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An illustration of wrapped present characters hopping across peppermint stones to a stocking character in a forest.
(Kaitlin Brito / For The Times)
Lifestyle

28 playful stocking stuffers that go beyond the same old, same old

Todd Martens.
By Todd Martens
Features Columnist Follow

The stocking stuffer is one of the toughest of holiday challenges: a small gift, but not an impersonal one, and ideally something on the more affordable end of the spectrum. But the stocking stuffer is also an opportunity, a chance to be a little playful, and maybe a bit silly in our gift-giving prowess.

The list here runs the gamut. There are tech-savvy items, contemplative presents and, yes, even a lighthearted option or two. Stickers, anyone? That’s because gift giving should be fun. You’re here, I hope, looking to be inspired, and that’s why this list prioritized variety. Here are some ideas to hopefully provide a bit of gift-giving motivation this holiday season.

Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.

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Buckley Belt

Accessories $40 at Buckley Belts
The Buckley belt.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Here’s my endorsement for the classic men’s Buckley Belt: All of my pants are fitting better. The no-hole belts — its price may vary but it’s typically $40 — utilize a track system, and after cutting the belt down to size, it will simply latch into place at your desired location. No more annoyances at being at a fit level between two holes. In that sense, it seems like the perfect belt for our GLP-1 era, when many of us are fluctuating.

Lait California Coast Candle

Home Decor $42 at Lait
Lait California Coast Candle.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
The locally made candles of Lait all have unique, West Coast-centric aromas. The L’Hiver Vert has a beach-meets-holiday pine vibe that feels perfect for the winter season, but I gravitate toward the sunny California Coast (or Côte California, to be precise). Inspired by scenic drives but also feeling fit for a spa, the candle is a blend of cedar, citrus and eucalyptus notes, made with dashes of sea salt.

Surf Gems reclaimed surfboard resin earrings

Jewelry $45-$115 at Surf Gems
The Surf Gems Reclaimed Surfboard resin earrings.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Lisa Boone
Abby Ahlgrim has transformed her passion for surfing into handcrafted jewelry made from leftover surfboard resin found on surf-shop floors. She shapes each piece by hand in her Morro Bay studio, only a few blocks from the Pacific Ocean. Ahlgrim creates rings, necklaces and bolo ties, but the simplest way to carry the spirit of surfing might be these lightweight teardrop earrings.
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Brick

Technology $59 at Brick
The Brick.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
We’re all busy, and our lives our filled with distractions, many of them often available to us at a moment’s notice via our smartphones. That’s where Brick comes in. Easy to set up — mine was working in about two or three minutes — Brick will block those apps that are begging us to procrastinate. Just tap the device, and you’re ready to go. Tip: Put your Brick out of reach so you’re not tempted to unblock yourself.
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Bob Baker Marionette Theater Blown-Glass Ornament

Home Goods $28 at Bob Baker Marionette Theater
Bob Baker Marionette Theater Blown-Glass Ornament.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
The Bob Baker Marionette Theater is a Los Angeles institution, but one doesn’t need to be familiar with the puppet arts to appreciate the majesty of these blown-glass ornaments. The troupe’s famed black cat and shooting star characters are represented, and they’re so exquisitely detailed your giftee will want to display them all year. From the cat’s pink nose and furry hair to the star’s glittery eyebrows and wide smile, these are happiness on a string.

E. Waldo Ward & Son Olive Trio

Food $40.90 at E. Waldo Ward & Son
The E Wardo and Sons Olive Trio.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Sierra Madre’s E. Waldo Ward & Son is a hidden SoCal treasure. You can’t go wrong with gifting any of their items, especially their jams, but don’t sleep on their delicious olive trio set, which is perfect for pairing with a glass of a favorite beverage, adding to a charcuterie plate or munching on just because. Each set includes pimiento-stuffed olives, jalapeño-stuffed olives and onion-stuffed olives, and all are slightly spiced and addictive.

L.A. Public Library ‘Books’ Hat

Apparel $40 at the Library Foundation of Los Angeles the Library Store
The Los Angeles Public Library Books Hat.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Have a reader on your list but not sure what book to get them? Head to the fantastic gift shop at the Los Angeles Public Library for this cap that features the word “books” embroidered on the front and the LAPL logo on its back. Using the same typeface found around the library, the interlocking O’s in the word “books” are done so to create an infinity-like symbol.

Kikkerland Colorful Reusable Glass Straws

Home Goods $16 at Kikkerland
The Kirkkerland Colorful Reusable Glass Straws.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Environmentally conscious, pleasantly pleasing to the eye, and dishwasher safe, of course. This set of six reusable straws includes three that are curved and three that are straight, as well as a cotton cleaning brush. From translucent pink to midnight blue, these straws add a little vibrant zip to whatever it is you may be sipping. Good for entertaining or for just livening up that glass of ice cold water.
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Schylling NeeDoh Gumdrop

Toys $5.99 at NeeDoh
A purple NeeDoh gumdrop being held by a hand with black painted nails.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
You may just be the hero of the holidays if you can track down one of the highly in-demand Schylling NeeDoh squish toys. They come in various shapes — a gumdrop, an ice cube, a bear — and they’re all flying off toy store shelves. Perhaps that’s a commentary on our stress-filled days, that so many of us feel the need to fiddle all day with a malleable squeeze toy. There are, of course, worse vices. Locally, monitor Highland Park’s Merci Milo for stock updates.

