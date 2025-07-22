The perfect dog breeds for very specific L.A. people

Los Angeles is a city for dogs.

We have a great climate, hundreds of miles of dog-friendly trails, dog beaches and restaurants that offer a dog menu. There are bakeries for dogs and even luxury boutiques for all your bougie little baby’s every need. (Spoil them — they’re worth it!)

But not every breed fits every L.A. lifestyle. I’d like to help you with that.

I’ve had dogs ever since I was a young child, growing up on a ranch with Great Pyrenees, Komondors and Anatolian Shepherds, which protected our goats from coyotes — and followed me as I ran around our land. I loved reading books about dogs as a kid, whether they were encyclopedias of breeds or classics like “Hank the Cowdog.” I watched dog shows and just generally immersed myself in all things canine.

My dog, Maggie May, is a 13-year-old black Lab/Australian cattle dog mix. I have been stopped on hikes by people asking me how I got her to be such a great trail companion. One hiker asked me if I’d train her sweet energetic boxer. The answer is: Maggie May fits our family’s lifestyle really well, and I also have spent a lot of time understanding how I can best set her up for success. Success being not chewing the water hose in half. Twice.

Below, I’ve tried, with a splash of humor, to recommend dog breeds that I think many everyday Angelenos will enjoy having in their lives. Without wading too deeply into the debate over where you should adopt a dog, I will say: It is important to adopt a dog that best suits your lifestyle and your family’s needs.

I mention specific breeds, but please read each with an asterisk: I am not suggesting a dog has to be purebred to be pure fun. Instead, I’d like you to do what’s best for you. And if your favorite type of dog isn’t mentioned, it’s not a slight. I could write many pages about our four-legged companions, but alas, I’ve got a word count.

Here are my best informed suggestions of which dog breeds are best for a variety of Angelenos.

For the social butterfly looking to take their buddy everywhere (maybe even in your bag): Chihuahua

Chihuahuas are the classic L.A. dog: They’re confident. They know their worth, and they will give you an earful, especially if you threaten the people they love. As a bonus, they often don’t mind being carted along in a bag because they know how royal they are.

Loaded with energy, these affectionate and playful dogs should not be underestimated. When paired in a home with a larger dog, the Chihuahua is almost certainly the one in charge. They will enjoy running around your apartment or yard, especially because they’re spending time with you.

Chihuahuas were bred for Mexico’s warm climate and, thus, might appreciate a sweater or a cuddle when it’s chilly outside.

Anyone in L.A. who has lived in a building that allows dogs will know that Chihuahuas can be communicative (read: yappy). With proper training, you might be successful in persuading them not to bark at the mail carrier, but otherwise — hey, you always know when you have a visitor.

For the screenwriter who’d like someone with earnest eyes to listen to them: Pit bull

You’re crunched on a deadline, and you cannot decide whether your main character is coming off as rugged as you’d hoped. Do they just seem like a jerk?

If you need to talk it out, look no further than the adoring pit bull, who will happily listen to you anytime. Well, unless they’re napping, but given their loyalty, they’d probably wake up for you, especially if you come with treats in hand.

The American pit bull terriers are strong, faithful companions who’ve gotten a bad wrap. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has a robust position statement that outlines this history and includes important guidance on how behavior will vary widely within a specific breed. In short: A dog’s breed only means so much, and in the case of the pit bull, it doesn’t automatically mean aggression. Pit bulls need to be socialized to be around other dogs like any other breed of dog on this list.

Far from the harmful stereotype, pit bulls are often friendly, eager to please and loyal. The breed “is not the best choice for a guard dog since they are extremely friendly, even with strangers,” according to the United Kennel Club. I prefer the pitties with big block heads because they’re easiest to kiss on their big goofy noggins.

Just remember to thank them when you win your Oscar!

For the beach lover who’s ready for adventures in the ocean: Labrador retriever

Ball? Ball? Ball?

If Labrador retrievers could speak, that question would likely comprise at least 40% of their thoughts.

One of the country’s most popular breeds, the Labrador retriever is a classic family dog that enjoys, well, most things in life, but especially fetching tennis balls and swimming in any body of water you allow them to dive into. As you observe their big goofy head navigate toward the stick you threw in the river, you’ll notice their otter tail serving as their rudder as they swim back to you. But watch out: They will absolutely share the love and dry their bodies next to you with a full-body shake.

Your Lab will love trips on a hot day to one of the dog-friendly beaches in the L.A. area. This trip will provide you and your doggo not only with a great time, but also with some of the best people-watching you can experience (along with so many dogs to pet!).

Labs are happiest in an active household, but when they’re tuckered out, prepare yourself for a cuddle fest — and to be amazed at how much space one dog can take up in your bed.

For the Angeleno looking for a friend to play poker behind a dumpster with other forest animals: This article is about dogs

That’s a raccoon, and you might be stoned.

For the movie-loving homebody who’d love a cuddle muffin to watch films with: English bulldog

Are you someone who swipes left on the dating apps when you read that yet another person wants to take you hiking? Would you like a faithful companion who will happily hang out on the couch with you as you binge the latest streaming series? The English bulldog, classified in the “non-sporting” breed category, might be the best friend you’ve been waiting for.

