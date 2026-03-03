10 L.A. staircase walks with stunning views of iconic Wright, Neutra and Schindler homes
We Angelenos spend lots of time in our cars, which makes it easy to forget (or not even realize) that Los Angeles is a city of so many hills it could easily be renamed Las Lomas (or the Hills).
But a century ago, when people did more walking than driving around L.A., city leaders knew they’d need help navigating those hills and so built lots of stairs through residential areas. In some places, stairs were the only access people had to their homes.
While those stairs were being built, people were also designing some pretty spectacular homes around L.A., everything from fantasy castles to gingerbread Victorians and stately Craftsman homes. And that got us to thinking: Why not highlight some urban walks that contain stairs and some of L.A.’s most wonderful architecture?
These 10 walks got some special tweaks from our reporters, but they were all inspired by two books, “Walking Los Angeles” by Erin Mahoney Harris and Zach Behrens and “Secret Stairs” by Charles Fleming, and by walks developed by Dan Gutierrez, founder of SoCal Stair Climbers.
Remember that most of these walks are in residential areas, so be respectful of people’s property as you wander by. We also recommend doing these walks during the day, as some of the stairs are poorly lighted, and people might be concerned about strangers roaming their neighborhoods in the night (although that can change during the seasons; at least one of the walks — Echo Park and Angelino Heights — features some pretty terrific decorations around Halloween).
Los Angeles County is filled with stair walks with striking ocean views. Here are some of our favorites.
Also, note that many of these walks are on narrow, windy streets with no sidewalks, so keep your eyes peeled for cars that won’t be expecting people wandering in the street. You’ll also want to wear good walking shoes — some of the stairs and hills are quite steep — carry water and plan ahead for bathroom facilities since many of these routes don’t include restrooms or cafes.
Still, these walks are some of the best ways to explore our city and its history, so grab a friend and enjoy basking in L.A.’s rich and varied architecture! — Jeanette Marantos (Editor’s note: Marantos died Feb. 7. This is her final story for The Times.)
Beachwood Canyon
Pity the poor builders and gardeners who have to somehow do their work on nearly vertical slopes. (One of my favorite “structures” was an orange porta-potty strapped to a large tree and fence to keep it and presumedly its occupants from toppling down the hill.) There are many stairs and steep climbs on this walk, but the views and enchanting real estate provide an excellent distraction from your labors. Just be sure to wear good walking shoes; this is definitely not a flip-flop- or high-heel-friendly route.
Beachwood Canyon is home to the tony Hollywoodland housing development that was designed to attract Hollywood’s elite in the early 1920s, which helps to explain the Fantasyland feel of many of the homes. Fun fact: The Hollywood sign was part of the development’s original advertising campaign and originally read “Hollywoodland.”
Here’s how to get there:
1. Park as close as you can to 2700 N. Beachwood Drive, where you’ll start and end your walk, outside the Hollywoodland Realty Co., the first structure built in the subdivision in 1923. Note the faded Hollywoodland Realty sign arching near the entrance and the building’s sharply peaked roof and sweet gingerbread trim.
2. Heading east, Beachwood connects with Westshire Drive just past the realty office, but you’ll only need to take a few steps from that point until you reach Woodhaven Drive.
3. Turn left on Woodhaven and walk north on this short, sidewalk-less street to admire the beautiful homes, especially at 2720 Woodhaven, a soaring, white Tuscan-style mansion built around 1924 for theater magnate Alexander Pantages. The house, one of the first to be built in the Hollywoodland development, reportedly became Pantages’ wedding gift to his daughter. A few years later, Hollywood royalty Clark Gable and Carole Lombard lived there a short time after their marriage in 1939, before they bought a ranch in Encino.
4. At the end of Woodhaven, turn left on Beachwood Drive and walk south to Belden Drive, where you will turn right. Walk about a block heading west, then turn right on Woodshire Drive, next to a beautiful white Spanish-style home with red awnings and pillars and turquoise trim on the windows.
Like most of the streets on this walk, Woodshire is a curving narrow road with no sidewalks, so watch for cars. At 2755 Woodshire, look for a Norman-style castle home, next to a charming English cottage with its own coat of arms.
5. Just before No. 2795, look for your first stairway and climb up 124 steps to Belden Drive, where you will turn left and, heading uphill, bear right to merge onto Flagmoor Place. At the top, when Flagmoor runs into Durand Drive, continue your climb next to a massive stone wall with turrets and even a cute little goblin creature (stuffed, I believe) sitting in one of the turret windows.
6. You are now walking in the shadow 2869 Durand Drive, a Norman-style castle built in 1927 by art director L. Milton Wolf, one of Hollywoodland’s first developers, according to the Hollywood Home website.
7. Keep curving around on Durand, with that looming wall on your right, until you round a corner to what appears to be the entrance to the three-acre compound, next to the trail leading down to the Lake Hollywood Reservoir about a half mile below.
8. At least take a few steps down the trail to admire the beautiful vista of lake, trees and wheeling birds, then turn around and head downhill on Durand, back the way you came.
9. Near Flagmoor you’ll encounter one of the walk’s best views of the Hollywood sign, and if you look over the hills to the right (i.e. east), you’ll see the Griffith Park Observatory on a hill in the distance, along with many eclectic roof lines.
10. Stay on Durand past Flagmoor, walking uphill. Just past the second curve at No. 2954, a midcentury home that appears to be jutting out into thin air, look right to find your second set of stairs hugging the side of the cliff. They’re easy to miss, so start looking right after No. 2954 and take the 119 steps down to the intersection of Rogerton Drive and Belden Drive.
11. Keep walking straight onto Belden Drive, heading east and downhill to the next big curve. In the middle of the curve, at No. 2950, you’ll find your third set of stairs, the elegant two-laned Hollywood Stairs built in 1928, which take you 149 steps to the bottom, where Woodshire Drive intersects with Beachwood Drive.
12. Cross Beachwood Drive and turn right, where you’ll find your fourth set of towering stairs between 2810 and 2800 Beachwood. These stairs are easy to miss too, as they’re tucked in between a concrete wall, shrubbery and handsome green home to the right, with a white birdhouse jutting over the steps. Take a deep breath and start climbing — thankfully the trees provide some shade because it’s 143 steps to the top, where you’ll emerge on Westshire Drive.
13. Turn left on Westshire and follow the street downhill. The Hollywood sign will play peek-a-boo now and again through gaps in the fences, over roofs and through the trees, until you reach Beachwood Drive again. Follow Beachwood to the right for a spell, heading north and slightly uphill. You’ll pass about 15 houses on the right, more faux castles, colorful Spanish-style homes and even a thatched-roof English cottage at No. 2958, near the intersection with Belden. Keep heading uphill on Beachwood for a few more houses until you reach Staircase 5 — the longest set of stairs — between 3020 and 3030 Beachwood.
14. When you reach the top on Hollyridge Drive, give yourself a moment to recover and then turn right. This is the longest stair-free stretch of the walk, but luckily it slopes gently downhill past some lovely homes (or intriguing fences, doors and landscaping).
