Oscars 2020: Cynthia Erivo brings bold, colorful looks to awards season

Bringing a burst of fun to the red carpet, Cynthia Erivo — a first-time and double nominee for lead actress and original song at the 92nd Academy Awards (and also the only black nominee for acting) — has gained attention for donning a wide array of head-turning fashion looks during this awards show circuit.

At the Oscars, all eyes will be on the 33-year-old “Harriet” star, who is one step away from landing in the EGOT club, having already won a Daytime Emmy, Grammy and Tony.

Partnering with stylist Jason Bolden, Erivo has channeled strength in tuxedos. She went for a gold JW Anderson tux with black lapels at the SAG-AFTRA Patron of the Artists Awards and stepped out in a tuxedo-inspired gown by Thom Browne encrusted with glittery sequins in a peony pattern at the hem (an ode to her favorite flower) at the Golden Globes.

On other occasions, Erivo’s power has been portrayed by voluminous gowns — a mosaic-print Fendi dress with a long train at the Critics’ Choice Awards; a Marc Jacobs gown in full bloom with pink and orange ostrich feathers at the “Harriet” premiere in Los Angeles; and a strapless red-and-fuschia Schiaparelli dress with a two-tiered trained skirt at the Screen Actors Guild Awards that Bolden described on Instagram as a “fantasy.”

Advertisement

The ultimate finishing touches have been Erivo’s cropped hair — dyed green, purple, blue and other vibrant hues to coordinate or contrast with her gowns — and a gold ring imprinted with the likeness of Harriet Tubman, the famed freedom fighter Erivo portrays in the biopic, who symbolizes courage and equality.

Cynthia Erivo in Thom Browne at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in early January. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Cynthia Erivo in Fendi at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in mid-January. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Advertisement