’s always for the kids. It doesn’t have to be like that.

This year, try visiting a local gift shop or a holiday craft fair and pick out a gift in person from a neighbor right here in L.A.

As in past years, many of the items in our Made in L.A. list are small-batch or made-to-order. You’ll find things including unique ceramics, puzzle candles, handmade jewelry and even a life-affirming baseball cap designed by an 11-year-old.

The best holiday gifts aren’t just those that arrive quickly. They also have heart. If you’re searching for the perfect gift, whether it’s the perfect handmade coffee mug or silk-screened tee boasting local pride, check out our list of favorites below.

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Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.

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Foxware Designs Speckled Ceramic Mugs

Home Goods $70-$75 at Etsy
Foxware Designs Speckled Ceramic Mugs.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
This handcrafted mug by Los Angeles ceramist Christine Schwandt for Foxware Designs stands out with its bold, Scandinavian-inspired look. Made from sturdy, textured brown clay and finished with a speckled white glaze inside and on the handle, it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Trust me, once gifted, it will quickly become a favorite mug, and no one else will get to use it. If you’d rather shop in person, Schwandt will be at several craft fairs this fall: Maloof Foundation in Rancho Cucamonga on Nov. 14, Patchwork Show in Tustin on Nov. 22, the Green & Bisque Clayhouse Holiday Market on Nov. 28 and 29 and the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge Holiday Sale on Dec. 12 and 13.

Live A Lot City of Angels baseball cap

Apparel $37 at Live A Lot
The Live a Lot City of Angels baseball caps.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
If you know someone who loves ball caps, check out the Live A Lot City of Angels hat, which was designed by 11-year-old Linus Saleh to inspire kids to get outside and play. As he says on his website, “Everyone always says, ‘Live a little,’ and I said ‘No, live a lot.’” The flat-brimmed hat is inspired by the streets of Los Angeles and made from 100% cotton twill. It fits head sizes from 21.63 inches to 23.63 inches.

Life Research Lab Cowboy Cologne Soap

Beauty $22 at Life Research Lab
Life Research Lab Cowboy Cologne soap.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
The native gardener on your gift list will swoon over this Cowboy Cologne (also known as California sagebrush) scented block of soap from Life Research Lab. This handmade soap smells divine, lathers beautifully and has a subtle aroma that stays in the bathroom (or wherever you choose to place it). I placed an African Blue Basil one on my desk to help keep me calm. Also available as a cylinder for $12 and a wide variety of other scents from the garden, desert and neighborhood.
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L.A. Homefarm Tote Bag

Apparel $50 at L.A. Homefarm
LA Homefarm tote.
(Lauri Kranz)
By Lisa Boone
If your gift recipient enjoys shopping at local spots like LA Homefarm in Glassell Park, this cotton canvas tote is a great pick. It has a strong nylon strap and handle that is woven in Los Angeles, and it’s roomy enough to carry groceries from the store or farmers market. You can also show off your neighborhood pride while using it. Co-owner Lauri Kranz says the tote was designed “in collaboration with Launderette Studio, our Glassell Park neighbor who not only worked on the design, but also sews each bag by hand,” and the logo comes from graphic artist Chris Ashworth.
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Mystic by Esme Hand-painted Taper Candles

Home Goods $48-$60 at Pierce & Ward
Mystic by Esme tapered candles in harlequin floral.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Los Angeles folk artist Esme Saleh creates elegant hand-painted beeswax taper candles that are sure to make anyone smile, whether you give them as a host gift or a stocking stuffer. “The one thing I hear when people pick up a pair of my candles is, ‘This makes me so happy. It makes me feel like there’s life here,’” Saleh said. She paints each candle in the art-filled living room of her Los Angeles home, decorating them with vines, flowers, lily of the valley, tulips and other botanicals. Look for special holiday-themed candles at Pierce & Ward, Nickey Kehoe, Nathan Turner and Olive Ateliers.

Big Bud Press thick crew socks

Apparel $12 at Big Bud Press
Big Bud Press thick crew socks.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
My daughters squealed with delight when an enormous bag of candy-colored socks from Big Bud Press arrived at our house. But then, who doesn’t love Big Bud Press anything? These cushiony cotton crews come in more than 30 colors and in regular and large sizes. Socks can be tucked into a Christmas stocking or wrapped in multiples as a cheer holiday gift.

