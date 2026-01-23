How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Bryan Fuller

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Ask Bryan Fuller about his idea of a perfect Sunday in L.A., and he quickly conjures an arts-filled itinerary that includes stops at famous horror-movie locations, much like scenes from his television shows “Pushing Daisies” and “Hannibal.”

“If I’m feeling ambitious, I’ll drive out to South Pasadena and revisit the sets for the original ‘Halloween’ movie, which serve as a beautiful reminder of Los Angeles’ filmmaking history,” Fuller says. “Michael Myers’ childhood home sits near the railroad tracks. Walk two blocks to Laurie Strode’s house where Jamie Lee Curtis’ character lived, and about a block further is the hardware store where Michael Myers famously took his mask and various other murderous implements. That’s my idea of a Sunday adventure.”

Known for his imaginative stories and bold visuals in series like “Wonderfalls” and “American Gods,” Fuller recently directed the film “Dust Bunny,” about a 10-year-old girl who hires a hit man to kill a monster under her bed. With this creative energy in mind, it’s no surprise that some of his favorite spots in Los Angeles revolve around art and architecture, including the Broad and the Los Angeles Athletic Club. “There’s a lot going on downtown that I absolutely love,” he adds.

But before any Sunday adventure, Fuller always starts his day with his dogs at home in Silver Lake. “If I had an ideal day, I would start with a lot of doggy time,” he says. “It’s always a joy to watch them. We have elderly dogs that need to be cared for, and it’s nice to take care of them.”

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for length and clarity.

8 a.m.: Dogs and breakfast in a bar

It’s all about the dogs first thing in the morning. There are three in the house: Louise, an 18-year-old puggle; Henry, a 13-year-old Chihuahua terrier and Lily, a 1½-year-old chug. We used to take Louise on really long walks, but now I follow her around the yard and look out for coyotes.

Depending on the day, we’ll either make pancakes at home or go to Relentless Brewing & Spirits in Eagle Rock. It’s a bar that serves breakfast, and they have the best ube French toast that will make sweet, sweet love to your mouth, and you’ll be glad that it did. It’s just the right level of sweetness and it doesn’t assault your sweet tooth.

10 a.m.: Get lost in an Infinity Mirror Room at the Broad

As a big fan of events downtown, I love the Broad. It’s a perfectly curated museum that’s digestible. The Broad’s focus is on pop-culture mass appeal, but it also has a deep history of contemporary art that feels accessible to the public. Some of their exhibitions are marvels to see, from Jeff Koons’ “Balloon Dog” to new exhibits by Indigenous artists. They lure you in with pop art, then offer you more. It feels like a tasty confection with nutritional value.

Noon: Swim laps in a historic landmark

I enjoy swimming at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. The pool is on the sixth floor and surrounded by windows, so you can see beautiful early 20th century Los Angeles buildings. The tiled pool has a romantic feel, like it’s from another era.

1:30 p.m.: Lunch at KazuNori

After swimming, I always visit KazuNori: the Original Hand Roll Bar on Main Street. I get two orders of albacore sashimi and I drink water, so I feel like Aquaman. I am eating of the sea, and it feels right at that moment. It’s the perfect post-swim refuel.

2 p.m.: Visit a classic horror movie location

If I were spending my ideal day downtown, I’d visit what’s now East West Players — I highly recommend seeing one of their plays — which used to be the Union Church. The church was a filming location for “Prince of Darkness,” one of my favorite John Carpenter movies from 1987. It reminds me of when I worked at a movie theater in high school, and we played it all the time. My manager thought I was a devil worshiper because I watched it so much. The church is important in the film, and standing outside brings back memories and makes me grateful to be in L.A., telling stories and appreciating the city’s movie history. It’s a little bittersweet since filming in Los Angeles is rare these days.

3 p.m.: Catch a movie at the Alamo Drafthouse

If I’m in the mood for a movie, I would then head to the Alamo Drafthouse. It is a fantastic movie theater that shows great art house films you can’t find anywhere else. Also, it strictly enforces conduct that other theaters have forgotten. I’ve had so many bad experiences at other theaters with people on their phones and talking. I miss the days of the ArcLight. There’s nothing like the threats of Sasquatch coming into the theater, stuffing you in a sleeping bag and beating you against a tree in one of their Don’t Talk PSAs to dissuade you from using your phone.

5 p.m.: Shop for vintage eyewear Elvis would appreciate

I love shopping for vintage eyewear at Gentleman’s Breakfast in Echo Park. They have amazing glasses from throughout the 20th century. I even found gold frames from the same brand Elvis wore on his 1972 tour. They have great Gucci and Dior options, plus military releases from the ‘40s and ‘50s and cuff links. The shop is actually in a garage, and the owner opens the door to create a small speakeasy where you can sip bourbon, smoke cigars and hang out.

7 p.m.: Dinner at San Laurel at Conrad Los Angeles

I love the San Laurel restaurant at Conrad Los Angeles. It has a fantastic patio with beautiful views of the Broad, Disney Hall and the Music Center. There are all sorts of reasons to go, but mostly it’s the great food. The salads are amazing. I usually get a bunch of salads and the crab and fennel soup. Also, I want to support chef José Andrés, who is doing wonderful things in the world, one meal at a time. I was so fortunate to work with him as a culinary consultant on “Hannibal.” He was so excited to pitch different ways to cook people.

9 p.m.: Dog snuggles and sci-fi reruns

After dinner, I like to end the day on the couch with the dogs, even if it’s just watching an hour of an old TV show. I enjoy having their heads on my lap and my hands on their bellies. Right now, we’re rewatching the 1978 “Battlestar Galactica” television series. Many of the episodes surprisingly hold up.