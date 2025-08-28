Have anxiety? So do these comedians. Here are the strategies that help them cope.

Co-host of “Take It or Leave It” and “The Tiff & Flip Show” podcasts and author, most recently, of “A Clean Mess”

How long have you struggled with anxiety?

When I was a kid, I was worried about stuff most other kids my age weren’t worried about. I would be afraid that my parents were going to die all the time, so I would say I love you 100 times to them. I was afraid I was gonna hurt myself on the playground, so I would sit it out because I didn’t want to get hurt and have a hospital bill because I knew we couldn’t afford it. I was worried about everything.

How has it manifested in your adult life? Can you share an experience?

I have multiple forms of anxiety, [including] generalized anxiety disorder and social anxiety. It was destroying my kids’ childhood. They’re 9 and 10 years old now. It made it so that they couldn’t do anything fun. Like, my voice shouting out cautions to them was the soundtrack of their childhood. They weren’t allowed to play on anything that was high up in the air. They weren’t allowed to go out front and play near the street because there were cars. It got to a point where the family would leave me at home because I would ruin every fun event.

What strategies have helped you cope with your anxiety?

Medicine and therapy, absolutely. I do a lot of breathing exercises. Those are good in the moment when I’m having a mini attack of panic. Doing box breathing really works for me. That’s where you imagine a box in your mind, and while you’re going across the top of it you’re breathing in for four seconds, then you go down the right side and you hold it four seconds. Then you go along the bottom and you exhale for four seconds. Then you go up and you hold the exhale for four seconds. I also do a lot of guided meditations on YouTube. They’re free, and you just look up “guided meditation for excessive worry” or “guided meditation for sleep.” But exposure therapy — being exposed to your fears over and over again until they no longer have a power over you — changed my life. It changed my children’s lives. It was the most traumatizing thing I’ve ever been through, but it was the most rewarding thing once it was finished.

Has working in the entertainment industry aggravated your anxiety, or does performing comedy provide an outlet?

I have terrible stage fright and I am always worried about disappointing people. So every time before I go out onstage, I feel like I’m gonna throw up and pee my pants, and I have to meditate and sniff incense and hold a crystal in my hand just so I can make it through. But on the other side, it’s always so worth it once I do it.

Do you have a joke about anxiety or a funny story to share?

I do this joke. I would ask the audience, “Who all has anxiety?” and nearly everybody would raise their hand. And then I would say, “How many of you are addicted to true crime?” and then everybody raises their hand again. And I’m, like, “What is wrong with us? Why are we like this?!”