15 L.A. spots that’ll keep you caffeinated while shopping for holiday gifts

Shopping for holiday gifts can be exhausting. Why not treat yourself to something special along with those you love? In other words, skip the hassle of navigating a spiral ramp parking garage at the mall, and instead, make your gift shopping not just a breeze but also enjoyable with coffee or a sandwich.

At Flowers Finest in Eagle Rock, for example, you can sip small-batch teas — I recommend the iced hibiscus tea lime sparkler — while shopping for ceramics, vintage goods and specialty pantry items.

In Silver Lake, you’ll find it hard to resist the assortment of whimsical glassware, chic home accessories and made-in-L.A. leisurewear at 6XS Coffee, while enjoying a croissant and a Malibu latte (a double espresso mixed with blue Curaçao and milk).

In West Hollywood, Javista Coffee at the Atrium features two floors dedicated to a diverse range of products, including plants, gifts and home goods. These are complemented by Javista’s signature coffee drinks as well as beer, wine and delicious avocado toast, making it a one-stop destination for both shopping and dining.

Advertisement

Whether you’re in the mood for coffee, tea or other treats, these 15 stress-free stores will offer a unique shopping experience for the season.

