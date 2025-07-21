Advertisement
Lifestyle

Dog Days of Summer: Exploring L.A.’s obsession with our furry best friends

From extreme pampering to dog-friendly patios, Los Angeles is a dog town, no bones about it.

vertical illustration of a park scene filled with people interacting with their dogs
(Tomi Um / For The Times)
Dog Days of Summer
Hollywood, CA, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Dug goes to Collar and Comb via limo, accompanied by his owner, Jeff Alulis. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

Inside the luxury world of dog wellness — as experienced by one very lucky golden retriever

Wellness for dogs is a niche business that includes canine massage, sound baths for hounds, reiki meditation and more.

A dog with their foster.

Lifestyle

This innovative effort to save L.A.’s shelter dogs fosters human friendships too

Dog Coalition Los Angeles aims to keep dogs out of the city’s overcrowded shelters by supporting foster volunteers with guidance, training classes and a community of peers on the same foster journey.

More to Read

LifestyleAnimals & Pets

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement