61 Latino-owned small businesses in L.A. to celebrate all year round
From custom guitars made by hand in Boyle Heights to Chicano-inspired streetwear referencing candy painted low-riders and micheladas, so many of Los Angeles’s independent brands showcase the best of Latino West Coast culture.
With that in mind — and in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15 — for the second year in a row we’ve put together a list of more than 60 Hispanic and Latino lifestyle businesses in Los Angeles that you should know about.
As with our lists of Black-, AAPI- and female-owned businesses, this is not meant to be a definitive list but a way to highlight small businesses in Los Angeles. If you know of a small business that should be on our radar, email me at lisa.boone@latimes.com.
If you’re looking for more stories about the Latino community in Los Angeles, visit our Latino Life homepage and our Latinx Files newsletter.
For profiles of Latino and Hispanic plant people, leaf through our Plant PPL series.
1. Avalon Nursery
South Los Angeles’ only enduring nursery feels more like a botanic garden than a thriving business on a busy corner. In addition to trees, shrubs and colorful ceramics, the nursery features a “green room,” where most of the houseplants reside. instagram.com/avalonnurseryla/
2. Beatrice Valenzuela
The Echo Park designer, known for her feminine apparel, accessories and minimal sandals, started the popular Echo Park Craft Fair — an annual festival devoted to Los Angeles makers — in her backyard with friend and fellow designer Rachel Craven. beatricevalenzuela.com
3. Bella Doña
L.A.-based entrepreneurs and best friends LaLa Romero and Natalia Durazo created this line of women’s streetwear to celebrate candy-painted low-riders, micheladas and SoCal Chicano culture through tees and sweats, jewelry, accessories and home decor. bella-dona.com
4. Birch and Bone
Floral designer Amelia Rose Posada’s DTLA floral design studio specializes in bespoke botanicals. birchandbone.com
5. Calivolve
Entrepreneurs Lilly Cabral and Mia Pham’s line of cannabis-infused chocolates is made with Belgian dark chocolate, full-spectrum hemp extract and ashwagandha. calivolve.com
6. Candelas Guitars
Every instrument in this Boyle Heights shop is handcrafted by third-generation luthier Tomas Delgado, who has built guitars for Raúl Pacheco of Ozomatli, the Breeders’ Kim Deal and Jose Feliciano, among others. The store, which offers repairs, custom work and guitar lessons, has been open for more than 75 years. candelas.com
7. Carlos Anthony Lopez
The self-taught designer and builder, who has designed the interiors of Cafe Stella, Ostrich Farm and Sawyer restaurants, opened Winston Studios, a design firm focusing on interior/exterior space design, art direction, floral, landscape and set design. winstonstudios.com, theprojectassassin.com
8. Cisco Home
For three decades, Cisco Pinedo has created understated eco-friendly home furnishings and accessories using sustainable materials. ciscohome.net
9. Concrete Geometric
Krizia Flores’ concrete, geometric planters and votives have been sold at West Elm, Urban Outfitters and MOCA. She hosts occasional workshops and offers custom DIY quick-dry concrete kits. concretegeometric.com
10. Cuyana
Classic bags and simple separates are designed by Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah with the philosophy of creating fewer but better-quality pieces to last. cuyana.com
11. Designing Chica
Susana Sanchez-Young’s prints and cards, posters and coffee mugs are inspired by her culture and current events. society6.com/thedesigningchica
12. EnCactusar
During the COVID-19 pandemic, artists Jackie Amezquita and Julio Toruno turned their love of plants into a nursery at their Boyle Heights home. Toruno makes arrangements with cactuses, and they both make ceramic plant pots. Open on Saturdays and Sundays only. DM them on Instagram to make an appointment: instagram.com/encactusar/
13. Espacio 1839
The Boyle Heights store specializes in culturally significant clothing, masks, jewelry and books, and includes a booth for community radio.espacio1839.com
14. Estudio Persona
Minimal furniture and lighting designs, made from natural materials, by Emiliana Gonzalez and Jessie Young. estudiopersona.com
15. Fabian Flores Publishing
Former attorney Norma Fabian Newton recently founded FabianFlores Publishing, a Latinx-focused independent publishing house, from her Culver City home. fabianflorespublishing.com
