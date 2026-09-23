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Scenes from the shopping areas around North Park, a Neighborhood in San Diego
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
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Lifestyle

8 of San Diego’s best indie shops are in neighborhoods ripe for exploring

Lisa Boone.
By Lisa Boone
Staff Writer Follow
Photography by 
Megan Morello

A few years ago, I was sitting at the counter of a waterfront oyster bar in San Diego when the couple next to me asked where I was from. In a city perennially packed with tourists, it was not an unusual question. When I answered, “Los Angeles,” their faces fell, and they said in unison, “Oh, I’m so sorry,” as if I had just told them something tragic.

Besides a dislike for Los Angeles — or is it the Dodgers? — San Diegans can be a little snobby about their hometown. I know this because I grew up on a scenic peninsula there before moving to Los Angeles. Recent visits made me feel like there may be something to that since San Diego offers much more than great weather year-round.

The city has a world-class theater scene, beautiful beaches, the enormously popular Over the Line softball tournament, hiking and a top-rated ballpark right next to the Gaslamp Quarter. (In 1984, Chicago Tribune columnist Mike Royko famously called San Diego Padres fans “sushi-eating wimps” who cared more about surfing than baseball.) And of course, there’s the famous San Diego Zoo, which was free for kids when I was growing up. Now, it costs $68.

San Diego, CA - June 26, 2026: San Diego's Sunset Cliffs Natural Park includes a set of steps at the foot of Ladera Street that look out on waves, surfers and the area's crumbling sandstone cliffs.(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

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During my two visits to San Diego, I noticed how lively the shopping areas are with neighborhoods full of restaurants, bookstores, vintage shops, coffee spots and breweries. Places like South Park, North Park, Little Italy and La Mesa Village are perfect for spending a whole day. You can grab a meal, enjoy ice cream or tacos — Mexican food is always a good idea in San Diego — visit a nursery or browse through a bookstore. I even stumbled upon goats and donkeys at City Farmers Nursery in City Heights and a bunny enclosure in the Solana Beach Design District. Everything is easy to get to, and parking is straightforward.

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If you’ve already visited Legoland, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Balboa Park and La Jolla Cove, you might be ready for something different. Shopping is a great way to see more of the city and meet locals. Here are a few of the best independent shops in lively San Diego neighborhoods to help you get started.

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Artelexia Mexican gift shop in North Park

San Diego Gift Shop
Scenes from the shopping areas around North Park, pictured the interior of Artelexia
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
By Christopher Reynolds
The bright retail space features Mexican arts and gifts, a rainbow-hued inventory that includes loteria cards, blankets, books, oilcloth, serape bow ties, sombreros, cards, bags, alebrije earrings and a notably high FQ (Frida Quotient). Owner Elexia de la Parra began this business as a farmers market stall, then moved to North Park in 2017. You can’t miss the selfie-ready mural outside proclaiming “You are radiant!” or the Frida Kahlo mural inside (not far from an icebox holding paletas).

In 2022, De la Parra opened Casa y Cocina, a cookware store just around the corner at 3813 Ray St.

Around North Park: North Park has played a key role in making San Diego a craft brewing hot spot. The neighborhood is home to more than a dozen breweries and pubs, along with restaurants and independent gift shops like Pigment and the sister-owned Joon Shoppe. You’ll also find cocktail lounges such as Botanica, Seven Grand and 619 Spirits North Park.
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Gold Leaf gift shop in historic South Park

San Diego Gift Store
A jam-packed gift shop with a soaring ceiling and skylight
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Sonya and Kevin Kemp opened their South Park boutique in 2016 in the historic 1914 Burlingame Garage, which was one of the neighborhood’s first car garages. The shop offers something for everyone, including cards, stationery, cookbooks, kitchen and gardening tools, apothecary items, jewelry and clothing. There is also a dedicated room for kids’ gifts filled with books, stuffed animals and toys. On a recent visit, I watched as a tired parent found a much-needed break there after a day at the zoo.

