8 of San Diego’s best indie shops are in neighborhoods ripe for exploring
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A few years ago, I was sitting at the counter of a waterfront oyster bar in San Diego when the couple next to me asked where I was from. In a city perennially packed with tourists, it was not an unusual question. When I answered, “Los Angeles,” their faces fell, and they said in unison, “Oh, I’m so sorry,” as if I had just told them something tragic.
Besides a dislike for Los Angeles — or is it the Dodgers? — San Diegans can be a little snobby about their hometown. I know this because I grew up on a scenic peninsula there before moving to Los Angeles. Recent visits made me feel like there may be something to that since San Diego offers much more than great weather year-round.
The city has a world-class theater scene, beautiful beaches, the enormously popular Over the Line softball tournament, hiking and a top-rated ballpark right next to the Gaslamp Quarter. (In 1984, Chicago Tribune columnist Mike Royko famously called San Diego Padres fans “sushi-eating wimps” who cared more about surfing than baseball.) And of course, there’s the famous San Diego Zoo, which was free for kids when I was growing up. Now, it costs $68.
The 6-mile peninsula of trails, tidepools and history that too many San Diego visitors miss
Point Loma is stunning territory for anyone inclined to swim, surf, sail, stroll, eat or drink at water’s edge.
During my two visits to San Diego, I noticed how lively the shopping areas are with neighborhoods full of restaurants, bookstores, vintage shops, coffee spots and breweries. Places like South Park, North Park, Little Italy and La Mesa Village are perfect for spending a whole day. You can grab a meal, enjoy ice cream or tacos — Mexican food is always a good idea in San Diego — visit a nursery or browse through a bookstore. I even stumbled upon goats and donkeys at City Farmers Nursery in City Heights and a bunny enclosure in the Solana Beach Design District. Everything is easy to get to, and parking is straightforward.
If you’ve already visited Legoland, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Balboa Park and La Jolla Cove, you might be ready for something different. Shopping is a great way to see more of the city and meet locals. Here are a few of the best independent shops in lively San Diego neighborhoods to help you get started.
Artelexia Mexican gift shop in North Park
In 2022, De la Parra opened Casa y Cocina, a cookware store just around the corner at 3813 Ray St.
Around North Park: North Park has played a key role in making San Diego a craft brewing hot spot. The neighborhood is home to more than a dozen breweries and pubs, along with restaurants and independent gift shops like Pigment and the sister-owned Joon Shoppe. You’ll also find cocktail lounges such as Botanica, Seven Grand and 619 Spirits North Park.
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Gold Leaf gift shop in historic South Park
Around South Park: The neighborhood is always worth a stop, even if it’s just for a stroll after grabbing a bite to eat at local favorites such as Cafe Madeleine and Secret Sister sourdough bakery and tea house. You can build your own bouquet at the Native Poppy flower shop or browse for books at the Book Catapult, a cozy independent bookstore with a dedicated room for children’s books. Vinyl Junkies Record Shack is also close by along with the clothing boutique Thread + Seed.
Home Ec bodega and Best Bud flower shop in Kensington
The pantry section features everything from Rosi’s Hot Oil and Rancho Gordo beans to Indian spices, Este teas and matcha. You’ll also find Anastasia Inciardi’s whimsical mini print vending machine, a selection of Piccolo seed packets and ceramics by local artists. The owners also host workshops and classes on everything from floral arranging and lino printing to how to sharpen your knives.
Around Kensington: If you’re feeling hungry, you can stop by the cozy Kensington Cafe just a few doors away or grab some ice cream at Stella Jean’s on Adams Avenue. The Kensington Club, known for having the second-oldest liquor license in San Diego, has been serving cocktails since 1935 and often features karaoke and live music. Across the street, Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant has been offering Mexican comfort food since 1969 and features a wall of portraits honoring its female employees. Sadly, the much-loved Ken Cinema, a single-screen theater, showed its last film in March 2020.
