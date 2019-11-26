Lady Gaga’s makeup line brings pop-up store to the Grove Dec. 5 and 6

Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories beauty brand and Amazon Beauty, its exclusive retail partner, are set to open a two-day pop-up shop at the Grove shopping center in Los Angeles next week.

Previously, the collection of lip liners, shimmer powders and lipsticks, which was announced in July and hit Amazon’s virtual shelves in mid-September, has been available only online.

The brand’s first bricks-and-mortar retail space is scheduled to take up residence between the American Girl store and the Pottery Barn Kids store on Dec. 5 and 6, showcasing the festive, holiday-themed Cosmic Love collection (which launched online just last week).

Haus Laboratories’ three-piece Angel Baby collection, which launched Nov. 18, includes a shimmer powder, a lip liner and a lip gloss and retails for $49. It will be among the products stocked at the brand’s two-day pop-up at the Grove. (Haus Laboratories)

In addition, the pop-up promises immersive installations, a “full glam room” (we’re not quite sure what, exactly, that is but it certainly sounds more fun than a half glam room) and a chance to meet the brand’s global artistry director, makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who will be on hand to offer holiday tips.

The Haus Laboratories products range from $16 for a lip liner to $96 for a Glam Attack Holiday Set of six shimmery liquid eyeshadow shades (which made this year’s list of Oprah’s Favorite Things), with most individual items falling in the $20 to $22 range.

Amazon Beauty X Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga pop-up shop, the Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, noon to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 6.