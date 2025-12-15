What’s the deal with ... banana water?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

If a can of coconut water and a banana smoothie had a baby, it might be banana water. The latest plant-based hydration beverage on the market is being touted as “the peel good beverage” that offers “a bunch of nutrients.” And it’s drumming up attention on social media.

“Boyfriend says it has aromatics of slightly overripe banana,” one Reddit user, leemoongrass, commented, adding, “It honestly isn’t that bad.”

“It smells like baby food,” lsp2c said on Instagram.

Not to be confused with banana water for plants, a DIY fertilizer made by soaking banana peels in water to extract nutrients, such as potassium and vitamin C, for your flora. Or homemade banana drinks, such as hot water steeped with banana peels and strained, or blended banana smoothies.

The new drink, sold in supermarkets, is being marketed as an alternative to sports drinks, a sort of coconut water 2.0.

But some have taken to social media with questions: “How do you think you juice a banana?!” tybottofficial asked on TikTok, while unpacking a box of organic banana water from Woodstock. “I wonder if they’re just in a factory, like, you know, really milking these bananas, I guess?” (He gave the drink a 7.5 out of 10.)

Both Woodstock and Banagua, leading manufacturers of banana water, make their banana water in Thailand from organic “Thai golden” and “Thai cultivated” bananas, which are shorter and stubbier-looking than the standard yellow bananas sold in most American supermarkets and which have a slight pinkish tint. The fruit gets pinker in the processing and the drink has a pinkish hue.

If you’re a label ogler, the ingredient list will put you at ease. Banana water contains just one ingredient: bananas. There’s no significant water added to it. A banana is 80% water, Banagua co-founder Rob Smithson says, and the processing of the drink (an “enzymatic process”) separates the water from the pulp — the drink is slightly viscous but not pulpy.

Woodstock’s bananas are steamed and mashed with “proprietary enzymes” to release nutrients. “Think of it as liquefied bananas,” says Bruce Bruemmer, vice president of brand management at UNFI Brands+, Woodstock’s parent company.

The upshot? Both companies say their banana water is especially healthy, brimming with electrolytes like potassium, B6 and magnesium, as well as minerals and antioxidants such as vitamin A and C. The drink has no added sugar, and zero fat, sodium and cholesterol, though a 330ml can does have about 13 grams of carbohydrates, slightly less than Naked coconut water’s 14 grams in a container of the same size.

So how healthy is banana water, what does it taste like, and is it worth the hype? Here’s the deal.

Manufacturer’s claims: “Our banana water has 205 mg of magnesium — 50% of the daily value,” Smithson says of Banagua’s Original Banana, which went on the market in July 2025. “And it’s especially hydrating — probably 2-3 bananas per can, which you can bring anywhere and you don’t have to worry about moldy bananas. And just 50 calories — Naked’s coconut water has 60.”

Woodstock’s 500ml can of banana water, which went on the market in March 2024, has just 80 calories. “Our Woodstock Organic Banana Water stands out for its great taste and natural hydration,” Bruemmer says, “delivering 765mg of electrolytes — similar to many sports drinks — without any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.”

Nutritionists’ take: “It’s probably a sequel to coconut water,” says Dr. Thomas Sherman, a professor of pharmacology and physiology at Georgetown University Medical Center. “It would appeal to people who are worried about animal wellness and saturated fat in their milk drinks or who are worried about too high sugar — so this fits the bill. But I question its effectiveness — these types of beverages offer such trivial amounts of electrolytes compared to what’s already in our food. And it’s expensive.

Sherman says that, in the end, it comes down to the consumer’s intentions for choosing banana water.

“If you’re buying it because of the taste, and you want to support a plant-based beverage, and [because] it’s fairly low sugar, then fine,” he says. “But if you’re buying it because you’re interested in getting more potassium and magnesium and calcium with low sodium, then it’s silly because just eat plants, eat food, that’s going to supply hundreds of times more potassium and calcium and magnesium.”

Categorizing banana water as a sports drink is problematic, adds Vanessa King, a registered dietitian nutritionist specializing in supplements.

“Sports drinks replace electrolytes,” King says. “The problem with banana water is that while bananas are very high in potassium, the electrolyte that you predominantly lose when you exercise is sodium — and it doesn’t provide sodium. I would not choose it over a sports drink.”

King points out that “banana juice,” as she calls it, suffers from the same concerns as other juices: “It’s more concentrated sugar without the fiber you’d get from the fruit version.”

But any amount of potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and C — all key nutrients in banana water — is helpful, King says. “They’re all nutrients that are generally under-consumed by Americans. But bananas also have those nutrients!”

The taste: We found it sweet and tropical-tasting, slightly viscous but surprisingly refreshing. However, we didn’t go bananas for it.

Cost: Banagua’s Original Banana (330ml): $3.49; Woodstock’s Organic Banana Water (500ml): $2.99.