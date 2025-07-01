Advertisement
Stylized illustration of people watching a drone firework show, colorful lights fill the night.
(Stephanie Jones / Los Angeles Times)
Lifestyle

52 L.A. places and secret spots to watch Fourth of July fireworks and drone shows

Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
This Fourth of July, patriotism for many Americans feels a bit slippery.

As citizens of our near 250-year-old republic reminisce about the Independence Days of their childhoods — adorned with American flag motifs and smelling of charred hot dogs — some, particularly in 2025, are wrestling with thoughts about what it means to love one’s country.

Such dialogue has exploded as protesters over the last month have publicly condemned ongoing immigration enforcement raids. In L.A., several communities fearing the consequences of those raids are canceling their Independence Day events in an effort to protect vulnerable residents.

Organizers of the Gloria Molina Grand Park Summer Block Party in downtown L.A. posted on Instagram that they postponed the annual event “out of an abundance of caution and in light of ongoing events across L.A. county.”

At the same time, time-honored Fourth of July festivities are taking new shapes as concerns mount about their environmental costs. For the first time in nearly a century, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena will swap its crowd-favorite firework display for a drone show.

Although celebrating American independence may look different this year, L.A. still has a spirited slate of parades, concerts, boat rides and firework shows where you can show your patriotism — whatever that means to you.

Here is a list of 52 places and events in L.A. County to ring in the holiday. (Events start Wednesday and continue through Sunday, but be sure to watch for any new cancellations.)

Aquarium of the Pacific

Long Beach Aquarium
Patrons observe a tank at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.
(Andrew Reitsma / Aquarium of the Pacific)
By Malia Mendez
Marvel at marine life this Independence Day at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s 4th of July BBQ.

Reservations for the outdoor Veranda dining area are available at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, with slots lasting an hour. Tickets are $70 for adults and $55 for children and include general admission to the aquarium.

Once the maritime museum closes at 8 p.m., pop over to the nearby Seashell Park or ShoreLine Aquatic Park to view the 9 p.m. fireworks over Rainbow Harbor.
Artesia

Artesia Point of Interest
Independence Day celebration in Artesia.
(Karen Gonzalez)
By Malia Mendez
Flex your swing at the city of Artesia’s 4th of July Celebration, featuring a double-elimination pickleball tournament.

The tourney kicks off at 1 p.m. (check-in at noon) Friday at Artesia Park & Albert O. Little Community Center, with family games, live Latin music and fireworks to follow. The explosive finale is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Admission is free, and don’t forget to bring your picnic blankets.
Baldwin Park

Baldwin Park Festival
By Malia Mendez
Watch more than fireworks fly into the sky at Baldwin Park’s Independence Day Spectacular on Thursday at Sierra Vista High School.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for this free community event, which will feature a concert by Marvin Gaye tribute band Trouble Man as well as carnival rides, food vendors and acrobats. Stay for the 9:30 p.m. synchronized firework show.

No alcohol is permitted, and coolers are subject to search.
Burbank

Burbank Performing Arts Theater
Fireworks shoot out over the Starlight Bowl amphitheater
(City of Burbank)
By Malia Mendez
As the Starlight Bowl in Burbank undergoes repairs following the January wildfires in L.A., the venue’s Independence Day celebration this year has been moved down the hillside to McCambridge Park.

With the fires just barely in the rearview, the venue will also sub out its traditional fireworks display in favor of a drone light show visible throughout the city. Those who can’t make it to McCambridge can still tune into the show’s soundtrack via the Starlight Bowl app.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday, with the drone show scheduled for 9 p.m. In between, L.A.-based groups the Ultimate Rock Band and Bruno and the Hooligans will perform at the park.

The event is free, with limited parking available on-site and additional spaces available in several downtown Burbank parking structures.
Catalina, Avalon Bay

Avalon Point of Interest
Sleepovers planned inside Catalina's landmark Casino.
(Mary Forgione / Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Just a ferry ride away, Catalina Island is hosting several days of Fourth of July fun. The festivities begin on the eve of Independence Day with a performance by the USC Trojan Marching Band, happening from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday at Wrigley Stage Avalon Bay Vista.

