Mushroom spawn grown in a downtown L.A. lab is helping soil in Altadena, Pacific Palisades

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Welcome to November! It doesn’t quite feel like fall here yet, of course, but at least it has cooled down enough to make planting viable. Two Mondays ago, I joined a few folks at the Eaton Canyon Natural Area to prepare for some very meaningful planting projects.

Specifically, we were inoculating wood chips with mushroom spawn grown in a lab in downtown L.A.’s Fashion District. For this work, Eaton Canyon was merely a staging ground. Soon, the results will be spread across dozens of residential yards in Altadena and Pacific Palisades as part of a project by the Centre for Applied Ecological Remediation, or CAER.

CAER received funding from FireAid to remediate 50 properties across the two areas — and to do it quickly. (Selected homeowners had to apply for consideration.)

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The idea is that high-intensity fires such as the 2025 Eaton fire and Palisades fire often sterilize soil, killing all its beneficial organisms and fungi, and leave behind various contaminants. To speed up the replenishing of that soil, scientists turn to mushrooms and native plants. These tactics are called mycoremediation and phytoremediation.

In all, CAER plans to produce 2,500 gallons of wood chips inoculated with the mushroom spawn. That mixture will be spread over the 50 sites at a rate of roughly 10% of the soil volume, said Danielle Stevenson, CAER’s founder.

At the same time, CAER will plant an array of California natives to soak up the contaminants that tests have found are percolating in the soil.

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“If there’s metals, we’re gonna have plants that pull up metals,” Stevenson said. “If there’s organic contaminants, we’re gonna have decomposer fungi, and if there’s plants, we’re gonna have mycorrhizal fungi. So, that’s our general model.”

Stevenson is a longtime mycologist — a scientist studying fungi. She wrote her UC Riverside PhD dissertation on remediating Southern California brownfields, or contaminated sites, with plants and mushrooms. CAER began in late 2024 and remained an all-volunteer organization at the time of the Eaton and Palisades fires. Through this March, Stevenson said, only three employees were paid. That number has since increased to 20.

Plants that CAER is incorporating include Bush sunflower (Encelia californica), California buckwheat (Eriogonum fasciculatum) and Telegraph weed (Heterotheca grandiflora). Bush sunflower has already been growing, naturally, at Eaton Canyon post-fire, which Stevenson happily noted last year. Longtime Eaton Canyon volunteers mentioned in an early meeting that the plant is known to have bounced back there after the 1993 Kinneloa fire and the 2009 Station fire.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool,’” Stevenson said. “Because we know from my studies that Encelia pulls up lead and arsenic and grows on brownfields in urban L.A.”

CAER is testing two native grasses, purple needlegrass (Stipa pulchra) and California barley (Hordeum brachyantherum ssp. californicum) for potential benefits.

I was told that scientists often opt against grasses for remediation work because grasses tend to spend much of their first year developing underground root systems.

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“Usually for remediation, you want plants that produce a lot of aboveground biomass really quickly,” Stevenson said. “We want them to grow fast and make a lot of biomass so that we can remove it and clean the soil.”

The goal is to complete all the work in Altadena and the Palisades within the next eight to 12 months. CAER has partnered with another organization, Consortium, which will provide soil-removal services as a backup plan if any remediation work cannot be completed in time. Soil removal is effective at removing contaminants but is quite expensive. (Consortium’s website summarizes the differences between the main remediation methods.)

For now, CAER is recruiting volunteers to aid in the work of inoculating mushrooms and restoring soil. Responsibilities vary from lab tasks to remediation work in Tyvek suits.

“It’s really hard work, and it’s definitely not for everyone,” Stevenson said. “But [for] most people who do come help out, it gives them such a feeling of hope because they’re contributing to something. And if you come more than once, you can really see how these sites transform over time.”

Find future volunteer opportunities on CAER’s site .

Other garden bits

Some chrysanthemums canceled, some still coming

Although the Sherman Library and Gardens in Corona del Mar canceled this weekend’s planned Chrysanthemum Show due to “the availability of chrysanthemums this season,” next weekend’s planned show at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden is still happening.

The event is presented by the San Gabriel Valley Chrysanthemum Society. It’ll be in Ayres Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. Access is included with admission to the arboretum, which costs $18 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, and $8 for children ages 3 to 12.