16. Francis’ Cactus and Succulents
This tiny outdoor lot in North Hollywood sells a variety of cactuses, succulents and some houseplants. franciscactus.com
17. Gentle Riot
T-shirts celebrating Latinas and women of color. shopgentleriot.com
18. Gladys Tamez Millinery
Handmade contemporary artisanal hats for both women and men in downtown Los Angeles; clients have included Lady Gaga. gladystamez.com
19. GRL Collective
Clothing, jewelry, stickers and more from the Latina lifestyle brand that is dedicated to ethical and sustainable practices. grlcollective.com
20. Hedley & Bennett
Former chef Ellen Bennett turned the need for stylish but functional aprons into a Vernon-based culinary line that includes handcrafted aprons, chef gear and face masks. hedleyandbennett.com
21. Hija de Tu Madre
Patty Delgado’s Hija de Tu Madre lifestyle brand explores the cultural intersection of being Mexican American with such pieces as a denim jacket adorned with an image of la Virgen de Guadalupe and shorts, T-shirts and sweatshirt sets inspired by middle-school P.E. uniforms. hijadetumadre.com
22. Hola Mis Bonitas
Latinx stationery, stickers and prints by Claudia Ramos, inspired by her life growing up in Los Angeles. holamijasbonitas.shop, claudiaramosdesigns.com
23. Honey B. Gold
Named after Wu-Tang Killa Bees, Natalia Durazo’s accessories brand is inspired by Chicano culture and hip-hop. honeybgold.com
24. Joaquina Botanica
Giovanna Campagna created Joaquina Botánica with the mission of creating a clean skincare line with botanicals indigenous to Latin America. joaquinabotanica.com
25. The Juicy Leaf
Felix Navarro’s Glassell Park plant shop features terrariums and succulent arrangements, houseplants, cactuses and housewares. He also offers DIY arrangements that you can create by following the step-by-step instructions on his Instagram. thejuicyleaf.com
26. Kneeland Co.
Joanna Williams, a longtime vintage textile consultant, expanded her company to include a bricks-and-mortar store in West Adams specializing in one-of-a-kind, globally sourced and handmade home goods and jewelry. kneelandco.com
27. The L.A. Garden
Latin-inspired stickers, clothing, home and office products as well as succulent arrangements by Dianna Martinez. You can find Martinez at the DTLA farmers market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 5th and Broadway in front of the Last Bookstore. thelagarden.com
28. Latinx Lineage Culture
Artist Ralph Lubia designs sportswear inspired by Latinx culture, including T-shirts, hoodies, hats and leggings. crestoneltd.com
29. Latinx With Plants
Andi Xoch started selling houseplants on her Instagram account, Latinx With Plants, which led to the opening of her first plant shop in Boyle Heights last month. latinxwithplants.com
30. Lenita by Grita
Nemuel DePaula of the design studio Grita resumes his flower truck deliveries — courtesy of a pink ’91 Dodge Aeromate — on Oct. 1. Additionally, he opened a flower shop this month at 1242 20th St. in Santa Monica. lenitabygrita.com
31. Lil’ Libros
Los Angeles moms Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein started Lil’ Libros in 2014 after they had a hard time finding children’s books in both English and Spanish. Their picture books, written by the co-founders, are designed to introduce bilingualism and Latin American culture to children. lillibros.com
32. Lincoln Avenue Nursery
Lincoln Avenue Nursery in Pasadena is owned by Ramon Franco, a Mexican immigrant who came to the United States in 1974 when he was 14, worked as a gardener and then became a landscape contractor and purchased the nursery from the Takemura family in 2003. He now runs it with his children, Brenda Franco and Alejandro (Alex) Franco. lincolnavenuenursery.com
33. Loquita Bath
Cruelty-free bath bombs, soaps and scrubs made by women of color. loquitabath.com
34. Luna Magic Beauty
This Latina-owned and -operated beauty brand founded by sisters Mabel and Shaira Frías offers cosmetics, T-shirts and hairpins. lunamagic.com
35. LunaSol Vintage
Mexican vintage store selling original artwork, books, jewelry and more in Uptown Whittier. Open by appointment Wednesday-Sunday. Instagram.com/lunasolmexicanvintage
36. Majestic Bliss Soaps
Vegan and cruelty-free artisan soaps by Marcela Arrieta, who started her popular brand in her Boyle Heights garage with a $500 GoFundme campaign and the help of YouTube videos. majesticblisssoaps.com
