After Michigan church shooting, Mayor Bass calls for more police near houses of worship

Mayor Karen Bass speaks during an immigration rally on Sept. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Sunday that Los Angeles police will increase patrols around houses of worship after a deadly shooting earlier in the day during services at a Michigan church.

Five people were killed, including the shooter, and authorities say it is possible there are more.

L.A. has thousands of houses of worship, including hundreds of storefront churches, according to the USC Center for Religion and Civic Culture.

“This type of violence is reprehensible and should have no place in our country,” Bass said in a statement posted on social media.

Sometime around 10:25 a.m. Sunday, 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford drove a vehicle through the front doors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, exited the vehicle and started shooting, according to preliminary information released by local authorities.

Hundreds of congregants were inside, including many who shielded children, authorities said.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said at a news conference that Sanford was shot and killed by law enforcement officers at 10:33 a.m. in the church parking lot.

Renye said 10 gunshot victims were transported to hospitals, including two who died. Seven are in stable condition while one victim remains in critical condition.

Sanford is believed to have also intentionally set the church on fire, Renye said.

After authorities entered the burned church, they found two more bodies. Renye said there may be others; authorities are aware of others not yet accounted for.

After authorities killed Sanford, law enforcement officers searched multiple nearby churches regarding bomb threats, said Lt. Kim Vetter of the Michigan State Police. Vetter declined to say whether the churches searched were all LDS or other denominations and faiths.