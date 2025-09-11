He dreamed of a midcentury haven in L.A. He found it in an iconic rental off Sunset

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Growing up in a small town outside of Cleveland, Tyler Piña was fascinated by Los Angeles and the glamour of Hollywood.

“My dad grew up out here, and it’s where my parents met,” says the 33-year-old screenwriter and Emmy Award-winning director of “Next Level With Lauren Goode.” “I remember looking at old Polaroids of them in the ‘80s and seeing how much fun they had.”

His attraction to Los Angeles, however, was more than just nostalgia. “I was mesmerized by the landscapes and architecture,” he says, noting the Santa Monica Mountains that run alongside the Pacific Ocean and glass-and-steel Case Study Houses such as the Stahl House, perched on a hillside overlooking Los Angeles.

“I had never seen anything like it in Ohio,” he says. “It felt like another world, so far from reach. Yet it was a life I aspired to live one day.”

Looking back, he can’t believe he realized his dream of moving to Los Angeles from San Francisco in 2018 and eventually renting a Midcentury Modern penthouse steps from the Sunset Strip.

“A Midcentury Modern penthouse on Sunset Boulevard in the heart of West Hollywood, with a bar in the living room? I mean, does it get more iconic? I am, in no way, cool enough to live here,” says Piña.

“It’s a little bit of a fishbowl,” Piña says, standing inside his living room with views of a Netflix billboard through the unit’s floor-to-ceiling windows. (It’s an ad for “Happy Gilmore 2” that reads “When Life Gives You S— for Breakfast … Go to Your Happy Place.”)

More than once, Piña has been caught sitting on his couch in his underwear, writing scripts on his laptop, as Hollywood tour buses stop at the traffic light outside.

In other instances, friends have driven by his building and texted him, “‘Hey, I just drove by and saw you in your living room,’” he says, laughing.

Although he feels like he is living in a fishbowl at times, Piña draws energy from the city outside his windows.

The two-story, 22-unit Sunset Lanai apartment complex, designed by acclaimed midcentury architect Edward H. Fickett and built in 1952 by developer George Alexander, is an oasis in the middle of a bustling part of the city. That is because Fickett designed the West Hollywood apartments to face inward, toward a lush courtyard and swimming pool, avoiding the activity of the Sunset Strip.

Piña’s penthouse apartment spans almost the entire top floor and boasts many of the architectural touches that Fickett was known for including as an indoor-outdoor floor plan that connects to a lanai, vaulted ceilings, partial walls and lots of glass.

Over the years, the apartment’s owners and the West Hollywood City Council have debated its relevance as a historic landmark that needs preservation. But talk to Piña, and he’ll tell you it’s special.

The Sunset Lanai apartments were designed by noted modernist architect Edward Fickett and constructed by George Alexander in 1952.

“I walked by the apartment every day before I moved in and was always curious what it looked like inside,” he says. “When I saw the ‘for rent’ sign, I immediately went on a tour. But the price was a little high for me, so I waited.”

His patience paid off as the apartment stood vacant for seven months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following several price reductions, Piña, his boyfriend at that time and a friend of theirs rented the 2,850-square-foot unit for $5,200 a month in 2020.

“Right away it felt like home,” he says of the first time he stepped inside. “This was the place I grew up dreaming about.”

Piña, right, and his boyfriend, Vittorio Manole, stand in the lanai in front of the apartment.

The lanai has enough room for a gym, washer and dryer and a lounge. It also has ample built-in storage.

Inside, the apartment is a treasure trove of unique features. The expansive living room seamlessly connects to a formal dining room, which in turn leads to an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, all with a view of Sunset Boulevard. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms, each with more built-in storage than they can use, sit off an intersecting hallway.

At the center of the living room, a stylish enclosed wet bar, an original design by Fickett, exudes a “Mad Men” vibe. On the wall behind the bar, Piña hung a peel-and-stick wallpaper that he found on Etsy, reminiscent of the iconic banana-leaf wallpaper at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and a yellow neon sign that reads “Lost in euphoria.”

“In a way, I guess decorating is just another medium for me to express my creativity like I do with film and writing,” Piña says.

“I tried my best to do this space justice,” Piña says, referring to his frantic two-week effort to decorate the apartment while working on “Comeback Coach” and “Women in Business,” two reality shows sponsored by Verizon. He has also worked on trailers for Amazon, shot and edited commercials for Google, Levi’s and Sephora, edited “Making Emilia Perez” for Netflix and wrote and directed the award-winning documentary “88 Cents.”

“At my previous place, I slowly decorated over time,” he says. “By the time it finally felt perfect, it was time to move out. In this space, I wanted it to feel lived in right away so I could enjoy it fully for as long as possible.”

Working until 3 in the morning, Piña sourced Midcentury-inspired furniture from the online retailer All Modern, CB2 and several local vintage shops. He also purchased a variety of furnishings, plants and accessories on Etsy and Offer Up as well as artworks by local artists, photographers and friends.

Inspired by a print on wood by Australian photographer Sarah Bahbah in his dining room, Piña decorated the living and dining room in a similar color palette. Similarly, copper-colored bar stools he spotted in a small shop in San Francisco inspired the bar area.

The bedroom is dark and moody, with windows that look out over the Sunset Strip.

Explaining his decorating process, Piña says he likes to start with a statement piece such as an artwork, rug or piece of furniture and then build a story around it. “In a way, I guess decorating is just another medium for me to express my creativity like I do with film and writing,” he says.

Adding to the spacious floor plan is a lanai, which has enough room for weights, mats and a Peloton, as well as a lounge area, washer and dryer, sink and a huge walk-in storage space. “I have a projector and have hosted movie nights,” Piña says.

The formal dining room connects to an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances that faces Sunset Boulevard.

At night, Piña says his apartment glows from the streetlights and soaks up the energy from the neighborhood. “It’s the best place to have a good cry,” he says. “Because you never feel alone. I put so much love into this apartment. And it’s given me so much back in return. And the tears I cried here, the immense struggles that I faced — a pandemic, losing work from the strikes, multiple relationships that came and went. But even in the hard moments, there was so much beauty. The architecture brings this place to life.”

But like so many good things that come to an end, Piña recently decided to move out of the apartment after his roommate left.

Piña moves on with nothing but happy memories.

“I’m ready for the next dream,” he says.

Last month, Piña sold and donated all of his furniture. He plans to travel to Europe and Asia and work remotely for a while. “Just me and a suitcase,” he says.

According to the director, he enjoyed selling his furnishings on Facebook Marketplace and plans on using it as a source for his next home. “I met so many cool people from all over the city,” he says. “The whole concept of passing items down versus buying new just makes the home feel more lively in my opinion, like every item comes with its own story and a bit of love — not to mention it’s way more cost-effective.”

He leaves Los Angeles with his Polaroids, just like his parents.

“And all the amazing memories,” he says. “Those are coming with me.”