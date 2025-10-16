At 93, he’s one of Santa Monica’s hottest yoga instructors. What’s his secret?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Salomon Delgado is one of Santa Monica’s hottest yoga instructors.

He’s 93 years old.

What?

Let me reiterate: In a city obsessed with youth and brimming with lithe fitness instructors in Lululemon-wear and wireless headsets, a 24 Hour Fitness gym has a secret weapon in Delgado. The nonagenarian yogi has been teaching there for 28 years and his class — which takes place every morning except Sunday — is typically packed.

Participants relax at the end of Delgado’s yoga class. Some of his students have studied with him for decades. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Many of Delgado’s students will only do yoga with him; others have been attending his class for decades. And we’re not talking about a niche studio here. This particular 24 Hour Fitness is a flagship location for the health club chain. Having opened in 1996 at Ocean Park Boulevard and 31st Street, it’s a central hub for Westside exercise enthusiasts, with about 15,000 members. And yoga is a key draw in its programming.

“He’s been teaching and perfecting his craft since the ‘70s,” says Bilal El-Amin, the club’s general manager. “It’s made him very popular, almost like a yoga guru. You know you’re going to get a teacher who’s experienced and understands the dynamics of yoga. He brings a yoga culture not anyone off the street can bring.”

Advertisement

I stopped by Delgado’s class recently. Delgado, who goes by his yoga name, Raghavan Dad, was soft spoken and unpretentious, a gentle but authoritative presence. He did not demo the yoga moves, or even work out with us, but instead languidly wandered around the studio in an oversized black sweatshirt, loose black sweatpants and black sneakers, hands clasped under his belly and eyes scanning the floor, while giving verbal instructions.

Delgado watches over his yoga class, often reminding students to “pay attention” to the present moment, among other nuggets of wisdom. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

“So good, feel that — you need that,” he cooed. “Straight to the heart.”

The class, as Delgado describes it, is a mix of basic sun salutations (a sequence of yoga postures), gentle stretches, balance and coordination exercises, breathwork and elements of meditation. He often reminds attendees to “keep it simple.” But while the moves may seem basic, the structure of the class is strategically thought out, Delgado says, moving from the floor to standing positions, then back down to the floor and ending with a meditative “savasana,” or resting pose. It’s as challenging as participants make it, depending on how deep they lean into or how long they hold their poses.

Delgado has also studied kinesthesiology, physiology and anatomy and has certifications in teaching Pilates, aerobics and exercise for seniors. The day I attended, the class of about 30 students, a mix of levels, was largely composed of women and most appeared to be of retiree age. But it was noticeably ethnically diverse. The vibe was relaxed and inclusive: phys ed class with your favorite teacher who’s been at the school forever.

“He’s inspiring, he’s warm and he’s very helpful,” says Erika Fabian, 85, who’s been studying with Delgado for more than 25 years. “He’s a total expert at the different movements. If you’re not good enough, he’ll come over and help you out. He cares.”

Beware, however. Rule No. 1 in Delgado’s class? “Pay attention.”

I learned this the hard way while following along on my mat, occasionally leaning over to scribble notes — at one point, I caught the teacher’s eye. Delgado respectfully asked me to leave the room, as I was not giving the exercises my full attention. When I whispered to him that I was there as a reporter, he allowed me to stay. But the incident provided insight into Delgado’s yoga perspective — and worldview.

“If you’re not paying attention to what you’re doing, you’re missing a great deal; it’s like you were never here,” he told the class at the time.

Over coffee several days later, Delgado told me that “paying attention” is a core principal in how he lives his life.

Advertisement

Delgado’s longevity tips include being a pescatarian, meditating daily, properly hydrating and making sure to move his body as much as possible every day. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

“A focused, attentive person is a more relaxed person,” he said. “You have less stress. Stress destroys your nervous system and makes you sick.”

Imparting such wisdom during class is key to Delgado’s vision as a yoga teacher.

“I tell them a little bit every time,” he says. “Whatever comes to my mind regarding diet, behavior. Whatever I understand, I give to them.”

Delgado grew up in Ecuador in the city of Guayaquil, the eldest of 10 children. He immigrated to Los Angeles with his aunt in 1959 — he was 27 at the time.

About six years after arriving in L.A. he married and had a son, though he soon divorced. He worked for nearly a decade as a garde manger, a chef who prepares cold food, at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, among other places. He went on to study graphic design at L.A. City College and Santa Monica College before landing a job as a graphic designer at MGM Studios for many years. Ultimately, he and his second wife — the love of his life over a more than 50-year marriage — opened a small health food store on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica called Healthy for You.

But the through line for Delgado — one that gave his life purpose — was yoga. He discovered the exercise in his mid-30s.

Advertisement

“There had been this girl I was very interested in, and she was into yoga,” he says. “So I started studying on Larchmont, at the Sivananda [Yoga Vedanta] Center.” (It’s now located in West Adams). In 1972 he attended a teacher training course outside of Montreal and became certified as a yoga instructor. He taught at a Sivananda Center in Hollywood after that. Then he opened his own studio in Westwood.

“In order to be away from religious stuff, I called it ‘scientific yoga,’ your own mind and body together through your breath,” he says. “I loved it. My intention was to help people. At the same time, I helped myself.”

Delgado says that yoga has been the through line in his life. (Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

At first glance, Delgado, who has a web of deep smile lines emanating from his mouth and eyes, appears to be in his late 70s, perhaps early 80s. It’s shocking to learn he’s in his 90s. During our interview, he repeatedly popped up from the Starbucks table to demonstrate his favorite stretches and show off full body squats.

Delgado says he’s in very good health but for “bad eyesight” and high blood pressure (he also wears a pacemaker). (He recently took a short leave from work due to illness but says he’s fine now.) He doesn’t suffer from chronic pain or stiffness, he says. He still does yoga every day, though not as vigorously or for as long as when he was younger — usually it’s 25 minutes of gentle stretching.

So what are his secrets for longevity? Delgado chalks up his health to the fact that he’s been a pescatarian for 45 years, with a penchant for salmon, avocados, quinoa and garbanzo beans, and that he prioritizes hydration. He also meditates daily and makes sure to get adequate movement every day, in addition to yoga. Over the years, he’s swam and biked recreationally, and enjoys walking and dancing at parties.

Advertisement

“It’s very important: no matter how old you are, you need to move,” he says. “Or you become totally an invalid. Even the little bones in your hands and feet. Move.”

Towards that end, Delgado has no plans to retire any time soon. “I will stop teaching when I am physically unable to do it,” he says. “I need to teach my class. Can you imagine if I lose touch with these people? What am I going to do? Look out there all day and wait for the hearse to come and pick me up?”

The joy and purpose he gets from teaching yoga are also key factors in healthy aging, he says.

Advertisement

“It’s very important to have something to do that you enjoy. I encourage my seniors who are retired to join an organization to help others. Because that gives them importance to living.”

Delgado concludes his yoga class. He says he has no plans to retire and will teach yoga until he’s physically unable to do so anymore. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Before we wrap up our interview, Delgado imparts one last nugget of advice:

“Hug someone every day,” he says. “Hugging changes your energy. It invigorates you.”

Advertisement

To illustrate, he wraps his arms around me in a “grandfather to grandchild-like” way, and gently squeezes, beaming.

Then he throws his arms in the air, fingers spread and aimed at the sky before folding his body downward, his fingers lightly brushing the ground.

“See?” he says. “I can still touch my toes!”