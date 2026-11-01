28 playful stocking stuffers that go beyond the same old, same old

The stocking stuffer is one of the toughest of holiday challenges: a small gift, but not an impersonal one, and ideally something on the more affordable end of the spectrum. But the stocking stuffer is also an opportunity, a chance to be a little playful, and maybe a bit silly in our gift-giving prowess.

The list here runs the gamut. There are tech-savvy items, contemplative presents and, yes, even a lighthearted option or two. Stickers, anyone? That’s because gift giving should be fun. You’re here, I hope, looking to be inspired, and that’s why this list prioritized variety. Here are some ideas to hopefully provide a bit of gift-giving motivation this holiday season.

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