37. Mandana Blvd.
Cristina Ramos and Nu Goteh began Mandana Blvd. after struggling to furnish their new home in Los Angeles. On their website and Instagram account, the couple offers vintage housewares and furnishings found at flea markets and estate sales. mandanablvd.com
38. Marvin Douglas Jewelry
The Latin American fine-jewelry designer — Bad Bunny is a fan — will debut a new collection in October inspired by his Central American roots and Southern California upbringing. marvindouglas.com
39. Mi Vida
Women’s tops and accessories are illustrated with Mexican-inspired images and sayings such as “Paz y Amor” and “Yo te Cielo” from a Frida Kahlo poem. shopmivida.com
40. Mitú Shop
The Los Angeles-based Mitú Shop offers the latest Latino-inspired merchandise — apparel, jewelry and home decor. mitushop.com
41. Nue
Stephanie Montes, a fashion-design graduate turned fashion and beauty editor, created a line of “boob tape” for women of all body types and skin tones. Nue’s “A Boob Job in a Box” is waterproof, sweat-proof, outfit-proof and sustainable. thebrandnue.com
42. Party Art Community
Socially conscious party goods, gifts and workshops by Destinie Escobedo. partyartcommunity.com
43. Pippi and Lola
Dynelly del Valle’s Long Beach shop offers indoor houseplants, “spa treatments” such as repotting, plant baths and sauna sessions, accessories and virtual design consultations. pippiandlola.com
44. The Plant Chica
Sandra Mejia transformed an old auto body shop in Jefferson Park into her own urban greenhouse and plant shop. Mejia started her business by selling plants around her neighborhood and through Etsy and now specializes in unique plants. theplantchica.com
45. Plantiitas
This queer and Latinx-owned plant shop is carefully curated by owners Anthony Diaz and Kevin Alcaraz, who specialize in tropical houseplants, stylish planters and hand-crafted goods. plantiitas.com
46. Pocket Square Clothing
Men’s pocket squares, ties and masks by founders Rodolfo Ramirez and Andrew Cheung. pocketsquareclothing.com
47. Pop Up Home
Tricia Beanum, known as the queen of estate sales, recently moved her West Adams warehouse to a massive showroom on Sycamore in West Hollywood. Shop for vintage furniture, accessories and art. popuphome.com
48. Querida Los Angeles
Vanessa Garcia’s Latina statement jewelry line is designed to promote self-love and confidence. queridalosangeles.bigcartel.com/products
49. Raggedy Tiff
Apparel, stickers, stationery and pillows designed by Jessica Resendiz are influenced by the designer’s Mexican roots. raggedytiff.com
50. Sana Canna
Handcrafted vegan, hemp-infused body and skincare products and plant-based sweets by Silvana Zamara. sanacanna.shop
51. Selva\Negra
Ethically sourced apparel and accessories informed by the Latina heritage of designers Kristen Gonzalez and Sam Romero. selvanegra.us
52. Siembra Heritage
Jacqui Stephen, a Southern California native with family ties to Argentina, founded this online marketplace of unique leather goods, sustainable bags and accessories from native communities of Argentina. siembraheritage.com
53. Sweet Llamita
Stationery with messages in Spanish, English and Spanglish by Brenda Castillo.sweetllamita.com
54. Tanya Aguiñiga
The Los Angeles-based designer, fiber artist and activist is known for her large-scale woven installations but also sells small pieces (prints, rope necklaces and woven baskets) at occasional sample sales. tanyaaguiniga.com
55. Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural
In addition to book readings, film screenings and art exhibits, this Latino-owned bookstore and cultural center in Sylmar offers bilingual intergenerational programming in mural painting, music, dance, writing, visual arts, healing arts sessions (such as reiki healing) and healing/talking circles. tiachucha.org
56. Ramon Valdez
The founder of Fine Art Solutions specializes in custom framing, fabrication, metal, woodworking, lamination and matting. fineartsolutionsinc.com
57. Valfré
Women’s apparel, accessories and home goods by Mexican-born artist Ilse Valfré. valfre.com
58. Viva la Bonita
Rachel Gomez’s Los Angeles-based Latina lifestyle and apparel brand includes T-shirts, sweats, jewelry and phone cases “inspired by the spirit of the women who are fearless.” vivalabonita.com
59. Wildland Organics
Marisa Quintanilla Griffeth founded this organic multiuse and eco-conscious skincare and beauty brand after living in a tiny house in Topanga and a self-converted spring van. Griffeth recently settled in Idyllwild, where she opened a retail store and offers retreats in a custom yurt. wildlandorganics.com
60. Xochiquetzal Arrangements/The Houseplantt
Elizabeth Muñoz launched her floral shop in Long Beach last year as a way to give back to her community. “Flowers are a lot like us in a lot of respects, and grouping them together is a way of getting us all together in a community. To grow them, you can use a variety of colors and backgrounds. In the end, together we are beautiful,” Muñoz said. She shares her store space with Nellie Alcaraz, who sells houseplants at the Houseplantt. Together, the women host pop-up events, toy drives and food drives for the homeless. xochiquetzalarrangementsllc.com, linktr.ee/AuranaryloveCo
61. Xol y Luna
This Hawthorne-based small-batch apothecary and botanica creates healing tinctures, candles and oils handmade with locally grown herbs. xolyluna.com
