LACMA Art + Film Gala: Here are the standout looks from the star-studded affair

The constellation of well-dressed stars turning out to the ninth annual LACMA Art +Film Gala did not disappoint. Few other scenarios, outside of an awards show perhaps, would serve up Jon Hamm, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek Pinault, Ava DuVernay, Tracy Letts and costume designer Sandy Powell (the last two attending the museum fundraiser for the first time) mingling with Beck, Nick Cave, Will Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, costume designer Arianne Phillips, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti chatted with Billie Eilish and Jared Leto as Donald Glover ambled by. Many of these stars were clad in Gucci in honor of the event’s longtime presenting sponsor.

This year’s event, co-chaired by museum trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio, honored artist Betye Saar and filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón — and raised a record $4.6 million in the process. The setting was awash in greenish-blue lights, which a museum representative said was a nod to the creative work of both honorees.

However, the outfits of the attendees seemed to span the entire rainbow. Click through the photo gallery below to see some of the evening’s standout looks. For more details on what happened inside the annual affair, check out the full debrief by Times staff writer Deborah Vankin here.