On the morning of the Fourth, play judge at the Home & Business Decorating Contest, then soak up the island vibes at the afternoon golf cart and dinghy parades before scoping out your viewing spot for the 9 p.m. firework show over Avalon Bay. Pros recommend the Catalina Casino promenade or a Cyclone power boat.

Catalina Express ferries depart up to 30 times daily, so don’t stress about missing them. Round trip fare is $84 for adults, $75.50 for seniors and $65 for children, and parking at the ports of San Pedro, Long Beach or Dana Point is between $20 to $25 for the day. The fireworks show is free.
Catalina, Two Harbors

Catalina Island Harbor
By Malia Mendez
On Saturday, a more laid-back iteration of the Avalon Bay festivities will take place at Two Harbors, starting 10 a.m. Saturday with the 39th Annual Children’s Festival and capping off with a 9 p.m. firework show over Isthmus Cove.

Catch the show on the water or from the classic Harbor Reef Restaurant.
Chatsworth

Porter Ranch Point of Interest
By Malia Mendez
Visit Shepherd’s Church in Chatsworth for a 4th of July Spectacular for the whole family.

Offerings include kids’ activities, food vendors and a World War II replica flyover from the Condor Squadron. Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks fly at 9 p.m.
Claremont

Claremont Point of Interest
Independence Day in Claremont
(Claremont)
By Malia Mendez
It’s the 75th annual 4th of July Celebration in Claremont, and the agenda is packed.

Start your July 4 holiday off with pancakes at Memorial Park, then run in a 1K or 5K race before cooling down with a 1 p.m. community parade. In the evening, make your way to the Pomona College Strehle Track for a firework show by Pyrospectaculars. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Visitors can also enjoy barbecue and live music at the track before the show starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $10 and can be purchased online or at the Alexander Hughes Community Center.
Crescenta Valley

La Crescenta-Montrose Point of Interest
A small portion of the large crowd on the football field watching fireworks at the 14th annual Crescenta Valley Fireworks Assn. Fireworks Extravaganza at Crescenta Valley High School on July 4, 2019.
(Tim Berger / Glendale News Press)
By Malia Mendez
The 18th annual Crescenta Valley Fireworks Celebration will be held Friday at La Crescenta Elementary School.

Gates open at 4 p.m., with fireworks slated to fly at dark. In the interim, jump in inflatables, hop between food trucks and listen to live music.

Day-of tickets are $10. Presale tickets are $9 and may be purchased at the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, ﻿﻿Bob Smith Toyota, ﻿﻿J’s Maids & Maintenance, ﻿﻿Crescenta Valley Weekly Newspaper and ﻿﻿Crescenta Valley Insurance. Children age 7 and under attend free.
Culver City

Culver City Point of Interest
People hanging out at Culver City Steps in Culver City.
(Joel Barhamand / For The Times)
By Malia Mendez
Sport your finest retro gear at the ’80s-themed Downtown Culver City Independence Celebration, running 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Town Plaza.

The free, family-friendly event, which is in its second year, will feature live music by L.A.-based band Guilty Pleasure Makers, a flag salute and national anthem by local talent and a drone light show sure to enchant onlookers.
Dodger Stadium

Elysian Park Baseball stadium
A giant American flag covers the field at Dodger Stadium before the start of the Dodgers' home opener.
(Jack Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Spice up your Independence Day by watching the Dodgers face off against the Houston Astros.

The game starts at 6:10 p.m. Friday, with a post-game firework display to follow. Tickets start at $72.
Duarte

Duarte Point of Interest
People on a stage outdoors facing a crowd of people.
(Access Duarte)
By Malia Mendez
Grab a bite at a food truck and hop on a ride or two at the Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Show on Thursday at the Duarte Sports Park.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and fireworks start at 9 p.m. In the interim, guests will be serenaded by Latin Soul Band, and they can float between the beer garden and a family play area with inflatables and lawn games galore.

Parking and entry are free, but the venue recommends arriving early to snag the best firework-gazing spot. If you forget to pack your picnic chairs and blankets, you can also watch the show from the bleachers.
El Segundo

El Segundo Point of Interest
Visitors get ready for the fireworks show at Recreation Park in El Segundo.
(City of El Segundo)
By Malia Mendez
Head to El Segundo’s Recreation Park on Friday for a day of food, field games and fireworks.

The all-day event will be split into daytime (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and evening (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) festivities. During the former, guests can flex their Hula-Hoop expertise or pie-eating skills, and during the latter, they can enjoy live music and a firework finale.

Early risers are invited to stake their claim on a softball field patch as early as 8 a.m.

Wristbands are required for entry. El Segundo residents are allotted four wristbands per adult with a 2025 Rec ID Card, while nonresidents or those without an ID Card can purchase wristbands on the day of the event at $5 apiece.
Gardena

Gardena Point of Interest
By Malia Mendez
Gardena’s 4th of July Celebration will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at Rowley Park.

Hawaiian Gardens

Hawaiian Gardens Festival
By Malia Mendez
Hawaiian Gardens is hosting its annual Independence Day celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Fedde Sports Complex.

Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Hills Point of Interest
Fireworks erupt at the Hollywood Bowl.
(Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Sing along to “September” in July at the Hollywood Bowl’s annual fireworks spectacular, scored this year by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Earth, Wind & Fire — with assists from conductor Thomas Wilkins and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

A trio of shows will run Wednesday through Friday at the Hollywood Hills venue, with gates open at 5:30 p.m. and show kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Attendees looking to save some cash on concessions are invited to picnic and BYOB (wine or beer only), so long as any containers fit under your seats or within your box.

Tickets range in price from about $50 to $350, with VIP packages on the higher end. The Hollywood Bowl recommends using your phone to add digital tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Wallet before you arrive for smooth entry.

As for getting there, you have a few options, the most expensive and most limited being driving and then on-site parking (booked through ParkWhiz). If you don’t mind some friendly public transportation, check out available Park & Ride locations across L.A. County or take the Bowl Shuttle from nearby locales like the L.A. Zoo. Tickets for both are $15 and under. Or take the Metro B Line to the Hollywood/Highland Station and walk a few blocks north.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Hollywood Point of Interest
Cinespia displays fireworks after a showing of "Moulin Rouge" at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
(Kelly Lee Barrett / Cinespia)
By Malia Mendez
Cinespia has the filmic Fourth of July show for you, whether your penchant is for stunts or stagecraft.

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s open-air theater this year will screen California-based classics “Top Gun” (1986) and “La La Land” (2016) on Friday and Saturday respectively. A firework show will cap off each screening.

Both nights, gates open at 7:15 p.m. and the movie magic begins at 9 p.m. (Fair warning: Some people tend to line up an hour or three early to snag their first-come, first-served seats.) Picnics are a go, so long as you leave any hard liquor and tall chairs at home. Bring a tarp to protect your cozy bedding in the event of damp grass.

Tickets are $45, so make the most of them by enjoying the pre- and post-screening DJ sets or snapping some pics at the venue’s free photo booth.

Parking is available on-site or at the Hollywood Production Center Lot at 1149 N. Gower St. and the Lemon Grove Parking structure 900 N. Van Ness Ave. (Entrance on Lemon Grove).

Pro tip: Download free app Subtitles Viewer to sync with the screenings in case you wind up seated too far to hear well.
Hollywood, Godfrey Hotel

Hollywood Hotel
By Malia Mendez
Dance Independence Day away at the Godfrey Hotel’s Rooftop 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Kicking into gear at 8:30 p.m. Friday and running until 1 a.m., the patriotic party will feature refreshments and music by L.A.-based DJ Shell. Tickets are $40, and event hosts recommend either valeting or parking across the street from the hotel.
La Mirada

La Mirada Point of Interest
Independence Day celebration in La Mirada
(City of La Mirada)
By Malia Mendez
Head to La Mirada for an Independence Celebration returning to La Mirada Regional Park from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The community-favorite event will feature live performances from country act Dawson and Latin pop and salsa band Tabu, along with food vendors and a 9 p.m. patriotic program featuring fireworks.

Entry is free, and parking is available on-site. Overflow parking will also be up for grabs at La Mirada Civic Center, the stadium parking lot at La Mirada High School and the La Mirada Boulevard entrance to Biola University. The city is providing free shuttles from Biola to the park, with departures beginning at 3 p.m. and ending 45 minutes after the event.
Lancaster

Lancaster Point of Interest
People watch fireworks at the AV Fair & Event Center in Lancaster.
(David Joseph)
By Malia Mendez
See the desert sky burst into vivid color at the 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza in Lancaster.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday at the AV Fair & Event Center, where you can snack on food truck treats and flaunt your wheels at a classic car show. The grand firework finale begins at 9 p.m.

This year also marks the debut of the Kids Market, where mini entrepreneurs can sell handmade goods and crafts to community members.

Entry is free, but grandstand seats go for $5. Parking passes can be purchased for $8.
La Puente

La Puente Point of Interest
By Malia Mendez
La Puente will host an Independence Day Celebration from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at La Puente City Park.

At the free event, children can expend their energy at the inflatables while their parents enjoy a hopping beer garden by House n Brews. Southern California-based ’80s tribute band Neon Nation, DJ Killah Noez and L.A.-based band Chico will also perform.
Long Beach

Long Beach Point of Interest
By Malia Mendez
Head to the Boathouse on the Bay on Thursday for a waterfront block party featuring barbeque, bangers and a boatload of fireworks.

General admission is $85 for this snazzy celebration ($35 for kids 10 and under), beginning at 5 p.m. and capping off with a 9 p.m. firework show over Alamitos Bay. Event proceeds go toward the Boys & Girls Club of Long Beach and other local organizations like the Action Sports Kids Foundation, Children Today, Los Altos YMCA and the Autism Partnership Foundation.

Because the firework show has continued in recent years to face litigation related to its alleged harm caused to local marine life, the event organizers said this could be the Boathouse on the Bay’s last hoorah.
Lynwood

Lynwood Point of Interest
By Malia Mendez
The patriotic partying begins at 5 p.m. Thursday at Lynwood City Park. (Look for the baseball fields.)

Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey Point of Interest
Spectators watch Marina del Rey's Fourth of July fireworks show on a boat in the marina.
(VisitMarinadelRey.com)
By Malia Mendez
Enjoy a seaside rendezvous this Friday in Marina del Rey, where a 9 p.m. firework spectacular will be visible from coastal locales including Venice Pier, Playa Vista and Dockweiler Beach. If you’re more sonically inclined, head to Burton W. Chace Park or Fisherman’s Village to enjoy music synchronized to the spectacle.

While Marina del Rey boasts a slew of waterfront restaurants, limited grills and picnic tables are also available on a first-come, first-served basis at Burton W. Chace Park and “Mother’s Beach.”

The 20-minute firework show is free to view, and parking is available for $11 to $20 at public lots throughout the marina, Venice and Dockweiler. Alternatively, take advantage of a free beach shuttle, running until 8 p.m., or the $1 Marina del Rey WaterBus, running until 11 p.m.
Monrovia

Monrovia Point of Interest
Fireworks in Monrovia.
(Winston Suk)
By Malia Mendez
Dance the night away at the Fourth of July concert and fireworks show on Friday at Monrovia’s Library Park.

Featuring music by the Motown-inspired Blue Breeze Band, the event kicks off at 7 p.m., but visitors are welcome to arrive starting at 6 a.m. to claim a space of up to 10-by-10 feet. Fireworks are set to launch at 9 p.m.
Norwalk

Norwalk Festival
Crowd takes in the fireworks in Norwalk.
(Levy Sun)
By Malia Mendez
This year’s Independence Day Celebration in Norwalk has moved to a new location at Holifield Park. The free event will run from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and offer food, live music, face painting and other games — plus a 9 p.m. firework show.

Show more Show less
Pacific Palisades

Pacific Palisades Point of Interest
Fireworks in Pacific Palisades.
(Palisades Americanism Parade Assn. / Morgan Genser)
By Malia Mendez
Watch drones light up the coastal sky at the 78th annual Pacific Palisades July 4th Celebration, open exclusively to Palisades residents and their family and friends.

This year’s iteration of the beloved neighborhood event will be hosted at the Paul Revere Middle School Campus and Field on Friday. Entry opens to preissued ticket holders at 5 p.m., and no tickets will be available to purchase on-site.

Music, entertainment and kids activities begin at 5 p.m., and the one-hour drone show kicks off around 9 p.m.

Palisadians looking for some early-morning programming are also invited this year to participate in the Santa Monica 4th of July Parade, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Pico Boulevard and Main Street.
Palmdale

Palmdale Point of Interest
Fireworks in Palmdale.
(David Joseph Emenheiser)
By Malia Mendez
Enjoy a concert with an explosive finale at Friday’s Fireworks Celebration at Palmdale Amphitheater.

The Lucky Devils Band will hit the stage at 8 p.m., with fireworks to follow 15 minutes after the band’s show ends. Arrive when gates open at 6 p.m. to set up at the festival-style venue, and enjoy drink specials until 7 p.m. No outside food or beverages or allowed, and the event is cash-free, so don’t forget your Visa, MasterCard or Discover card.

Tickets are required and must be purchased online for $6 apiece (kids under 12 enter for free). On-site parking is limited, so consider instead parking at the Highlands Christian Fellowship or Highland High School lots and taking a shuttle the rest of the way.
Pomona

Pomona Point of Interest
Fireworks in Pomona.
(Matt Lara)
By Malia Mendez
Watch monster trucks crawl and crash at Kaboom!

Fairplex’s annual Fourth of July celebration in Pomona on Friday will feature Tuff Trucks, ’80s tunes and a patriotic-themed firework show. The monster jam begins at 8 p.m., and fireworks fly around 9:15 p.m.

Tickets start at $14 for a spot in the grass and get up to $45 for bleacher seats. Parking is available for $21.50 online or $25 at the gate.

Make the most of your grass-section ticket by packing your own food (no alcohol allowed) and low camping chairs.
Queen Mary

Long Beach Point of Interest
A person fishes from a kayak with a view of the historic RMS Queen Mary ocean liner.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Step back in time aboard the Queen Mary, whose Fourth of July affair, beginning at 3 p.m., takes passengers through themed parties spanning decades. Once you’ve done the Brooklyn shuffle one too many times, head to the deck for a 15-minute firework spectacular, kicking off at 9 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are $65 for adults and $45 for children, with self-parking available for $35 per vehicle, per day. VIP admission ($185) includes a trip to the barbecue buffet in the Grand Salon, exclusive party access and premium seating during the fireworks show.

After the last explosion of light, keep your energy up for an extra $20 at the Silent Disco after-party, running from 9:30 to 11 p.m.
Queensway Bay

Long Beach Point of Interest
By Malia Mendez
The budget conscious can still savor the Queen Mary’s 9 p.m. firework display from afar at several lookout points along the Long Beach Waterfront. Prime spots include Lions Lighthouse in Shoreline Aquatic Park, Shoreline Village, Rainbow Harbor and Marina Green. Paid parking is available at lots including the Aquarium of the Pacific parking structure and the Pike Outlets.

For a dose of maritime merriment, hop on a dinner cruise with City Cruises. Boarding is at 6:30 p.m., but arrive well in advance at the Rainbow Harbor dock — and don’t forget your semiformal attire.
Rancho Palos Verdes

Rancho Palos Verdes Venue
Via Olivera sign on the way down from the Rancho Palos Verdes stairs walk.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Rancho Palos Verdes has Independence Day activities for littles and their parents alike.

The Friday celebration begins at 3 p.m. at Ken Dyda Civic Center. There, kids can enjoy inflatables and small rides while parents taste test at beer and wine booths on-site. When the sun goes down, everyone’s eyes will be glued to a grand finale drone light show.

Entry is free.
Rose Bowl

Pasadena Historic Landmark
Fireworks explode over the Rose Bowl sign
(Rose Bowl Operating Co.)
By Malia Mendez
The Rose Bowl is shaking up its annual Fourth of July celebration.

This year, the bash coincides with FoodieLand Food Festival, running Friday through Sunday at the venue. In place of fireworks, the Rose Bowl this Independence Day will commemorate the holiday with a drone show only visible to FoodieLand attendees.
Rosemead

Rosemead Amphitheatre
Fourth of July in Rosemead Park.
(Alex Veliz / Rosemead Park)
By Malia Mendez
Fourth of July fun kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday in Rosemead, where a parade beginning on Valley Boulevard and Muscatel Avenue will lead attendees to Rosemead Park — the center of the action.