Mayumi Sunny Days Glow Body Oil

Beauty $35-$55 at Mayumi
Mayumi Sunny Days Glow Body Oil.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
If there’s anybody on your holiday list who appreciates scents but doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by perfume, then Kat Matutina’s handmade Sunny Days Glow Oil is exactly what you’re looking for. It contains a refreshing mixture of Japanese yuzu citrus, along with notes of bergamot, mandarin, satsuma and a light base of oakmoss. When you apply it right after bathing or showering, the oil mixture, which is made with organic Japanese camellia oil and argan oil, doesn’t leave a greasy or heavy feeling and has a mild citrus aroma that is gentle and reassuring. The product is available in 4-ounce and 8-ounce amber glass bottles with a pump.

Ana Rix Wavy Cuff Bracelet

Jewelry $70-$130 at Ana Rix
Ana Rix wavy cuff in gold and hammered gold.
(Ana Rix)
By Lisa Boone
Ana Rix’s Wave Cuff Bracelets are casual, elegant and appropriate, as jewelry always makes a nice gift. They are available in brass and silver, come in three sizes and can be worn alone, combined with other bracelets or with one of Rix’s lovely chain bracelets (which also comes as an anklet). There’s also a hammered version of the cuff. “My aim is to produce original, one-of-a-kind jewelry that is both timeless and comfortable,” Rix said.
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Naoshi Sunae DIY Kit

Home Goods $15 at Etsy
Nayoshi Sunae DIY Kit.
(Rebecca Peloquin / For The Times)
By Lisa Boone
Children and adults will enjoy making their own sunae — the Japanese art of creating images from small, brightly colored grains of sand stuck onto adhesive paper — using the delightful Cat in a Backpack Sunae DIY Kit by Los Angeles artist Naoshi. The kit includes clearly written and illustrated instructions, four packets of colored sand, a pre-cut sunae board, a toothpick, a twistie and recycled paper. As a nice surprise, Naoshi also included a cat postcard and a tarot card that she designed with my order.

Casupo Small Zipper Wallet with Detachable Key Ring

Accessories $120 at Casupo
Casupo Small Zipper Wallet with Detachable Key Ring.
(Casupo)
By Lisa Boone
This small, colorful leather wallet from Long Beach-based Casupo is perfect for the person in your life who is always misplacing their wallet. If keys are a problem too, it comes with a detachable key ring so they can keep everything together. The wallet measures 4½ inches wide, 3½ inches high, and 1 inch deep; it holds 12 to 16 cards and cash and includes a zippered pouch for coins.

Ace the Moon 'Play Tennis, Live Forever' Sweatshirt

Apparel $58 at Ace the Moon
Ace the Moon tennis sweatshirt.
(Ace the Moon)
By Lisa Boone
Josh Gettler and Deena Stern, friends and tennis partners, created a Los Angeles-based tennis lifestyle brand that appeals to tennis and pickleball players who wouldn’t wear conventional tennis whites on a public court. The fun Play Tennis, Live Forever Sweatshirt, cut and sewn in Los Angeles, is available in green or white and unisex sizes from small to XL. Gettler and Stern note on their website, “Playing our great sport of tennis has been reported to prolong the average life by 10 years! Crazy right? May we all play tennis and live forever.” Indeed.

Flores Insecta Custom Porcelain Pet Charms

Jewelry $45 at Etsy
Flores Insecta Ceramics pet charms.
(Flores Insecta Ceramics)
By Lisa Boone
These sweet hand-painted pet charms by Madeline Cox for Flores Insecta Ceramics will forever endear you to the pet lover in your life. Each porcelain charm is hand-cut or sculpted, then Cox freehand-paints it based on a photo of your pet. Generally, Cox says orders take about two to three weeks, so place your order by Dec. 2 to ensure it arrives in time for the holidays.
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L.A. Times Food x Big Bud Press market totes

Accessories $48-$68 at Shop L.A. Times
(Date Unknown) - The L.A. Times tote bags featured in the Food list for Gift Guide 2026. (Big Bud Press)
(Big Bud Press)
By Betty Hallock
L.A. Times Food released a new set of farmers market totes produced with local clothing brand Big Bud Press. Made with 100% locally sourced cotton denim and dyed with non-toxic, low-impact dyes, these designs come in limited editions — so don’t wait to buy everyone on your gift list the totes they never knew they needed. Two styles of totes sport features such as a snap for secureness, a wide gusset for roominess, long straps for comfort or exterior pockets for easy access — with illustrations by art director Brandon Ly in a variety of colors and designs.

New totes will be available at 9 a.m. Nov. 1.

Vena Vena Denim City Tote

Apparel $89 at Vena Vena
The Vena Vena Denim City Tote.
(Jeff McLane / Vena Vena Handcrafted)
By Lisa Boone
Lavena Lewis started making handmade leather products in 2017 while staying at a homeless shelter in Los Angeles. Today, she offers a range of handmade handbags and accessories, including this stylish tote bag made from denim and leather.

