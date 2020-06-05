Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lifestyle

14 California artists share reactions to the protests over police brutality, injustice

Illustrations by D'Ara Nazaryan, left, and Debora Cheyenne
By Times Staff
June 5, 2020
9 AM
Fourteen California artists react to the killing of George Floyd, protests over police brutality and the issue of race in today’s America.

by Monique Wray

Artist illustration inspired by George Floyd's murder and protests

Find more of Wray’s work here. Follow her on Instagram @made.by.small.

by Alexandra Bowman

Black lives matter illustration

Find more of Bowman’s work here. Follow her on Instagram @alexbowman.

by Dawline-Jane Oni-Eseleh

Black lives matter illustration

Find more of Oni-Eseleh’s work here. Follow her on Instagram @disfordilettante.

by Debora Cheyenne

Black lives matter illustration

Find more of Cheyenne’s work here. Follow her on Instagram @debora_cheyenne.

by Monica Ahanonu

Black lives matter illustration of George Floyd
Find more of Ahanonu’s work here. Follow her on Instagram @monicaahanonu.

by Kaylani Juanita

Black lives matter illustration

Find more of Juanita’s work here. Follow her on Instagram @kaylanijuanita.

by Megan White, a.k.a. Daisy

Black lives matter illustration

Find more of White’s work here. Follow her on Instagram @daizydoodles.

by D’Ara Nazaryan

Black lives matter illustration

Find more of Nazaryan’s work here. Follow her on Instagram @dnaz.tv.

by Kim Kyne

Illustration

See more of Kyne’s work here. Follow Kim on Instagram @kimkyne.

by Kelly Malka

Artist illustration inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, George Floyd's murder and protests
Find more of Malka’s work here. Follow her on Instagram @bykellymalka.

by Ashley Lukashevsky

Black lives matter illustration

Find more of Lukashevsky’s work here. Follow her on Instagram @ashlukadraws.

by Bijou Karman

Artist illustration inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, George Floyd's murder and protests

Find more of Karman’s work here. Follow her on Instagram @bijoukarman.

by Greg Ito

Black lives matter illustration

Find more of Ito’s work here. Follow Greg on Instagram @gregitooo.

by Robin Eisenberg

Black lives matter illustration
See more of Eisenberg’s work here. Follow her on Instagram @robineisenberg.

Times Staff