At the park, carnival games, community performances and a patriotic dog costume contest will fill the afternoon before fireworks fly at dusk. Food and craft vendors will also be selling goods.

Save a chunk of change on carnival wristbands by purchasing them in advance online or at the Garvey Center or Rosemead Community Recreation Center. On the day of, wristbands will rise in price and go from $12 to $15.
San Fernando

San Fernando Festival
A person riding a hourse during Fourth of July in San Fernando.
(Alex Veliz / City of San Fernando)
By Malia Mendez
Work up an appetite for San Fernando’s Independence Day festival, featuring a watermelon eating contest and a patriotic drone light show.

San Marino

San Marino Point of Interest
People enjoy San Marino's July Fourth event.
(Cathy Lam)
By Malia Mendez
Busy bees will feel right at home at San Marino’s Independence Day celebration, running from 7 a.m. to after dark on Friday.

Get moving at the 8 a.m. JP Blecksmith 5K Memorial Run, then refuel at a food booth in Lacy Park before joining the parade palooza along Monterey Road to Virginia Road and back through the park.

In the evening, enjoy the Motown sounds of tribute band Stone Soul and a presentation of colors by the San Marino Scouts — both preludes to the main event, the Friends, Family, & Fireworks show, slated for a 9 p.m. start time.

Wristbands are required for entry. Presale wristbands are $5 for residents and $15 for nonresidents and can be purchased at San Marino Community Center and Crowell Public Library. Wristbands purchased day-of are $20 for residents and non-residents.

No on-site parking is available. Instead, visitors should park in residential streets. Alcohol is prohibited.
Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita Point of Interest
Fireworks explode over the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita.
(City of Santa Clarita)
By Malia Mendez
If you’re seeking a quick nightcap, head to the Valencia Town Center at 9:15 p.m. on Friday for a fireworks show over the mall.

Santa Fe Springs

Santa Fe Springs Point of Interest
Visitors watch the fireworks show at Los Nietos Park on Independence Day eve.
(City of Santa Fe Springs)
By Malia Mendez
Sing a different tune or a few at Santa Fe Springs’ annual “3rd of July” celebration, featuring live performances from soft pop artist Luke Metzler and retro act Charlie’s Angels, among others.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Los Nietos Park, visitors can shuffle between food trucks and family games before settling down for the 9 p.m. firework display. The viewing area at the Santa Fe Springs Athletic Fields opens an hour before the show.

Free shuttles will depart from Town Center Parking Lot (11740 E. Telegraph Road) and Betty Wilson Center (11641 Florence Ave.) and drop visitors near the corner of Charlesworth Avenue and Jersey Avenue.

Be sure to bring your own chairs and blankets for the evening, but leave barbecues, canopies and umbrellas at home.
South El Monte

South El Monte Festival
Independence Day celebrations in South El Monte.
(South El Monte)
By Malia Mendez
Celebrate at South El Monte’s Independence Day Fireworks Festival, scheduled from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at South El Monte High School.

South Gate

South Gate Festival
Fireworks in South Gate.
(South Gate)
By Malia Mendez
The City of South Gate is hosting a multiday 4th of July Festival from Thursday through Sunday, with a firework show scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday.

On top of the pyrotechnics, the event will also feature carnival rides, games, food and performances from a lineup of Latin groups. Hours are 2 to 11 p.m. every day except Thursday (5 to 11 p.m.), which is $2 ride night.

Admission is free.
South Pasadena

South Pasadena Point of Interest
By Malia Mendez
The city of South Pasadena is celebrating all day long with its annual 4th of July Festival of Balloons.

This year’s event, themed “Unity in Community: One Nation, One Neighborhood,” begins Friday with a 7 a.m. pancake breakfast at the South Pasadena Fire Station. Later in the morning, a parade will make its way from the South Pasadena Public Library Community Room to Garfield Park. There, a live DJ will play pop tunes as visitors enjoy food, games and other family-friendly fun.

Wrapping up the festivities is a live concert from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a firework show at the South Pasadena High School Stadium.

Fireworks presale tickets are $15 per person, and day-of tickets are $20. Gates open at 7 p.m.
Universal Studios Hollywood

Studio City Point of Interest
Universal Studios Hollywood's Super Nintendo World.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Step up your game with Universal Studios’ 4th of July Celebration, accessible to daily and season ticket holders.

