15 L.A. spots that’ll keep you caffeinated while shopping for holiday gifts
Shopping for holiday gifts can be exhausting. Why not treat yourself to something special along with those you love? In other words, skip the hassle of navigating a spiral ramp parking garage at the mall, and instead, make your gift shopping not just a breeze but also enjoyable with coffee or a sandwich.
At Flowers Finest in Eagle Rock, for example, you can sip small-batch teas — I recommend the iced hibiscus tea lime sparkler — while shopping for ceramics, vintage goods and specialty pantry items.
In Silver Lake, you’ll find it hard to resist the assortment of whimsical glassware, chic home accessories and made-in-L.A. leisurewear at 6XS Coffee, while enjoying a croissant and a Malibu latte (a double espresso mixed with blue Curaçao and milk).
In West Hollywood, Javista Coffee at the Atrium features two floors dedicated to a diverse range of products, including plants, gifts and home goods. These are complemented by Javista’s signature coffee drinks as well as beer, wine and delicious avocado toast, making it a one-stop destination for both shopping and dining.
Whether you’re in the mood for coffee, tea or other treats, these 15 stress-free stores will offer a unique shopping experience for the season.
Broome Street General Store
Also at Platform, 8840 Washington Blvd., Suite 103, Culver City.
Creature's Plants & Coffee
Owned by Hope Creature, the business sells plants, gifts and garden supplies in one building and organic drinks and pastries in another. A 50-foot greenhouse shelters indoor tropicals, organic edibles, drought-tolerant native plants and small potted succulents, which go for less than $2. The outdoor seating area is outfitted with plants available for purchase.
“A lot went into making this space architecturally stunning as well, with every design detail considered,” Creature says. “The space also serves as a platform for our ongoing community programming, which showcases what the space is all about — bringing people together to explore, learn and connect.”
The queer-owned-and-run cafe offers standard coffee fare including matcha, espresso, cortado, cold brew and drip options from local roaster Unity, as well as a selection of teas and pastries.
Flowerboy Project
Open daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Flowers Finest
Helms Bakery
Helms Bakery is not just a bakery. It’s a haven for unique gifts. From toys and gifts for fur babies to books and toys for kids — and even housewares like candles and greeting cards — there’s something for everyone, especially the food-loving giftee on your list.
HYA
Javista at the Atrium
But that’s not all. The Atrium also hosts plant-related workshops, such as a recent one on how to mount a staghorn fern and create a terrarium. Plant lovers will appreciate a variety of plant accessories, including ceramic pots, misters, river stones and LED grow lights. To support other small businesses, owner Andrew Ruiz stocks a wide selection of books and clothing along with candles from Flamingo Estate, Lavune and Marak, adding a local touch to the Atrium’s offerings.
Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Little Nelly
The market and sandwich shop, which also offers catering, is filled with cookbooks, handmade ceramics, wood carving boards perfect for charcuterie displays, candles and greeting cards. And for the foodies in your life, the market stocks unique pantry items such as spices, olive oils, vinegar and hot sauce that are perfect for stocking stuffers.
Lo/Cal Coffee & Market
The food and beverage menus are solid, with Stumptown Roasters coffee drinks and food ranging from the usual avocado toasts, sandwiches and pastries to empanadas that are dropped off fresh daily from Culver City’s Argentine Grand Casino Bakery. The real draw here is 5th Street General Market, which operates a plant and gift shop inside the cafe, with a range of potted and hanging foliage to peruse while you wait for your coffee order or procrastinate doing work. You’ll find kitchenware, garden tools, bath products, stationery and more.
Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday though Saturday; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
There’s a second location at 2214 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica.
Made by DWC Cafe and Gift Boutique
All profits from the Made store and cafe, which sells organic coffee, smoothies, salads and pastries from Homeboy Industries, help fund the center’s career training and mentorship programs. Note: The gift shop is not open on weekends.
OddBird Co.
The Turkish native started OddBird in 2016 to showcase her homeland’s traditional textiles made from 100% natural fibers.
In addition to beautiful small batches of Turkish towels, robes, blankets, pillows and scarves, Alkaç-Lee stocks gifts from Los Angeles brands such as Flamingo Estate and Loam Candles. Loungewear spans sizes XS to 5X. There are also small handcrafted cups and saucers for $40, incense, handmade leather goods and curated gift boxes.
Paper Plant
At Paper Plant, you can find washi tape adorned with illustrations of popular Asian snacks (tiny Yakult and Pocky — adorable!), Japanese rubber stamps featuring cats in mushroom hats and the ever-popular Le Pen pens in every color. I especially love the stationery sets that come with paper, envelopes and stickers. Those would always be my go-to gift to bring home from Japan.
While you’re there, be sure to order a coffee or tea drink from Thank You Coffee in the same space and check out Pearl River Deli for Cantonese food next door.
Sachi.LA
Adjacent to the coffeehouse, which also serves pastries, the sisters have opened a retail space that is a treasure trove filled with houseplants, gifts, vintage clothes and plant accessories such as bud vases and planters. They also host occasional pop-ups, so keep an eye on their Instagram for updates.
Open daily, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
6XS Coffee
Also, there are 6XS Coffee locations at at 3907 W. 6th St. in Koreatown and 888 S. Hope St. in downtown L.A.
Tansy
Tansy also hosts various community events, from sound baths to educational workshops on rose care. It recently added Brenden Davis-Ortiz’s Kaleido Coffee trailer, which serves Stereoscope coffee and Spirit Tea from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday on the patio outside the plant store. In addition to exotic brews such as banana joie and toasted hazelnut lattes, the coffee cart serves pastries. If you stop by for coffee before the store opens, don’t worry — you can still enjoy the California native plants and succulents on the patio while sitting at one of the picnic tables.
Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.