11 Midcentury home tours we’re most excited about at Palm Springs’ Modernism Week

A few years back at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York, designers from all over would ask me, once they found out I was from Los Angeles, “What should I do at Modernism Week in Palm Springs?”

I remember spending weekends by the pool in Palm Springs as a kid, so I get why someone from New York or Rhode Island would want to fly out to the desert in February.

But Modernism Week offers much more than just warm weather and beautiful views of the magical San Jacinto mountain range. The 11-day festival, running from Feb. 12-22, features double-decker bus architecture tours, talks with designers and preservationists, the Palm Springs Modernism Show and tours of iconic Midcentury Modern homes that still feel fresh and current, even though they were built in the 1950s and ’60s.

As in past years, many home tours have already sold out, including Twin Palms, Frank Sinatra’s former home, Sunnylands and Richard Neutra’s famous Kaufmann Residence. Still, plenty of tours are available at the time of writing. And heads up: Tickets for the fall version of Modernism Week, running Oct. 15-18, go on sale Aug. 1 at noon PST.

Advertisement

Here’s the list of homes not to miss next month.