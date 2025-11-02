Advertisement
Festive snow globe featuring a viewfinder and cactus playing with dominos.
(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)
Lifestyle

10 playful gifts to soothe the stressed-out people in your life (or yourself)

Todd Martens.
By Todd Martens
Features Columnist Follow

When it comes to achieving respite from our increasingly stressful lives, I find that one never-fail prescription is the art of play. Play can come in many forms, be it large-scale physical activities or video games. This holiday gift list, however, doesn’t focus on either of those, although there are some puzzles included.

Here you will find individualized activities designed to take us away from whatever is occupying our minds via a tinge of lighthearted interactivity. This isn’t about escaping into childhood. These gift ideas simply provide a way to tune out and focus on a task at hand or a chance to admire some gorgeous pictures, albeit with 3D glasses.

For play is also a reminder that each and every one of us is a creative soul. Below, there are crafts, tiny gardens or a chance to try your hand at being an illustrator. The goal, hopefully, with each of these gifts is to light a spark of imagination and to allow us to recall, if even for a few brief hours, that we live in a world filled with wonder.

If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.

'Museum of Make Believe Ghost Stories & Fairy Tales'

Books $35 at Museum of Make Believe
'Museum of Make Believe Ghost Stories & Fairy Tales'
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Rediscover the joy of fairy tales — or jog your love of reading — with this casual hardbound illustrated book from Laguna Beach’s Museum of Make Believe. Like the fables of yore, these are grown-up tales, touching alternately on grief, lost love and greed. But they’re breezily written as poems, meaning we’ll be charmed and chilled as we get reacquainted with timeless life lessons that are accompanied with irresistibly youthful images.



Uncle Goose Mary Blair Memory Game

Games $40 at Uncle Goose
Uncle Goose Mary Blair Memory Game.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Reset with a brain exercise courtesy of an old-fashioned game that masquerades as a work of art. Mary Blair is best known as the artist who informed the look and tone of Disneyland’s It’s a Small World, and her inventive use of color and abstractedly whimsical interpretations of animals and nature have been turned into a game of memory. You’ll admire the display-worthy wooden blocks as much as you’ll want to toy with them.



'Ministry of Lost Things — A Puzzletale Series'

Games $29 at Post Curious
'Ministry of Lost Things — A Puzzletale Series'
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
A game from the Bay Area’s Post Curious can double as a short story, and “Ministry of Lost Things” is no different. A puzzle-driven narrative told in four chapters, the game has us exploring a parallel world where lost thoughts, memories and items (think a missing sock) are collected. There’s maps, doodads and letters to unwrap in this three-hour tale in which you’ll come for the brainteasers but stay for the wacky characters.



Merci Milo DIY Wooden Kaleidoscope Kit

Crafts $28 at Merci Milo
Merci Milo DIY Wooden Kaleidoscope Kit.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Add a little wonder to your daily life. You’ll develop a personal connection to this wooden kaleidoscope — available online from L.A.’s Merci Milo, dedicated to handcrafted items for the child in all of us — in part because you’ll be putting it together in five easy steps. And then you can construct psychedelic patterns with the included sequins or turn the ordinary — a leaf, perhaps, or some pet hair — into extraordinary mosaics.


'3D National Parks' by David Bossert

Books $65 at the Old Mill Press
'3D National Parks' by David Bossert
(Old Mill Press)
Sometimes a rejuvenating jaunt into nature just isn’t possible. So get a quick fix via David Bossert’s book “3D National Parks.” Only these are no ordinary images. Bossert has collected vintage scenes of many natural wonders, all taken with retro 3D photography. Yes, glasses are included, allowing us to playfully zero our attention on this journey from Yosemite to Yellowstone and more. Many shots are decades old, offering an enveloping glimpse into a changing world.



Bob Baker View Master

Toys $30 at Bob Baker Marionette Theater
El Segundo , CA - September 11: Bob Baker's Viewmaster for the Gifts to Sooth Stressed-out People Including You list 2025 Gift Guide photographed at Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in El Segundo , CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
An old-fashioned toy or a piece of nearly obsolete art? Highland Park’s Bob Baker Theater remains dedicated to all things joyful and spirited — a palace dedicated to the celebration of puppetry. This 3D viewfinder, complete with a reel of images taken at the company’s old theater, offers an instantaneous jolt of revelry, giving us quick glimpses of marionette performers mid-action or just a close up of the company’s mischievous “Black Cat.” (At press time, item is currently $30, but soon will be sold as a package with additional reels for $45).



Leanna Lin’s Wonderland Cross Stitch Kit

Crafts $20-$24 at Leanna Lin's Wonderland
Leanna Lin’s Wonderland Cross Stitch Kit
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
I have many a friend who relaxes via cross stitching or knitting, and thus I was thrilled to find that Eagle Rock’s Leanna Lin’s Wonderland carries a handful of starter kits geared to those with little experience. My first attempt at a multicolored snake was less than ideal, but it succeeded in getting me out of my head for an afternoon. If you’re not as enamored with snakes, try, perhaps, a butterfly or a gnome.



Tansy Garden To-Go Kit

Garden Tools & Accessories $30 at Tansy
Create a mini nature diorama with the Tansy's Garden-to-Go-Kit.
(Tansy)
Mini gardens are delightful. Mini gardens with dinosaur or dog figurines are even better — or at least sillier. Head to Burbank’s plant nursery Tansy to take home a garden to-go kit, each featuring two plants, two figures, sand, rocks, moss, soil and a terracotta pot. Then spend an afternoon constructing a mini potted diorama that can become a permanent visual relaxant. A word of warning: Succulents can be toxic to pets.


Block Design Gradient Dominoes

Games $38 at SFMOMA
Block Design Gradient Dominoes
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
A game of dominoes can be a thing of beauty with this wooden handpainted set from Block Design, available direct from Block or the online store of SFMOMA. Yet one doesn’t need to know basic domino rules to enjoy these tiny bricks. I find simply winding them around one another to create snaking patterns can result in an afternoon of playful mindfulness, the spinning colors alternately transfixing and calming.



Froggy in Color Coloring Book

Books $20 at Crush & Touch Art Supply
Froggy in Color Coloring Book
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
I was tardy to the delight that is adult coloring, but came to the practice via my mom, who, late in life, found it soothing. Highland Park’s Crush & Touch Art Supply had the approachable yet endearing book I needed. It comes courtesy of the shop’s artist co-owner Katie Wilson, whose character Froggy is always getting into hijinks — see Froggy as a witch, or Froggy as beauty pageant — in need of illustration.