15. Stay on curvy Hollyridge past Lechner Place, and look right at the intersection with Pelham Place, where you’ll find your final set of stairs, just past 2831 Hollyridge. Take a few minutes to savor the view from the top of these narrow, steep stairs and then plunge down 150 steps to the bottom. Turn left at Westshire Drive and follow the road as it curves around, back to the front of where you started at Hollywoodland Realty. If you’re hungry and/or thirsty, drop in at the Beachwood Cafe a block away or get a sandwich made at the deli of the adjacent Beachwood Market.
Los Feliz Boulevard and Vermont Avenue
This route culminates in a formidable hike through the park, where the iconic Griffith Observatory — and the best panoramic views of L.A. — await you at the top.
Here’s how to get there:
1. Begin your walk at Franklin’s Cafe and Market, which is located at the Roosevelt Golf Course on Vermont Avenue. Park in the lot or anywhere on the street. To start your trek, go toward the street and make a left on Vermont and head south toward Los Feliz Boulevard.
2. As you walk downhill for several blocks, you’ll enjoy a lovely street lined with gated estates to your left and right. You’ll also be comfortably shaded by the canopies of historic Moreton Bay Fig trees, which were planted in 1913 and are now collectively protected as Historic-Cultural Monument No. 19.
3. When you reach Cromwell Avenue, cross the street and turn right, where historic oak trees abound. Continue up Cromwell, observing the huge Mission-style homes surrounding you as well as little architectural details like the long driveway on No. 4733 and the carved wood door on No. 4759. When you reach the corner of Cromwell and North Berendo Street, you’ll want to stop and admire the Spanish Colonial mansion to your right at No. 4791. This is the Blackburn Residence, designed in 1927 by Paul Revere Williams, a prolific architect who was the first Black member of the American Institute of Architects.
4. Continue walking up just a bit past North Berendo Street, where you will find, to your right, a large concrete fountain marked with a lion’s head. This is the entrance to the Los Feliz Heights Steps, Historic-Cultural Monument No. 657. Ascend the long and narrow set of stairs lined with ivy and bougainvillea, taking a moment midway to sit on the built-in benches and observe the nearby blue jays. When you are ready, press on up the next flight of stairs, which cut through the backyards of several more properties. Land on Bonvue Avenue.
6. Turn right on Bonvue and round the corner, taking in the neighborhood’s Spanish Colonial homes as you go, imagining the lives of the silent film stars who once lived in them. You will find your next set of stairs to your left just before No. 4749. Climb the staircase two flights of stairs, go through the arch and land at the end of Glencairn Road.
7. Walk out of the cul-de-sac, heading downhill for a bit. Admire the contemporary modular building at No. 4835 — and the quizzical cat-dog statue at No. 4840. Just above No. 4865, high up in the hills, you might spot the whimsical giraffe jutting out of some dreamer’s backyard.
8. When you reach North Catalina Street, bear right and catch sight of the Griffith Observatory up in the hills as you go. Enjoy the eclectic mix of homes in this neighborhood.
9. Round the corner as Catalina turns into Glendower Avenue and continue your ascent up the winding hills. Take note of the houses perched high atop the rocky canyons to your left and wonder, to yourself, just what goes on inside them. As you climb the hill, you’ll also pass No. 2777, home of the giraffe statue you saw just a few minutes earlier.
10. At the top of the hill, past No. 2763, you’ll see a lamppost with a mirror and a green sign attached to it that reads “This way.” Below it, you’ll find the Glendower Stairs, which you’ll descend to land at the end of Bryn Mawr Road.
11. Walk to the very end of the cul-de-sac, where you’ll find the remaining half of the Glendower stairs next to No. 4798. Descend the curving staircase, where a worn but charming mosaic depicting the Griffith Observatory wraps around the wall. Land on Bonvue Avenue, next to a bamboo garden.
12. Turn left on Bonvue and head uphill. As you continue on, the street becomes Glendower Avenue. Round the corner and press on, admiring the white dome-shaped building to your left. You will also walk by, at No. 2567, Rudolph Schindler’s Skolnik House, a striking green house featuring orange trim and translucent railing. At No. 2574, don’t miss out on the Hlaffer-Courcier House on the right, also known as the Witches’ Whimsey, a 1920s storybook-style home created by the same architect who helped design the Tam O’Shanter. From this vantage point, you’ll also see the enormous Ennis House looming in the background. Round the corner, admiring the flat, angular midcentury building at No. 2583.
13. As you continue walking up Glendower, you’ll start to see the rising walls of the Ennis House to your left. Designed in 1924 by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Ennis House is composed of over 27,000 custom-designed concrete blocks that are engraved with patterns and woven using steel rods. This enormous structure is internationally-renowned as the prime example of Mayan Revival architecture — and has made more than 80 onscreen appearances to date. Walk to the front and look through its ornate, Maya-inspired gates.
14. Alas, the building is undergoing renovations and is closed to the public. So, when you are done admiring the exterior, continue your way up the winding road to the top of the hill, where you’ll turn right on Glendower Road. To your left, you’ll see a steel black gate with a sign that reads “Closed at sunset until 5.” The gate should be open, so enter and walk along the paved road into Griffith Park. (If the gate doesn’t open, call the Griffith Park Ranger Communications Center for help at [323] 644-6661.)
15. Continue along the paved road, taking in the gorgeous view, which stretches from the mountains to the ocean. Turn left when the road forks and continue up the road as it turns into a dirt trail, climbing the steep incline. When you reach the base of the Griffith Observatory, stop and enjoy the Hollywood sign, then head right, up the curving trail, until you reach the far side of the observatory.
Check out the observatory if it’s open. Stop at the center and take a moment to watch the Foucault (Léon, not Michel) pendulum swing, feeling insignificant as you contemplate the infernal turning of this blue Earth in space.
16. When you are ready to leave, head to the entrance of the lawn and walk down the main paved road, East Observatory Avenue. Continue all the way down until you see North Vermont Canyon Road, then veer right. Continue down this road, past the Greek Theatre, and return to the golf course.
Bronson Canyon Loop
This path was inspired by Walk No. 33 in Charles Fleming’s book “Secret Stairs,” although I’ve expanded on local history and, understanding the assignment, included as much about local architecture as I could squeeze from historical documents and every corner of the internet.
And if you decide you feel like more exercise, Griffith Park and the Hollywood Reservoir are nearby — one of the major perks of living in this neighborhood.
Here’s how to get there:
1. Begin your walk at Franklin and Tamarind avenues. Behold! Your first bit of history sits before you: Villa Carlotta, a 100-year-old 50-unit Spanish Colonial Revival apartment building. It was designated as a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 1986. Elinor Ince, the widow of silent film mogul Thomas Harper Ince, commissioned architect Arthur E. Harvey to design Villa Carlotta, and the building still features its original Hollywood glamour that attracted famous residents, including Louella Parsons, who is said to have written her nationally syndicated gossip column from her two-bedroom town home there. Don’t do anything too suspicious as you gaze upon the building, just in case Parsons is still looking out.
2. Once done admiring “one of the Grande Dames of Hollywood buildings,” as it was described in a Times story, head east, turning left (or north) on North Bronson Avenue. Craftsman homes, including a blue clapboard-sided house at No. 1936, will be among the types of architecture you’ll spot.
