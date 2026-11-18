Every Trader Joe’s in L.A., ranked
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Trader Joe’s markets in Los Angeles are almost as inescapable as their tote bags. Whether you’re making a run to the store after work for a weeknight dinner, grabbing a prepared meal for lunch or picking out your favorite little treat from its vast, rotating selection of seasonal snacks and drinks, the market chain (affectionately called “TJ’s”) has you covered. And with locations covering wide swaths of the greater L.A. area, it’s the go-to grocery destination for many Angelenos.
But that abundance of locations presents a decision: Which one are you going to? I am lucky to have several along my commute from which to choose. Which one is the easiest to get to? What is the parking situation? Is it a bigger store? Are there any other shops nearby that I need to visit? These are some of the questions that guided our thinking when it came to ranking the best Trader Joe’s in L.A.
Our grocery experts set out across the Southland, visiting 46 stores. We shopped at every Trader Joe’s in the city of L.A. as well as some locations in nearby communities in L.A. County to get a bigger-picture view of the grocery chain’s footprint in the region. In order to equalize the rankings, our reporters, who live and work in the same communities where these markets are located, visited on weekday afternoons and evenings, when shoppers are likely to make a trip to their store of choice after picking up kids from school or coming home from work. They noticed store design trends, studied shopping patterns and, importantly, navigated those much-maligned parking lots.
Their observations of each location’s strengths and weaknesses (and recommendations) are presented below, starting with our pick for the best location.
As with all rankings, we’re sure that shoppers in L.A. will have thoughts. So let us know, what’s your favorite Trader Joe’s location? Do you disagree with our ranking? Submit your responses here.
Whether you want to see where your go-to location falls in our ranking or are looking for the best shopping experience possible, here is our list of the best Trader Joe’s in L.A. — David Viramontes
1. Trader Joe’s 6150 Slauson Ave., Culver City
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Although several customers were floating in and out of the store around 7 p.m. on a recent Thursday, it was still easy to navigate due to the spacious layout. The aisles are so wide — particularly in the snacks, alcohol and freezer sections — that you could easily squeeze three baskets (maybe four!) down the freezer aisle. Most of the sections were well stocked excluding a few items in the freezer section including the limited edition chewy Thai coconut cakes. Plus, you’ll never have to wait too long at the nearly 10 checkout lanes, which are delightfully named after nearby streets including Sepulveda, Jefferson and La Cienega Boulevards, giving it the neighborhood feel that Trader Joe’s is known for.
Parking: Parking here is typically a breeze because of the size of the lot. Plus it’s free, which is why it’s one of my go-to Trader Joe’s locations as a South L.A. resident. When I visited on a recent Thursday evening, the area closest to the grocery store along with a few eateries (Chipotle and California Fish Grill) was full, so I parked under a covered structure just a few feet away and walked over.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
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2. Trader Joe's 1800 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach
Inside, the store is efficiently organized, with spacious aisles — and, for what it’s worth, the widest beverage aisle I’d ever seen at a Trader Joe’s, accommodating more than four carts side by side. The produce section is comfortable, but the aisle shared with the refrigerated foods section can get tight. But — per usual for Trader Joe’s — there are so many quickly-moving checkout lanes here that there was no wait whatsoever. Pick up your favorite beverage — or splurge on a $20 smoothie at Erewhon next door — and head to the sea.
Parking: The outdoor parking lot is free and despite sharing space with an Old Navy, REI, Barnes & Noble and other popular stores, spots were plentiful during my visit. It’s an easy walk from there into the store.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
3. Trader Joe's 21055 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills
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The wine and alcohol collection is impressive (about one-third of the space), with an arrangement that invites patrons to peruse without blocking the flow of shopping cart traffic. The cheese and crackers are stored along an adjoining wall for convenient access to those with charcuterie on the menu, which it usually is in my household. There is often an observant employee milling about in this section poised to spot indecisive vinophiles. Each such employee I’ve spoken with has a deep understanding of popular bottles and can help you find exactly what you are looking for.
