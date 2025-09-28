3 injured, 1 killed, 1 missing in Boyle Heights car accident

One woman was killed and three others seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a car accident in Boyle Heights. A fifth person fled the scene, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded near 100 N. Chicago St. to a multi-vehicle crash and found one person trapped in the wreckage.

Paramedics transported one woman in critical condition and two in serious condition to a regional trauma center, according to the agency. An additional patient died at the scene.

KCAL-TV Channel 9 reported that police arrested a person believed to have fled the scene and took them to a hospital for injuries they suffered in the crash. The suspect was not identified.

An LAPD spokesperson said the accident is still under investigation.