3. Continue on North Bronson Avenue until you reach Foothill Drive, where you’ll take a left (heading west). House No. 5933 is a large Spanish estate designed by Paul R. Williams, according to a recent property listing, a prolific architect who designed almost 2,000 homes in L.A. Williams was the first Black member, and later a fellow, of the American Institute of Architects, according to the L.A. Conservancy. Continue west for just a bit longer, as you’ll reach your first set of stairs, a right turn just after a multi-story hillside home with a multi-tier lush garden.
4. Turn right onto Hollyridge Drive, noticing the midcentury home built in 1950. I appreciated the Monet-esque garage door painting. Continue on Hollyridge Drive a tenth of a mile, pausing for the castle of a home at No. 2212. This 100-year-old Spanish estate, according to the L.A. Daily Mirror, was once home to silent film star Esther Ralston and her husband.
5. One house down from here, you’ll turn left onto your next set of stairs. At the top, you’ll turn right, still on Hollyridge Drive. Pass by the contemporary boxy home at No. 2309, perhaps to catch your breath, because your next public stairs at just after house No. 2325. Turn right at the top onto Allview Terrace. Just after house No. 2381 (on your left), you’ll turn right onto Allview Terrace West, which quickly becomes North Hollyridge Drive.
6. Continue north on Hollyridge Drive. Just after you pass a pink elephant statue peaking out over hedges at house No. 2427, you will arrive at a horseshoe-shaped intersection. Bear right to continue onto Hollyridge Drive before quickly bearing left onto Graciosa Drive.
7. Follow twisty Graciosa Drive east, passing house No. 5962 with its charming crescent moon shutters around a tight turn that will take you southwest. At the junction of Graciosa Drive and Manola Way, take Manola Way south.
8. Quickly bear left (or east) onto Canyon Cove. This might surprise you, but you have one more set of stairs! At the bottom of the hill at Canyon Cove, turn left onto Canyon Drive, passing house No. 2277, a Spanish Colonial Revival where actor John Boles once lived along with other Spanish Colonial Revival homes, along with English and French Normandy, according to the Los Feliz Improvement Assn.
9. Just after house No. 2340, a large English home built in 1924, turn right onto Argosy Way, which you’ll follow left (or northeast) until reaching the stairs at the road’s end, which sit next to an American Colonial Revival. When I was there in mid-January, a severed mannequin head sat next to the mailbox. I whispered “I love L.A.” to myself as I headed up the stairs, which take you to Tuxedo Terrace (formal attire not required).
10. Turn left, heading north on Tuxedo Terrace. You will soon discover a wonderful world of whimsy as you continue on Tuxedo Terrace, heading left (twice) when the road meets up with Cazaux Drive. Frederick Alexander Hanson, the architect of Forest Lawn in Glendale, designed five storybook-style homes on Tuxedo Terrace, including house Nos. 5868, 5850-5852, and 5863 (which is known as the Gillespie House after a prominent special effects director who lived there), according to the Los Feliz Improvement Assn.
11. You’ll head downhill on Tuxedo Terrace, turning left on Canyon Drive where you can begin retracing your steps back to where you parked. You’re not too far from the Thai Town restaurant Mae Malai, which was named last year by The Times as one of the best restaurants in L.A. And a bowl of noodles is a great way to finish a staircase walk!
Santa Monica Rustic Canyon Loop Walk
Enjoy plenty of architectural eye candy from the likes of Harwell H. Harris and Richard Neutra, plus stunning coastal views of the Pacific and the Santa Monica Mountains, as you climb staircase after staircase up and down the verdant canyon.
Here’s how to get there:
1. Begin your walk by parking at Will Rogers Parking Lot No. 1 (it costs $9 to park), near the intersection of Entrada Drive and Pacific Coast Highway. Enter the beach and turn right on the wide paved trail, walking past the bike rental and shake stand, to the entrance of the Roosevelt Tunnel, a pedestrian tunnel. Descend the stairs and land on the other side of the road. Do not be stupid and attempt a street-level crossing (ahem).
2. Turn left on PCH, walking south past the gas station, until you see the mouth of another pedestrian tunnel to your right and a colorful set of steps to your left. Climb the steps and land on Ocean Way.
3. Turn left and walk down until Ocean Way meets Entrada at the intersection. Bear right at the curve and continue down Entrada for a stretch. To your right, just past the white, triangle-shaped optical illusion of a house at No. 278, you’ll find a long pathway leading to the second set of stairs. Climb the steep, ivy-laced stairs all the way to Mabery Road.
4. If you turn right on Mabery and walk down the street, you’ll see two of Santa Monica’s most visually prominent high-rises, 101 Ocean and the Ocean Towers, looming in the distance. You’ll also walk past Richard Neutra’s Sten-Frenke House at No. 126, but you can’t see the actual house from the street, so if you aren’t interested, be on your way and head left down Mabery.
5. When you get to East Ocean Avenue, turn right and ascend the hill dense with foliage until you get to the top of the palm-lined bluff, where a dreamy view of the coast — and the picturesque Palisades Park — awaits you. You’ll also get an up-close look at the two white, 19-story buildings you saw earlier, the luxurious Ocean Towers. (Alternatively, you may also turn left on East Ocean Avenue, which will take you to the infamously grueling and oft-congested Santa Monica Stairs to your right, just past No. 358. If you ascend these stairs, you’ll land on the corner of 4th Street and Adelaide.) From here, cross the street, turn left on Adelaide Drive, and continue down the street, heading away from the ocean.
6. As you head down Adelaide, you’ll catch sight of a number of well-preserved historical homes, including the Second Roy Jones House at No. 130, the Henry Weaver House at No. 142 and the Milbank House at No. 236, three of Santa Monica’s oldest Craftsman-style homes, each built in the early 1900s during the earliest years of development on Adelaide. These turn-of-the-century houses were occupied by Santa Monica’s most prominent leaders at the time and were known for their handcrafted artistry. You’ll also pass a house designed by Frank Gehry at No. 316, but it isn’t viewable from the street. Admire its ornate, Spanish Colonial-style concrete doorway and be on your way.
7. Walk past the Santa Monica Stairs on 4th Street and Adelaide for a few blocks or so and take note of No. 518 to your left. Developed in 1925 in the French Norman Revival-style, this medieval castle was once occupied by Sharla Boehm, a computer scientist who helped create the modern-day internet. When you are done admiring the round, turreted entryway, look for the entrance to the next flight of stairs to your left. Descend the wooden stairs, holding onto the shaky railing on your way down as spandex-clad fitness enthusiasts pass you. At the bottom of the stairs, land on Entrada.
8. Use the crosswalk to cross the street, then turn right, heading uphill. Just past No. 525, you’ll find the next set of stairs on your left. Descend the stairs and land on the end of Attilla Road. Walk out of the cul-de-sac, then turn left on East Channel Road, a peaceful, tranquil neighborhood composed of family homes and lots of trees. Listen to the leaves rustling in the wind as you continue down to the cul-de-sac and walk through the wide pedestrian gate at the end.
9. Continue down this road until you reach Canyon Charter Elementary School, then turn right and cross the pedestrian bridge. This takes you to Sage Lane, a quiet, narrow street featuring an eclectic mix of homes. Continue down this road for a while, noting the dark, Rodney Walker-designed modernist home at No. 331. Just after this, you’ll find your next flight of stairs at the corner. Climb up the steps, into a lush bamboo grove, and through a series of hedges. Land on Amalfi Drive.
