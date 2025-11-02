10 clever gift ideas for the person who says they don’t want more stuff

If time is the most precious of resources, then consider every item on this list a luxury gift.

No need to spend any money on holiday presents this year when you can, instead, get creative. Gift your loved ones with a thoughtful gesture tailored just for them. For your busy single mom friend? Offer to grocery shop for them. Your dog-obsessed brother? Walk Fido for a week. Your aspiring monologist friend from art school? Offer to attend all of their one-person shows this year — with a plus one, of course, to help fill seats.

Make the presentation extra cute with a hand-drawn, redeemable coupon or use a digital template to create a fill-in-the-blank voucher. Then wrap it in an oversize box for fun or slip it into a pretty card.

They’ll appreciate the novelty and the effort that went into planning. And for the non-planners out there who may have missed the holiday gift-giving festivities, save these ideas for upcoming birthdays and anniversaries. They’re evergreen. In the end, it’s much more fun to open your heart than your wallet.

Drive them to LAX

Navigating Los Angeles International Airport — whether departing or arriving — tops the list of frustrating L.A. experiences. Treat your friend or relative to one, hassle-free round trip to and from the airport. Insider tip: During peak departure times, use the arrivals level when dropping them off. Feeling especially generous? Show up with a hot coffee for them in the car on the way to the airport. Or tack on an Italian dinner at Jame Enoteca in nearby El Segundo after picking them up. Even a bare-bones trip to LAX — just braving the infamously jammed, U-shaped route past the terminals — is a worthy gift unto itself. Bonus points for getting them to especially early flights in time.

Cook them a meal

Cooking a meal for a loved one — yes, feeding them — is the ultimate caring act. Have them to your home for a holiday or post-holiday dinner and spoil them with their favorite dishes. Or bring them a pre-cooked meal or two they can enjoy at their leisure, later. Or maybe the gift is an event. Years ago, when I was considering catering as a career, I gifted friends, a married couple, with a personal chef experience: a dinner party of up to six people. We came up with the menu together. Then I shopped for the food, cooked the meal in their kitchen and served the group at their dining table. But I joined them for each course, of course.

Listen to their breakup sob story — no time limits

Listening is a skill. Listening to that long, repetitive breakup story is a skill that also requires honed patience. If those are skills in your toolbox — and you’ve got one of those friends who has a tale to unload — gift them with an open ear for as long as they need it in one sitting. (But maybe just once!) That could be over a quiet dinner or a long walk; or by phone, into the wee hours of the night, if they live in another city. Try not to inject too much advice — just listening and being empathetic is beneficial. Feeling heard and understood is a first step toward healing.

Workout with them — their exercise of choice

You hate cardio. We get it. So it’s all the more precious a gift, then, to accompany your best buddy to that high-octane trampoline fitness class. Or whatever they want to do for exercise. Maybe 5 a.m. boot camp? You’re there. Circus workout? You’re game. A trip to the gym is always more fun with a partner and your “workout buddy” offering may encourage your recipient to try new things, as there’s safety in numbers. Bonus: You’ll torch calories in the process.

Babysit for them

This one’s a classic in the annals of loving gestures. Date nights are expensive. All the more so when factoring in $25 an hour for childcare. Offer your favorite couple an evening of free babysitting. It’s likely been a while since you earned extra cash watching the neighbor’s kids. So remember: Come prepared with games or other activities planned. If appropriate, bring snacks or treats. Just avoid grand “Adventures in Babysitting” (if you’ve seen the movie, consider yourself forewarned).

Accompany them to the doctor

I once drove a friend to a surgery at 4 a.m., waited for her at the hospital and then drove her home. She still thanks me for it years later. Driving a close friend or family member to the doctor, and, if needed, sitting in on the appointment with them to help ask questions or process information is a generous and intimate gift that won’t soon be forgotten.

Read their manuscript

This is a gift that, depending on the manuscript, could require a lot of time and effort. Gift judiciously. But for the right friend — and it’s likely that, in Los Angeles, you have a friend with an unpublished novel or screenplay — this gift could be a game-changer. Offer to read their manuscript and give feedback. Remember to be specific with your comments, offering a mix of positive notes along with your suggestions for improvement. And hey, as a result, you may score a seat at a future awards ceremony.

Go with them to that horse sound bath they’ve been secretly wanting to try

There’s no shortage of strange events to explore in L.A. But it’s admittedly easier — and more fun — with a plus one. Which may be difficult if adventurous friends are few and far between in your social circle. If you’re up for it, offer your company on your best buddy’s next “Griffith Park alien abduction outing” — just return home afterward.

Pet sit for a week

A reliable pet sitter, especially at the last minute, is as hard to come by as a free street parking spot in Koreatown on a Friday night. Offer to feed your giftee’s dog or cat for a week when they suddenly have to leave town. Or during a vacation, long-ago-planned. Just knowing your offer stands — even before they’ve planned that trip — will bring peace of mind that makes the gift worthwhile.

Make them a custom uplifting playlist

This one may feel somewhat retro (if cheesy), but it’s also timely. At a point when the world feels more chaotic and uncertain than ever, take the time to make your gift recipient a carefully curated playlist of feel-good music tailored to their tastes. Mix up the genres and decades. Introduce some songs that are new to them. And don’t underestimate the power of good music to improve their state of mind — the best gift of all.