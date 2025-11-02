The L.A. Times 2025 holiday gift guide

With the holiday season quickly approaching, it’s a great time to start your gift shopping. Need inspiration? The annual Los Angeles Times Holiday Gift Guide has you covered. Our journalists tested hundreds of gifts, carefully considering their value, especially given the economic state of 2025. There are suggestions for every budget. Check out our gifts with a luxury feel for under $40, for example, or our list of ideas for giving your time instead of presents.

If you do venture out on the hunt for delightful items for your loved ones to unwrap, we offer a guide to L.A.-area gift shops. Use the QR code for an expanded list of more than 100 local shops and even more vetted gift ideas. May the season be good to you, and happy shopping!

— Marques Harper, deputy features editor

10 delightful stocking stuffers that aren’t Labubus 10 playful gifts to soothe the stressed-out people in your life (or yourself)

8 best gifts under $40 that still feel luxurious Great gifts that also support shops hit hard by L.A. wildfires