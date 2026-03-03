10 L.A. staircase walks with stunning views of iconic Wright, Neutra and Schindler homes

We Angelenos spend lots of time in our cars, which makes it easy to forget (or not even realize) that Los Angeles is a city of so many hills it could easily be renamed Las Lomas (or the Hills).

But a century ago, when people did more walking than driving around L.A., city leaders knew they’d need help navigating those hills and so built lots of stairs through residential areas. In some places, stairs were the only access people had to their homes.

While those stairs were being built, people were also designing some pretty spectacular homes around L.A., everything from fantasy castles to gingerbread Victorians and stately Craftsman homes. And that got us to thinking: Why not highlight some urban walks that contain stairs and some of L.A.’s most wonderful architecture?

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

These 10 walks got some special tweaks from our reporters, but they were all inspired by two books, “Walking Los Angeles” by Erin Mahoney Harris and Zach Behrens and “Secret Stairs” by Charles Fleming, and by walks developed by Dan Gutierrez, founder of SoCal Stair Climbers.

Advertisement

Remember that most of these walks are in residential areas, so be respectful of people’s property as you wander by. We also recommend doing these walks during the day, as some of the stairs are poorly lighted, and people might be concerned about strangers roaming their neighborhoods in the night (although that can change during the seasons; at least one of the walks — Echo Park and Angelino Heights — features some pretty terrific decorations around Halloween).

Also, note that many of these walks are on narrow, windy streets with no sidewalks, so keep your eyes peeled for cars that won’t be expecting people wandering in the street. You’ll also want to wear good walking shoes — some of the stairs and hills are quite steep — carry water and plan ahead for bathroom facilities since many of these routes don’t include restrooms or cafes.

Still, these walks are some of the best ways to explore our city and its history, so grab a friend and enjoy basking in L.A.’s rich and varied architecture! — Jeanette Marantos (Editor’s note: Marantos died Feb. 7. This is her final story for The Times.)