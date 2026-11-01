28 playful stocking stuffers that go beyond the same old, same old
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The stocking stuffer is one of the toughest of holiday challenges: a small gift, but not an impersonal one, and ideally something on the more affordable end of the spectrum. But the stocking stuffer is also an opportunity, a chance to be a little playful, and maybe a bit silly in our gift-giving prowess.
The list here runs the gamut. There are tech-savvy items, contemplative presents and, yes, even a lighthearted option or two. Stickers, anyone? That’s because gift giving should be fun. You’re here, I hope, looking to be inspired, and that’s why this list prioritized variety. Here are some ideas to hopefully provide a bit of gift-giving motivation this holiday season.
Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.
Buckley Belt
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Lait California Coast Candle
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Surf Gems reclaimed surfboard resin earrings
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Brick
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Bob Baker Marionette Theater Blown-Glass Ornament
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E. Waldo Ward & Son Olive Trio
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L.A. Public Library ‘Books’ Hat
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Kikkerland Colorful Reusable Glass Straws
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Schylling NeeDoh Gumdrop
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Kolsvart Swedish Candies
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Ono Soft Touch Plastic Fidget Roller
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Kikkerland Kitchen Cat Timer
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Flamingo Estate ‘Pleasure Principles: An Almanac From the Garden’
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Southside Plant Cleaning Wipes
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Elle Crée Mary Blair Paint-By-Numbers Kit
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Goodr OG Sunglasses
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Anecdote’s the Good Day Journal
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Made by DWC Marina Del Rey Bath Salts
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‘Infinite Right Answers’ zine
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Google Fitbit Air
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Clif Family Berry Jam Sampler
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Tender Leaf Blossom Flowerpot Set
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Paper Plant Co. Dodger Dog Stickers
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Little Critterz Western Dragon ‘Draco’ miniature porcelain figurine
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Rinse Bath & Body Co. Unicorn Soap
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Nintendo Talking Flower
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Indigo Ray Shroom Face & Body Oil
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Social Alchemix