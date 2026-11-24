This must be El Segundo
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The Gundo. Smell Segundo. Mayberry-by-the-Sea.
The city of El Segundo is nothing if not a thicket of contradictions. A former sleepy, blue-collar neighborhood that formed as a bedroom community for Standard Oil workers in the early 20th century, it’s now hemmed in by industry: LAX to the north, a Chevron refinery to the south, a power generating facility and wastewater treatment facility to the west and a high-tech aerospace and business hub to the east, where vast strawberry and cornfields used to be.
Get to know Los Angeles through the places that bring it to life. From restaurants to shops to outdoor spaces, here’s what to discover now.
Sure, sulfurous fumes waft through the neighborhood and hulking industrial structures loom on nearly every horizon — the El Segundo Water Tower here, a large “fractionating column” or “catalytic cracker” for processing crude oil there, the sound of whooshing airplanes flying to and from LAX everywhere.
But its boxed-in nature is also a neighborhood superpower: You wouldn’t necessarily pass through the center of El Segundo unless you lived there. So there’s a charmingly insular quality to this hidden, especially tight community, a quaint small town within the sprawl of Los Angeles. El Segundo boasts its own police force, fire department and school district. Nestled by the beach and with plenty of local parks, it’s become a draw for families raising kids, with real estate prices soaring nearly as high as the fierce local pride among El Segundans.
“We’ve had growth and change, but it still has a small-town feel,” says Julie Stolnack, a fourth-generation El Segundan. “Residents come together for one another.”
The nexus of El Segundo — a Main Street lined with breweries, ice cream shops, coffee houses and pizza parlors, and a surrounding grid of tree-lined residential streets — is the kind of suburban hamlet where neighbors wave to one another from their porches, toddlers ride tricycles in the street and locals zip around in golf carts instead of cars to run errands or pick up their kids from sporting events. American flags ripple in the breeze outside of stylistically diverse homes (think a Spanish colonial, next to an English Tudor, next to a Connecticut-style beach bungalow, next to a modern Craftsman). On weekends, there’s almost always a free outdoor concert, movie in the park or art fair. (The city puts on about 35 events annually, including an Easter Egg hunt and “Halloween Frolic.”)
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Local history and tradition run deep in El Segundo. The more than 100-year-old El Segundo Woman’s Club still meets in the same, wood-framed 1912 schoolhouse that it moved into in 1936. Since 1949, about three dozen homes, decked out in Christmas lights and holiday decorations, form “Candy Cane Lane” on East Acacia Avenue and California Street (yes, that Candy Cane Lane, from the film starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross). Families and carolers fill the streets, which the city closes off at night for the occasion.
At a time when retail, in general, is struggling, El Segundo’s restaurant scene is thriving and new businesses are opening. Home to the Los Angeles Chargers’ and Los Angeles Kings’ training facilities, construction is now underway on a $150-million training center for the Los Angeles Sparks, set to open in 2027. Not to mention the swell of industry east of the residential district, where the Los Angeles Times is located.
“We’re a town of just 17,000 people at night but about 70,000 during the day,” Chamber of Commerce President Marsha Hansen, says, referring to the influx of daily commuters. “That’s very unique.”
Head to El Segundo’s compact downtown for any number of walkable adventures. Just be sure to don your most comfortable shoes. El Segundo is blissfully navigable on foot, but not flat — it’s been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most roads with a hill — so prepare to work up a sweat.
What's included in this guide
Anyone who’s lived in a major metropolis can tell you that neighborhoods are a tricky thing. They’re eternally malleable and evoke sociological questions around how we place our homes, our neighbors and our communities within a wider tapestry. In the name of neighborly generosity, we may include gems that linger outside of technical parameters. Instead of leaning into stark definitions, we hope to celebrate all of the places that make us love where we live.
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What L.A. neighborhood should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
Get lost in the beautiful chaos at Studio Antiques
There’s no order to the beautiful chaos at Studio Antiques — it’s simply a home for discarded objects from across the decades. There are entire collections of barware, costume jewelry, gardening accessories, art books, World War II militaria and rare albums. And that’s just inside!
Outside, the Ghosttown features multiple sheds, with names like “Sazzy’s Saloon” and “Lovejoy Locker,” packed to the hilt with objects for sale. You might pass a rocking horse … by a leaf blower … by a mannequin’s leg and silver sequined boot … by a cast-iron waffle pan and candelabra — all in just one corner.
Feeling a bit disoriented? That’s part of the fun of Studio Antiques. It’s a destination for creatives to get lost in — and possibly inspired in. Says Sally: “Don’t come if you’re a linear thinker.”
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Make L.A. culinary connections at Jame
So reads a neon pink sign in the dining room of Jame, a stylish “modern L.A.-Italian place,” as host Sophia Leyva describes it, on El Segundo’s Main Street.
What, exactly, is modern L.A. Italian, you might ask? “The bolognese sauce has avocado in it,” Leyva says. “That’s about as L.A. as you can get!”
Jame is not short on L.A. connections. Owners Jackson and Melissa Kalb also brought us Jemma in Hollywood as well as Ospi, with locations in Venice and Brentwood. They also own ¡Jaime! Taqueria, down the street from Jame (no doubt the source of endless reservation confusion).
Persist — Jame is worth it. The restaurant specializes in homemade pasta (crafted at Ospi). Its signature dish is spicy rigatoni bathed in a creamy “alla vodka” sauce; it’s spiked with chili, basil and plenty of grated Grana Padano cheese. The lunch specials menu, called “Chef Jackson’s Favorites,” is an especially good deal: $26 for a starter and entree, both generous portions. The kale salad, with avocado, cilantro and a spicy almond vinaigrette, was a standout.
Cocktails are named after L.A. chefs who’ve inspired Kalb, including Bricia Lopez (a classic margarita with “salt bubbles” instead of a salted rim) and Nancy Silverton (a dirty, olive oil-infused gin martini).
Get salty and stretch out at SaltRock Wellness
Salt therapy — halotherapy — involves breathing in air treated with microscopic particles of dry salt, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Inhaling it in a controlled environment (64.4 degrees to 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit, with a relative humidity of 40% to 60%) may aid chronic respiratory and skin conditions, among other things.
In other words, Killip says, “It calms everything down.”
Toward that end, SaltRock holds yoga classes and sound baths in a salt room kept at 68-70-degrees. It has a smaller salt room, for dedicated, private halotherapy sessions, that features comfy zero gravity chairs and a soothing seaside mural. Pilates classes take place on reformer machines outside the salt rooms. All classes at SaltRock are small, capped at 4-6 attendees.
I took a “Salt x Yin Yoga + Sound Bath” class. A halogenerator pumped microparticles of pharmaceutical-grade salt into the room, which featured a glowing wall of Himalayan salt bricks; each of my deep breaths tasted noticeably salty from the onset. I left thoroughly relaxed and afterward indulged in a creamy “golden latte” from the Coffee Bar next door. Highly recommend.
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Indulge your tastebuds with Saloon Osaka's inventive offerings
The restaurant grates its fresh wasabi root on shark skin instead of metal, which would taint the taste, chef Tom Koyama says. It also offers a house-made “pickled wasabi,” which is far spicier. Its fish is shipped, daily, from Japan and in addition to a traditional sushi menu, Saloon Osaka offers inventive specialty rolls. Try the El Segundo roll (spicy tuna and bluefin sashimi with serrano and cilantro jalapeño sauce) or the LAX roll (spicy tuna and yellowtail with salmon roe and yuzu truffle sauce) — they won’t disappoint.
Owner Ferdinando De Stefano, an affable Italian man who yearned to open a sushi restaurant since trying his first bite of raw fish 26 years ago after moving to L.A., says Saloon Osaka will soon debut a Yakitori menu. The skewers of chicken, black tiger shrimp and calamari will be grilled over white charcoal from Japan, giving it “an oaky flavor infused with citrus,” he says.
Pickled wasabi with that? Perfection.
