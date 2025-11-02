Advertisement
Lifestyle

The L.A. Times 2025 holiday gift guide

(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)

The best stocking stuffers, gift shops, gifts under $40, gifts for teens, food gifts, experiences gifts, gifts for gardeners and many more finds are on the L.A. Times Holiday Gift Guide.

By Times Staff
Illustrations by 
Daniel Jurman
Art direction by 
Nicole Vas

With the holiday season quickly approaching, it’s a great time to start your gift shopping. Need inspiration? The annual Los Angeles Times Holiday Gift Guide has you covered. Our journalists tested hundreds of gifts, carefully considering their value, especially given the economic state of 2025. There are suggestions for every budget. Check out our gifts with a luxury feel for under $40, for example, or our list of ideas for giving your time instead of presents.

If you do venture out on the hunt for delightful items for your loved ones to unwrap, we offer a guide to L.A.-area gift shops. Use the QR code for an expanded list of more than 100 local shops and even more vetted gift ideas. May the season be good to you, and happy shopping!

— Marques Harper, deputy features editor

festive snow globe featuring a car with arms holding a map with gifts spilling out the backseat
For Subscribers

101 great L.A. shops to find thoughtful holiday gifts

festive snow globe featuring a travel mug sitting on a bench holding a cinnamon roll

15 L.A. spots that’ll keep you caffeinated while shopping for holiday gifts

festive snow globe featuring a palm tree crafting gifts
For Subscribers

19 made-in-L.A. gifts that show how creative L.A. really is

festive snow globe featuring a skydiving phone holding a potted herb and a chicken
For Subscribers

11 best experiences in L.A. and beyond that make for extremely memorable gifts

festive snow globe featuring a stocking stuffing itself with gifts

10 delightful stocking stuffers that aren’t Labubus

festive snow globe featuring a viewfinder and cactus playing with dominos

10 playful gifts to soothe the stressed-out people in your life (or yourself)

festive snow globe featuring a candle riding a surfboard surrounded by gifts

11 fresh gifts by L.A. brands that should be on your radar

festive snow globe with a point-and-shoot camera riding a sled loaded with gifts downhill

9 best gifts for L.A. teens, according to L.A. teens

festive snow globe with a bottle of nail polish posing for photos on a red carpet staircase

8 best gifts under $40 that still feel luxurious

festive snow globe with a fire helmet on a ladder trimming a Christmas tree

Great gifts that also support shops hit hard by L.A. wildfires

festive snow globe featuring a clock with multiple arms doing helpful tasks

10 clever gift ideas for the person who says they don’t want more stuff

festive snow globe with a jar of tomato sauce and a mug of hot chocolate ice skating

11 delicious gifts for L.A. food fans

festive snow globe with a water bottle and backpack roasting marshmallows over a campfire

14 best gifts for L.A. people who crave the outdoors

festive snow globe with a watering can Santa inside

10 best affordable gifts for plant lovers — so you can snag more than one

More to Read

Credits

Creative Director: Amy King

Entertainment and Features Editor: Brittany Levine Beckman

Lead Gift Guide editor: Marques Harper

Project editor: Betty Hallock (food)

Writers: Lisa Boone, Stephanie Breijo, Kailyn Brown, Jaclyn Cosgrove, Danielle Dorsey, Marah Eakin, Betty Hallock, Jenn Harris, Jeanette Marantos, Todd Martens, Deborah Netburn, Christopher Reynolds, Lindzi Scharf, Deborah Vankin

Senior deputy design directors: Jim Cooke, Faith Stafford

Lead Gift Guide art director: Nicole Vas

Art director: Judy Pryor

3D illustrations and lead animation: Daniel Jurman

Executive director of photography: Kim Chapin

Photo editors: Taylor Arthur, Raul Roa

Copy editors: Blake Hennon, Ruthanne Salido

Digital production: Nicole Vas

Fact checking: Michael Darling

Audience engagement: Defne Karabatur, David Viramontes

Editor’s note: Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.
LifestyleTravel & Experiences

Sign up for The Wild

We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Nicole Vas

Nicole Vas is a senior art director at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement