South Coast Botanic Garden becomes Tinker Bell’s Neverland for festive holiday light show

Visitors walk through the jellyfish installation at Tinker Bell’s Neverland: An Illuminated Adventure, an immersive nighttime experience at South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes.

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It’s mid-November! The holidays are fast approaching. Thanksgiving is only 11 days away. We thought we’d offer you an early way to participate in the season.

On Friday, the sprawling South Coast Botanic Garden in the Palos Verdes Peninsula launched a new holiday light show, ceding its 87 acres each evening to the world of Peter Pan.

The new installation is called Tinker Bell’s Neverland: An Illuminated Adventure. The show premiered last year at London’s historic Kenwood House and is now making its American debut. I toured it last week with Ian Bone, director of production at Culture Creative, the company behind it.

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Ian Bone, director of production at Culture Creative, the company that produced Tinker Bell’s Neverland: An Illuminated Adventure. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Like “Peter Pan” author J.M. Barrie, Bone is a Scotsman. He began his career building touring sets for metal bands like Motörhead and then transitioned into outdoor installations at gardens in the U.S. and elsewhere. Tinker Bell’s Neverland is a newer work he hopes to turn into a global touring project, with interest from gardens in New York and Texas and as far away as Australia.

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The installation begins with a journey through many of the classic sights of London, including St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Palace of Westminster, the Tower Bridge and Big Ben. Each has its own sign and description for folks not versed in English culture.

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Midway through the garden, visitors transition into the Neverland of Barrie’s creation. Three actors are stationed in the garden performing famed roles from the works, including near one of the garden’s stunning Moreton Bay fig trees. The tree’s current purple lightning, Bone said, might recall the world of “Game of Thrones” to some visitors.

Illuminated storybooks at Tinker Bell’s Neverland: An Illuminated Adventure. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

And at the end of the tour, Peter Pan, Wendy and Tinker Bell fly back to London. Their departure is projected on horizontal screens in a manner meant to evoke shadow puppetry techniques. Bone and his crew tried throughout the show to pay homage to the history of Peter Pan and the traditional performing arts.

“We’re really retelling a classic story in a different way,” Bone said, “with some old-school touches.”

There are some fun touches too, including massive mushrooms on even larger inflatable pillows, a substantial rendering of the Jolly Roger and an underwater simulation feature.

A few of the many Tinker Bell lamps assembled in a section of the installation. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Speaking of water, the rain El Niño is expected to bring this week and beyond shouldn’t affect the show too much. After its initial run during an English winter, the show’s designers are prepared for the worst.

“When we built this in London, we had 17 days of installation, and it rained every day,” Bone said. “And then it started snowing during the run.”

What you’ll explore at the botanic garden is an expansive installation. The lights, stages and all the accompaniments arrived on 12 40-foot shipping containers from the United Kingdom earlier this year. A couple dozen staffers then worked for weeks to complete the installation each evening while the garden remained open during the day.

The immersive evening display is up through Jan. 3 at South Coast Botanic Garden. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Touring the space is designed to take between 60 and 90 minutes at a child’s pace, counting a planned stop or two. Hot cocoa and other refreshments are available along the way.

Depending on the date, ticket prices to Tinker Bell’s Neverland are $39.33 or $46.33 for adults and $24.33 or $28.33 for children ages 3-15. Children up to age 2 are free. South Coast Botanic Garden members get a 15% discount, and $1.33 from each ticket goes to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, to whom Barrie 97 years ago gifted the copyright to his Peter Pan works.

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Parking costs $20. The show continues from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Jan. 3. (It’s closed Thanksgiving and Christmas.) The garden remains open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Christmas.

A silhouette of Peter Pan is displayed on the ground as you enter Tinker Bell’s Neverland at South Coast Botanic Garden. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A Green Friday deal

You might know it by another name, but around here the day after Thanksgiving is also known as Green Friday. The California Botanic Garden, in Claremont, is offering a deep discount on the typical $15 price to visit. Admission is free on Nov. 27. Register ahead of time at this link .