Friday’s special event will include live performances by a fife and drum band, Independence Day-themed decor and a firework show to remember. Plus, park rides will remain open during the festivities.

Park admission starts at $149, and fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
Valencia

Unincorporated Santa Susana Mountains Amusement park
A view of the Viper at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
(Six Flags Magic Mountain)
By Malia Mendez
Catch the fireworks from atop the Lex Luthor Drop of Doom this Independence Day weekend.

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s 4th of July Celebration spans Friday through Sunday, when park visitors can catch fireworks nightly at 9:15 p.m. from across the park. Prime viewing points include Full Throttle Plaza, DC Universe and Main Gate Plaza.

Park admission starts at $65. A VIP firework viewing ticket, available for purchase in the park only, includes access to reserved seating in Full Throttle Plaza and refreshments.
Walnut

Walnut Point of Interest
A live performance at Walnut's July Fourth event.
(Miranda Viramontes)
By Malia Mendez
Join the city of Walnut for a Fourth of July in the park featuring live music, a pooch parade and an evening firework show.

The Friday event runs 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Suzanne Park, with fireworks scheduled to launch around 9 p.m. Attendance is free, and limited parking is available on-site. Bring your own cozy gear and picnic baskets, but leave your alcoholic beverages at home for this family-friendly extravaganza.
Westlake Village

Westlake Village Point of Interest
Fireworks in Westlake Village.
(Westlake Village Staff)
By Malia Mendez
Westlake Village’s 10th annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will take place at Westlake Golf Course Friday. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event kicks off at 6 p.m.

Fun, family-friendly offerings include inflatables, a putting contest, food trucks and a firework spectacular scheduled to begin at 9:10 p.m. The show can be viewed from the golf course range.

Parking is not available on-site, but guests can park for free off Lakeview Canyon Road and Townsgate Road.
Whittier

Whittier Point of Interest
By Malia Mendez
Bring your best picnic gear to York Field in Whittier for a 4th of July Firework Spectacular featuring food trucks, inflatables and live music by Legacy, playing pop and Latin beats.

When the sun goes down, take in the grand finale fireworks, flying at 9 p.m.

Admission is $5, but veterans and those 17 and under enter free. Gates open at 5 p.m. Park on-site or at Sierra Education Center, where you can take a shuttle to the park.
Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills Point of Interest
Fireworks in Woodland Hills.
(Jay Ross)
By Malia Mendez
Join Councilmember Bob Blumenfield at his July 4 Extravaganza in Woodland Hills.

The event will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Warner Park and features a free concert by the Doors tribute band Strange Days as well as food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and local business booths.

A 20-minute firework show will commence at dusk. Admission is free, but VIP seats can be purchased for $25, with an optional $15 parking add-on. Parking proceeds will go toward the Valley Cultural Foundation.
Honorary Mentions

Here are several honorary mentions for places to view fireworks if you can’t make it to one of the local celebrations above.

Echo Park Lake

Echo Park Park Attraction
Pedal boats on blue Echo Park Lake on a sunny day
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Rent a pedal boat and watch the fireworks reflect over Echo Park Lake. With LED lights below, L.A. city lights above and the twinkling water in between, you’ll be living your best “Tangled” fantasy.

Reservations are required, and admission is $13 per person. If Echo Park gets booked up, try the Rainbow Lagoon Swan Boat Night Rides in Long Beach.
Hilltop Park, Signal Hill

Signal Hill Park
A sculpture and a tree silhouetted against a glowing sunset.
(Matt Pawlik)
By Malia Mendez
Jerome C. Daniel Overlook

Hollywood Hills Historic Landmark
By Malia Mendez
Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach Point of Interest
Fireworks explode above Redondo Beach.
(City of Redondo Beach)
By Malia Mendez
105 Freeway

Norwalk Roadside attraction
By Malia Mendez
If all else fails, stay comfy in the car and cruise down the 105 Freeway West between the 605 Freeway and 110 Freeway for beachfront firework views.

Alternatively, hit the 110 Freeway between the 91 Freeway and 10 Freeway to see eastward and westward firework displays. The sweet spot is between 8 and 10 p.m.