Parking: Grocery shopping superpowers lie in knowing the best shortcut to cruise into this freshly paved Trader Joe’s parking lot. Turn onto Comercio Way or Paralta Avenue, depending on your initial approach, and follow either street to the backside entrance that bisects Alhama Drive. Take this move to fly around the usual pileup of cars at the main entrance caused by pedestrian traffic.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
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4. Trader Joe's 610 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
As I entered the store on a sunny weekday afternoon, I was greeted with flower-y offerings outside, making me ask, “Do I need this tiny plant in this skull planter?” Like all Trader Joe’s shoppers, I had to remind myself I wasn’t making any impulse purchases — yet. The meat section sits to the right next to the produce section that spans the width of the store. Snacks, like the chain’s multifaceted nut mixes, are on shelves facing the produce section, along with the sparkling waters (including apple, arguably the best fall flavor). The busiest areas in this quadrant are where shoppers discern whether they want any pre-made salads or, nearby, any of the store’s pre-made lunches. The frozen section is one short aisle that can be easily blocked by just two carts. I use it as an opportunity to practice meditative breathing, reminding myself I will access the frozen fruit in less than 30 seconds, and this customer before me deserves to browse too.
A manager recently told me that this store will, at some point, be overhauled to hold more registers. For the time being, the workers are not shy about ringing the store’s bell and getting all-hands at every checkout. I’ve never waited long. This store is small. That is obvious. But its smallness also opens opportunity to chat with fellow customers, practice kindness and get to know the friendly staff who are always happy to check whether an item is in the back, awaiting restocking. That’s very in line with how this store was envisioned, as simply “your neighborhood grocery store.”
Parking: Whenever we shop here, my wife closes her eyes as we enter the lot and says, “Tell me when it’s over,” meaning after we’ve found a spot. One reason that traffic backs up at the entrance is that drivers can’t always see that there are open spaces toward the end of the lot. Does this make me sometimes silently simmer in my car when I’m in a hurry? Yes. But this store is a great place to practice mindfulness.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
5. Trader Joe's 1600 Vine St., Hollywood
Parking: The store shares an underground parking garage with an enormous apartment complex, 1600 Vine. It can get crowded, but it’s well-signed and I had no trouble finding a spot. There’s an extra-wide elevator, to accommodate carts, as well as stairs leading from the garage into the store, which will validate parking for an hour. However: Shop fast! Once validation expires, it’s $2.25 every 15 minutes, capped at $18.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
6. Trader Joe's 345 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena
Parking: The store was busier than I expected on a weekend afternoon, but all of the six stores I visited in the San Gabriel Valley were some level of busy. I checked out right away, though, and returned to my car, where I exited quickly and was extra happy that parking in the garage on South Hudson Avenue was free.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
7. Trader Joe's 214 E. Alameda Ave., Burbank
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Parking: This is a very large parking lot for a TJ’s, likely because it shares a retail space with Walgreen’s. While there’s still plenty of parking traffic coming and going (normal in L.A.), it didn’t feel as stressful coming in and out due to the luxuriously wide lot (i.e. not small and boxy). But note since it’s a busy intersection, turning into the lot can be slightly more of a challenge than at some other locations.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
8. Trader Joe's 3456 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
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There’s a solid selection of snacks, spirits, and toiletries on display, and the seasonal items are conveniently grouped together in one area — it’s decorative gourd season, after all — but you won’t find everything here. Canvas totes, for instance, were out of stock when I visited. With 10 checkout counters, including two smaller stands for smaller orders, the lines here move quickly, even during rush hour. As I was waiting, I noticed a sign promoting TJ’s Neighborhood Shares Program, where unsold perishables are donated to local charities and nonprofits. Every store participates in this initiative, but this was the only one I visited that publicly promoted theirs.