Get your hands dirty at Standard Ceramics
Standard Ceramics is a new, women-owned potters’ studio in the Smoky Hollow district of El Segundo that opened in January. Owners Rachel Yas and Nancy vanDoornewaard, potters themselves, had been searching for a studio with a warm, welcoming vibe that was open daily for long hours. “A place where we could have more time to be more experimental and build a little bit bigger,” Yas says.
So they created their own membership-based potters’ studio — a gym for potters, as Yas describes it — open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
A monthly fee to the 6,000-square-foot space gets members unlimited access to kilns, certain tools and glazes, as well as dedicated storage space. Clay is available on-site for purchase and there’s a small “convenience store” stocked with additional tools.
Despite the casual vibe — an airy, sun-filled space with a dachshund named Sally scurrying about — Standard Ceramics takes art-making seriously. It’s a “high fire Cone 10 studio,” meaning their gas kiln, nicknamed “Dirt Dog,” reaches the highest firing temperatures. It allows members to run reduction firings, which result in unique visual effects with “this crazy magical science happening,” Yas says.
Standard Ceramics also offers classes to the public, including wheel and hand-building. Notable local artists — such as Alan Chin and Jotham Hung — have taught workshops at the studio.
Ogle the miracle of aviation at Clutter's Park
Clutter’s Park may be just a half-block-long strip of sidewalk across the street from a mortuary, but it’s a hot spot for aviation enthusiasts. Located on Imperial Hill at Imperial Avenue and Sheldon Street, it sits on a bluff overlooking the airfield of LAX, so it offers elevated, up-close and totally unobstructed views of planes taking off and landing. There’s even a free telescope, or tower viewer, to get a closer look.
The park, which has a few benches and game tables (for chess and checkers), also provides colorful people watching, as some aviation buffs spend the better part of the day there. On a recent afternoon, one regular was selling model airplanes he’d built out of his car; another, a tourist from Denmark in a black cowboy hat, was toting three backpacks of camera equipment. Others sat patiently with long-lens cameras, shooting the intermittent activity.
One note: With the cacophonous sound of aircraft-whooshing ever present, Clutter’s Park — open an hour before sunrise until 10 p.m. daily — may be ideal for plane-watching, but not so much for conversation.
Sip a Purple Palmer on the patio at Blue Butterfly
But longevity is one of the things that sets this coffee shop apart. Blue Butterfly (named for the nearby butterfly preserve) has been in operation for nearly 30 years — several of its original cooks still work there.
Try its salted maple sunrise breakfast sandwich, chicken pesto artichoke sandwich and flat top tuna melt (the latter my favorite, with grilled onions, honey mustard and pickle chunks on sourdough bread). Standout drinks include the iced Purple Palmer, a mix of blue pea flower tea, white coconut tea and lemonade; the Spanish latte, with espresso, condensed milk and cinnamon; and the rose syrup-sweetened Blue Butterfly tea latte.
Blue Butterfly feeds its community with more than just food. It hosts pop-up events, such as art openings, holiday craft bazaars and group meditations, in an adjacent storefront where customers can also sit and eat. The coffee shop is also a hangout for students at nearby El Segundo High School.
Travel back to the golden age of cinema at Old Town Music Hall
Back in the 1960s, local organists Bill Coffman and Bill Field rescued the pipe organ from a Long Beach theater set to be demolished. They opened Old Town Music Hall in 1968. The theater now features a mix of classic films, silent films (with live musical accompaniment), sing-alongs and ragtime, jazz and pipe organ concerts.
Many of the organists who accompany silent films there don’t even refer to sheet music.
“I’m improvising a mood,” house organist Randy Woltz told the L.A. Times in 2024. “And I try to feel like I’m in the movie, like I’m one of the characters in the movie.”
At a loss for what to do on New Year’s Eve — this or any year? Join Old Town Music Hall’s Jazz Band for its annual live music and classic movies extravaganza. Vintage and jazz-era attire encouraged.