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Inecui Flowers in City Heights
Nate’s Garden Grill, a rustic cafe next door, supports local farmers, brews its own root beer and hosts live music from local bands on the patio. With all this going on, Inecui feels like a refreshing escape from the city, filled with handmade jewelry, flower-themed stationery and notebooks, soy candles and incense, vintage clothing and lamps and vases crafted by Los Angeles woodworker Julie Jackson. And, of course, there are flowers: dried blooms hang above the cash register and custom-made brooms by Duomo Gardens. You can pick up single stems or ready-made bouquets in a variety of shapes, sizes and prices.
Parking in the small lot can be tough, especially on weekends. You may need to park on a nearby street and walk a few blocks.
Small Batch gift shop in historic La Mesa Village
On a recent visit, I found a welcoming oasis filled with home decor, plants, books and gifts for babies and kids. The shop also carries locally made body oil and candles from 1502 Candle Co., a wide selection of perfumes that customers can sample, Fuzz coffee beans and jewelry by So Niice, Kassi Grunder and Long Beach-based Verve Jewelry.
You can also pick up wine from Esquina, a local woman-owned wine e-commerce shop, and brined treats from Brine Time here. Just order online and pick up your items in the store. (Esquina is also available for pickup at Home Ec, which is included on this list.)
Around La Mesa Village: The shop sits on a lively stretch of La Mesa Boulevard that feels a bit nostalgic, like Old Towne Orange, with plenty of thrift stores, restaurants and other retail shops nearby. I grabbed some tasty fish tacos across the street at City Tacos Village Taqueria, but there are plenty more to choose from, including Casa Gabriela, Hacienda Cazadores and Curbside Eatery and Drinkery.
SoLo on Cedros in the Cedros Avenue Design District in Solana Beach
Around Solana Beach: The Cedros Avenue Design District is home to the popular Belly Up Tavern music venue and several home stores, including West Elm, Native Poppy, David Alan Collection and Grange Garden, where you can even see bunnies in the courtyard. There are also lots of spots to eat or grab coffee nearby. I had lunch on the patio at Madeleine Café & Bakery, where I enjoyed the ocean breeze and watched people passing by.
Thread Spun gift shop in Encinitas
Conceived by owner Heidi Ledger as a showcase for small independent makers, including women in particular, Thread Spun is a sunny, inviting retail space offering fair trade apparel, home goods, accessories and gifts from around the world.
Inside, you’ll find plenty of great gifts for others — or yourself — including Los Angeles women-owned brands such as Amente clothing, Flowerhead Tea, hand-poured candles from Roen Candle Co. and Jessica Gonzalez’s playful asparagus-shaped candles for Happy Organics.
Grab a cold drink while you shop — visiting on a hot day, I appreciated that they offered refrigerated drinks for sale — while perusing a wide assortment of cards, books, apothecary gifts and jewelry.
The boutique also offers creative workshops for the local community on the back patio, including sewing, upcycling, journaling and, fittingly, the art of making sun catchers to brighten your home.
Around Encinitas: The boutique opened here in 2020, right next to 101 Piercing, Child of Wild jewelry and Leucadia Floral and Plant, known for its great selection of houseplants and fresh flowers. If you head farther down North Coast Highway 101, you’ll find plenty of restaurants, surf shops and coffee houses, including the longtime favorite, Pannikin Coffee and Tea.
Vitreum gift shop in Little Italy
Inside, the gift shop feels equally homey, packed with Japanese tableware, stationery, matcha and glass vase terrariums. You’ll find wooden block-print animals, handmade Kokeshi dolls from Japan, cats designed by Yuka Saji, Shigaraki animals and owl mugs made in Mino City, Japan. This is a plant lovers dream, with a surplus of houseplants, air plants, large-scale moss murals mounted on the walls like artwork and Kokedama bonsai, which Saito designs herself.
Around Little Italy: Along India Street, you’ll find longtime family favorite Filippi’s Pizza Grotto, plus plenty of Italian spots like Davanti Enoteca and Mona Lisa Italian Foods. There are also gelaterias and bars, including two of Times restaurant critic Bill Addison’s favorites: Animae steakhouse and James Coffee Co. The Princess Pub and Grille, open since 1984, is a relaxed spot to watch soccer, enjoy fish and chips or to have a pint on one of its three patios. If you’re looking to shop further, Love & Aesthetics offers unique gifts just a block up on Union Street.