2020 Grammys: Lil Nas X turns heads in a hot-pink Versace outfit on the red carpet

Lil Nas X turned heads on a red carpet again, this time at the Grammys in hot-pink Versace.

The “Old Town Road” singer electrified the celebrity walk in a custom cropped jacket with strong shoulders, high-waist pants and a cowboy hat, all festooned with the Italian fashion label’s signature Medusa icon and gold studs. He accessorized his glam get-up with a matching harness, cowboy boots and silk scarves fluttering from his wrists. He also had a mix of jewelry from Versace and John Hardy.

Hodo Musa, Lil Nas X’s stylist, said Versace’s work with hip-hop artists in the 1990s appealed to her and Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas X in Versace at the Grammys. (Rich Fury / Getty Images )

Advertisement

“I reached out to this designer because I felt they can bring out the aesthetic we wanted from the ‘90s,” Musa told The Times last week. “It’s been a very beautiful collaboration. I feel like a lot of people will love it.”

He’ll wear three custom outfits on Sunday, continuing to securine his status as a genre-defying trendsetter with a penchant for rocking animal prints and baring his six-pack abs. Since he started collaborating with Musa last May, his signature aesthetic has been based on a cropped jacket and high-waist pants.

￼At the BET Awards last June, Lil Nas X wore a custom baby-blue suit accented with flowers, leopard spots and plaid by New York-based label Pyer Moss. “This made us look different from the rest,” Musa said.

For the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, British designer Christian Cowan ventured out of women’s wear to create his first men’s outfit for the 20-year-old. It was a sequined suit with a cropped jacket that revealed a ruffled shirt and lace cuffs in homage to Prince.

Advertisement

Later, to accept his pair of MTV “Moon Man” trophies, Lil Nas X changed into a red suit by Indiana’s Union Western Clothing, which was embroidered with images of black bull riders and yellow snakes and matched his Gladys Tamez Millinery hat and Pskaufman boots.

From the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September, he popped in a sky blue vest, pants and sneakers, all decorated with yellow and red flames, from L.A.’s Freak City. “They always provide fun patterns and fits,” Musa said.

At the American Music Awards in November, Lil Nas X turned heads in a slime-green ensemble, including a zebra-print velvet T-shirt and matching opera gloves by Brooklyn-based Christopher John Rogers. His feet glowed in neon heels by United Nude X Shaun Ross.

To stand out among cowboys at the CMA Awards in November, Lil Nas X and Musa commissioned Paper Machine to make a fringed western shirt and shiny pants as part of a full-on cowboy get-up in black and silver.

Lil Nas X at the 53nd CMA Awards in November in Nashville. (Taylor Hill / Getty Images)

A month later, the artist and his stylist let their creative juices flow, designing an aquamarine jean jacket in a snakeskin print with matching pants and a see-through T-shirt.

The fashion-forward outfit was fitting for attending GQ’s Men of the Year party in West Hollywood, where other stylish guests included Post Malone and Charles Melton.