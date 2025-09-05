How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Hannah Pilkes

Although she hails from New York City, actor and comedian Hannah Pilkes confesses that living in Los Angeles has won her over. “I adored the comedy scene in New York, but the allure of L.A. is undeniable,” she says.

Pilkes, who portrays Leanne Morgan’s daughter in the new Netflix comedy “Leanne,” is enamored with the year-round outdoor lifestyle that L.A. offers. “I just love Pasadena,” she says. “The ability to be outside on the patio all year is chef’s kiss.”

When she’s not opening for comedians like Meg Stalter and Paul F. Tompkins or making appearances on popular podcasts like “Comedy Bang Bang” and Chloe Fineman’s Audible series, “Excessive,” Pilkes is often found immersing herself in L.A.’s vibrant art scene.

The 32-year-old admits she could easily spend an entire day in Pasadena, whether it’s admiring the Edgar Degas paintings at the Norton Simon Museum or strolling through the charming Arlington Garden with her husband, Gregory Nussen. “I’m captivated by L.A.’s status as an art hub,” she says. “There are so many places where there is whimsy and magic because there are so many artists here who are trying to find ways to express themselves.”

Just don’t expect to find her playing tennis at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Tennis Center. “Greg and I attempted to play tennis four days a week as our New Year’s resolution,” she says, laughing. “They got me a racket, and when I wasn’t good at it immediately, I had a meltdown. I love to run around the Rose Bowl, and my parents swim there. But we realized that if we want to keep the love alive, maybe we shouldn’t play tennis together. Perhaps we should invest in lessons instead.”

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

8 a.m.: Coffee and garden stroll in Pasadena

I like to start my day with an iced morning bun latte from Tartine on Green Street. I have a toddler’s palate, so I prefer a sweet coffee drink. Or I’ll walk across the street to Ideology because the baristas there are heaven on earth. I could talk to them for hours.

I’m a big garden enthusiast. The Huntington gardens receive a lot of credit, which they deserve, but there are so many hidden gems in Los Angeles. I love Arlington Garden, a small, tucked-away garden with cool topiaries, sculptures and a rustic feel. I love to bring my journal there. Some days, I’ll bring lunch and have a picnic there with my friends. It’s such a charming area.

10 a.m.: Visit a jungle-like nursery in Sylmar

Staying on the garden kick: There is a nursery called Earth Force Nursery in Sylmar that’s just gorgeous. When you get there, you will suddenly feel like you’re in a jungle. On Saturdays and Sundays, their café, Café Escondido, is open, serving delicious coffee drinks, Mexican food and margaritas. While you are there, you feel like time and space cease to exist, and you’re on vacation for just a few hours.

Noon: Shop for used books in DTLA

I love the Last Bookstore. I haven’t visited the new one in Studio City, but the art direction at the downtown location is so good. I love anywhere that you can get $2 books. I love the smell of them. I love that I can buy plays there. For my wedding at Nestldown, my aesthetic was stately and whimsical gnomes. I wanted to feel like a professor in the woods, so we purchased a bunch of used books from the Last Bookstore and stacked them along a winding pathway and then covered them with moss. I like to feel like I’m in a Jim Henson film at all times.

2 p.m.: Lunch ... Take your pick

Descanso Gardens has a new restaurant, Farmhouse, that features repurposed wood. It’s really dramatic and woodsy, and I had one of the best salads ever there. I also like Kismet Rotisserie, Crossroads Kitchen on Melrose, My Vegan and Malibu Seafood, which is such a magical lunch spot. République is so pricey, but they have such yummy pastries and quiches. I had a delicious shakshouka for lunch and the best oysters I’ve had by far in Southern California. It reminds me of Sea Ranch, my favorite place in the world, where I’ll eat oysters and drink white wine and watch the sunset.

4 p.m.: Scrolling on Facebook Marketplace

My ideal day is sitting on a patio while scouring Facebook Marketplace for precious mementos. I just moved into a 1895 Craftsman apartment, and when we first moved in, I didn’t have a single piece of furniture. When I got the job on “Leanne,” I decided to treat myself and indulge in some furniture, but I’m particular about it. I like to rent my clothes, and I appreciate upcycled furniture. I purchased my dining room table at Sunbeam Vintage in Highland Park. If there is a dent or a scratch, to me, it’s character. I want to imagine the journey the furniture had before it got to me. I enjoy bringing old memories into my new space.

6 p.m.: Drinks at Checker Hall

My favorite bar in all of L.A. is Checker Hall. It has the best cocktails and it almost feels like you’re in New Orleans when you step inside. It has a beautiful patio overlooking Highland Park. The decor is funky and kitschy, yet classy; it’s magical. Their Mediterranean bites are amazing. Next door is the Lodge Room, which is my favorite venue for variety in all of L.A. I saw Elijah Fox there, and I performed in “Varietopia” there. The audiences are always jovial and electric. I love that you can do your comedy show and then congregate at the bar afterwards — just like in New York. I love the Elysian in Echo Park too. They have an area where you can enjoy drinks. I’m all for chatting after the show — like, let’s talk about that weird thing we just did on stage! People often don’t recognize me because I often wear wigs.

If we don’t go to Checker Hall, we’ll hit Edwin Mills by Equator in Pasadena at the end of the night. They have an amazing happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., and I love their lychee martinis. On the nights they have live jazz, there are people dancing from all walks of life — older people, even my 4-year-old nephew loves to dance there, and there are dogs. It feels so communal, and everyone claps at the end. It’s very wholesome and sweet.

10 p.m.: Bad reality TV and impressions

Realistically, my husband and I would probably end the day by binge-watching bad reality TV to decompress and disassociate for a little bit — something like “Love Island.” I’m usually the hungriest really late at night, so I might order something against my better judgment like the hippy vegan ramen from Tatstu. We’ll devour “Love Island” and then do impressions for each other. Thank God I married someone who is a performer. Life is interesting with them. It’s very, very fun.