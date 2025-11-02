The L.A. Times 2025 holiday gift guide

(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)
With the holiday season quickly approaching, it’s a great time to start your gift shopping. Need inspiration? The annual Los Angeles Times Holiday Gift Guide has you covered. Our journalists tested hundreds of gifts, carefully considering their value, especially given the economic state of 2025. There are suggestions for every budget. Check out our gifts with a luxury feel for under $40, for example, or our list of ideas for giving your time instead of presents.
If you do venture out on the hunt for delightful items for your loved ones to unwrap, we offer a guide to L.A.-area gift shops. Use the QR code for an expanded list of more than 100 local shops and even more vetted gift ideas. May the season be good to you, and happy shopping!
— Marques Harper, deputy features editor
10 playful gifts to soothe the stressed-out people in your life (or yourself)
8 best gifts under $40 that still feel luxurious
Great gifts that also support shops hit hard by L.A. wildfires
10 clever gift ideas for the person who says they don’t want more stuff
11 delicious gifts for L.A. food fans
14 best gifts for L.A. people who crave the outdoors
Credits
Entertainment and Features Editor: Brittany Levine Beckman
Lead Gift Guide editor: Marques Harper
Project editor: Betty Hallock (food)
Writers: Lisa Boone, Stephanie Breijo, Kailyn Brown, Jaclyn Cosgrove, Danielle Dorsey, Marah Eakin, Betty Hallock, Jenn Harris, Jeanette Marantos, Todd Martens, Deborah Netburn, Christopher Reynolds, Lindzi Scharf, Deborah Vankin
Senior deputy design directors: Jim Cooke, Faith Stafford
Lead Gift Guide art director: Nicole Vas
Art director: Judy Pryor
3D illustrations and lead animation: Daniel Jurman
Executive director of photography: Kim Chapin
Photo editors: Taylor Arthur, Raul Roa
Copy editors: Blake Hennon, Ruthanne Salido
Digital production: Nicole Vas
Fact checking: Michael Darling
Audience engagement: Defne Karabatur, David Viramontes
Editor’s note: Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.