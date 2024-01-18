LA Times Today: Mahjong Mistress hosts hip parties for Gen Z in L.A.
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Mahjong is a popular four-player game with origins in China that, like gin rummy, is a game of skill, strategy and luck. Now, there’s a new party in L.A. that’s teaching younger generations of Asian Americans how to play the game. The party, called East Never Loses, is hosted by four friends, known collectively as Mahjong Mistress.