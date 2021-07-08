Gabriela Ruiz is the buzz of the L.A. art world. Her secret? Fluorescent everything

Gabriela Ruiz aims to engage people in her world. Monochrome multimedia installations, sculptures exploring the surveillance of people of color at the laundromat, live performances where she’s dousing herself in Fabuloso over bubblegum pink bars of Zote. A color-drenched personal style, inspired by the video vixens of the early 2000s.

She’s the kind of artist whose work makes you go, “Yeah, she seems cool.”

Ruiz, a 30-year-old native of the San Fernando Valley, is a rising star in L.A.’s art scene. But her work speaks more to the everyday Angeleno — people like her stepdad, who runs a handyman business and often helps her build out her installations. Or Ruiz’s Jenni Rivera-loving sister, who may not be a regular at galleries but has a good eye for art.

“My goal is for people like my family, and people that don’t have a general understanding of art, to connect with the art,” Ruiz says. Her exhibition “Grounding, Prevent From Flying,” debuting at Paulina Lara’s new LaPau Gallery at 5 p.m. July 10, accomplishes just that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruiz has performed and exhibited everywhere from Mexico to Belgium. But there’s always something special about showing her work at home in L.A., she says: “Having family and friends there, it’s just different. You know?”

Don’t miss “Grounding, Prevent From Flying,” running through Aug. 14. RSVP for the opening by emailing info@lapaugallery.com.

fill in the blank

The mantra keeping me sane right now:

My go-to look that makes me feel like myself:

Advertisement

The place I go to for inspiration:

The thing giving me life:

The inside of my brain right now looks like:

Catch me outside all summer at this spot:

Best low-key thrift spot in L.A. or the Valley:

Advertisement

The color I’m obsessed with right now:

My playlist right now

Wake Up Brooklyn — Lenny Dee & DJ Cirillo

A selfie capturing my mood this month

“Being at the park and being bright AF lol.”

The most perfect image in my camera roll

“Random wall we came across in a desolate area in New Mexico.”

A screenshot of the meme I can’t get out of my head

“This was the only appropriate meme to post on The Times 😂 the other ones were too cray”

Advertisement

Know someone in L.A. who should vibe with us? Email julissa.james@latimes.com.