Parking: There’s one heavenly feature that makes this location truly stand out: convenient, straightforward parking. The storefront shares a spacious parking lot with a CVS Pharmacy as well as several other neighboring local businesses, and although it was crowded when I visited, there were still a number of spots available, including two handicap spots in front. The lanes are wide and one-way, and there are multiple entrances for easy entry and exit: two on Sepulveda and two on Palms.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
9. Trader Joe's 28901 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes
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After visiting so many locations, a thought occurred to me during this visit: These stores feel great when they have the space to breathe. Take for instance an eye-catching display for skin lotions, toilet paper and other household items. Also worth mentioning is this location’s more than adequate air conditioning, a welcome respite during this fall’s heat wave.
Adjacent to the seven checkout lanes is a big wine section, dedicated customer bathrooms (decorated with framed tote bags from locations across the country) and a wall with photos of employees’ pets labeled “Crew Critters.”
Parking: Located on South Western Avenue, parking for the stores at the hillside Terraces shopping center is split between three levels. Trader Joe’s is located on the second level, which means parking directly in front of the entrance is limited, but on our visit there were plenty of roomy spaces available, not just for compact cars. This shopping center, designed as a tiered series of strip malls, had parking directly above the store as well with a set of stairs that led to the front entrance.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: No
10. Trader Joe's 1129 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena
Upon entering, I was met with fresh-cut flowers and colorful local art, including a large mural featuring South Pasadena’s water tower, the San Gabriel Mountains and, of course, a few bright green parrots, a homage to the area’s beloved (and loudest) residents. Near the manager’s station, colorful ostriches remind us of Edwin Cawston’s Ostrich Farm. The produce section has room to really celebrate the store’s fruit and veggie offerings, including an overflowing display of every squash and pumpkin your kitchen could need this autumn. Nearby, the potatoes and meat sit near each other, making it easy to tame your inner red-blooded American needs. The frozen section was so big — more than one aisle of what felt like a never-ending row of open-top low-profile freezers — that I felt a little overwhelmed. I usually purchase groceries at a much smaller location. But just as I beat Iggy Koopa to successfully leave Giant Land, I took on this final boss with confidence — and had zero wait at the register, leaving quickly with treats.
Parking: The parking lot is large enough to serve several shoppers and a Tesla charging site, but it can still get busy at peak shopping times. Walkers and cyclists can take the A Line — formerly the better-named Gold Line — to the South Pasadena stop and walk just over half a mile to this location.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: No, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
11. Trader Joe's 11755 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
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Despite the clinical features of the interior itself, the site-specific decor feels festive and unique. I’m partial to the delightfully surreal mural of the historic Sawtelle neighborhood above the bread aisle, but my favorite piece is the cheeky giraffe by the bathroom, caught in the act of tagging their truth: “I <3 TJ’s.” With a whopping 13 checkout lanes, each one named after a street in the neighborhood, expect little to no wait.
Parking: This location features free rooftop parking directly above the store, which you can easily access from either Granville or Stoner avenues. The lot is large, with ample spaces to choose from, but since there’s only one winding ramp that takes you up or down the structure, I can see how the flow of traffic might get congested on extremely hectic days. There’s also metered parking on Olympic.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
12. Trader Joe's 1821 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
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Despite the smaller size, this location uses angled aisles to give its freezer section more real estate. Like the Granada Hills location, this Trader Joe’s also devoted one side of its frozen section to upright, glass-door freezers. I’m sure it’s a space- and energy-saving measure, but I really prefer the feel of browsing through the trough-style freezers. This store also featured a rather large wine selection for its size.
Parking: Using the oft-employed one-way parking lot route, this location’s main entrance off Manhattan Beach Boulevard is easy to miss, especially considering its close proximity to a busy intersection and gas station. The lot is small but free, exclusively used for the market and extends to a larger section that exits to 12th Street.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
13. Trader Joe's 14140 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks
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Parking: The Riverside South store has a large underground lot within the Citrus Commons complex. There are ample spots, with shoppers granted free 60-minute parking. No validation required. Just don’t overstay your welcome or you will be charged.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
14. Trader Joe's 8000 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
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Inside, there’s ample room to maneuver a cart without the gridlock you might encounter at smaller locations. The freezer aisle is generously wide: At one point, I counted 10 shoppers and their carts comfortably occupying it at the same time (so go ahead and linger over the frozen soup dumplings!). Nine checkout lanes help keep things moving when you’re ready to pay.
