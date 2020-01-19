SAG Awards 2020 fashion: The stars shine bright and bold on the silver carpet

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are frequently described as an actors-celebrating-their-own kind of affair and, based on Sunday night’s awards, it was a celebrate-your-own-style affair as well, with most of the memorable looks coming down the silver carpet pumping up the volume, amping up the color and showcasing boldness — in terms of pattern and sparkle.

Jennifer Lopez pumps up the volume in a bare-backed, off-the-shoulder Georges Hobeika gown with an out-sized back bow. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo, fresh off a focus-pulling turn on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this month, did it again here, this time in a bright red and pink strapless custom Schiaparelli Couture gown that was poufing and puffing toward the floor.

Madeline Brewer (in Monique Lhuillier) is among the attendees who pumped up the volume and amped up the color on the arrivals silver carpet. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Others keying into the cornea-searing color palette included Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) in a bright pink bustier-inspired strapless Louis Vuitton gown; Kathryn Newton (“Big Little Lies”) in a voluminous Valentino gown the color of the midday sun (“I wanted to feel like the sun,” she told a People TV reporter on the way into the Shrine Auditorium, to which we say, “Mission accomplished”); and Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) in an aquamarine strapless tiered ballgown with a ruched bodice from the spring and summer 2020 Monique Lhuillier collection.

O-T Fagbenle, left, Andrew Scott (in Azzaro Couture) and Noah Schnapp (in Balmain) are among the memorably dressed men. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Among the memorably dressed men who took fashion risks that paid off were Andrew Scott (the hot priest from “Fleabag”), who turned up in a mauve tuxedo from Azzaro Couture paired with a dusty rose dress shirt, black bow tie and black cummerbund; Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”), whose custom baby blue Balmain ensemble put the cummerbund on the outside of the tuxedo jacket; and O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), whose flowing, wide-sleeved robe (a type of robe known as an agbada) came across as part dashiki, part Renaissance fair and part superhero costume (but somehow worked perfectly on him).

“I like to see myself as a present, you know?” says Nathalie Emmanuel of the floral-festooned, bow-at-the-breastbone Miu Miu gown she wore. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Others noticeably pumping up the volume were Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”), whose strapless, floral-festooned Miu Miu gown sported an immense bow at the breastbone (“I like to see myself as a present, you know?” she said to the People TV reporter, to which we again say, “Mission accomplished”); Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) in Georges Hobeika; and Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) in a custom white silk taffeta Louis Vuitton coat dress and trousers.

Masculine meets feminine in the 2020 SAG Award outfits of Millie Bobby Brown (in Louis Vuitton), left, Sian Clifford (in Zuhair Murad) and Patricia Arquette. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times (left and center), Frazer Harrison / Getty Images (right).)

Brown’s masculine-meets-feminine look also keyed into the men’s formalwear-inspired look for women that was the top trend takeaway from the Globes earlier this month. Among those who followed suit Sunday night were Julia Butters (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”), who arrived in a sparkly silver-sequinned tuxedo jacket from Dsquared2; Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”), in a burgundy velvet Zuhair Murad suit with black satin lapels; and Patricia Arquette (“The Act”), whose red, one-button tuxedo with flared-leg trousers, contrasting black lapels and black cape-like train made her the superhero we all wish we were.