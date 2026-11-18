Trader Joe’s markets in Los Angeles are almost as inescapable as their tote bags. Whether you’re making a run to the store after work for a weeknight dinner, grabbing a prepared meal for lunch or picking out your favorite little treat from its vast, rotating selection of seasonal snacks and drinks, the market chain (affectionately called “TJ’s”) has you covered. And with locations covering wide swaths of the greater L.A. area, it’s the go-to grocery destination for many Angelenos.

But that abundance of locations presents a decision: Which one are you going to? I am lucky to have several along my commute from which to choose. Which one is the easiest to get to? What is the parking situation? Is it a bigger store? Are there any other shops nearby that I need to visit? These are some of the questions that guided our thinking when it came to ranking the best Trader Joe’s in L.A.

Our grocery experts set out across the Southland, visiting 46 stores. We shopped at every Trader Joe’s in the city of L.A. as well as some locations in nearby communities in L.A. County to get a bigger-picture view of the grocery chain’s footprint in the region. In order to equalize the rankings, our reporters, who live and work in the same communities where these markets are located, visited on weekday afternoons and evenings, when shoppers are likely to make a trip to their store of choice after picking up kids from school or coming home from work. They noticed store design trends, studied shopping patterns and, importantly, navigated those much-maligned parking lots.

Their observations of each location’s strengths and weaknesses (and recommendations) are presented below, starting with our pick for the best location.

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As with all rankings, we’re sure that shoppers in L.A. will have thoughts. So let us know, what’s your favorite Trader Joe’s location? Do you disagree with our ranking? Submit your responses here.

Whether you want to see where your go-to location falls in our ranking or are looking for the best shopping experience possible, here is our list of the best Trader Joe’s in L.A. — David Viramontes