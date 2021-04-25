Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Oscars 2021: Stars arrive in style on the red carpet at Union Station

Zendaya in a yellow gown with exposed tummy
Wearing a Valentino Haute Couture gown and Bulgari jewelry, Zendaya arrives at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)
By Marques Harper
After an awards season that started off with luxe loungewear seen from stars’ homes and hotel rooms around the world, we’re ending the journey with the Oscars on Sunday — and, in what might seem like a return to normalcy this pandemic year, there’s a red carpet.

This time, the star-studded 93rd Academy Awards is happening at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, not the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood.

We’ll be updating this red-carpet photo gallery as the evening goes on and the stars, guests and nominees arrive. We’re curious to see what looks Andra Day, Viola Davis, Olivia Colman, Riz Ahmed, Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya will wear. (Whom do you hope to see and win the red carpet?)

We’re expecting this awards show to be a return to formal Hollywood glitz and glamour. The Academy Awards will begin at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry holding out the flowy skirt of her strapless light purple gown
Halle Berry in a Dolce & Gabbana gown arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Alan Kim and Christina Oh

Alan Kim in short pants and "Minari" producer Christina Oh in a dark pantsuit.
Alan Kim, left, in Thom Browne and “Minari” producer Christina Oh arrive at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya in a black jacket over a black shirt with a white necklace
Wearing Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewelry, Daniel Kaluuya arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao in braids wearing a light, high-neck dress
Chloé Zhao arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed in a black suit over a black shirt
Riz Ahmed in Prada arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Zendaya

Zendaya wears a yellow gown with an exposed tummy
Zendaya in a Valentino Haute Couture gown and Bulgari jewelry arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett wears a red dress with poufy sleeves
Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti with Chopard jewelry arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield wearing a Saint Laurent jumpsuit over a shirt with an open collar
Wearing a Saint Laurent jumpsuit, Lakeith Stanfield arrives at a screening of the Oscars in London.
(Alberto Pezzali / Pool photo)

Glenn Close

Wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé tunic with silk pants and evening gloves, Glenn Close arrives at the Oscars.
Wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé tunic with silk pants and evening gloves, Glenn Close arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo
)

Regina King

Regina King arrives at the Oscars.
Regina King in a metallic light-blue dress from Louis Vuitton at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Laura Dern

Laura Dern wears a dress with a black turtleneck top and white feathery skirt
Laura Dern in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Pomellato jewelry arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie looks out from under bangs wearing a floral-patterned dress
Margot Robbie in Chanel arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in a Grecian-style dark red gown
Reese Witherspoon in a Christian Dior gown arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Maria Bakalova

Maria Bakalova in a white dress with a voluminous tulle skirt and a plunging neckline
Maria Bakalova in a white Louis Vuitton dress arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Viola Davis

Viola Davis in a white, lacy long dress
Viola Davis in a white Alexander McQueen gown and Forevermark jewelry arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan in a gold ballgown with a bandeau top.
Carey Mulligan in Valentino Couture and Cartier jewelry arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak

Steven Yeun in a tuxedo and Joana Pak in a dark dress
Steven Yeun in a custom Gucci three-piece suit and Joana Pak arrive at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery arrives at the Oscars in a black shirt and bow tie and purple jacket.
Lil Rel Howery in a Zenga tuxedo with a deep-purple velvet jacket arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Paul Raci and Liz Hanley Raci

Paul Raci in a black outfit and Liz Hanley Raci in a blue gown with train at the Oscars.
Actor Paul Raci and Liz Hanley Raci arrive at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free

Martin Desmond Roe, left, and Travon Free in yellow and black suits on the red carpet.
Making a statement about police violence with their looks, Martin Desmond Roe, left, and Travon Free arrive at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Paul Raci

Paul Raci raises his painted pointer and pinkie fingers
Paul Raci shows off his painted nails on the Oscars red carpet.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo arrives at the Oscars in a bright dark pink suit and shirt.
Colman Domingo in a bright-pink Atelier Versace suit arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Diane Warren

Diane Warren in a Valentino suit with a sparkly turtleneck arrives at the Oscars.
Diane Warren in a Valentino suit with a sparkly turtleneck arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Tiara Thomas

Tiara Thomas in a white pantsuit with a plunging neckline
Tiara Thomas in a Jovana Louis look arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Lee Isaac Chung and Valerie Chung

Lee Isaac Chung in a dark suit and Valerie Chung in a metallic ankle-length dress
Lee Isaac Chung of “Minari” and Valerie Chung arrive at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell in a flowy floral dress rests her hands on her baby bump
Emerald Fennell in a Gucci dress arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh

Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh wear all black on the red carpet.
Jesse Collins, left, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh arrive at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Leslie Odom Jr. in a gold suit and Nicolette Robinson in a dark low-cut dress with one leg showing.
Wearing a Brioni suit and a Panthère de Cartier ring, Leslie Odom Jr. arrives at the Oscars with wife Nicolette Robinson.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Ashley Fox

Ashley Fox wearing a red dress
Ashley Fox arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Yuh-jung Youn and Han Ye-ri

Yuh-jung Youn wears a dark dress, and Han Ye-ri wears a high-neck red dress with large buttons
Wearing a Marmar Halim dress and Chopard jewelry, Yuh-jung Youn, left, arrives at the Oscars with Han Ye-ri.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried in a red dress with a voluminous skirt
Amanda Seyfried in a Giorgio Armani Privé ballgown and Forevermark jewelry arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby in a backless white dress
Vanessa Kirby in Gucci arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

H.E.R.

H.E.R. in a lacy, violet sari-style outfit
H.E.R. in Dundas arrives at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello / Pool photo)