Parking: The location is tucked beneath the shopping center in a large underground garage, with entrances off Crescent Heights Boulevard or Laurel Avenue. There were plenty of open spaces during my visit, particularly on the lower levels. Hot tip: If you park on P3, there’s a direct elevator that whisks you straight into Trader Joe’s. Parking is free for 90 minutes with validation.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
15. Trader Joe's 8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles
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Despite the luxurious address, the vibes are the same in this spacious store with its ultra-high ceilings and wide aisles. Here, the frozen section aisles are shorter but still well stocked. The produce section is the main attraction with its long wall of packaged fruits and vegetables. During the visit, this was the highest-trafficked area, with children darting about to pick pumpkins. But the rest of the store makes up for it, with plenty of checkout lines to keep people moving.
Parking: The entrance is on Colgate Avenue, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it side street. A large, floating parking sign will point you to the bowels of the building where spaces were plentiful during our visit but limited to two small levels. Once there, reaching the store requires a choice: wait for the elevator or hoof it up the stairs. Parking here starts at $4 for the first hour, so don’t forget to self-validate at the front desk for one hour free.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
16. Trader Joe's 2545 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance
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Parking: Surrounded by a healthy prepared meal shop, a Sidecar Doughnuts and a Nike store, this strip mall is a contradiction. The parking lot is capacious. A man exiting Trader Joe’s was overheard saying to a child, “Do you smell the sugar in the air from the doughnut shop?” Yes, you can.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
17. Trader Joe's 1566 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock
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Parking: This location had something I have never seen at a Trader Joe’s before. There was an actual parking attendant! The lot is medium-size (its parking spots too), but note that when backing out you will be forced to drive around the perimeter since each aisle is one-way.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
18. Trader Joe's 7310 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
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Parking: The store has an underground parking garage accessible from Fuller Avenue. The entrance can be a little tricky to find on your first visit, but once inside, there are plenty of spaces available. Parking is free for the first hour and does not require validation, so there’s plenty of time for a grocery run.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
19. Trader Joe's 18700 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana
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My biggest gripe — and one shared widely in this store’s Yelp reviews — is that there is only one entry and exit. This creates a disorganized cluster of carts when the customer traffic is busy. Folks in a hurry to leave often collide with customers entering the store.
Parking: Dear Valley-dwellers, don’t give up on this Trader Joe’s for the lack of street parking! Turn on Yolanda Avenue, follow the red arrows to a large underground lot and take the escalator (with your cart!) to the main entrance. If you have a service dog or ADA needs, the elevators are conveniently located along the same wall. My favorite part of this location is its proximity by foot to other businesses, making it easy to do more one-stop shopping alongside my market runs. Just mind your time though, the lot does charge a fee after the 90-minute mark.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
20. Trader Joe's 1100 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach
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Parking: The Hermosa Beach location anchors the shopping center along with a couple other storefronts including Five Below and El Pollo Inka. The parking was recently redone, which added more parking spots directly in front of the location entrance, including two nearby handicap parking spaces.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
21. Trader Joe's 9224 Reseda Blvd., Northridge
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The size of the store made navigating aisles, including the four produce islands with separate cut fruit section, a breeze. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a large refrigerator wall that stretches from the flowers at the entrance and around to the back wall of the store. Here, fresh fruits and vegetables, prepared foods, cheese, dips, and raw and cooked meats were on display. During my trip, none of the items needed restocking, including in the extra long freezer aisle. Only 6 of the 9 checkout lanes were open, but employees quickly opened more to accommodate guests.
