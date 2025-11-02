11 best experiences in L.A. and beyond that make for extremely memorable gifts

The old saying is that people don’t remember what you said, they remember how you made them feel. For a lot of us, there’s a holiday corollary to that: Long after most material gifts are forgotten, we treasure a well-chosen gift experience.

One of the best things about living in Los Angeles is that it’s possible to find activities for every type of person to enjoy. And many of those experiences make great gifts for the holidays.

Maybe you have a friend who’d enjoy visiting a farm to harvest herbs or hug farm animals. Or do you know a person — or dog — who deserves a good massage? And for the thrill-seeker in your life, how about a road to zip line or skydive? Or what about having tea at the Huntington, a guided hike to the Hollywood sign or a chance to tag a wall with style (and without legal repercussions)?

Here you’ll find our curated list of memorable experiences in L.A. and beyond that will delight a variety of the folks on your holiday gift list.