These affectionate goofballs, with their perfect wrinkly cheeks and jowls, will bring a tremendous amount of love into your life. Known for being “kind but courageous, friendly but dignified,” bulldogs are famous for their shenanigans, naps and love.

Like any pet, bulldogs can turn naughty when bored. They do require some exercise, as any pet does, but their hot girl summer needs do involve a lot of air conditioning. “Summer afternoons are best spent in an air-conditioned room as a Bulldog’s short snout can cause labored breathing in hot and humid weather,” according to the American Kennel Club. Or perhaps time at the beach.

An absolute unit, the typical male grows up to 50 pounds, while female bulldogs get up to 40 pounds. Even though they will look at you as you eat your sandwich, their sweet eyes piercing into your soul, you must be mindful of how often this lovable chonk gets treats as they’re prone to weight issues.

And when you fall asleep together watching “Footloose” for the 100th time, both of you might wake up in a puddle of your own drool. These slobbery guys, though, make up for it with their never-ending affection for you and your family.

For the ‘Star Wars’ fan who wishes they could adopt an Ewok: Brussels griffon

The real-life inspiration for furry inhabitants of Endor, Brussels griffons are wiry-coated playful sweeties with a sensitive side. “Known for their complete devotion to their immediate families, they thrive on affection,” according to American Brussels Griffon Assn.

Sometimes resembling a distinguished countryman with a well-kept beard, Brussels griffons can make good apartment dogs as long as their owners are willing to keep up a good, active routine for them.

They can be stubborn as they’re smart, and they might think their idea is better than yours. They don’t like to be left alone and, instead, would enjoy someone who could either take them with them to work or work from home (or live in a home where they can just generally be around their family as much as possible).

In short, if you crash landed on a forest moon and earned the trust of a Brussels griffon, they’d very likely go to battle for you against the Empire — and look very cute doing it!

For the animal lover who doesn’t want a dog who needs a lot of walks: a cat

Yes, you can Google yourself down many rabbit holes about which dog breed is the calmest — like the whippet, which is commonly referred to as the “lazy man’s dog” — but all dogs need walks and exercise. So, my friend, it sounds like you need a cat.

And you’re in luck. It’s kitten season, the time of year when shelters see a massive increase in the number of tiny precious felines. L.A. County Animal Care and Control generally has a large range of kitties to choose from, ranging in age from lil’ baby to old sweetie. Not sure if you’re ready? Consider fostering. Undoubtedly, one sweet tabby will purr its way into your heart and become a “foster fail.” Walks and hikes optional.

For the WFH runner nursing their heart after a breakup: vizsla

The Hungarian vizsla is a red-coated sweetheart who will adore you so much, it’ll be hard to remember your ex’s name. High-energy, highly adaptable, the vizsla loves to play and enjoys having a job or an activity. “For centuries these rugged but elegant athletes have been the pride of Hungarian sportsmen, and their popularity in America increases with each passing year,” according to the American Kennel Club.

That means once you take your final Zoom call, your vizsla will be ready to run and run. And run.

Known as a “Velcro dog,” your vizsla would like to go everywhere with you. If they had opposable thumbs, your vizsla could very well swipe your credit card to finance an advertising campaign announcing how much they love you that would rival the number of “I Am a Scientologist” billboards around L.A. A viszla by your side, you’ll be a religious leader with a follower of one. One very cute, very sweet follower — who likes belly rubs.

For the nature lover who keeps Googling whether they can adopt a coyote: ???

Listen, I know you see them slinking around Elysian Park or your neighborhood, and you think, “Can I pet that dog?” No. That coyote doesn’t want to live with you. That desert wolf wants to chase rabbits and eat pizza and chicken that toddlers and drunk people dropped on the sidewalk.

There are an estimated 5,000 coyotes in L.A. They’re doing great, and if you want to help them, consider volunteering or supporting organizations that advocate for a peaceful coexistence with humans. But don’t pet that dog!

For the hiker who trots through Griffith Park every day: Australian cattle dog

Also known as blue or red heelers, the Australian cattle dog is what you might get if you crossbred the Energizer Bunny with a dingo (which it’s actually related to). These dogs have stamina. Parents of children 7 years old and younger will recognize the breed from the heartwarming children’s program “Bluey,” about cartoon pups Bluey, Bingo and their parents, Chilli and Bandit.

The cattle dog is a high-energy herder who thrives on activity. Your cattle dog would love leading you up the Fern Dell Trail in Griffith Park and bask in your glory if rewarded with treats on the Griffith Observatory lawn. And if you’re curious to try trail running or mountain biking, your cattle dog will be right there with you.

Speaking both from experience and the literature, I can vouch for the heeler’s intelligence. Maggie May has never been one fooled into taking a pill wrapped in cheese or peanut butter. She isn’t always one to give back her ball but can be persuaded, especially by children. These dogs aren’t huge barkers, but they might yowl at you, especially if you aren’t getting the leash for a walk quickly enough.

Heelers can be wary of strangers but can be socialized to be more trusting. Maggie May goes to church with me every Sunday and accepts all hugs, rubs and scratches from visitors and members alike. As with any dog on this list, Maggie loves love.

Regardless of what breed or mix you welcome into your home, I hope that dog brings you tremendous joy, comfort and companionship. And I hope that if I ever spot you with them, I can pet that dog.