10. Turn left on Amalfi. When Amalfi turns into Sumac Lane, stay left, then continue down Sumac. At No. 323, you’ll find another torturously steep — albeit shaded — set of stairs, shooting all the way up to Amalfi again. When you get to the top, don’t veer too far — right across from you, past just one house, you’ll find a set of concrete stairs. Carefully descend them, as the steps are steep and small, and there are no guardrails to aid you. Be sure to pause and soak in the beauty of the greenery, including the giant sycamore tree above shading your path. You’ll land on Mesa Road.
11. Bear right on Mesa, heading uphill for a few blocks, and observe the white, curving Streamline Moderne-style house at No. 475. Designed by Harwell H. Harris in 1937, the John Entenza Residence was originally built for John Entenza, editor and publisher of Arts & Architecture magazine, and was known for its unique blending of indoor-outdoor living. The open carport used to have an outdoor shower, perfect after a day at the beach, while the steel steps out front lead to a private rooftop patio. This is also where, in 1945, Entenza conceived of the Case Study House Program with Charles and Ray Eames.
12. Just up ahead at 491 Mesa, you’ll find an early 1936 modernist design by Neutra, the Baby Grand Piano Studio, named so for its curved shape. Perched atop a sloping lot, the small, sage-green residence overlooks a terraced garden and the canyon below. Right beside it, you’ll find your next flight of stairs. Descend the steps and land on West Rustic Road, in a blissfully Arcadian neighborhood that feels far, far away from the hustle and bustle of L.A.
13. Cross the bridge, over the flowing creek, and continue left down West Rustic Road, which is chock full of sycamore, eucalyptus and large, artistic homes. Walk past the handsome wooden home at No. 539, which was designed by midcentury architect Raymond Kappe, and past the white, abstract building at No. 521, designed by postmodernist architect Charles Moore. When you reach Hillside Lane, turn right and continue up this quiet, narrow street lined with tall, lovely homes. When you reach No. 419, you’ll find your final set of stairs. Ascend the steep and uneven steps up to Vance Street.
14. Turn left and head back down to the main street, Chautauqua Boulevard. If you’re still hankering for more architecture and you aren’t tired from walking all the staircases, then turn right instead for a brief detour. When you see the sign that reads “201-205,” cross the street and continue down the side path. Here, you’ll find the landmark Eames House (Case Study House #8) and second Entenza House (Case Study House #9) by Ray and Charles Eames and Eero Saarinen at No. 203 and No. 205. The view of both houses is partially obstructed by walled entrances, so for the full experience, you should book a public tour.
15. When you are ready to head back, continue down Chautauqua, toward the ocean. When you reach PCH, use the crosswalk to cross the street, then cross left. Enter the Roosevelt Tunnel once again to safely cross under the highway and return to the beach.
Downtown Long Beach
The walk will take you through the Willmore City/Drake Park neighborhood. Willmore City was part of Long Beach’s original 1881 city plan and contains the highest concentration of late 19th- and early 20th-century homes, according to nonprofit Long Beach Heritage. Drake Park was originally known as Knoll Park, but was later named after Col. Charles Drake who helped develop the Pike, an amusement park on the beach in Long Beach.
This 4½-mile(ish) walk was inspired by a route developed by Dan Gutierrez of SoCal Stair Climbers. A walk along the beach afterward is optional but recommended.
Here’s how to get there:
1. Start your walk near Promenade Square at the Promenade North and First Street. Head west toward Pine Avenue. You’ll notice the 13-story Beaux-Arts style Security Trust and Savings Bank building, which features Italian Renaissance Revival elements, according to L.A. Library archives. Built between 1923 and 1925, the building features polished granite and limestone, and its lobby has white marble and carved relief elements, according to Long Beach city history data.
2. As you cross Pine Avenue, look up to see the clock tower on the First National Bank of Long Beach, a six-story Renaissance Revival building completed in 1906. Next door, you’ll find the Buffums department store “Autoport” parking garage, a Streamline Moderne design built in 1940. Continue west across Pacific Avenue and into Lincoln Park, the city’s oldest park. Unless you’d like a quick frolic on the playground, head toward the Billie Jean King Main Library, named after Long Beach’s tennis champion. The library is 80% wood and was designed with expansive windows to feel welcoming to all.
2. Head up the library’s front steps, and then head west before turning right, or north, around the corner of the library. Head down the steps at the library’s corner. Walk west to the sidewalk and hang a left (or south) onto the sidewalk that runs parallel to the parking garage. You’ll notice a large mural of dogs by Long Beach artist Jason Keam.
Take the stairs in the southeast corner of parking garage up to the top of the garage, where you’ll be treated to panoramic views of downtown Long Beach. Walk across the lot to the northwest corner, taking the stairs down to West Broadway. Take the crosswalk north across West Broadway and turn right. You’ll quickly left on Cedar Avenue, where there are a few architectural gems.
3. Just before West Third Street, you’ll see the ornate First Congregational Church of Long Beach, an Italian Romanesque Revival building completed in 1914, according to city data. Continue north on Cedar Avenue, and just after crossing West Third Street, you’ll pass the Willmore, an 11-story Italian Renaissance Revival apartment building completed in 1927. Its eleventh floor features a solarium.
4. As you continue north on Cedar Avenue, you’ll pass examples of midcentury modern design before entering the Drake Park/Willmore Historic District of Long Beach, which features several Victorian and bungalow-style homes. You’ll find the Windham House, or Lord Mayor’s Inn, at 435 Cedar Ave., a California Craftsman-style home built in 1906, and a Victorian home on the corner at Fifth Street.
5. Turn left (or west) on Sixth Street, where you’ll spot Craftsman and Art Deco delights. Pause to take in the magnificent Turret House, a Victorian built in 1906, at the corner of West Sixth Street and Chestnut Avenue.
6. Next turn right (or north) on Chestnut, and at West Eighth Street, you could pause for a snack break at the Chestnut Market, which has served as a neighborhood grocery store for more than 100 years, according to Long Beach historical data. From here, turn left (west) onto West Eighth Street, starting to observe elements of Streamline Moderne buildings around you.
7. Turn right (or north) onto Magnolia Avenue and then soon left onto West 10th Street, which you’ll follow until you turn right on Maine Avenue. Meander north on Maine Avenue and then cross North Loma Vista Drive before turning left onto it. Take the sidewalk down to the park, where you’ll find your next set of steps. You can either take the winding path down and the stairs back up — walker’s choice!
8. Either way, you’ll come back up to North Loma Vista Drive, turning right (or southwest) out of the park. Hang a left onto the sidewalk next to small gazebos in Drake Park and follow it southeast to North Park Circle. Ta-da! You’ve made it to the historic Green-Rankin-Bembridge House, a Queen Anne Victorian built in 1906. It’s sometimes open for docent-led tours.
9. Take North Park Circle east, turning right back onto Maine Avenue, which you’ll take south to your next set of stairs just before West 7th Street. Take the stairs up onto the pedestrian bridge, which will lead you down to the other side of West 7th Street.