Brigg Leather & Supply Field Notes Wallet

Leather goods $85 at Brigg Leather & Supply
Brigg Leather & Supply Field Notes Wallet.
(Brigg Leather & Supply)
By Lisa Boone
Part wallet, part sketch pad, the Brigg Leather & Supply Field Notes wallet from third-generation leather artisan Andy Magallon fits in your back pocket for easy access during hikes or other excursions when you want to stop and take notes. Made with vegetable-tanned bridle leather that will patina over time, the handmade wallet measures 4.75 inches wide by 6 inches tall when folded. With a dedicated card slot, two stash pockets and room for a memo pad, it’s the perfect gift for the birder in your life.

See Real Flowers talismans

Jewelry $158 at See Real Flowers
The See Real Flower talismans.
(Jeff McLane / Elena Chien)
By Lisa Boone
Pasadena jeweler Elena Chien’s talismans — Wildflower, River and Seashell — are designed to evoke memories of summer days spent outdoors close to nature. The Wildflower Talisman draws inspiration from the Indian Paintbrush flower, native to western regions spanning Washington to Baja California. The talismans are crafted from vegetable-tanned leather that develops a rich patina over time and include a small ocean pebble inside. Each measures 20 millimeters by 24 millimeters and hangs from a 28-inch braided cotton cord with cream tassels at the back. You can adjust the length with a small silver bead.
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Paul Kimura Design Pepper Mills and Salt Cellars

Home Goods $110-$180 at Etsy
Paul Kimura Design pepper mills and salt cellars.
(Paul Kimura)
By Lisa Boone
If your gift recipient likes to cook, these handmade pepper grinders and salt cellars are elegant and useful for the kitchen counter or table. Paul Kimura, who lives in Los Angeles, studied architecture at UC Berkeley, restored Craftsman homes in the Bay Area and later became a chef. He says he “draws inspiration from classic modernist design and traditional Japanese and Scandinavian woodwork.” His work combines clean lines and a polished look with his own style, showing his appreciation for high design and a playful touch.

Suay T-shirt slipdress

Apparel $128 at Suay
Suay tee shirt slipdress. (Suay)
(Suay)
By Lisa Boone
Suay’s patchwork dress is made from upcycled vintage T-shirts, making it a great gift for anyone who loves unique pieces created from post-consumer, deadstock and other recycled materials. The dress has adjustable straps and is available in gender-neutral sizes 1 through 4. Since each dress uses repurposed textiles, the size and color of every piece will be a little different.

Stellar Moto Brand Waterproof Neptune Windbreaker

Apparel $115 at Stellar Moto
Stellar Moto Brand Waterproof Neptune Windbreaker.
(Stellar Moto Brand)
By Lisa Boone
Jenna Stellar started this Los Angeles motorcycle apparel company to fill the gap in stylish protective gear for women (though men can wear it too). Even if you don’t ride, you’ll appreciate this slightly cropped jacket made from 100% water-repellent recycled nylon. It comes in five colors: orange, blue, bright yellow, black and emerald green, and sizes range from XXS to 3XL. With no lining, it’s easy to fold up and pack in your carry-on or tote bag.

Happy Organics Beeswax Mixed Berry Birthday Candles

Home Goods $30 at Happy Organics
Mixed berries candles are packaged at Happy Organics' studio.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Happy Organics’ small birthday candles, shaped like raspberries, cherries and blackberries, come in molded-pulp baskets just like you’d find at the grocery store or farmers market. Founder Jessica Gonzalez, who grew up on a farm in the Central Valley, says, “It makes me feel good to see other people finding joy in my candles.” She often hears, “Oh, that’s really funny.” And it is funny to see a cherry candle on a birthday cake. Even if there’s no birthday coming up, these candles are sure to make your giftee smile. After all, that’s what gift-giving is all about.
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Mustard Beetle Monarch Butterfly Nalgene Water Bottle

Accessories $30 at Mustard Beetle
Mustard Beetle Monarch Butterfly Nalgene Water Bottle.
(Natalja Kent)
By Lisa Boone
Meeting readers at this year’s L.A. Times Plants booth at the Festival of Books, I learned that people of all ages love Monarch butterflies. Which means that this 32-ounce wide-mouth Nalgene Water Bottle, featuring an original illustration depicting narrowleaf milkweed, monarch eggs, caterpillars, chrysalis and butterflies, is sure to delight anyone on your list.

Clau (k)not Keyhook

Accessories $58 at Clau
Clau (k)not keyhook.
(Chrisitne Lau)
By Lisa Boone
Christine Lau’s unique handmade key hook features a hand-tied Clau knot and can be attached to your tote bag, belt or pocket so you can keep your hands free. It makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who always misplaces their keys or phone. The screw pin lets you easily add or swap out key rings. The key hook measures 5.25 inches long and comes in black or tan vegetable-tanned leather and brass key hook.