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Long Beach tree planting

Local nonprofit TreePeople led a tree planting and distribution event on Oct. 16 in Long Beach, chipping away at its goal of planting 28,000 trees before the 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. The recent event was held in partnership with Delta Air Lines, the Conservation Corps of Long Beach and LA28 volunteers.

Volunteers planted 26 shade trees at Cherry Park in Long Beach and distributed 128 fruit trees to Long Beach residents. Together, Delta and TreePeople have committed to installing 1,000 trees; the event marked the 250th tree planted of their collaboration.

Upcoming events (Nov. 1-15)

Nov. 1

Queer Ecology Walk at L.A. State Historic Park, 3 to 5 p.m. in Chinatown. Nina Raj of the Altadena Seed Library will lead a walk and talk through the park alongside horticulturist Brynne McKee discussing urban ecology and the queer world of plants. Tickets to the event hosted by Waysyders are on a sliding scale from $15 to $30. luma.com

Nov. 7

California Natives Tour at Descanso Gardens, 9 to 10 a.m. in La Cañada Flintridge. Andrew Martin, Descanso Gardens’ California Native Plants horticulturist, will guide a walking tour exploring plants native to our region. Access is included with garden admission, which costs $20 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, and $8 for children ages 3 to 12. descansogardens.org

Fall Plant Sale 2026 at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1 to 3 p.m. in Santa Barbara. Called the first botanic garden in the United States devoted exclusively to native plants, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will host its annual plant sale. Nursery staff and volunteers will be available for questions and loading assistance. Access is free, but reserve a parking spot ahead of time. sbbotanicgarden.org

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Nov. 8

Poking around Europe’s Botanical Treasures at Fred Hesse Jr. Community Park, 1 p.m. in Rancho Palos Verdes. Longtime succulent collector Roxie Esterle will share some of the specimens she spotted and studied last year in Europe, including while attending the world’s largest international gathering and plant exchange for cactus and succulent enthusiasts in Belgium. southcoastcss.org

Nov. 12

Propagating California Native Plants from Cuttings at Los Nogales Nursery, 1 to 3 p.m. in Montecito Heights. Theodore Payne Foundation director of horticulture Tim Becker will demonstrate how to cultivate a variety of locally native plants from cuttings of each plant. Attendees will leave with a flat of starts to take home. Tickets for the outdoor class are $67. theodorepayne.org

Garden Partners: California Natives with Succulents at the Huntington, 2:30 to 5 p.m. in San Marino. Horticulturist Lili Singer will lead an exploration into the mixing of California native plants and succulents in a garden setting. Organizers say examples of thriving blended gardens will be provided. Admission is free with a reservation. Attendees can enter the garden grounds at 2 p.m. huntington.org

Nov. 14

Annual Plant Sale at the Monrovia Historical Museum, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Monrovia. The San Gabriel Mountains chapter of the California Native Plant Society will host its annual plant sale, featuring a variety of California native plants for sale and experts on hand to answer gardening questions. chapters.cnps.org

Nov. 15

Rain Garden Volunteer Day at a private residence, 8 a.m. to noon in South El Monte. ActiveSGV team members will guide volunteers through sheet mulching and swale creation at a residential home. Volunteers are asked to bring cardboard if they have any. Volunteers are invited to come for any part of the event. activesgv.org

Free Gardening Mini-Workshop: Designing with Salvias at the California Botanic Garden, 10 to 10:30 a.m. in Claremont. Grow Native Nursery sales assistant Israel Ulloa will lead a free, short class on planting and maintaining a variety of Salvia, or sage, in your garden. The city of Claremont is sponsoring. calbg.org

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What we’re reading

Times staffers recently put together a guide to 50 fun things to do in Orange County. There are a few plant-related activities on the list , including a fairy garden at the Laguna Beach Library. (I was not familiar with it!)

Times staff writer Lila Seidman took a long look at the planned Great Redwood Trail that cuts through ancestral Native American land . The trail’s California Environmental Quality Act exemption has angered an array of people.

The 90-acre Turtle Conservancy in Ojai once focused on creating or maintaining turtle habitats around the world, but has of late focused on building habitats for displaced creatures in Ojai. For The Times, writer Stuart Miller did a deep dive into the trend of turtle smuggling.