Kolsvart Swedish Candies

Candy $9.90 at Kosvart
The Kolsvart Swedish Fish candies.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
These are the Swedish fish candies you have been looking for. Kolsvart, which means “pitch-black” in Swedish, specializes in colorful, gummy confections that are rooted in Swedish licorice. Fans of the latter will salivate over the black fish, but those who want something more fruity will love the floral citrus notes of the elderflower fish, shaped like a Swedish pike. You can’t go wrong with raspberry and black currant either. This will be your gift recipient’s new favorite fish.

Ono Soft Touch Plastic Fidget Roller

Toys $28 at Ono
A cyan-colored Ono Soft Touch Plastic Fidget Roller.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Perhaps perfect for a high-strung gift recipient, this stress-relieving toy also works as a bit of a relaxant. While some may prefer a more squishy device, the Ono roller works for me since it smooths over the muscles and nerves in my hand. No, it’s not a massager, but it brings a sense of calmness to my fidgeting. Run it between grips or toss it between hands, as its fit for a variety of movements. It’s also exceptionally quiet.

Social Alchemix

Games $29 at Social Alchemix
The Social Alchemix card game.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Put an end to small talk with this conversation-starting card game. Social Alchemix is my go-to game for immediately prompting some deep discussions. I like its thoughtfulness — prompts may ask you to discuss the path to your heart, for instance — but also its sense of mystery, as cards are arranged by abstract symbols. It also comes with a little hourglass, ensuring everyone has equal time to speak and listen.
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Kikkerland Kitchen Cat Timer

Home Goods $12.50 at Kikkerland
The Kikkerland Kitchen cat timer.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Life feeling too digital? Get a bit old-fashioned, but make it cute with this little kitty timer. This gray cat, with big, anime-ready eyes and pink ears, adds a little playfulness to our time in the kitchen. Good for an hour, the kitty clicks down the seconds with a clacking noise, and then it alerts you when the time is up with a schoolroom-ready bell. It’s more attention-grabbing than a meow.

Flamingo Estate ‘Pleasure Principles: An Almanac From the Garden’

Books $35 at Flamingo Estate
Flamingo Estate "Pleasure Principles: An Almanac from the Garden."
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
An ode to nature, orchards and backyards, think of Flamingo Estate’s “Pleasure Principles: An Almanac From the Garden” by Richard Christiansen as part guidebook, part coffee-table book, part cookbook and part love letter to finding inspiration in nature. Organized as a yearly almanac, it’s perfect for casual browsing whenever one is stuck indoors or simply looking for new ideas to either get out in the world or back in the kitchen.

Southside Plant Cleaning Wipes

Home Goods $20 at Southside
The Southside Plant Cleaning Wipes.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Plant lovers, these wipes make cleaning fast and fun, and, most important, keep your green friends looking fit and healthy. Perfect for removing dust, dirt and water spots as well as giving your plants a fresh shine. These are recommended most for smooth-leaved plants. And, you know, if you use them in a pinch to clean up some dust on a bookshelf, no one will report you. They keep the area around your plants looking spiffy too.

Elle Crée Mary Blair Paint-By-Numbers Kit

Toys $40 at the Walt Disney Family Museum
Elle Crée Mary Blair Paint-by-Numbers Kit.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
The freeing, stress-relieving joy of a paint-by-numbers kit, but now in the style of animator/fine artist Mary Blair, best known for her work on Disneyland’s It’s a Small World. This kit, designed by Portland, Ore.’s Elle Crée for the Walt Disney Family Museum, is a wonder of color and shapes. A hot air balloon is centered above a geometric castle, while a bounty of flowerlike designs will tickle the imagination.
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Goodr OG Sunglasses

Accessories $30 at Goodr
Goodr OG Sunglasses.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Does your giftee love sunglasses but worry about misplacing or breaking them, or simply not finding a pair that splits the difference among fun, fashionable and professional? Goodr’s OG glasses are the solution. Affordable, lightweight and brightly striking, Goodr offers the hip look of more higher-end designer shades without stressing the budget. They’re also fun. Support, for instance, the Dodgers, or show your USC or UCLA pride. There’s even something for national park fans, and the reddish-pink look of the brand’s Flamingos on a Booze Cruise glasses is like wearing summer on your face.

Anecdote’s the Good Day Journal

Home Goods $29 at Anecdote
Anecdote's the Good Day Journal.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Begin — or enhance — a daily journal practice with Anecdote’s the Good Day Journal, a guided, six-month gratitude-focused workbook. What I like: There are no dates, so no pressure to begin at a specific time and no feeling guilty for missed days. Pick up and write as the mood strikes. Each page features a number of prompts, asking us to reflect on the positive and the could-have-been-better aspects of our day.

