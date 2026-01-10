Advertisement
Take a winter hike with the Los Angeles Times and Zócalo Public Square

A photo illustration featuring the words: Los Angeles and Zócalo Public Square invite you to Come Hike With Us!
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; photo by Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)
Jaclyn Cosgrove.
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Staff Writer
  • L.A. Times and Zócalo Public Square will host a Jan. 31 hike at Placerita Canyon Natural Area, where California’s first authenticated gold was discovered in 1842.
  • Free parking and complimentary water and snacks included. Participants must be 18 or older; advance registration required to secure a spot.

A winter hike with Los Angeles Times and Zócalo Public Square

  • ✔️ Canyon Trail at Placerita Canyon Natural Area, led by outdoors reporter Jaclyn Cosgrove and wellness writer Deborah Vankin.

  • ✔️ When: Saturday, Jan. 31, 9 a.m. to noon.

  • ✔️ Where: Meet in front of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center (19152 Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall).

  • ✔️ Parking: Parking is free and easy.

  • ✔️ Cost: Free for the first 20 subscribers who sign up.

Happy new year! I’m Jaclyn Cosgrove, an outdoors reporter at the L.A. Times.

The deluge of rain and snow has paused, and the sun is out in Los Angeles. It’s a beautiful time for a winter hike in L.A. County.

I’d love for you to join me and Times wellness writer Deborah Vankin, alongside our friends at Zócalo Public Square, at 9 a.m. Jan. 31 as we hike through Placerita Canyon Natural Area, an east-west canyon east of Santa Clarita with lush oak woodland, chaparral and a seasonal creek.

We will start our trek with a gentle stroll to the Oak of the Golden Dream, where the first authenticated gold discovery by colonizers took place in California in 1842.

Then Vankin and I will lead 40 hikers along Canyon Trail, which will be 3.6 miles round trip. The hike includes an area where natural “white oil” bubbles up from the earth, which locals reportedly used to collect to fill their Ford Model T fuel tanks.

Parking is free and easy. We will meet in front of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center (19152 Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall).

We will have water bottles and snacks for attendees, but you’re also welcome to bring your own. You must be 18 or older and will be required to sign a waiver prior to attending. (Please consider arriving 15 minutes early to leave time for waiver signing.)

Grab a spot on Tixr.

Note: The hike will be rescheduled if rain is in the forecast.

Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove covers the (great!) outdoors at the Los Angeles Times. They started at The Times in 2017 and have written about wildfires, culture, protests, crime and county government. In 2022, they managed For Your Mind, a yearlong mental health project. Cosgrove is originally from rural Oklahoma and is a proud Oklahoma State University graduate.