10. Head east on West 7th Street, turning right (or south) onto Daisy Avenue. Hang a right on West Sixth Street, where you’ll find another pedestrian bridge. Take the stairs over West Sixth Street, turning west from here, passing a Long Beach history mural before you turn left (or south) onto Golden Avenue. You’ll find multiple restroom options, including inside the Craftsman-esque Jenny Oropeza Community Center. You can also refill your water bottle here.
11. From Golden Avenue, hang a left (east) onto West 4th Street. You’ll turn right at Magnolia Avenue, but not before observing the James E. Porter residence at 351 Magnolia Ave., a stunning Victorian built in 1902. It is one of the oldest large-scale homes in Long Beach, according to the city planning commission. South on Magnolia, you’ll soon find stairs at the Gov. George Deukmejian Courthouse, which I recommend fully frolicking up and down in a zigzag fashion. Maybe someone having a hard day after a court hearing will enjoy your silly little jaunt!
12. Turn right onto West Ocean Boulevard, turning right and up the stairs into the One World Trade Center plaza. Bear right and find a set of stairs that will take you to the second floor of the plaza. Turn right at the top and follow the curve to the middle (near 24 Hour Fitness) where you’ll find a great spot to take a photo of the plaza and its surroundings. Continue around the upper outside floor, taking the stairs in the southwest corner down and the stairs at the entrance back down to Ocean Boulevard.
13. Cross Ocean Boulevard and continue east, heading up the stairs just past the World Trade Center street at the Concentra Urgent Care building. Head south and you’ll spot stairs leading you down, back to West Ocean Boulevard. Continue east.
14. Take a right at Chestnut Avenue and go down the stairs before carefully crossing the street at West Windsor Place. At the corner of Chestnut and Windsor, you’ll find Outer Limits Tattoo & Museum, said to be the oldest continuously operating tattoo shop in the United States (and the second oldest in the world). After getting your commemorative staircase tattoo — kidding! — head north up the stairs, back to Ocean Boulevard.
15. Turn right on Ocean Boulevard and begin retracing your steps back to your car, which might be near Promenade Square where you began. If the ocean is calling you, Alamitos Beach is the closest spot to relax among the sand and sun.
Echo Park and Angelino Heights
Angelino Heights was created in 1886 as one of L.A.’s first suburbs, a hilltop subdivision of Queen Anne and Eastlake Victorian homes, according to a brief history of Walk 26 in “Walking Los Angeles,” which inspired this route. And in the early 1900s, a second wave of development in the area brought in many Craftsman-style homes, so this is a really walk of wonders for historic housing buffs.
Note that this two-mile walk has some pretty steep climbs, but if it’s any consolation, the houses get older and more interesting the higher you go. Also, the flat walk around Echo Park is icing on the cake, especially when the weather is fair.
Here’s how to get there:
1. Start by driving to the 600 block of Belmont Avenue and park as close as you can to the intersection of Belmont and Clinton streets, which merge at the top of the Clinton Street Stairway.
2. Admire the wide, wrought iron gate at 620 Belmont if it’s near your parking spot, and then head for the stairs, walking down a short concrete path to the 56 steps that drop down to Glendale Boulevard. This is a very busy street — no joke — so turn right and walk a short block to the traffic light and crosswalk at Bellevue Avenue, where you have a pretty good chance of crossing safely.
3. On the other side of Glendale Boulevard, walk down into the park and away from the horrible blare of rushing cars. Head straight on the path, with the lake to your left, and enjoy the relative calm of lily pads, ducks and funny-footed American coots floating and foraging nearby.
4. Follow the path as it turns left, again, keeping the lake to your left, and pass Canada geese grazing on the lawn, near people resting in the sun. My friend and I went on a weekday afternoon and saw loads of runners, walkers and parents herding adorable children along the path.
5. There are restrooms near the boat rentals stand, the last you’ll see until you return to the park, so take a pit stop if necessary and then climb a short set of stairs to the right, out of the park, to Echo Park Avenue. Turn right and walk a short distance to the crosswalk, cross Echo Park Avenue at its intersection with Laguna Avenue. Then cross Laguna Avenue and turn left, heading northeast (uphill).
6. After a long block, look for the Crosby Place stairs on your right, in the midst of lushly growing shrubs, date palms and succulents. This is a shady concrete stairway with handrails and 86 steps that ends on Crosby Place. Keep walking straight on Crosby to West Kensington Road. Check out the huge gray Colonial Revival duplex with red doors at the corner on your right, and then turn left, heading uphill on West Kensington.
This is a slow incline, with many beautiful mature trees enhancing the interesting and diverse house styles and colors along the route. For instance, at 1005 W. Kensington, there’s a striking turquoise Colonial Revival house, which looks relatively compact from the front until you keep walking and see how far it juts back into the lot. Next door is a single-level, Spanish-style apartment building painted a deep coral red with navy trim, framed by a flagstone yard and tall, exotic cactus. And a block beyond is a butter-colored Craftsman with a huge porch and colorful window trims shaded by two graceful ficus trees towering over the sidewalk.
7. Keep walking up West Kensington as it curves right, past Laveta Terrace. Keep your eyes open for 892 W. Kensington, the first Victorian along the route, but my favorite is a magnificent Queen Anne-style mansion next door, at the corner of West Kensington and Douglas Street. This home, with the address of 1101 Douglas St., was built around 1895 for real-estate speculator Moses Langley Wicks, a prominent attorney who helped found the Los Angeles Bar Assn. and developed parts of several cities, including downtown L.A., San Dimas, Pomona and Lancaster, according to Wikimapia.
8. Take a good long look at this incredible home and then turn right on Douglas Street and start walking on a fairly flat route, past Ridge Way to East Edgeware Road, where you will turn left. Edgeware curves gently to the right on a slow decline, which makes it easy to admire not just the homes but their unique embellishments such as the boxy and rather plain olive-green front at 956 E. Edgeware, made special by its deep orange front door with a crescent moon inlay.
9. Follow East Edgeware as it turns south, and you’ll start getting some great glimpses of downtown L.A.’s modern towers as you walk past delightful homes built a century earlier.
10. Keep walking past Kellam Avenue to Carroll Avenue and take a deep breath as you turn right onto Carroll and bask in the 1300 block, lined with extraordinary Queen Anne and Eastlake-style Victorian homes, including the slightly decrepit but still wonderful “Thriller” house at 1345 Carroll Ave.
Most of these homes are exquisitely maintained, however, starting with the breathtaking Victorian at the southwest corner of Edgeware and Carroll. Tom Morales, who died in 2011, grew up in the home his parents purchased in the early 1940s for $3,000, and led the efforts to form a historic district to preserve the neighborhood, serving as the head of the board overseeing the Angelino Heights Preservation Overlay Zone. As you turn onto Carroll, you’ll see a sign honoring Morales, designating the intersection by his home as Tom Morales Square.
11. Head east on Carroll and gape away. Fans of “Charmed” will recognize the raspberry colored Innes House at 1329, now more popularly known as the “Charmed” house. Another notable is the Sessions House at 1330 Carroll, built for dairy owner Charles Sessions in 1889 and designed by famed architect Joseph Cather Newsom, who, with his brother Samuel, introduced the notion of the “California house,” according to the Los Angeles Conservancy.
Take your time to savor these marvelous homes, along with great views of downtown L.A. to the south.
