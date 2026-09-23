8 of San Diego’s best indie shops are in neighborhoods ripe for exploring

A few years ago, I was sitting at the counter of a waterfront oyster bar in San Diego when the couple next to me asked where I was from. In a city perennially packed with tourists, it was not an unusual question. When I answered, “Los Angeles,” their faces fell, and they said in unison, “Oh, I’m so sorry,” as if I had just told them something tragic.

Besides a dislike for Los Angeles — or is it the Dodgers? — San Diegans can be a little snobby about their hometown. I know this because I grew up on a scenic peninsula there before moving to Los Angeles. Recent visits made me feel like there may be something to that since San Diego offers much more than great weather year-round.

The city has a world-class theater scene, beautiful beaches, the enormously popular Over the Line softball tournament, hiking and a top-rated ballpark right next to the Gaslamp Quarter. (In 1984, Chicago Tribune columnist Mike Royko famously called San Diego Padres fans “sushi-eating wimps” who cared more about surfing than baseball.) And of course, there’s the famous San Diego Zoo, which was free for kids when I was growing up. Now, it costs $68.

During my two visits to San Diego, I noticed how lively the shopping areas are with neighborhoods full of restaurants, bookstores, vintage shops, coffee spots and breweries. Places like South Park, North Park, Little Italy and La Mesa Village are perfect for spending a whole day. You can grab a meal, enjoy ice cream or tacos — Mexican food is always a good idea in San Diego — visit a nursery or browse through a bookstore. I even stumbled upon goats and donkeys at City Farmers Nursery in City Heights and a bunny enclosure in the Solana Beach Design District. Everything is easy to get to, and parking is straightforward.

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If you’ve already visited Legoland, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Balboa Park and La Jolla Cove, you might be ready for something different. Shopping is a great way to see more of the city and meet locals. Here are a few of the best independent shops in lively San Diego neighborhoods to help you get started.