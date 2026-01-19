11 Midcentury home tours we’re most excited about at Palm Springs’ Modernism Week
-
-
- Share via
A few years back at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York, designers from all over would ask me, once they found out I was from Los Angeles, “What should I do at Modernism Week in Palm Springs?”
I remember spending weekends by the pool in Palm Springs as a kid, so I get why someone from New York or Rhode Island would want to fly out to the desert in February.
The best Palm Springs shops to find Midcentury Modern gems are stocked with surprises
From industrial warehouses to unassuming strip malls, shopping for vintage Midcentury Modern furniture in Palm Springs is a delightful treasure hunt.
But Modernism Week offers much more than just warm weather and beautiful views of the magical San Jacinto mountain range. The 11-day festival, running from Feb. 12-22, features double-decker bus architecture tours, talks with designers and preservationists, the Palm Springs Modernism Show and tours of iconic Midcentury Modern homes that still feel fresh and current, even though they were built in the 1950s and ’60s.
As in past years, many home tours have already sold out, including Twin Palms, Frank Sinatra’s former home, Sunnylands and Richard Neutra’s famous Kaufmann Residence. Still, plenty of tours are available at the time of writing. And heads up: Tickets for the fall version of Modernism Week, running Oct. 15-18, go on sale Aug. 1 at noon PST.
Here’s the list of homes not to miss next month.
The Lautner Compound Tour
Dates with ticket availability: Feb. 13 and 14; Feb. 20 and 21. (The owners will also host a twilight reception with craft cocktails and small bites at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets are $100.)
Ticket: $60
Frey House ll Tour + Museum Day Passes
Like renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, Frey was fascinated by the interplay between nature and architecture and the allure of the desert. He incorporated the desert terrain, including a large boulder that juts in through the living room and bedroom glass walls, into his 800-square-foot home, which features a corrugated metal roof, simple concrete slab floors and glass windows overlooking the desert.
After the tour, guests can visit the Palm Springs Art Museum and the Architecture and Design Center (300 S. Palm Canyon Drive).
A shuttle van will transport ticket holders from Palm Springs Art Museum’s Buddy Rogers Box Office to the house for the tour.
Dates with multiple times available: Feb. 12-17, Feb. 20 and Feb. 22.
Ticket: $75 (A twilight tour and champagne reception for a limited number of guests at Frey House II are available at 4:30 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $125.)
Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: the Marquee at Twin Palms
Dates: Feb. 13-16 and Feb. 20-22.
Ticket: $40
Palmer & Krisel’s Ocotillo Lodge: Talk & Tour
Date: Feb. 16
Ticket: $75
Alta Revealed: Contemporary Desert Living Home Tour
Date: 9 a.m. and noon Feb. 16.
Ticket: $120
'That Pink Door House': Villa Sierra
Date with ticket availability: 9 and 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18.
Ticket: $40
Discover the Midcentury Marvel of Firebird Estates
Date: 10 and 11 a.m.; 1 and 2 p.m. Feb. 21.
Ticket: $80
Spotlight Home Tour: Elrod Reimagined
Date: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Ticket: $40
Signature Home Tours
Dates: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 15; 9 a.m. Feb. 22
Ticket: $150
Sunmor Estates Midcentury Home Tour
Date: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16.
Ticket: $80