12. Keep walking on Carroll past Douglas Street until you get to the end of this enchanted lane. Turn left onto West Edgeware Road, and head downhill, back, alas, to the reality of weathered homes, less-than-wonderful-looking apartments and the frenzy of the 101 Freeway.
13. At the bottom of the hill, turn right on Bellevue Avenue and walk briskly back toward Echo Park (unless you like traffic noise). The book suggests staying on Bellevue until you pass the park and reach Glendale Boulevard, where you turn right and walk back up the Clinton Street Stairs to your car.
However, my friend and I decided to reenter the park and walk all the way around the lake to Glendale and take on the Clinton stairs. It made the walk a bit longer but much quieter; a more lovely and serene way to end the day.
Highland Park — Mount Angelus area
Some of the public staircases in Mount Angelus, the neighborhood you’ll pass through, are unfortunately closed, an issue that was debated almost 40 years ago in The Times. “All we get here are kids who are skipping school and sitting down and smoking pot,” resident Walter Sinclair said at the time, noting he was in favor of locking the staircases. Regardless, the stairways listed below should be open and available for your walk through this charming segment of Highland Park.
To start, either take the A Line — previously the more glamorously named Gold Line — to the Highland Park Metro stop or park at the station. There’s an L.A. Department of Transportation Lot (No. 36) south of the Metro stop, but I can usually find street parking nearby. From the Metro station, head east on Marmion Way from North Avenue 58. You might notice the cobblestone rock walls of the Metro station, a common sight on this walk. There’s more to come!
Here’s how to get there:
1. Turn right on North Avenue 60. At Figueroa, you can look right toward Los Angeles Fire Station No. 12 at 5921 N. Figueroa St., an Art Deco-esque structure. If you were standing on this corner in the early 1900s, you’d likely spot horse-drawn fire engines bolting off to a nearby blaze. (LAFD retired its equine program in 1921.)
2. Turn left (or east) onto Figueroa Street. Just past Villa’s Tacos, you’ll cross over the train tracks and you can turn left into the alley to reach your first set of stairs. At the top of these stairs, you will head right. The Highland Park Recreation Center bathhouse is to your left. This “simplified American Colonial Revival” features stucco and clapboard siding. It was designed by George Lindsey, the architect behind the Glendale Post Office and East Hollywood’s John Marshall High School, according to a city historic resources survey.
3. After appreciating the bathhouse, continue east to the stairs — popular among local skateboarders — that return you to the sidewalk at Figueroa.
4. Continue eastward. You’ll soon reach the Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library, which features Craftsman elements and charming cobblestone exterior walls. Inside is a public restroom, should you need it. Ahead at Piedmont Avenue and Figueroa Street, you’ll find the location of L.A.’s first municipal power pole, installed March 30, 1916. Nearby on Piedmont, you’ll spot more rock walls similar to the Lummis House in Highland Park.
5. Continue northeast to York Boulevard where you can pause at the intersection, known as York Junction, to observe the Arroyo Seco Bank Building, now a U.S. Bank branch, across York. This Renaissance Revival building was built 100 years ago, in 1926; its design by firm Austin and Ashley, who played a role in the design of the Griffith Park Observatory.
6. Turn left onto York and then, soon after the service station, turn left onto Mount Angeles Drive. Hopefully your calves are warmed up by now because the first major stairs are close. You will turn right onto Garrison Drive, passing a charming yellow stucco bungalow at 6165 with another nice rock wall. Just past house No. 6141, you will find a staircase that you’ll head up to Lamont Drive.
7. Bear right on Lamont Drive where you’ll notice some of Highland Park’s Spanish Revival homes. I was also greeted by a calico cat sunning on a roof. Just before house No. 263, you’ll find your next staircase to traverse upward to Wayland Street.
8. Bear left on Wayland Street, and then round the corner to take a right on Mount Angeles Drive. On your right, you will see house No. 201, a red-and-white bungalow with Craftsman influences built in 1936, according to a recent listing.
9. Continue down Mount Angelus until you reach house No. 6163. You’ll find a set of 66 stairs leading you up to La Follete Drive. Turn left and walk alongside a colorful mural by artist Bunnie Reiss, whose art has been said to invoke Jewish mysticism. The mural ends at your next stairway. Head up!
10. You’ll discover you’re back on Wayland Street. Head north until house No. 248. You’ll take this staircase — the last of this journey — down. Walk northwest-ish to Outlook Avenue. Look right, and you’ll see a Spanish Colonial Revival–style home with a healthy palm tree, and beyond that, a glimpse of the San Gabriel Mountains. Oh, the views these residents must have! After you finish daydreaming, take a left (west-ish) on Outlook Avenue.
11. Turn left on Livermore Terrace, and you’ll spot more Revival styles. Take a right on Monte Vista Street. At Avenue 61, look to your left (or southeast), and you can spot the dramatic L.A. Department of Water and Power’s Distributing Station No. 2. Built in 1916, the station was designed by architect Frederick L. Roehrig and is a Classical Revival building with a Tuscan colonnade (a term for the building’s large columns).
12. In the next two blocks or so, you’ll also pass three houses of worship with a bonus fourth if you want to walk slightly off the path. The first, at North Avenue 61, is St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, which features Gothic Revival basilica “of formed concrete with stepped buttresses and a rose window over the entrance,” according to the Highland Park Heritage Trust. The Highland Park Baptist Church will come next, just past North Avenue 59, on Monte Vista Street. The church features Tudor Revival and Craftsman design. It was built in 1911 for $3,150, according to the trust.
13. The Temple Beth Israel of Highland Park and Eagle Rock is just slightly farther down Monte Vista Street. After taking a look, you can turn left onto North Avenue 58 to pass by the Gold Wheel Monastery, a Buddhist temple founded in L.A. in the late 1970s (although this wasn’t the first location). North Avenue 58 will lead you right back to the Metro station.
Hollywood's High Tower and Whitley Heights
The roughly three-mile route winds through historic neighborhoods with excellent views, incredible century-old homes and (literally) breathtaking climbs along with an intriguing collection of gates and doors. The walk also gives you a chance to admire the Hollywood Bowl without jillions of people milling around (and, if necessary, visit its lovely restrooms without waiting forever in line), but be sure to check the Bowl’s schedule ahead of time. The route won’t be possible when it’s having a concert.
Traffic and parking are always a challenge in this part of L.A. and nearly impossible in the High Tower area. I recommend finding a place to park across Highland Avenue on Milner Road because it’s less traveled (and very lovely). One final note: This route has few sidewalks, and those that exist are uneven, so keep an eye open for traffic and trip hazards, which is tougher than it sounds, because there are plenty of lovely sights to distract.
Here’s how to get there:
1. Start your walk at the corner of Camrose Drive and Highland Avenue, next to the Highland-Camrose Bungalow Village (which we’ll visit later.) Walk straight up Camrose past Woodland Way to Rockledge Road, where you’ll turn right and continue your climb.
This Hollywood Heights neighborhood has a real Mediterranean feel, with brilliant white villas clinging to the hills. The narrow winding street offers charming views of balconies and towers and the soothing tinkle of running water, so it’s easy to forget the cacophonous traffic and looming billboards nearby. The views get better as you climb until you reach the top of the hill and the end of Rockledge — at least for vehicles.
