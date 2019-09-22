Ava DuVernay, Sandra Oh, Jared Harris mingle at BAFTA L.A. and BBC America tea party

From a balcony overlooking the pool deck at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, BAFTA Los Angeles Chief Executive Chantal Rickards addressed the crowd below, starting with a thank you for attending Saturday’s BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party in Beverly Hills.

Rickards jokingly called the day typical “in ‘BAFTA land,’ where I look out across the swimming pool and I see a nuclear physicist, a drag queen and a serial killer.”

In a red bouffant wig and bright blue cocktail frock, Nina West of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” would have been hard to miss. Lead actor nominee Jared Harris also fit the bill, having played the scientist at the nuclear power plant in “Chernobyl.”

Sandra Oh, left, and Jodie Comer at the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party. (Amy Sussman / Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

As for the serial killer, supporting actor nominee Anthony Carrigan suggested Jodie Comer, one of the two lead actress nominees from “Killing Eve.” Carrigan called his role in the comedy series “Barry” that of a gangster, not a killer.

Certainly the actors at this affair had a diversity of roles.

The other lead actress nominee for “Killing Eve,” Sandra Oh, counted the acting nod as her seventh, although she’s also been nominated this year for hosting “Saturday Night Live.”



Glynn Turman, left, and Anthony Carrigan at the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party. (Kevork Djansezian / BAFTA LA/Getty Images)

A classic English tea complete with cocktails, the event included tea sandwiches, mini-quiches and pastries, aptly named in honor of a likely Emmy winner, “Game of Scones.”

On this occasion, fans of “Game of Thrones” could meet guest actress nominee Carice van Houten as well as cast members John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Nathalie Emmanuel.

John Bradley, left, Nathalie Emmanuel and Liam Cunningham at the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party. (Kevork Djansezian / BAFTA LA/Getty Images)

By midafternoon, as temperatures rose, a few guests sat on the steps of the pool and put their feet in the water. To escape the heat, Natasha Lyonne, a lead actress nominee for “Russian Doll,” joked that she might jump in the pool but instead ducked into a shady corner with Lilly Burns, an executive producer of her show.

Rachel Brosnahan at the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party. (Amy Sussman / Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

A nominee both for “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve,” Fiona Shaw chatted with Rufus Sewell, just before Rafi Gavron of “A Star Is Born” came by to give Sewell a hug. Sewell is a guest actor nominee for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Having already won an Emmy last week for “State of the Union,” Chris O’Dowd joked that he should have brought his statue along to show off.

Natasha Lyonne at the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party. (Kevork Djansezian / BAFTA LA/Getty Images)

More Emmy nominees present included Rachel Brosnahan of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Joey King of “The Act,” Asante Blackk and Marsha Stephanie Blake of “When They See Us,” Patricia Clarkson of “Sharp Objects,” Stellan Skarsgard of “Chernobyl,” Michael Douglas of “The Kominsky Method,” Glynn Turman of “How to Get Away With Murder” and Giancarlo Esposito of “Better Call Saul,” among others.