Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Golden Globes 2021: The surprising and glamorous looks from the awards show

Cynthia Erivo in a lime green dress on the red carpet
Forget sweats. Cynthia Erivo, in an eye-catching Valentino gown, attends the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
(Todd Williamson / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
By Marques HarperDeputy Features Editor 
Share

From their homes, offices and hotel rooms around the world, Hollywood stars and talent took a break from their pandemic sweatpants, robes and other comfy clothes. They dressed up in a big way for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

For the bicoastal awards show, Laverne Cox, Cynthia Erivo, Amanda Seyfried and others put on their Sunday TV best as the winners were announced from the Rainbow Room in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Maybe an exception was “Ted Lasso” star and Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis, who wore a tie-dye hoodie.

Entertainment & Arts

Full coverage from Golden Globes 2021 — and the #TimesUpGlobes controversy

Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Entertainment & Arts

Full coverage from Golden Globes 2021 — and the #TimesUpGlobes controversy

Here’s our developing coverage of the 2021 Golden Globes, the HFPA and the storytelling being honored.
Advertisement

From London in the hours before the Globes, “Promising Young Woman” star Carey Mulligan told E! Entertainment’s “Live from E!” show that the occasion was the first time she had worn heels in months. “This is my first virtual red carpet,” she said.

You certainly wouldn’t know that based on her designer gown, only part of which could be seen onscreen. And you could say the same for dozens of other stars who turned out in custom duds and frocks and high-end jewelry for one of the first major award shows of 2021.

If you missed it, here’s a chance to take in some of the standout looks from the Golden Globes. (Otherwise, visit their Instagram and Twitter feeds for behind-the-scenes and other moments.)

Entertainment & Arts

Here’s the list of 2021 Golden Globe winners

78th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Chloe Zhao accepts the Best Director - Motion Picture award for 'Nomadland' via video; Bryce Dallas Howard onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Rainbow Room on February 28, 2021 -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

Entertainment & Arts

Here’s the list of 2021 Golden Globe winners

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards winners list, which includes Chloe Zhao and “Nomadland,” “Ted Lasso,” Emma Corrin and Mark Ruffalo, were announced by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in a bicoastal ceremony.

More Coverage

Full coverage from Golden Globes 2021 — and the #TimesUpGlobes controversy
Golden Globes 2021: Here’s everything the HFPA said about its lack of Black voters
Advertisement

Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee

Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee
Golden Globe ambassadors Jackson Lee, left, and Satchel Lee in custom Gucci looks at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.
(Peter Kramer / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie.
Margot Robbie in Chanel attends the 78th Golden Globe Awards.
(Todd Williamson / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis on a video screen
Appearing pandemic casual in a tie-dye hoodie, Jason Sudeikis, center, accepts the award for lead actor in a musical/comedy series for “Ted Lasso.”
(Christopher Polk / NBC)

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall.
Zuri Hall at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.
(Todd Williamson / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Advertisement

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox during E! Entertainment’s show “Live from E!“
Wearing a standout gown from Thai Nguyen, Laverne Cox has a chat on E! Entertainment’s show “Live from E!,“ leading up to the 78th Golden Globe Awards broadcast on NBC.
(E! Entertainment)

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning.
From London, Elle Fanning, in a custom Gucci mint green satin gown, appears during E! Entertainment’s show “Live from E!”
(E! Entertainment)

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr.
From his home in Los Angeles, Leslie Odom Jr. appears during E! Entertainment’s show “Live from E!”
(E! Entertainment)

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried models her gown.
Wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown, Amanda Seyfried appears on E! Entertainment’s show “Live from E!”
(E! Entertainment)
Advertisement

Julia Garner

Julia Garner.
Wearing Prada, Julia Garner appears during E! Entertainment’s show “Live from E!”
(E! Entertainment)

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo wows social media in Valentino at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.
(Todd Williamson / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Regina King

Regina King during E! Entertainment’s show “Live from E!“
Wearing a Louis Vuitton gown, Regina King appears during E! Entertainment’s show “Live from E!”
(E! Entertainment)

Christian Slater

Christian Slater.
Christian Slater in a Canali Black Edition suit attends the 78th Golden Globe Awards.
(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.)
Advertisement

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett.
Wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Angela Bassett attends the 78th Golden Globe Awards
(Todd Williamson / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson during E! Entertainment’s show “E! Live From the Red Carpet."
Kate Hudson wears Louis Vuitton during E! Entertainment’s show “Live from E!”
(E! Entertainment)

H.E.R.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R.
Nominee for original song H.E.R. appears during E! Entertainment’s show “Live from E!”
(E! Entertainment)

Kyra Sedgwick

Kyra Sedgwick arrives at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Kyra Sedgwick arrives at the 78th Golden Globe Awards where she presented an award with husband Kevin Bacon.
(Todd Williamson / NBC)
Advertisement

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish on the red carpet at the 78th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
(Todd Williamson / NBC)

Salma Hayek

A photo Salma Hayek Pinault.
Salma Hayek Pinault adds to the glamorous night by wearing an Alexander McQueen dress at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.
(Todd Williamson / NBC)

Dan Levy

Dan Levy in a blazer and turtleneck
Dan Levy in Valentino accepts the Golden Globe for best comedy series for “Schitt’s Creek.”
(NBC)

LifestyleEntertainment & ArtsAwardsFashion Golden Globes
Marques Harper

Marques Harper is a deputy editor in features at the Los Angeles Times and the editor of the Image fashion section. He previously worked at the Austin American-Statesman as a fashion writer, columnist, stylist and metro reporter and at the Roanoke Times covering media and pop culture. His work has appeared in the New York Times, the Oregonian and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of New Jersey, he is a graduate of Rutgers University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement