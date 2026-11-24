The Gundo. Smell Segundo. Mayberry-by-the-Sea.

The city of El Segundo is nothing if not a thicket of contradictions. A former sleepy, blue-collar neighborhood that formed as a bedroom community for Standard Oil workers in the early 20th century, it’s now hemmed in by industry: LAX to the north, a Chevron refinery to the south, a power generating facility and wastewater treatment facility to the west and a high-tech aerospace and business hub to the east, where vast strawberry and cornfields used to be.

Get to know Los Angeles through the places that bring it to life. From restaurants to shops to outdoor spaces, here’s what to discover now. Read all the guides

Sure, sulfurous fumes waft through the neighborhood and hulking industrial structures loom on nearly every horizon — the El Segundo Water Tower here, a large “fractionating column” or “catalytic cracker” for processing crude oil there, the sound of whooshing airplanes flying to and from LAX everywhere.

But its boxed-in nature is also a neighborhood superpower: You wouldn’t necessarily pass through the center of El Segundo unless you lived there. So there’s a charmingly insular quality to this hidden, especially tight community, a quaint small town within the sprawl of Los Angeles. El Segundo boasts its own police force, fire department and school district. Nestled by the beach and with plenty of local parks, it’s become a draw for families raising kids, with real estate prices soaring nearly as high as the fierce local pride among El Segundans.

“We’ve had growth and change, but it still has a small-town feel,” says Julie Stolnack, a fourth-generation El Segundan. “Residents come together for one another.”

Advertisement

The nexus of El Segundo — a Main Street lined with breweries, ice cream shops, coffee houses and pizza parlors, and a surrounding grid of tree-lined residential streets — is the kind of suburban hamlet where neighbors wave to one another from their porches, toddlers ride tricycles in the street and locals zip around in golf carts instead of cars to run errands or pick up their kids from sporting events. American flags ripple in the breeze outside of stylistically diverse homes (think a Spanish colonial, next to an English Tudor, next to a Connecticut-style beach bungalow, next to a modern Craftsman). On weekends, there’s almost always a free outdoor concert, movie in the park or art fair. (The city puts on about 35 events annually, including an Easter Egg hunt and “Halloween Frolic.”)

Travel & Experiences Explore L.A. through the places that bring it to life Know where to find a soothing café de olla? Or where to sing karaoke all night? How about the best spot for DTLA skyline views? Our guides are here to show you it all.

Local history and tradition run deep in El Segundo. The more than 100-year-old El Segundo Woman’s Club still meets in the same, wood-framed 1912 schoolhouse that it moved into in 1936. Since 1949, about three dozen homes, decked out in Christmas lights and holiday decorations, form “Candy Cane Lane” on East Acacia Avenue and California Street (yes, that Candy Cane Lane, from the film starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross). Families and carolers fill the streets, which the city closes off at night for the occasion.

At a time when retail, in general, is struggling, El Segundo’s restaurant scene is thriving and new businesses are opening. Home to the Los Angeles Chargers’ and Los Angeles Kings’ training facilities, construction is now underway on a $150-million training center for the Los Angeles Sparks, set to open in 2027. Not to mention the swell of industry east of the residential district, where the Los Angeles Times is located.

“We’re a town of just 17,000 people at night but about 70,000 during the day,” Chamber of Commerce President Marsha Hansen, says, referring to the influx of daily commuters. “That’s very unique.”

Advertisement

Head to El Segundo’s compact downtown for any number of walkable adventures. Just be sure to don your most comfortable shoes. El Segundo is blissfully navigable on foot, but not flat — it’s been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most roads with a hill — so prepare to work up a sweat.