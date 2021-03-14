2021 Grammys: Fashion from the red carpet

It’s been a little over a year since COVID-19 shut down the world, and after being postponed earlier this year, the 63rd Grammy Awards is about to start its pandemic-era awards show at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Usually, the music industry’s top artists hit the red carpet in over-the-top designer outfits. However, as has been the case during this year’s awards season, Sunday’s Grammy Awards is looking a little different on the style front. Some stars dressed for comfort as they win awards at home, while others appeared on the red carpet in designer looks from a Grammys show pretaped last week.

In Sunday’s early coverage, artists such as Billie Eilish (who stuck to Gucci) and her brother Finneas (who wore Gucci during the evening) showed flair through subtle accessories and outfit details. The few stars allowed to attend the red carpet and other festivities played dress-up, including telecast host Trevor Noah in a Gucci tuxedo and Beyoncé with her eye-catching Schiaparelli.

Grammy winner Beyoncé wore an eye-catching Schiaparelli look, including statement earrings, for the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Singer Maren Morris wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress in preshow coverage. (She’s teaming with John Mayer for a performance during the Grammys.)

Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion, left, in Dolce & Gabbana and Chopard jewelry and Doja Cat in Roberto Cavalli on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Dua Lipa

1 / 4 Dua Lipa in an Atelier Versace gown with Spinelli Kilcollin and Ananya jewelry at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 4 Dua Lipa in an Atelier Versace gown with Spinelli Kilcollin and Ananya jewelry at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 4 Dua Lipa in an Atelier Versace gown with Spinelli Kilcollin and Ananya jewelry at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 4 Dua Lipa on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Tiara Thomas

1 / 2 Tiara Thomas on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Tiara Thomas on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

DaBaby

1 / 3 DaBaby in a festive Dolce & Gabbana suit with a turtleneck on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 3 DaBaby on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 3 DaBaby and mom Linda on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Billie Eilish

1 / 3 For the 63rd Grammys, Billie Eilish wears a pink Gucci top embroidered with black sequin tiger details along with matching bucket hat and gloves. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 3 A masked Billie Eilish on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 3 Siblings Finneas and Billie Eilish on the Grammys red carpet. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Megan Thee Stallion

1 / 2 Megan Thee Stallion waves on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Doja Cat

1 / 2 Doja Cat on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Doja Cat on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

1 / 3 Jhené Aiko in a Monsoori gown on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 3 Jhené Aiko at the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 3 Jhené Aiko, left, and Big Sean in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Lizzo

1 / 2 Lizzo in a Balmain gown on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Lizzo in a Balmain gown on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

H.E.R.

1 / 2 H.E.R. in a Dundas look on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 H.E.R. on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Bad Bunny

1 / 3 Bad Bunny in Burberry on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 3 Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Bad Bunny on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 3 Bad Bunny in Burberry on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Jhay Cortez

Jhay Cortez pauses on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Brittany Howard

1 / 2 Brittany Howard at the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Brittany Howard at the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

D Smoke and his date on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars

Anderson .Paak in Gucci, left, and Bruno Mars are showing off their new partnership at the Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Chika in a pastel outfit and face mask on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift in an Oscar de la Renta dress on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Mapy

Violinist Mapy on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards pretaped show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Maren Morris

1 / 2 Maren Morris in a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress poses for photos at the 63rd Grammy Awards pre-taped show on March 9. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Maren Morrison the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards pre-taped show.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile in a Wolk Morais suit on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton shows off a Valentino gown and Neil Lane jewelry on the red carpet during the 63rd Grammy Awards’ pretaped show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Debi Nova

1 / 3 Debi Nova in a bright pink Georges Chakra high-low gown on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 3 Debi Nova at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 3 Debi Nova on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Phoebe Bridgers

1 / 2 Phoebe Bridgers wears a skeleton-themed outfit from Thom Browne with Ashley Zhang jewelry on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Phoebe Bridgers wears a gown decorated with a skeleton on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Ingrid Andress

Ingrid Andress in Giorgio Armani Privé on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic in a cream-colored dress on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Haim