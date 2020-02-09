Oscars 2020: Cynthia Erivo brings bold, colorful looks to awards season

Bringing a burst of fun to the red carpet, Cynthia Erivo — a first-time and double nominee for lead actress and original song at the 92nd Academy Awards (and also the only black nominee for acting) — has gained attention for donning a wide array of head-turning fashion looks during this awards show circuit.
At the Oscars, all eyes will be on the 33-year-old “Harriet” star, who is one step away from landing in the EGOT club, having already won a Daytime Emmy, Grammy and Tony.
Partnering with stylist Jason Bolden, Erivo has channeled strength in tuxedos. She went for a gold JW Anderson tux with black lapels at the SAG-AFTRA Patron of the Artists Awards and stepped out in a tuxedo-inspired gown by Thom Browne encrusted with glittery sequins in a peony pattern at the hem (an ode to her favorite flower) at the Golden Globes.
On other occasions, Erivo’s power has been portrayed by voluminous gowns — a mosaic-print Fendi dress with a long train at the Critics’ Choice Awards; a Marc Jacobs gown in full bloom with pink and orange ostrich feathers at the “Harriet” premiere in Los Angeles; and a strapless red-and-fuschia Schiaparelli dress with a two-tiered trained skirt at the Screen Actors Guild Awards that Bolden described on Instagram as a “fantasy.”
The ultimate finishing touches have been Erivo’s cropped hair — dyed green, purple, blue and other vibrant hues to coordinate or contrast with her gowns — and a gold ring imprinted with the likeness of Harriet Tubman, the famed freedom fighter Erivo portrays in the biopic, who symbolizes courage and equality.