2. Continue walking to the end of the cul-de-sac, where you’ll find Los Altos Place, a pedestrian-only street. At the start of the walkway is a beautiful mosaic bench, where you can stop to catch your breath and then descend the first set of stairs, just 12 steps down.
3. This narrow walk takes you past many impressive doors and gates until you reach High Tower Drive. You’ll cross this road to stay on Los Altos Place, but as you cross, take a moment to wonder at the tiny garages built into the bottom of the hill and the High Tower elevator built like a freestanding Italian bell tower (a.k.a. campanile) rising 100 feet above. The elevator tower was designed by architect Carl Kay in the 1920s to provide the neighborhood’s tony residents elevator access to their hilltop homes, which are inaccessible by car.
4. Alas, only residents have a key to the elevator, so you must admire from afar and continue your walk along Los Altos Place, which includes a short set of 23 steps, to another pedestrian walkway called Broadview Terrace, where you will turn right and climb 37 steps toward the tower. At the top you’ll see more mostly white houses, bristling with balconies and to your right, a clearing with some gorgeous views of Hollywood.
5. Keep walking on Broadway Terrace, past the back side of the tower, to the next pedestrian walkway, Alta Loma Terrace, where you will turn right. It’s easy to get confused here, because the narrow walkway seems to have many passages that lead to front doors. After you pass the tower and a large, white Streamline Moderne home on your right, look for the street sign to Alta Loma Terrace on your left, partially hidden by shrubs and turn right.
6. This is another narrow, shaded walkway where you will see more interesting gates and fences than actual homes, but at No. 6881, you’ll pass a boarded-up 1921 Craftsman-style home with Japanese influences peppered with graffiti and “keep out” notices. The home once belonged to pioneering Asian American actor Philip Ahn, but it’s mostly famous now for being the home where Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love lived from 1992 to 1993. It’s sometimes known as the “In Utero” house, because Cobain wrote most of Nirvana’s third and final studio album, “In Utero,” there. Now the most notable thing, beyond the warnings, are the squirrels and bees buzzing around the property’s lovely overgrown landscape.
7. Follow Alta Loma Terrace as it slopes downhill and turns to the right. It’s mostly walkway along here, with intermittent series of short steps, but the descent is steep enough that you’ll feel it in your legs. After a short four steps down to No. 6836, where a beautiful pink bougainvillea drapes near a blue gate, the walkway turns left, and the descent feels faster over a series of four 14-step stairs separated by segments of straight walkways until you finally take 10 steps down into a parking lot and turn left.
8. You’ll be walking beside those adorable little garages on your left, barely big enough to hold a small modern sedan, and exit onto Highland Avenue through a black gate (that is locked from the parking lot side, so be sure you’re ready to leave).
9. Now turn left toward the Hollywood Bowl, and you can walk through the parking area, which is shaded by many beautiful trees and much more pleasant than walking alongside Highland Avenue’s unrelenting traffic. Walk up to the main entrance to admire the lovely Art Deco George Stanley fountain created in 1940, then walk over to the Peppertree Lane walkway — yes, lined by pepper trees — to the amphitheater. which is open to visitors who want to admire.
10. You won’t find much else open except for clean restrooms, which we were happy to visit. After gaping at the shell-shaped stage and the venues towering, arched rows capable of seating 18,000, retrace your steps back toward Highland. And near the place where you exited from the Alta Loma Terrace parking lots, step inside the gates to the Highland Camrose Park Pathway, around 2153 Highland Ave. On concert nights, this park is usually full of people eating their picnic dinners before entering the theater, but the park is usually empty and quiet when the Bowl is closed.
11. Follow the path heading east toward Camrose, and take a few minutes to wander through the cobble-stoned Highland-Camrose Bungalow Village of 14 Craftsman homes built between 1900 and 1924, according to an informational sign at the village. The cute houses were designed to be working-class housing for film-industry folks — what a concept! — and today mostly house offices for organizations affiliated with the Hollywood Bowl as well as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Parks Bureau.
12. Exit onto Camrose and turn left to Highland Avneue, where you’ll cross to the other side, where Camrose becomes Milner Road and start walking uphill into the Whitley Heights Historical Preservation Overlay Zone, created by developer H.W. Whitley and architect A.S. Barnes. The majority of the stately homes were designed between 1918 and 1928 to resemble a Mediterranean village and quickly became the home of Hollywood’s elite, including Rudolph Valentino, Tyrone Power, Gloria Swanson and Marlene Dietrich, according to the Los Angeles City Planning website.
13. Follow Milner Road as it winds and climbs up the lushly landscaped hill. After the road curves left, watch for La Scène Idéal, an adorable yellow 1923 cottage that hugs the next curve. At Watsonia Terrace, bear right to stay on Milner Road and continue walking uphill, past several grand Spanish Colonial Revival-style homes, the neighborhood’s favored design. It’s the details on these homes that really captured my eye — arched doorways and windows (some with stained glass), tile inlays, elaborate garage doors and wrought iron light fixtures.
14. At the end of Milner, turn right onto Whitley Terrace, with some breathtaking views on your right, along with many more lovely homes. The book mentions a short stair just past 6681 Whitley Terrace, before a stretch of low slung freestanding garages, but it’s apparently been removed. A small plaque marks the spot where the Mary Jackson Staircase was rebuilt in 2000, but it no longer exists, so keep walking a short distance more to Grace Avenue and turn left to continue climbing the hill.
15. The higher you go, the more houses seem to become more stately. At the top of the hill, you’ll see Kendra Court to your left, a gated street closed to the public. Follow Grace Avenue as it turns right and heads downhill.
16. Turn right at the next street, which is Whitley Terrace, and follow it down past Bonair Place, where the road starts curving to the right. Follow the curve to the Whitley Terrace Steps, between 6666 and 6670 Whitley Terrace, and your final stairs, a twisting, 159-step descent with various short landings under shady trees, wrought-iron fences and tiled roofs. At step 66, pause to admire a charming yellow gate and then carry on, through a charming wrought iron gate back to Milner Road and wherever you parked your car.
Silver Lake — Moreno Highlands
Several homeowners commissioned well-known architects, including Rudolph Schindler, Richard Neutra, Raphael Soriano and John Lautner, to design their hillside palaces, some of which you’ll walk past on the journey outlined below. The walk takes you past a mix of Spanish, International Style, Midcentury Modern and more, all under the shade of large eucalyptus and other trees.
Here’s how to get there:
1. To begin your walk, you’ll park near the corner of Rowena and Hyperion avenues. If you forgot a bottle of water, there’s a Trader Joe’s store just south of here. If you’re ready to head out, then head east on Rowena Avenue and walk a quarter of a mile to Silver Lake Drive.
2. Turn right, or south, onto Silver Lake Drive. At Shadowlawn Avenue, you might notice a peculiar parking meter with a sign above it reading “Chandelier Tree,” a reference to a camphor tree previously adorned with dangling light fixtures until it was shut down in 2018. Continue onward to turn right on Angus Street.
3. You’ll take a quick uphill walk up Angus Street and then turn left onto Kenilworth Avenue, shortly after seeing the red house on the corner — you won’t miss it. Along Kenilworth, you’ll notice a mix of modern, Spanish Colonial and Mediterranean-style homes and home No. 2447, a 1964 Architectural, per its recent listing, that features with floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple balconies, including a rounded overlook where its owners can easy see the San Gabriel Mountains.
