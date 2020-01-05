Golden Globes 2020: Jason Momoa pairs Tom Ford, Valentino — and that Twitter-loved tank top

For his first Golden Globes, Jason Momoa amped up his skills for mixing fancy and laid-back fashion.

In his Instagram Stories early Sunday, the “Aquaman” star documented his preparation for the red carpet with stylist Jeanne Yang, showing off his favorite brands, including Leroys Wooden Tattoos and Tom Ford.

Scanning the dark green velvet jacket by Tom Ford laid on a bed with black Valentino pants, Momoa said, “Ooh, that green looks good.”

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Resting atop the jacket was an Art Deco-style white gold brooch adorned with onyx, diamonds and an emerald by Cartier. (Yang said the pin was valued at $250,000.)

Momoa also wore a Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch in 18-karat rose gold with a brown leather strap. “We’re borrowing this, too, because there’s no way I can afford that,” he said.

From his personal jewelry collection, he added an oblong pendant necklace by Tribal Adornments and a skull ring by Leroys. He also wore velvet Christian Louboutin shoes to the Golden Globes.



To prove how comfortable he was in his ensemble, Momoa banged his head to a heavy metal song by Slayer before leaving for the red carpet. As he flashed the devil’s horn sign, Yang tried to secure the Cartier pin on his shawl lapel. “Oh, wait!” she said.

At the ceremony inside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Momoa didn’t get too precious with his designer duds. Although others kept their formal jackets on, he removed his and showed off his black Rick Owens tank top and muscled arms.

Late Sunday night, Yang emailed The Times to break down Momoa’s outfit, which was intended to complement wife Lisa Bonet’s botanical-inspired gown by Fendi Couture.

“An all-green for a suit would have been too much and as Jason is somewhat unconventional and very conscious of sustainability, we decided to rewear a pair of Valentino pants and selected to buy a Tom Ford blazer,” Yang wrote.

As for the tank top that kept social media buzzing, Yang said, “Because it was the Golden Globes, we chose to go with a tank instead of a shirt as it was more reflective of his own personal style.”