Made by DWC Marina Del Rey Bath Salts

Self Care $24 at Made by DWC
The Marina Del Rey bath salts made by the Down Town Women’s Center.
(Made by DWC)
By Todd Martens
Perhaps your gift recipient is missing the beach. Or maybe they just don’t get to the coast as often as they should. Then again, maybe they just prefer the ocean when viewed from a distance. Then soak in these Marina Del Rey bath salts, designed to conjure the freshness of a eucalyptus tree, and they’re for a good cause. Every Made by Downtown Women’s Center product supports women as they are transitioning out of homelessness.

‘Infinite Right Answers’ zine

Books $15 at Mister & Mischief
"Infinite Right Answers" zine.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
This is a handy, playful and inspiring zine for our city of creatives. Mister & Mischief is Andy and Jeff Crocker, who have worked across theme parks, escape rooms, museums and more, and “Infinite Right Answers” is their attempt to construct a simple, go-to guide for getting your brain firing. Or use it as I do to get out of a funk, thanks to its mix of activities, advice and silliness. It’s a reminder that creating is joy.
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Google Fitbit Air

Technology $100 and up at Google
The Google Fit Bit Air.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
For those who want more control over their health and fitness but don’t necessarily want a smartwatch, the Google Fitbit Air is a lightweight and unobtrusive way to go. It’s colorful, sweat-resistant, and I’ve found the accompanying app straightforward and simple as it tracks my activity and sleep habits. The latter is cheery, providing knowledge and presenting options rather than nagging. Now to just work on my insomnia.

Clif Family Berry Jam Sampler

Food $42 at Clif Family
The Clif Family Sampler.
(Rebecca Peloquin / For The Times)
By Todd Martens
A slow winter morning with coffee and toast, the latter topped with luscious jam, is an elegant way to spend a patient weekend day. And in a world overflowing with tasty options, Clif Family’s small-batch jellies rank with the strongest. Strawberry, blackberry and blueberry come in the pack, and what stands out is the richness of the fruit juices. With these thick, sweet and garden-fresh jams, you’ll also be forgiven for dipping straight into the jar.

Tender Leaf Blossom Flowerpot Set

Toys $25 at Merci Milo
Tender Leaf Toys Blossom Flowerpot Set.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
With a cat that devours any type of plant or flower, I’m always on the prowl for cute additions to the home that can add a tinge of nature. And if they can do so with a sense of play, even better. This Tender Leaf wooden Blossom Flowerpot Set is perfect, allowing me to zone out for a few minutes and create my new bookshelf addition. It’s a fake plant but also an activity.

Paper Plant Co. Dodger Dog Stickers

Stationery $4 at Paper Plant Co.
The Paper Plant Dodger Stickers.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
The winter months are tough for baseball fans, and this year may be even harder as uncertainly surrounds a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB owners and players. So lighten the mood with these affordable and adorable gifts from Chinatown’s Paper Plant Co. Look for a happy-go-lucky Dodger fan or even the name of the team written in Japanese. Buy them in person, as online stock isn’t guaranteed.
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Little Critterz Western Dragon ‘Draco’ miniature porcelain figurine

Home Decor $13 at Little Critterz
The Little Critterz Western dragon figurine.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
The finely detailed Little Critterz figurines may look like toys, but these tiny-but-mighty porcelain gems are fragile items — best for display. And you’ll want to, as they’re each handcrafted and hand-painted and add a little life wherever you place them. I gravitate toward the brand’s mythical figures, such as this dragon, which would sit great in an indoor garden or work well as a decorative item for game night.

Rinse Bath & Body Co. Unicorn Soap

Beauty $8 at Rinse Bath & Body Co.
The Rinse Bath & Body Co. Unicorn Soap.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
Make your giftee’s morning routine a little more magical via a hint of candy-coated psychedelia with this eye-catching bar of soap. The look, not unlike colored sand art albeit a bit more sparkly, can illicit a smile with its cotton candy charm. But don’t worry, you won’t smell like the latter. Just freshly sweet, and ready for the day’s wonders. Because even a daily habit should feel a little out of the ordinary.

Nintendo Talking Flower

Toys $35 at Nintendo
Nintendo Talking Flower.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd Martens
“You’re a wonder.” That’s just one of the many random greetings this silly-yet-adorable Nintendo toy will blurt out throughout the day. This little yellow feller, a flower that looks like a megaphone, is inspired by the recent “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” and think of it as like having a little cheerleader in the home, giving us the time as well as a host of inspirational messages. It adds more goofiness to a day.

Indigo Ray Shroom Face & Body Oil

Beauty $30 at Indigo Ray Botanicals
Indigo Ray Shroom Face & Body Oil.
(Mike Davids)
By Lisa Boone
Handcrafted and hand-poured in small batches, this rich face oil contains shiitake mushroom extract, peony root, calendula flower and Moringa leaf and makes a delightful gift for anyone who appreciates products made without phthalates, parabens, carcinogens and mutagens. You might be thinking, “Shrooms? Really?” However, the oil is a pleasant, nontoxic product that doesn’t feel greasy and has a mild aroma of grapefruit, frankincense and geranium essential oils — something that enthusiasts of clean living will value.
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