Escape to the Tropics at the Purple Orchid
The Purple Orchid Exotic Tiki Lounge is a longtime staple in El Segundo, a dimly-lit tiki bar brimming with Polynesian touches as well as all the comforts of a neighborhood watering hole: two pool tables, an old-school jukebox and signature cocktails. The bar opened in 2001 after owners David Fernandez and Rebecca Jakob-Fernandez had watched their favorite L.A. tiki bars close one by one: Trader Vics, Beach Bum Berts, Kelbo’s, among them. They decided to “bring back tiki culture.”
“It’s such wonderful escapism, this feeling of being in a tropical place,” Rebecca says, “and we were trying to bring that back in an authentic way.”
Toward that end, the married couple designed the long, “curvature bar” themselves, collaging the bar top with postcards, matchbooks and other Polynesian or tropical-style memorabilia they’d collected over the years, then coating it with resin. They filled the bar with tiki carvings, musical instruments and colorful lanterns; they wallpapered the bathroom with pages from “The Book of Tiki” (the women’s bathroom has since been remodeled, but the men’s bathroom is intact).
Purple Orchid serves traditional cocktails such as an old fashioned, martini or Manhattan. But its Tiki drinks are the real draw. Most popular: the Funky Monkey (banana liquor, coconut rum, pineapple juice and cinnamon).
“I just made it up at the house 25 years ago,” David says, adding that the bar’s watermelon mai tai is “the highlight of summer season.”
Embrace your inner collector at Bullpen Sports HQ
The store sells old, new and rare sports cards — I stumbled on a pair of “tobacco cards” from 1909 there, featuring the Boston Red Sox’s Steamer Flanagan and the New York Giants’ Red Murray — as well as gaming cards including Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, One Piece and Disney Lorcana. It also specializes in entertainment cards, including from “Star Wars” and the Marvel and DC universes, and women’s sports cards.
But Bullpen is more than just a shop. It touts itself as a “365 sports and hobby entertainment experience.” In addition to the card showroom, it features a lounge with large-screen TVs for watch parties and a half basketball court for shooting hoops (the balls are foam and silent, out of respect for the animal hospital next door).
Regular events include free card shows, featuring local dealers and a food truck, as well as trade nights and gaming tournaments.
Savor the beautiful things at Blüm Wine & Flowers
Still in need of something extra? There’s an array of unusual gifts, such as handmade candles, organic soap, design-forward housewares and gourmet pantry items (yes, tinned fish and small-batch dark chocolate are still a thing).
Blüm’s retail store opened in 2023, but this year it added a wine bar: Blüm Vinoteca, open Thursday through Sunday. Take a seat at one of the bistro tables in the shop and enjoy French-inspired bites and flights of wine. The menu offers an assortment of charcuterie plates, salads and sweets, but Blüm is known for its jambon-beurre sandwich, with ham, fresh whipped butter and radishes on a baguette. Blüm Vinoteca also hosts events, such as intimate wine dinners or larger wine tastings with a DJ for up to 100 people.
A note of warning: As you’re shopping for that host gift, you’ll likely be tempted to skip the dinner party altogether and settle in at Blüm for the evening. Why not give yourself something special?
Embrace your inner child at the Mattel Global Headquarters
The Mattel Global Headquarters may be situated in a somewhat sterile office park, but inside the lobby and adjacent toy store it’s a colorful, childlike wonderland. The corporate lobby features enormous odes to classic toys — there’s a Hot Wheels display on one wall, a ginormous pink Barbie house in a box against another, and a Fisher Price Giant Screen Music Box TV hovering over the reception desk. Around the bend is the Mattel Toy Store, filled to the brim with all the usual suspects: Barbie, Matchbox, UNO, Fisher-Price and Hot Wheels, among them. Mattel offers discounted new merchandise there.
But if you’re hunting for deals in November and December, stop at Santa’s workshop — er, Mattel’s Holiday Tent Sale. It’s situated behind the Mattel Toy Store and offers merchandise up to 70% off, with new items added every week. The tent sale takes place annually, from mid-October through the end of December (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday).
American Girl dolls? Pokémon toys? Masters of the Universe figures or Mattel board games? Take your pick. And in the process, you might catch sight of the employees’ Barbie bus making its rounds on campus.
Celebrate the flavors of Mexico with fresh farmers market offerings at Sausal
The menu is inspired by fresh farmers market offerings and the elements of rancho cooking: wood fire, smoke and slow roasting.