That day, the garden is also offering three free events for visitors. From 10 to 10:30 a.m., horticulturist Alex Reyes will lead a little workshop on appropriately watering succulents. From 1 to 1:30 p.m., certified native plant landscaper Krista Von Stetten will discuss choosing and caring for native plants in shady environments. And from 1:30 to 3 p.m., there’s a monthly meetup of folks interested in fiber arts like knitting and crocheting. Bring your own materials to that last one.

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A Santa Barbara centennial

If you’re thinking about a trip up the coast, consider a visit to the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, which is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its 1926 founding. The garden claims to be the first American botanic garden to focus exclusively on native plants.

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On view there through March is an exhibit celebrating the garden’s history with more than 200 photographs. Access to the gallery is included with garden admission, which, until Feb. 28, costs $23 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, and $14 for children ages 3-12.

The garden has also introduced a digital archive in commemoration of its centennial. There are, among the tens of thousands of documents, an array of oral histories from garden stakeholders past and present.

Upcoming events (Nov. 16 to 30)

Nov. 19

Visualization of Ideals and Realization of Life Philosophy: Poetry and the Garden Soswaewon at the Huntington, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in San Marino. The Huntington offers a free presentation about 16th century gardens in Korea, portraying the so-called hermit garden as an avenue for the philosophy of daily life to be realized. huntington.org

Rights of Nature in the Santa Monica Mountains: Second Community Conversation at the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area headquarters, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Westlake Village. Building on an October meeting, the Santa Monica Mountains Fund hosts a discussion meant to help explore ways to recognize the “intrinsic rights of nature” within the Santa Monica Mountains. Admission is free. samofund.org

Nov. 21

California Natives Tour at Descanso Gardens, 9 to 10 a.m. in La Cañada Flintridge. Descanso Gardens’ California native plants horticulturist, Andrew Martin, will guide a walking tour exploring plants native to our region. Access is included with garden admission, which costs $20 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, and $8 for children ages 3-12. descansogardens.org

Guided Garden Tour at the Mathias Botanical Garden, 10 to 11 a.m. in Westwood. Join a guide for a free tour of the expansive garden on the UCLA campus. There is no need to RSVP; the tour group meets at the La Kretz Garden Pavilion. botgard.ucla.edu

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California Kimchi Fest at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Arcadia. Learn about a staple of Korean cuisine in a garden setting. Access is included with garden admission, which costs $18 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, and $8 for children ages 3-12. There’s an additional cost to attend the 1 p.m. kimchi-making workshop in which attendees will learn to follow a centuries-old ritual. arboretum.org

Nov. 22

California Native Plant Container Gardening Workshop at Los Nogales Nursery, 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Montecito Heights. Theodore Payne Foundation nursery technician Terrence Williams will lead a course on selecting plants and materials for native gardening in containers. Tickets are $56 and include a pot and plant to take home. theodorepayne.org

Nov. 23

Protecting the Environment Is Everyone’s Job at Sepulveda Garden Center, 11 a.m. to noon in Encino. The Cherry Blossom Garden Club hosts San Fernando Valley Audubon President Patricia Bates for a presentation on efforts to protect the native flora and fauna of the San Fernando Valley. Bates is the chair of the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Areas Steering Committee, working on venues involved in the LA28 Olympics. Admission is free. The talk will be preceded by a club meeting. facebook.com

Nov. 27

Nature Journaling: Sketching Pinecones at the Theodore Payne Foundation, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Sun Valley. Maryanne Pittman, the foundation’s director of public programs and an artist, will introduce the diversity of California’s cones and guide participants through sketching exercises. Loose paper and pencils will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own materials. Tickets are $33. theodorepayne.org

What we’re reading

Times staff writer Noah Haggerty reported on the return of 51 acres in the San Gabriel Mountains to the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians. Haggerty spoke to a tribal citizen and ethnobotanist who happily recounted all the native plants on the land: California fuchsia, chamise, yucca and more .

At the end of last month, California regulators adopted a “controversial plan that dramatically changes how the state governs the pumping of water out of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta,” Times staff writer Ian James reports .

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