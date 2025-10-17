How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Clare Vivier

At the highly anticipated Clare V. sample sale last month at Row DTLA, designer Clare Vivier exuded calm as she walked through the packed aisles, smiling and offering assistance while hundreds of frenzied shoppers snatched up her discounted handbags, colorful accessories and apparel. (Shout-out to the stranger who offered me tips on how to clean my ink-stained Clare V. leather wallet from a few years back!) So when we chatted recently about her ideal Sunday in Los Angeles, I couldn’t resist asking Vivier where she likes to shop when she has a day off.

“I love to shop for vintage goods,” Vivier said. “My go-to vintage shop is Luxe de Ville in Echo Park on Sunset. And just two doors down, there’s another great vintage store, Wilder. In Atwater, there’s the Curatorial Dept. on Glendale Boulevard and the Gift of Garb consignment shop in Silver Lake is wonderful — it’s like having your own private the Real Real, which I love.”

As for her perfect Sunday, she’ll stick close to Glendale, where she and her family have recently moved. “We are loving Glendale so far,” she said. “It’s fun to move within your own city — it’s a change, but not overwhelmingly so, as you’re still close to work and your friends.”

Vivier recently remodeled and expanded her flagship Clare V. showroom on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake. The sunny showroom now features two spacious rooms filled with Vivier’s signature handbags and colorful “bits, bobs, straps and fobs,” according to the store’s window. Vivier, in a personal touch, acknowledged she might stop in on a Sunday, but only after enjoying a few of her other favorite spaces in L.A.

9 a.m.: Shop for vintage goods at local flea markets

A perfect Sunday usually starts with going to one of the flea markets — either the Pasadena City College Flea Market or the Rose Bowl Flea Market. Sometimes, we visit the Long Beach Antique Market and the Santa Monica Antique and Vintage Market, but those are really our go-to favorites. We just moved to Glendale after 24 years in Echo Park, so when I’m shopping with my husband, we are usually looking for home decor items.

If we split up, I’ll look for vintage clothing inspiration for Clare V., including vintage handbags and clothing, as well as anything else. I love vintage clothing and accessories, and use them as inspiration for my collections. I enjoy selling my clothes and buying new ones; I have a huge closet. Sometimes I sell my items on Clare’s Closet Purge on Instagram. Or I’ll post about them on my personal Instagram then sell my items there, which is really fun. I’ll then donate the money to a worthy organization.

11 a.m.: Light lunch

On the way home from the market, we would stop for lunch somewhere like Little Ripper in Glassell Park. Either we’d get some food to go or we would eat there. Their open-faced toasts are great — their John Dory Tuna Toasts are always delicious.

Noon: Get outdoors

On Sundays, I enjoy doing something outdoorsy, such as playing tennis at Nibley Park or taking a walk through Deukmejian Wilderness Park in Glendale, which is truly beautiful. I had never heard of it until I moved there. They have great walking trails, and you’re welcome to bring your dog if you’d like.

2 p.m.: Shop for groceries at neighborhood markets

Usually, we would go shopping for food for dinner because we love to have Sunday dinners at our house and host our extended family and friends. We would probably go to Cookbook market in Highland Park — we used to go to the one in Echo Park when we lived in the neighborhood. We’d get some great cheeses, baguettes, vegetables and wine. They have it all. On the way home, we’d stop by Fish King Seafood in Glendale and pick up some great fresh fish, then come home and make dinner. Sometimes I would stop by one of my stores — usually the Silver Lake one, because it’s the closest to where I live. I love to drop by and visit, talk to customers, and see how the store is looking, especially since it’s new.

4 p.m.: Shop for houseplants in Highland Park

I love to shop for plants at Echo Garden, a family-run nursery on York in Highland Park. I’ve been trying to nurture my green thumb so I’ve been buying houseplants for our new house there. I like to support small businesses. They have a nice selection of houseplants there and have outdoor plants as well. I haven’t perfected my green thumb, but I’m working on it. I love having the energy of plants inside my home. I find it to be calming. They are like little animals. They enjoy being dusted and taken care of. It’s fun.

5 p.m.: Early Sunday dinner

If we’re not hosting dinner at our house, I love having an early dinner at a restaurant that’s open from lunch to dinner. I especially enjoy a 4 or 5 o’clock dinner on Sunday, when you can meet a friend and have a glass of rosé and something light to eat. It’s kind of my favorite time to be at a restaurant. It feels like you’re on vacation when you’re at a restaurant at that time of day and there aren’t many people there yet, and it’s outside of your routine.

If I’m going to have an early dinner somewhere, one of my favorites is L&E Oyster Bar on Silver Lake Boulevard in Silver Lake. I love their oysters, but they also have a great burger, pastas and salads. Another one of my favorite restaurants right now is Bar Etoile on Western, but unfortunately, it’s closed on Sundays.

11 p.m.: Late-night TV viewing

After everyone leaves and we clean up from dinner, we’d probably watch a show around 11 or midnight. Unfortunately, I am more of a late-night person than I should be. I’m not a reality TV person, so I won’t be watching “Love Island,” but there is a Danish show that we just finished called “The Secrets We Keep” on Netflix. I loved that. I’m looking forward to “The Morning Show” coming back. I like Reese, Jen and Mark Duplass; the cast is so good.