4. A few houses farther down, and you’ve reached your first staircase, the Kenilworth Stairs (North), near Tesla Avenue. Huff up this incredible concrete creation, and at the top, turn left on Moreno Drive, a street with both boxy modern houses and homes giving castle vibes. At house No. 2336, you’ll spot a 1940 Streamline Modern home designed by architect Harry Hayden Whiteley, according to a recent listing of the property.
5. You’ll continue south on Moreno Drive until you reach Redcliff Street where you’ll bear right. You’ll pass tennis courts of the Reiner-Burchill Residence (Silvertop), designed by architect John Lautner. Silvertop was his first major design to feature “monolithic concrete as a sculptural as well as architectural component,” according to the L.A. Conservancy. You could also take this moment, instead of continue on Redcliff, to take a quick side trip to the three-bedroom Walker House, designed by Rudolph M. Schindler.
6. You can peep the house later on your walk, when you’re walking on West Silver Lake Drive. For now, continue south on Redcliff Street, noting home No. 2023, a two-story Italianate home once known as “Villa del Lago” that was built in 1937, according to a sales listing.
7. Shortly after, you will turn left (or east) on Landa Street. Although you’ll think you’re lost, keep going. There’s a staircase in your future.
8. As you take the Landa steps down to Redesdale Avenue, take in the sweeping views of the Silver Lake Reservoir and community beyond. As you head south down Redesdale, pause at house No. 1954. This five-bedroom house was built in the early ’90s by architect David Hyun, who designed Japanese Village Plaza, in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. It’s a showstopper.
9. Turn left to loop around West Silver Lake Drive. You will take the sidewalk or dirt path along the reservoir — walker’s choice! — for about half a mile. Along the way, you can likely catch a better look at the Silvertop home, which will be due west of your next staircase. You’ll find the south Kenilworth stairs across the street from the reservoir, just after house No. 2171, which features two pitched roofs resembling curious cat ears. As you climb the steps, pause to appreciate a hummingbird mural with a message of hope by local artist Corinne Pulsinelle.
10. Turn right on Kenilworth Avenue from the staircase. As you walk north, notice the Spanish home at No. 2329 (built in 1939) and contemporary modern home (built in 1979) at No. 2330, both featuring stained glass. Do you think they debate over whose colorful window is prettier? You can continue north to Angus, where you’ll turn right and retrace your steps back to your parking spot. Or you can grab a soft-serve ice cream cone at nearby Magpies (2660 Griffith Park Blvd.). Either way, you’ll have had a memorable day in Silver Lake!
Silver Lake Terraces West
Here’s how to get there:
1. Park all along the 2-hour meters on Hyperion Avenue, close to where Hyperion and Tracy Street meet. I parked across from Desert’s Coffee Shop and headed east toward Tracy, past Baller Hardware and Tomato Pie Pizza Joint.
2. Turn left on Tracy, taking note of the funny-looking, boat-shaped building to your right. This Streamline Moderne-style building was once known as the Good Ship Grace, and for many decades was the headquarters of a successful Christian radio station before changing hands and becoming a recording studio. It was named a Historic-Cultural Monument in 2007 and was last owned by the bassist from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea.
3. Continue your brief walk down Tracy. When you see Griffith Park Boulevard, directly cross the street and ascend your first staircase, which cuts through multiple fenced backyards. Head up the ramp, go up a short flight of stairs, then land on Meadow Valley Terrace.
4. Turn right on Meadow Valley. Walk down the street, where you’ll see a teal garage door on your left. When you reach Scotland Street, turn left, and climb uphill. At the next intersection, head left and Scotland will turn into Panorama Terrace. You’ll find a staircase to your right, just after No. 2366. Head up the long and narrow walkway framed by leafy foliage, then climb a set of stairs to the top. Land on Lanterman Terrace.
5. From Lanterman, turn right and walk uphill. When you reach Micheltorena Street, turn right again and take note of the compact green house with the pyramid-shaped roof to your left at No. 2323. This is the Tierman House, which was designed in 1940 by Gregory Ain, the “most dangerous architect in America,” according to J. Edgar Hoover. The house may look small and unassuming out front, but the back, which isn’t viewable from the street, expands into multiple terraces built along the sloping terrain. If you’re hankering for more Ain, you can backtrack a little and walk the other way down Micheltorena to view the Orans House at No. 2404. First developed in 1945, this recently-restored home features a spacious, curved driveway as well as four levels that rise with the steep slope. Both houses are emblematic of Ain’s design ethos: modern, functional and accessible.
6. When you are done ogling, continue your way down Micheltorena toward Silver Lea Terrace. At the intersection, take a moment to enjoy the pretty view from the top, then head down Silver Lea when you’re ready. Walk down Silver Lea for a stretch.
7. At the corner of Silver Lea and Panorama Terrace, turn left on Panorama. Follow the bend, where you’ll encounter a tall and striking modernist building clad in cedar at No. 2266. This multilevel home was developed in 1979 by architect Richard Holme, a protege of Richard Neutra, and features a distinct column feature, as well as walls of glass. You might also enjoy the neighboring homes at No. 2262 and No. 2256, which are more contemporary in style.
8. Continue pushing up the hill, admiring the lovely Spanish-style homes throughout the neighborhood. When Panorama becomes Fernwood Avenue, turn right. To your left, beginning with 3108 Fernwood Ave., you’ll see four distinctly midcentury homes in a row, all built into the hillside (Nos. 3108-3200), designed by modernist architect Stephen Alan Siskind between the years 1959 and 1960. As you continue, you’ll also catch sight of 3228 Fernwood, a modern, boxy glass house perched boldly atop a lush, steep hill. This house was designed by contemporary Irish architect Lorcan O’Herlihy and has been featured in more than a dozen architecture books.
9. Continue down the street, then look for the next staircase to your right after No. 3315. Descend the staircase and land on the cul-de-sac ending of Drury Street.
10. Walk up from the cul-de-sac and head uphill. When you reach the corner of Drury and Meadow Valley Terrace, take a moment to appreciate the 1920s charm of the stately white compound at No. 3217. Once you’re ready, turn left at the intersection, down Meadow Valley Terrace. Once you reach the base of the hill, turn right onto Silverado Drive.
11. Continue on Silverado, past backyard oak trees and bamboo gardens. This is a winding, somewhat punishing street, but once you approach Panorama, take a left on Panorama and you’ll head downhill. Where Panorama meets Scotland, turn right, past the staircase, and continue down Panorama. As you descend, you’ll catch sight of a Little Free Library — and a flock of lawn flamingos! Continue on for a stretch. When you turn the corner, you’ll want to stop and admire the butter-yellow trim on the English-style house at 2387 Panorama, built in 1935.
12. Continue your walk down Panorama. As you round the next and final corner, take note of the white, ivy-covered adobe walls of the gorgeous 1930s Spanish Revival courtyard home to your left at No. 2459 — you’ll see stained-glass windows and colorful tiles all along the wall.
13. When you reach Meadow Valley Terrace, turn left and head back down. Find the first staircase to your right after No. 2431, then descend the stairs, land on Griffith Park, and continue on to Hyperion. Treat yourself to a slice or two — or five —from Tomato Pie.