Oscars 2021: Stars arrive in style on the red carpet at Union Station

After an awards season that started off with luxe loungewear seen from stars’ homes and hotel rooms around the world, we’re ending the journey with the Oscars on Sunday — and, in what might seem like a return to normalcy this pandemic year, there’s a red carpet.

This time, the star-studded 93rd Academy Awards is happening at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, not the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood.

We’ll be updating this red-carpet photo gallery as the evening goes on and the stars, guests and nominees arrive. We’re curious to see what looks Andra Day, Viola Davis, Olivia Colman, Riz Ahmed, Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya will wear. (Whom do you hope to see and win the red carpet?)

We’re expecting this awards show to be a return to formal Hollywood glitz and glamour. The Academy Awards will begin at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Halle Berry

Halle Berry in a Dolce & Gabbana gown arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Alan Kim and Christina Oh

Alan Kim, left, in Thom Browne and “Minari” producer Christina Oh arrive at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Daniel Kaluuya

Wearing Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewelry, Daniel Kaluuya arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed in Prada arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Zendaya

Zendaya in a Valentino Haute Couture gown and Bulgari jewelry arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Advertisement

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti with Chopard jewelry arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Lakeith Stanfield

Wearing a Saint Laurent jumpsuit, Lakeith Stanfield arrives at a screening of the Oscars in London. (Alberto Pezzali / Pool photo)

Glenn Close

Wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé tunic with silk pants and evening gloves, Glenn Close arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo

)

Regina King

Regina King in a metallic light-blue dress from Louis Vuitton at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Laura Dern

Laura Dern in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Pomellato jewelry arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie in Chanel arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in a Christian Dior gown arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Maria Bakalova

Maria Bakalova in a white Louis Vuitton dress arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Viola Davis

Viola Davis in a white Alexander McQueen gown and Forevermark jewelry arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan in Valentino Couture and Cartier jewelry arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Advertisement

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak

Steven Yeun in a custom Gucci three-piece suit and Joana Pak arrive at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery in a Zenga tuxedo with a deep-purple velvet jacket arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Paul Raci and Liz Hanley Raci

Actor Paul Raci and Liz Hanley Raci arrive at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free

Making a statement about police violence with their looks, Martin Desmond Roe, left, and Travon Free arrive at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Paul Raci

Paul Raci shows off his painted nails on the Oscars red carpet. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo in a bright-pink Atelier Versace suit arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Diane Warren

Diane Warren in a Valentino suit with a sparkly turtleneck arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Advertisement

Tiara Thomas

Tiara Thomas in a Jovana Louis look arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Lee Isaac Chung and Valerie Chung

Lee Isaac Chung of “Minari” and Valerie Chung arrive at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell in a Gucci dress arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh

Jesse Collins, left, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh arrive at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Wearing a Brioni suit and a Panthère de Cartier ring, Leslie Odom Jr. arrives at the Oscars with wife Nicolette Robinson. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Ashley Fox

Ashley Fox arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Yuh-jung Youn and Han Ye-ri

Wearing a Marmar Halim dress and Chopard jewelry, Yuh-jung Youn, left, arrives at the Oscars with Han Ye-ri. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried in a Giorgio Armani Privé ballgown and Forevermark jewelry arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby in Gucci arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

H.E.R.

H.E.R. in Dundas arrives at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Advertisement

More fashion