“I learned Mexican food from working with my staff in all the kitchens I’ve worked in around L.A.,” says chef-owner Anne Conness (who came up at Campanile and Water Grill and co-founded Tin Roof Bistro). “We’re not opening cans — everything is made from scratch from high-end ingredients.”
Sausal is known for its pork chile verde, arroz con pollo (chicken and rice) and empanadas, as well as a smoked and slow-cooked beef barbacoa (the beef is wrapped in avocado leaves, giving it a unique flavor). It also has a standout California halibut ceviche — my favorite dish on the menu — in a creamy coconut leche de tigre sauce.
Sausal has a generous happy hour seven days a week, from 3-6 p.m., and a “from scratch bar” — no bottled mixers here. Its signature drink is a classic rancho margarita. And it’s possible — we learned on a recent visit — to order one of everything on that menu for under $30.
Say hi to Rene — he’s one of the friendliest bartenders in L.A. — and if you have room in your tummy after dinner, stop at Gingers Divine Ice Cream a few doors down for outstanding vegan ice cream.
Shop, snack and ... run wild on the lawn at the Point
Welcome to the Point, the South Bay’s first “mall park.” The outdoor shopping mall features 45,000 square feet of open space for children to kick around a soccer ball or play tag, or for families to picnic on between store visits.
Speaking of which, the Point — which earlier this year was voted the 10th best shopping center in the U.S. by “USA Today” readers — includes many of the usual store suspects, such as Madewell and lululemon. But it also houses some more unique mall offerings as well, like Yeti, Cotopaxi and Herman Miller.
Tired out? Visit Pause Studio for a cold plunge and infrared sauna; or Facialworks for an oxygen facial. Hungry? There’s Mendocino Farms, Cava and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, among other eateries. The Point even hosts events on its lawn, including line dancing lessons, Halloween pop-ups and Pilates classes.
Sure, the beach may be about two miles away. But The Point is also sunlit and ocean-breezy — and it has clean bathrooms.
Eat like a Brooklynite at EZPZ Pizza & Soft-serve
“It’s a New York-style slice with California thoughtfulness,” says co-owner Beau Flynn.
As for its soft serve? It’s made with organic cream that comes from Straus Family Farm in Napa Valley.
Beau and his wife, Marley Shelton Flynn — a film producer and actor, respectively — started the restaurant for personal reasons. “I opened this place out of necessity,” Beau says. “I could not find good pizza by the slice in one of the biggest cities in the world!”
Pizza offerings range from super simple (pomodoro, mozzarella and pepperoni) to more gourmet (18-month-aged white cheddar, mozzarella, applewood bacon, fig jam and fresh arugula, known as “The Notorious F.I.G.”). Chef Scott Tremonti, a.k.a. pizzaiolo “Chef T,” debuts a new pizza every Monday that runs for one week; if it’s successful, it’s added to the menu permanently.
The weekly reveal has created anticipation and community at EZPZ.
“We have so many regulars that come in on Monday, along with great music and good vibes,” Beau says. “There’s always something new for them to try.”
Enjoy craft beers and community at El Segundo Brewing Company
Settle in at the bar or at one of the high-top tables with views of towering stainless steel fermenters and bourbon barrels filled with next year’s beer (they produce 10,000 barrels a year). There are about 20 craft beers on tap, with a focus on West Coast hop-driven beer and traditional beer styles, such as lagers. “We’re not jumping on trends,” Croxall says. “What sets us apart is quality.”
Try their Mayberry IPA, by far the most popular offering. Close seconds are the Citra Pale Ale and Classica Mexican Lager as well as their award-winning Old Jetty Barley Wine, aged in whiskey casks for one year. Their Broken Skull beer is a partnership with legendary pro wrestler Steve Austin, and is sold around the country.
There’s no food menu here, but the brewery hosts a rotating lineup of food trucks Wednesday through Sunday. Still hungry? Bring in takeout from its sister company down the street, the Slice & Pint. It serves New York style pizza and, of course, craft beer.