Brkwtr Originals White Striped Serape Shorts

Apparel $75 at Brkwtr
Brkwtr Originals White Striped Serape Shorts.
(Brkwtr Originals)
By Lisa Boone
Hand-sewn in Venice by Miles Lynch — we spotted him sewing a pair at his booth at the Renegade Craft Fair in the spring — these white-striped cotton and lightweight duck canvas serape shorts feature a drawstring waist, pockets and an unfinished hem for the ultimate casual look. Available in unisex sizes S to XL.

Tokens Label Calder Studio Shirt

Apparel $40 and $46 at Tokens Label
Tokens Label Calder Studio Shirt
(Maggie Lomeli)
By Lisa Boone
Master printer Maggie Lomeli’s handmade, limited-edition fine-art prints caught my eye at the Jackalope Art Fair because of their exuberant patterns and bright colors. In addition to pillows, totes and tea towels, her line of T-shirts includes the Calder tee, inspired by the kinetic sculptures of Alexander Calder. Available in kids sizes 2/3 to 12 and adult sizes XS to 3XL, in both cropped and conventional lengths.
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Mysterywick Puzzle Candles

Home Goods $54 at Mysterywick
Mysterywick Puzzle Candles.
(Mysterywick)
By Lisa Boone
While the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild were on strike in 2023, production designer Chloe Arbiture and art director Chelsea Morgan developed an at-home immersive experience similar to an escape room using hand-poured candles. Their most recent candle, Poison, is aimed at the medical field and requires you to show off your skills as a master pharmacist after having been poisoned. And for your tarot-loving friend, there is Mysterywick’s Oracle Puzzle candle, with which you ask your burning question, light the wick and then your fortune will be revealed. The 8½-ounce candles are made of 100% all-natural soy wax, hand-poured in Los Angeles and are available in scented or unscented versions.

Hey Taylor Gage California Bear Flag Tee

Apparel $49 at Etsy
Hey Taylor Gage California Bear Flag Tee.
(Chris Ramirez)
By Lisa Boone
If somebody in your life has moved away and is missing California, then gift them this vision of the state flag created by Taylor Gage, a printmaker based in Culver City, who prints the item in her studio using a hand-carved linocut stamp. The shirts are available in a range of colors and unisex sizes, from small to XXXL (they run large). Gage also offers a variety of secondhand items that she has restyled with her hand-printed artworks, making them truly one-of-a-kind gifts.

Verre Modern Midcentury-inspired Ceramic Owls

Home Goods $7.50-$40 at Verre Modern
Verre Modern ceramic owls. (Verre Modern)
(Verre Modern)
By Lisa Boone
Los Angeles artist Julie Burton’s ceramic owls, inspired by Midcentury design, are pocket-size charmers — just the right size to slip into a Christmas stocking or the pocket of a loved one. Each owl is hand-carved in her Silver Lake studio and comes in several sizes and glazes: pocket (½–¾ inch), small (1¼–1½ inch) and medium (1¾ by 1¾ inches).

Story Spark Cat Ion T-Shirt

Apparel Starting at $29 at Story Spark
Story Spark Cat Ion tee. (Story Spark)
(Story Spark)
By Lisa Boone
Story Spark’s silk-screened Cat Ion tee features an optimistic, tech-inspired design that is perfect for cat lovers and engineers alike. As brand founders Alex Louie and Sun Kim say on their website, “It’s a reminder that the energy you carry can shape the world around you. Stay positively charged, think boldly, and let your ideas spark new possibilities wherever you go.” Other popular designs, according to Louie, include a pi game controller, a jetpack sloth, a commuting Bigfoot and a cat DJ. The shirt comes in blue or black lightweight cotton and is available in unisex sizes XS to 4XL as well as women’s and children’s sizes.
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Sea Bay ceramic totems and altar companions

Home Goods $45-$400 at Sea Bay Ceramics
The Sea Bay Ceramics totems.
(Jeff McLane)
By Lisa Boone
Chelsea Bayouth’s palm-size porcelain angels, skeletons, cats and other talismans evoke themes of grief, motherhood and joy, making them a meaningful gift for someone who may need comfort during the holidays. At the Renegade Craft Fair in the spring, a crowd gathered around her stall, fascinated by her small “altar companions, hearth figures and mythic icons.” Your gift recipient will be too. All the pieces are handmade in her Silver Lake studio, with prices ranging from $45 to $400, depending on size and the amount of 18-karat gold used. If you prefer to shop in person, Bayouth will return to the Renegade Craft Fair on Nov. 7 and 8 in Santa Monica.
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