Parking: This location seems fairly new, with a parking lot hidden from the street at the rear of the building near the entrance. Turn into what seems like the Chili’s lot but keep going and you’ll find a large lot with enough space to find an immediate spot.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
22. Trader Joe's 4675 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey
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Parking: The Marina Del Rey location has its own parking lot so you’ll never have to worry about securing a parking spot on your visit. There are three handicap parking spots near the entrance of the store.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
23. Trader Joe's 175 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles
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Once inside, the spacious layout is a welcome contrast to the hectic parking lot, which shares a common thoroughfare with adjacent apartment buildings. Rows of produce islands beckon without doubling as cart obstacles during the peak shopping time. The freezer section stretches impressively long and has enough space to perform cart donuts, if that’s what you’re into. That breathing room continued through checkout, where several employees stood ready to ring up the next customer.
Parking: Take a ticket at the automatic barrier gate for one hour of free validated parking. Leave it in the car? You won’t be the first. Many people do the walk of shame back into the market to get their parking ticket validated at the checkout lane, said an employee. One-way arrows guide cars around the oval lot. During this visit, a parking attendant was on-site to help with tickets that didn’t scan.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: On this evening, the only selection available was extra pulp or with added calcium and vitamin D; both $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
24. Trader Joe's 613 Mission St., South Pasadena
As I entered under the small red awning, I walked past fragrant flowers and a family smelling the seasonal cinnamon brooms. Shelves with dry goods, cereal and coffee faced the small produce section with avocados heaped high. Though small, the produce section was spaced out enough for me to pass by a few kids playing catch with lemons and limes without getting zested (and plus, it was cute). Although it is easy to enter, the exit near the registers — which were crowded by 5:30 — is a smaller door. It’s not quite the Hotel California of Trader Joe’s, as you can check out anytime you like (between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.), but you can actually leave. It just might take a moment.
Parking: The store is a short walk from the Metro A Line’s South Pasadena stop, which sits near the South Pasadena Public Library and great local shops worth visiting too. I drove into the L-shaped parking lot, entering off Mission Street. I liked that if the lot was full, I could easily exit onto Adelaine Avenue to park on a neighborhood street. I arrived just after 5 p.m. on a Thursday and spotted at least three open parking spots.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
25. Trader Joe's 8645 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
Parking: Because the store is situated in an active shopping center, there’s plenty of free parking in the outdoor parking lot, and with easy access to the storefront, which includes a roomy accessibility ramp. It might take a minute of driving around, but you’re likely to always find a spot.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3
*Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.69 (10 cents cheaper)
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
26. Trader Joe's 10330 Mason Ave., Chatsworth
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Parking: At 6 p.m., this location had ample parking for customers. Located within a strip mall, this Trader Joe’s shares a lot on Mason with Smart & Final, Baskin Robbins and more strip mall regulars. Be careful to grab a red shopping cart on your way in, lest you accidentally push a black Smart & Final cart through Trader Joe’s and stick out like a sore thumb like I did.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
27. Trader Joe's 17640 Burbank Blvd, Encino
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Parking: The Encino store borders a row of apartments and is positioned across from a neighborhood along Burbank Boulevard. Because it’s a smaller parking lot, take the first spot you find – even if it’s right by busy Burbank Boulevard – because any spot is only a short distance from the store. Also, don’t turn too soon or you’ll find yourself at the Shell gas station next door instead. A cheeky sign reads, “Congrats you found a parking spot at Trader Joe’s,” a nod to the store’s notoriously tricky parking.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.99
28. Trader Joe's 103 E. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale
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Parking: Not the biggest but not the smallest, it features an oddly shaped lot that it shares with Walgreen’s and Coffee Bean. This location offers wide spaces and there was plenty of availability at peak hours but lots of cars moving in and out, as per usual.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
29. Trader Joe's 8611 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
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Parking: Monitored by an attendant, the outdoor parking lot is accessed from Westmount Drive — there’s no entrance directly from Santa Monica Boulevard — and is reserved for customers of the Santa Monica Center. You’ll likely secure a spot with a little patience, but the spaces run small, with some noticeably tighter than others. Parking is free for one hour with validation.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: No
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
30. Trader Joe's 467 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena
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Parking: The Hastings Ranch location features a large, free lot shared with other businesses in the shopping center.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
31. Trader Joe's 3035 Huntington Drive, Pasadena
Parking: After scouting out this location on Google Maps, I thought parking would be a breeze, as I counted more than 100 spots. Instead, the store’s location presented me with a new hell. I entered off Huntington Drive and quickly hit my brakes. That entry takes drivers right into the pedestrian zone in front of the store’s entrance. Cue every shopper who enjoys moseying. I did my best to remain calm while hoping no one slammed into the back of my car as they also tried to enter the lot. Pro tip: Enter off San Gabriel Boulevard!
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: TK
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: TK
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: TK
Pumpkin Oat Bites: TK
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: TK
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: TK
32. Trader Joe's 11114 Balboa Blvd., Granada Hills
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The Balboa Blvd. location feels packed with families, making this market a true “neighborhood store.” The aisles are short and straight, not angled, but they carried all the essentials. Two produce islands were flanked by refrigerated sections housing vegetables, meat, cheese and prepared foods. Against the other side of the store was the freezer section, a single aisle with an open trough-style freezer on one side and a standing, glass door freezer on the other. The 7 checkout lanes never became overcrowded, but more than three baskets caused the lines to snake into the aisles.
Parking: This Trader Joe’s is conveniently located in a massive surface lot that was mostly open during my trip. Turning into the lot from Balboa, shoppers are greeted by Island Pacific, Planet Fitness, Chase and more. Despite this location’s small size, the huge lot made parking a breeze.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
33. Trader Joe's 14119 Riverside Dr., Sherman Oaks
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Parking: The Riverside North location is known for its packed parking lot, but that hasn’t stopped shoppers from seeking it out. Likely because it’s a more convenient turn for them if they’re coming from the east side. If you’re running a quick errand and only need one item, it could be worth seeking out the free empty parking lot directly across the street at the rival “Sherman Oaks Too” location. But you’ll need to access it via the crosswalk – so we only recommend this for especially light shopping.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
34. Trader Joe's 6130 Laurel Canyon Blvd. Suite 100, North Hollywood
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Parking: Enter off Oxnard Avenue. Ignore your GPS. Don’t seek out the Laurel Canyon Boulevard entrance by night as there won’t be an available spot in this packed lot, and you’ll likely find yourself waiting behind cars to access the parking garage. For much easier access (but a slight walk and elevator trip), enter from Oxnard and park directly in the 60-minutes-free parking lot. There is a great deal of available parking at the far left corner of the garage, which is closer to the store.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
35. Trader Joe's 19720 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
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We visited on Monday evening, a regularly busy time according to an employee, but Yom Kippur made it even busier.
Parking: A maze of one-way lanes leads into this bustling lot. Can you park in the neighboring stores’ lots without facing the nightmare of the cart’s wheels locking after crossing an invisible boundary? An employee says yes. Carts with locking mechanisms are clearly marked. And a cursory inspection that day found no signs or locks on the carts.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
36. Trader Joe's 10130 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake
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Parking: The parking lot on Talofa Avenue is somewhat chaotic, like most of the other stores — the box-shaped lot means plenty of cars will be backing out near you (and possibly in your way) at the same time. I love the option for street parking during peak hours because of this issue, which this location offers since it’s located on a main road. If you manage to snag one of those spots, it’s free with a two-hour limit until 6 p.m.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
37. Trader Joe's 10850 National Blvd., Los Angeles
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A steady stream of local shoppers kept pouring in during rush hour, but it never felt excessively crowded inside the store. And with eight checkout lanes manned by friendly, capable staff, the lines never exceeded more than a few shoppers. Thanks to its clean and neatly-arranged aisles, handsome new cedar shelves and eye-catching decor, this location has the charm and feel of a quintessential neighborhood TJ’s — and the crew members are especially personable and eager to help.