Around South Park: The neighborhood is always worth a stop, even if it’s just for a stroll after grabbing a bite to eat at local favorites such as Cafe Madeleine and Secret Sister sourdough bakery and tea house. You can build your own bouquet at the Native Poppy flower shop or browse for books at the Book Catapult, a cozy independent bookstore with a dedicated room for children’s books. Vinyl Junkies Record Shack is also close by along with the clothing boutique Thread + Seed.
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Home Ec bodega and Best Bud flower shop in Kensington

San Diego Bodega
A colorful store filled with flowers, books and gifts.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Part indie culinary bodega, part flower shop, Carynn Pinckney’s Home Ec and florist Kathleen Dore’s Best Bud in Kensington offer a delightful array of tasty pantry items and small-batch goods that are hard to resist. Although Dore creates floral bouquets for the shop and events — you can watch her work through a window facing the sidewalk — Pinckney offers locally made foods and goods, including bread, sweets, cookbooks and a range of kitchen and pantry items. (I had to fight the urge to buy Leetsy’s malted chocolate chip cookies and carrot cake from the freezer box, although I did cave and buy an apron made from vintage textiles for $25.)

The pantry section features everything from Rosi’s Hot Oil and Rancho Gordo beans to Indian spices, Este teas and matcha. You’ll also find Anastasia Inciardi’s whimsical mini print vending machine, a selection of Piccolo seed packets and ceramics by local artists. The owners also host workshops and classes on everything from floral arranging and lino printing to how to sharpen your knives.

Around Kensington: If you’re feeling hungry, you can stop by the cozy Kensington Cafe just a few doors away or grab some ice cream at Stella Jean’s on Adams Avenue. The Kensington Club, known for having the second-oldest liquor license in San Diego, has been serving cocktails since 1935 and often features karaoke and live music. Across the street, Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant has been offering Mexican comfort food since 1969 and features a wall of portraits honoring its female employees. Sadly, the much-loved Ken Cinema, a single-screen theater, showed its last film in March 2020.
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Inecui Flowers in City Heights

San Diego Gift Store
books, journals incense candles and flowers in a gift shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
This lively community spot is home to the longtime family-run City Farmers Nursery and Nate’s Garden Grill, but what really stands out is Cris Juarez’s small flower and gift shop, known for its focus on locally grown flowers. Flower farmer Rachel Nafis, who sells her flowers here, says the floral designer “supports local artists by making it extremely affordable for them to sell consignment in her shop, and they receive 100% of the sales.” Right next door, the 1½-acre nursery is always busy, with kids excited to see donkeys, goats, turtles, chickens and rabbits that live on site.

Nate’s Garden Grill, a rustic cafe next door, supports local farmers, brews its own root beer and hosts live music from local bands on the patio. With all this going on, Inecui feels like a refreshing escape from the city, filled with handmade jewelry, flower-themed stationery and notebooks, soy candles and incense, vintage clothing and lamps and vases crafted by Los Angeles woodworker Julie Jackson. And, of course, there are flowers: dried blooms hang above the cash register and custom-made brooms by Duomo Gardens. You can pick up single stems or ready-made bouquets in a variety of shapes, sizes and prices.

Parking in the small lot can be tough, especially on weekends. You may need to park on a nearby street and walk a few blocks.
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Small Batch gift shop in historic La Mesa Village

San Diego County Gift Store
The interior of Small Batch.
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
By Lisa Boone
Brittany Peña and Lacy Bird, best friends since their days at San Diego State, opened this dog-friendly lifestyle boutique in 2018 with a mission to highlight handmade goods from local and independent brands.

On a recent visit, I found a welcoming oasis filled with home decor, plants, books and gifts for babies and kids. The shop also carries locally made body oil and candles from 1502 Candle Co., a wide selection of perfumes that customers can sample, Fuzz coffee beans and jewelry by So Niice, Kassi Grunder and Long Beach-based Verve Jewelry.

You can also pick up wine from Esquina, a local woman-owned wine e-commerce shop, and brined treats from Brine Time here. Just order online and pick up your items in the store. (Esquina is also available for pickup at Home Ec, which is included on this list.)

Around La Mesa Village: The shop sits on a lively stretch of La Mesa Boulevard that feels a bit nostalgic, like Old Towne Orange, with plenty of thrift stores, restaurants and other retail shops nearby. I grabbed some tasty fish tacos across the street at City Tacos Village Taqueria, but there are plenty more to choose from, including Casa Gabriela, Hacienda Cazadores and Curbside Eatery and Drinkery.
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SoLo on Cedros in the Cedros Avenue Design District in Solana Beach

San Diego County Gift Store
Books stacked on a table in SoLo gift shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
(Megan Morello / For The Times)
By Lisa Boone
Set inside a 1940s Quonset hut, this bright and spacious design collective feels a bit like an antique mall, although most of what you’ll encounter here is new. One area has everything you need for a stylish birthday party. Another offers a creative selection of cards, with a surprisingly large amount of cat-themed greetings. You’ll also find vintage furniture and art, jewelry, apothecary products from Flamingo Estate and fun gifts for kids. The book section stands out, with more than 500 titles on art, design and architecture (with some cookbooks thrown into the mix).

Around Solana Beach: The Cedros Avenue Design District is home to the popular Belly Up Tavern music venue and several home stores, including West Elm, Native Poppy, David Alan Collection and Grange Garden, where you can even see bunnies in the courtyard. There are also lots of spots to eat or grab coffee nearby. I had lunch on the patio at Madeleine Café & Bakery, where I enjoyed the ocean breeze and watched people passing by.
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Thread Spun gift shop in Encinitas

Gift Store
Thread Spun boutique featuring clothings, gifts and books
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
You could easily spend all day on South Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, with its many restaurants and shops, but this northern stretch feels more laid-back, if that’s possible in San Diego, where flip-flops are de rigueur.

Conceived by owner Heidi Ledger as a showcase for small independent makers, including women in particular, Thread Spun is a sunny, inviting retail space offering fair trade apparel, home goods, accessories and gifts from around the world.

Inside, you’ll find plenty of great gifts for others — or yourself — including Los Angeles women-owned brands such as Amente clothing, Flowerhead Tea, hand-poured candles from Roen Candle Co. and Jessica Gonzalez’s playful asparagus-shaped candles for Happy Organics.

Grab a cold drink while you shop — visiting on a hot day, I appreciated that they offered refrigerated drinks for sale — while perusing a wide assortment of cards, books, apothecary gifts and jewelry.

The boutique also offers creative workshops for the local community on the back patio, including sewing, upcycling, journaling and, fittingly, the art of making sun catchers to brighten your home.

Around Encinitas: The boutique opened here in 2020, right next to 101 Piercing, Child of Wild jewelry and Leucadia Floral and Plant, known for its great selection of houseplants and fresh flowers. If you head farther down North Coast Highway 101, you’ll find plenty of restaurants, surf shops and coffee houses, including the longtime favorite, Pannikin Coffee and Tea.
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Vitreum gift shop in Little Italy

San Diego Gift Store
Plants and Japanese goods in a gift shop.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Tucked away on a quiet stretch of West Fir Street, just around the corner from Little Italy’s bustling Italian restaurants, cocktail bars and pubs, Takao Saito’s charming gift shop has the feel of a home, with its brick-colored shingled exterior and front porch decked out with plants and hanging ikebana.

Inside, the gift shop feels equally homey, packed with Japanese tableware, stationery, matcha and glass vase terrariums. You’ll find wooden block-print animals, handmade Kokeshi dolls from Japan, cats designed by Yuka Saji, Shigaraki animals and owl mugs made in Mino City, Japan. This is a plant lovers dream, with a surplus of houseplants, air plants, large-scale moss murals mounted on the walls like artwork and Kokedama bonsai, which Saito designs herself.

Around Little Italy: Along India Street, you’ll find longtime family favorite Filippi’s Pizza Grotto, plus plenty of Italian spots like Davanti Enoteca and Mona Lisa Italian Foods. There are also gelaterias and bars, including two of Times restaurant critic Bill Addison’s favorites: Animae steakhouse and James Coffee Co. The Princess Pub and Grille, open since 1984, is a relaxed spot to watch soccer, enjoy fish and chips or to have a pint on one of its three patios. If you’re looking to shop further, Love & Aesthetics offers unique gifts just a block up on Union Street.
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