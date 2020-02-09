Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron goes for the fashion gold this award season

An actress nominee at the 92nd Academy Awards for her role as former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell,” Charlize Theron has been one to watch on the step-and-repeat this awards season. With the help of stylist Leslie Fremar, Theron tends to combine hard and soft as well as structured with delicate. Metallics also have always been her go-to.

As a longtime face of Dior’s J’adore fragrance, the star often turns to fashion looks from the French luxury label designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, a champion of modern feminism. At the 73rd annual British Academy Film Awards this month, the 44-year-old actress stunned in a pleated purple silk Dior bustier gown finished with a thin velvet belt; for the Golden Globes, Chiuri designed Theron a belted one-shoulder green silk gown with an attached black train and an exposed black tulle corset.

Most of her other looks have been devoid of color. Silver and black was the theme at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where Theron went for a shimmery gunmetal-and-black gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit (paired with a sharply tailored black blazer), designed by Hedi Slimane for Celine.

Theron in Celine at the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica in mid-January. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Theron surprised at the Producers Guild Awards in a custom black off-the-shoulder Givenchy gown with a white bra top.

The following day, she turned up at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a silver crop top and black belted maxi-skirt with a high slit by Givenchy Haute Couture. There, her hair jewelry — a $15,400 Tiffany & Co. diamond tennis bracelet bedazzling the center part to ingeniously camouflage dark roots, thanks to hairstylist Adir Abergel — also garnered headlines.

So did her glittery golden sequined, beaded headband and matching belted keyhole gown, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, at the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards. In a shift, this look was all-out goddess glam.

Whether Theron sweeps the Oscars red carpet with a punch of statement color or dazzles in metallics, her style always seems to mirror her strength. Check out her standout looks on this awards season’s red carpets.

Theron in Dior at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in early January. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Theron in Givenchy Haute Couture at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in mid-January. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Theron in Louis Vuitton at the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards in late January. (Amy Sussman / Getty Images for CDGA)