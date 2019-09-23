Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Emmys: Fashion hits and misses on the purple carpet

Emmys 2019 hits and misses
Catherine O’Hara, from left, Zendaya and Amy Adams made it on to our fashion hits-and-misses based out their looks for the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. But now find out who actually landed on which list.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Marques Harper Image Editor 
Sep. 23, 2019
12:45 AM
Share

The 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday was filled with its share of onstage surprises. (After all, didn’t you think “Schitt’s Creek was going to walk away with something after all of the fanfare and media attention?) However, the action — the sartorial action, that is — got started early on the purple carpet as stars — such as Catherine O’Hara in a custom black-and-white color-blocked column gown by Greta Constantine; Zendaya in a green (perhaps) Poison Ivy-inspired Vera Wang gown; and Amy Adams in a sheer Fendi Couture gown — made their way through the crowd to the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Each woman above made it on to our Emmys fashion hits-and-misses list, and yes, we considered the major trends of the evening — bold color combinations and bare shoulders — in making our selections. You’ll have to visit our photo gallery below to see more. You might agree. Or maybe you’ll disagree. No matter what, it’s all in good fun. After all, who’s complaining about wearing something designer and being the belle (or beau) of the ball? That certainly doesn’t appear to be the case with anyone in these photos.

Lifestyle
Emmys 2019 fashion hits and misses
Emmys 2019 fashion hits and misses
Lifestyle
Emmys 2019 fashion hits and misses
Emmys 2019 hits and misses on the red carpet. We love all the stars. Let’s look at their outfits.
More Coverage
Bold color combinations, bare shoulders rule the purple carpet

LifestyleEntertainment & ArtsEmmysFashion
Newsletter
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter
Marques Harper
Follow Us
Marques Harper is the Image editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Austin American-Statesman as a fashion writer, columnist, stylist and metro reporter and at the Roanoke Times covering media and pop culture. His work has appeared in the New York Times, the Oregonian and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of New Jersey, he is a graduate of Rutgers University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement