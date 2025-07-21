Dog Days of Summer: Exploring L.A.’s obsession with our furry best friends

From extreme pampering to dog-friendly patios, Los Angeles is a dog town, no bones about it.
Inside the luxury world of dog wellness — as experienced by one very lucky golden retriever
Wellness for dogs is a niche business that includes canine massage, sound baths for hounds, reiki meditation and more.
Dog Coalition Los Angeles aims to keep dogs out of the city’s overcrowded shelters by supporting foster volunteers with guidance, training classes and a community of peers on the same foster journey.