Parking: Due to tight spaces, narrow two-way lanes and a generally small lot size, this parking lot is what my partner calls a “sharking lot,” a gridlocked hellscape composed of idle, camped-out cars waiting for other cars to vacate their much-coveted spots. The weird little ramp entrance on Westwood only adds to the chaos. As I circled the perimeter, I encountered two separate traffic jams, both from cars sharking for a spot. In the end, I too resorted to sharking. There are two handicap spots by the front entrance. For stress-free parking during peak hours, the Palms location is just 1.5 miles away.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
38. Trader Joe's 11976 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
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Parking: Buyer beware. Be ready to battle it out in Studio City Plaza’s packed parking lot where it’s every car for itself as drivers stalk exiting customers in hopes of taking their spot. Plan for an additional 15 minutes during peak hours as you’re competing with Sephora, Mendocino Farms and Athleta shoppers. You should also be prepared to sit for several minutes at the strip mall’s stop light positioned off eternally busy Ventura Boulevard. There are two accessible parking spaces at the entry, and a few farther away. Enter at your own risk.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
39. Trader Joe's 1000 Glendon Ave., Los Angeles
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Parking: I myself was once a Bruin, approximately 500 years ago, and in that time, not much about the attached parking garage has changed, except now there are more Teslas than Toyotas. Like other storefronts in the area, it comes with one free hour of parking with validation, which you can take care of inside the store at the ticketing machine by the manager’s station. When I visited, it was crowded, but not jam-packed. A parking attendant monitors the single entrance and exit. Many students walk here from campus, but for those with convenient access to a car, consider trekking to the Sawtelle location on Olympic about 2.8 miles away for unlimited free parking and even greater inventory.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
40. Trader Joe's 3212 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
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Parking: This is the kind of parking situation that gives Trader Joe’s its reputation. The store has its own outdoor lot with free parking (no validation required), but spaces are limited and can fill up quickly during peak hours. The driveway is directly off Pico Boulevard, so be prepared to exercise a little (OK, a lot!) patience both finding a spot and maneuvering through.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
41. Trader Joe's 9290 Culver Blvd., Culver City
For one, going to downtown Culver City is always a mission. The Trader Joe’s store sits along Culver Boulevard, a bustling two-way thoroughfare that is dotted with a myriad of trendy restaurants and bars, the popular Culver City steps, two car dealerships, the Culver Theatre and even an Erewhon. Hence, it’s almost always congested. Thankfully, the parking structure is multi-level, but the aisles are so snug that it usually takes a while to secure a spot.
But once you overcome that, you can finally take a sigh of relief inside the actual store, which is much calmer than the lot. By 5:30 p.m., about two dozen people were scattered around the spacious shop — though not as sprawling as the Westfield Culver City location — and the shelves were well stocked. The staff was friendly when I asked for assistance finding an item and the nearly 10 checkout lanes made the lines move quickly.
Parking: It took me nearly 15 minutes to drive a few blocks on Culver Boulevard to enter the Ince parking structure, which is free for the first hour, then $1 every 30 minutes after that. There are several signs throughout the lot that read “45 minute parking” although I didn’t see any security guards monitoring the area. There are also a handful of accessible parking spots and electric charging stations in the lot.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
42. Trader Joe's 6751 Fallbrook Ave., West Hills
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The front of this store tends to reflect the seasons. On this visit, plants, pumpkins and novelty items lined both sides of the entrance. I think fans of open floor plans would love this store for its airy, minimalist arrangement of fresh produce and wide aisles. It’s also central to the West Hills neighborhoods in an outdoor mall alongside stores like Target, Walmart and Home Depot.
Parking: Do you recall the location of your first-ever fender-bender? Well, I do. It was in this Trader Joe’s parking lot. When I first moved to Los Angeles for college, a large white truck backed into the rear bumper of my first car, a 2011 Rav 4 named Sally. Let’s just say the emotions still feel fresh. The lot is an annoying mix of tightly grouped, angled and straight parking spaces. To boot, the path shoppers take back flows in the same direction as reversing cars. My advice: make sure your car has a backup camera, watch for pedestrians and do not park your large SUV in a compact spot!
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
43. Trader Joe's 1761 S. Elena Ave., Redondo Beach
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Parking: If you’re looking to accomplish a quick Trader Joe’s grocery run, I wouldn’t recommend the Redondo Beach location unless you’re OK with paying for parking. The free designated parking lot for this location is one-way only and very tight. This lot fills up very quickly as it accommodates several businesses including the Trader Joe’s. The rest of the patronage is kicked to the “triangle parking lot” located between Avenida Del Norte and South Elena Street, as well as individual spots on all streets — all metered parking.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3.99
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
44. Trader Joe's 263 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles
Regardless of the time of day, foot traffic is usually steady at this store. It’s common for people to have to move their bodies and carts as close to the shelves as possible, particularly in the dried fruits, pantry and produce sections — to allow others to pass because the aisles are so tight. The freezer section, where at least two carts can fit, is perhaps the most forgiving but the stock was noticeably picked over. Around 5:30 p.m. the checkout lines were moving swiftly, but there are other times — particularly on the weekend afternoons — where lines can creep into the nearby snack aisle and block the flow of traffic.
Parking: The main parking lot fills up quickly, so I usually drive straight to the adjacent overflow area via the alleyway off 3rd Street to avoid the hassle. The overflow lot, which has roughly 30 spots, is only open when the nearby elementary school isn’t in session. (School-only parking is Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Here, the parking spaces are more spacious and the vibe is less tense than the main lot, which feels like survival of the fittest. Thankfully, both lots are free.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
45. Trader Joe's 2738 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake
Parking: I live five minutes away, but drive to the Eagle Rock or Glendale stores because I don’t want to deal with parking here — the lot earned the distinction of “third worst parking lot in L.A.” last year by Instagram’s Americana at Brand Memes. And there’s hardly any street parking nearby, though this Trader Joe’s often has a parking attendant on hand to help guide cars. But still. It’s such a mess that vehicles inching out of the lot often cause traffic jams on Hyperion Avenue. And it’s only gotten worse since the popular Jyan Isaac Bread opened next door. But hey, the parking “adventure” is free!
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: Yes, $3
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: Yes, $3.79
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49
46. Trader Joe's 3131 S. Hoover St. Suite 1920, Los Angeles
During a 6:30 p.m. grocery run, I could feel my heart rate speeding up upon entering. The compact store, sandwiched between a Target and Lagree studio, is somewhat spacious particularly in the popular refrigerator area, but due to the constant flow of traffic there wasn’t much room to maneuver between the aisles. (I recommend grabbing a hand-held basket over a regular cart because you’ll end up wasting more time trying to move past other shoppers.) The stock was picked over in many areas; in fact, when I asked an employee for help finding a couple of items including the seasonal pumpkin oat bites, he told me that they were no longer available although other locations still had it in stock.
In 2019, USC students petitioned for the store to change its line system, which forces people to stand in one long queue rather than wait at individual cash registers like at most locations. Unfortunately, nothing changed and on my recent visit, the line wrapped past the shelves of alcohol to the refrigerator section, which is just a few feet away from the entrance. (I was planning to buy an item, but I decided to leave it behind because of the lengthy line.)
Parking: Finding a spot in the hectic, underground parking garage is hit or miss. Some days, it’s a breeze — like during my recent visit — and on others, you could be waiting for a while. One pro about the garage is that it has ticketless parking, which means you don’t have to worry about losing your ticket (and potentially having to pay an extra fee) or remember to get it validated. Also, parking is free for the first two hours, which gives you time to explore more of the plaza (Sephora, CorePower Yoga, Cava) and costs $5 every additional 30 minutes. The daily maximum fee is $30.
Did it have everything on our shopping list?
100% Orange Juice, No Pulp: Yes, $4.79
Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips: Yes, $3.99
Homestyle Salsa Especial Mild: Yes, $2.99
Pumpkin Oat Bites: No
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes: No
Pumpkin Pie Spice Bark: Yes, $5.49